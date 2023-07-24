After speaking to Dr. Curtis and researching multiple products, we rounded up the best mouse traps to help keep your home rodent free.

Instead, he recommends a mouse trap that kills mice instantly, such as a traditional snap-back trap. While professionals may use CO2 to quickly kill mice, Dr. Curtis says a kill trap is the most humane and accessible way for homeowners to rid their house of mice.

Additionally, he explains that if a mouse is released from a no-kill trap, it will likely find its way back to the home to continue nesting. This is an issue because mice can spread diseases, like Lyme disease, or damage your property. “They may chew electrical wiring, creating a fire hazard in homes,” Dr. Curtis says. “They may also spread zoonotic diseases to people.”

While you may want to opt for a no-kill trap to deal with the pesky rodents, Dr. Curtis explains that this isn’t the most ethical plan. “Although live capture may seem more humane, in many cases it is not,” he says. “Homeowners may forget to check traps, or even when traps are checked regularly, mice may spend several hours alive in the trap in a high-stress situation.”

Certified wildlife biologist Dr. Paul Curtis says that mice seek the shelter of our homes for a few different reasons. “Mice are attracted to homes because they provide food sources and safe habitat to avoid bad weather and predators,” he says. He also explains that mice frequently use insulation as nesting material, and they can chew through cardboard boxes in pantries or cabinets to steal food.

There’s nothing quite like the panic of seeing a small, gray blur scurry along your baseboards when you’re making dinner or getting ready for bed in the evening. Unfortunately, mice can cause major problems for homeowners, and it’s important to trap them as soon as possible.

Since it’s covered and uses voltage instead of a mechanism, this trap is also a safer option for households with kids or pets. It can be purchased in a set of one, two, or three, so you can place them in various locations in your house if needed.

It is the only mouse trap on our list that requires batteries, but it can kill up to 100 mice on one set of fully charged batteries. Disposal is also hassle-free with this option—after the trap kills a mouse, simply turn off the device and remove the kill chamber. Then, open the lid over a trash can or plastic bag to dispose of the mouse.

This mouse trap also stands out from the other options on our list because this device has an accompanying app. Instead of having to manually check the trap for mice, you can opt to receive alerts on your smartphone when the trap has successfully trapped and killed a mouse. The app also keeps track of how many traps it has completed over its lifetime, as well as the battery level.

If you’re looking for an alternative to snap-back traps, an electric trap is another humane option. The Victor Smart-Kill™ Wi-Fi Electronic Mouse Trap uses a high-voltage shock to instantly kill mice, making it one of the best mouse traps.

It’s the only trap on our list that requires batteries for use.

You can receive alerts on your smartphone when a mouse has been trapped.

The 8 Best Mosquito Repellents of 2023, According to Our Testing

There’s also minimal contact when it comes time to dispose of the mouse. Just release the trigger, pull off the cover, and dispose of the body. After being cleaned, the sturdy plastic trap can be reused. You can purchase just one trap, or buy in bulk with a set of six.

Adding bait to this trap is a simple process. Lift the front cover up and add a high protein treat to the bait cup. While some other options have a cover on the bait cup, keep in mind that this one doesn’t. After the bait has been added, push the cover back into place and press the lever down to set the trap.

While all the traps on our list can be used in a kitchen, the D-Con Ultra Set Covered Snap Trap is the best mouse trap for the kitchen. This snap-back trap is covered so you don’t have to worry about accidentally bumping your toe into an open trap while cooking. Additionally, because it’s covered, you won’t have to see most of the body of the mouse.

Although the whole trap is covered, there isn’t a designated bait cover to prevent theft.

The mechanisms are covered, and it’s easy to dispose of the mice.

Once the bait cover is lifted, the trigger is released to humanely kill the mouse. Since this trap is made from durable plastic, it can be either reused after it’s been cleaned or thrown away. This pet-friendly trap is available in a set of two, six, or 12, so you can purchase the set that best suits your pest problem.

Peanut butter is often used as bait for mouse traps, which can be tempting for your canine companions. However, this mouse trap has a bait cover to help stop any theft from your dog—or other pests. The bait trap may be slightly more difficult to add bait to since it is covered.

For households with pets, you’ll want a mouse trap option that is safe to use around your cat or dog. The Victor M070-6SR Easy and Safe-Set Power Kill Mouse Trap is the best mouse trap to use around pets because of its design. Unlike traditional snap-back traps, the components of this trap are hidden with a hood-like cover to prevent accidental triggering.

Since the bait trap is in the middle of the mouse trap and it’s covered, it may be a little more difficult to add bait to than other options.

All of the mechanical components are covered, so you don’t have to worry about your pet accidentally triggering the trap.

Setting the trap is easy—simply pull the kill bar back, and pull the arm bar over the kill bar until it snaps into place. Use a high-protein treat for the bait, but keep in mind that this trap doesn’t have a cover to protect the bait like other models do. Like our best overall pick, these traps can be disposed of or reused.

For a classic wooden option, the Victor M156-20 Metal Pedal Sustainably Sourced FSC Wood Snap Mouse Trap is the best mouse trap for you. Like the Victor M123 Quick-Kill Easy Set Mouse Trap , this mouse trap features a snap-back design that quickly and humanely kills mice. These inexpensive wooden traps are available in a set of four, 20, or 64, so if you have quite a few mice to take care of, this is the most economical option for you.

While the design is simple yet effective, keep in mind that this mouse trap doesn’t have a bait cover like more elaborate traps do. If you have pets or young children in your home who may be tempted by the bait, you may want to opt for the Victor M070-6SR Easy and Safe-Set Power Kill Mouse Trap instead.

Available in a set of two, this editor-approved mouse trap is made of plastic and is easy to set. Simply add your bait of choice to the bait cup and pull the spring-loaded mechanism back to set the trap. We also appreciate that this mouse trap is designed with a convenient tab to carry the mouse trap when it’s ready for disposal. The mouse trap can be cleaned, but it is also disposable if you prefer to use a new trap each time.

If you’re looking for an affordable mouse trap, we love the Tomcat Press 'N Set Mouse Trap. With a humane snap-back design, this budget-friendly mouse trap can help efficiently eliminate mice in your home.

Because the trap is made of durable plastic, it can either be reused or thrown away. If you do reuse the trap, be sure to clean it thoroughly and use gloves while handling it.

To set, simply lift the red kill bar up. When the trap is triggered, the bar will release and kill the mouse instantly. While some traps hide the body of the mouse, keep in mind that this one isn’t covered, so you will see the mouse after it’s been killed.

It’s easy to load the bait into the trap—simply lift the top of the bait cup and add your bait. The bait cover also helps prevent unwanted pests from stealing the treat. For the bait, you can use a high protein snack, such as peanut butter, to lure the mouse to the trap.

Overall, the Victor M123 Quick-Kill Easy Set Mouse Trap is the best mouse trap for those looking to quickly and easily trap mice. This snap-back trap is easy to set, and it can be reused after it is thoroughly cleaned. You can purchase the traps in a set of two, three, six, or 12.

There isn’t a cover over the trap that hides the mouse after the kill bar has been triggered.

It comes with a bait cover to help prevent other pests from taking the bait.

The Bottom Line

The Victor M123 Quick-Kill Easy Set Mouse Trap is our choice for the best mouse trap because it is simple, effective, humane, and affordable. For an electric option, the Victor Smart-Kill™ Wi-Fi Electronic Mouse Trap will also humanely kill mice, and it has an accompanying app so you can receive notifications about the trap on your smartphone.

What to Know About Mouse Traps Before Shopping

Trap Type

There are several different types of mouse traps you can use to catch the rodents: snap-back, electronic, or CO2.

Snap-Back

A snap-back mouse trap, like the Victor M123 Quick-Kill Easy Set Mouse Trap or the Victor M156-20 Metal Pedal Sustainably Sourced FSC Wood Snap Mouse Trap, is a type of mouse trap that uses bait to lure the mouse to trap. Once it’s close enough, the trap will be triggered and the mouse will be exterminated using cervical dislocation.

Dr. Curtis recommends using this type of mouse trap because it quickly and humanely kills mice. “Cervical dislocation after a stunning blow is approved by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) for euthanizing small mammals,” he shares. “The mouse is essentially dead upon the strike of the trap.”

Electronic

Instead of a mechanism like snap-back traps, electronic mouse traps use high voltage to instantly shock and kill mice. These types of traps require batteries to operate and are more expensive than snap-back traps. However, disposal is often more straightforward with these types of traps.

CO2

While you can purchase a CO2 trap, like the A24 Trap Kit Bundle, we don’t exactly recommend it. Dr. Curtis explains that traps like these “drive a plunger that kills rats and mice instantly, then resets itself.” While this is considered a humane way to exterminate mice, they are a bit trickier to use—and significantly more expensive.

“Many professionals use this type of multi-capture kill trap, but it is a bit expensive for homeowners,” Dr. Curtis says.

Size

Before purchasing a mouse trap, consider where your problem areas are in your home. If you frequently see mice in your kitchen or bathroom, you may want to consider a mouse trap with a shorter height to fit under cabinets. Remember to consider the length of the snap-back trigger if you purchase an uncovered snap-back trap—you don’t want the trap to hit the bottom of your cabinet.

Material

All of the traps on our list are made out of plastic or wood, with metal components. The Victor M156-20 Metal Pedal Sustainably Sourced FSC Wood Snap Mouse Trap is made from wood, while the other traps on our list are made with durable plastic.

The material largely depends on personal preference and your budget—wooden traps are typically a more economical choice. “Either wooden or plastic snap-back traps will work fine,” Dr. Curtis says. “They all work on the same principle.”

Maintenance

The best mouse traps are reusable; however, it’s essential to thoroughly clean your trap after disposing of a mouse. When handling traps, the first step is to always put on a pair of rubber gloves.

Before touching the trap, spray it with a disinfectant and allow it to sit for five minutes. Then, dispose of the mouse in a plastic bag. After the mouse has been removed, rinse the trap with water and allow it to dry completely.

Your Questions, Answered

How long does it take for a mouse trap to catch a mouse?

“It depends on the number of mice present, travel routes from nesting areas, alternative food sources available,” Dr. Curtis says. If your mouse (or mice) has access to food, it may take longer to trap it. But if it's no longer able to access food, it will be more tempted by the trap bait.

Because mice are nocturnal, he suggests setting traps at night for faster success—you may be able to trap a mouse within an hour or two.

Additionally, placing the trap in an ideal location will increase your success rate. “Mice run the wall edges, so traps should always be placed against the wall with the pan facing the wall,” Dr. Curtis says.

How do you determine which trap is best for your situation?

According to Dr. Curtis, the best mouse trap for you depends on your situation and how many mice you need to have removed from your home. “If you have just a few mice in the home, simple and inexpensive wooden snap-back traps could work best,” he says.

If you have children or pets in your household, consider a mouse trap that is designed to be kid- and pet-friendly, like the Victor M070-6SR Easy and Safe-Set Power Kill Mouse Trap.

How often should you replace your mouse traps?

You shouldn’t have to replace mouse traps very often if you clean and care for them properly. “If kept in good repair, traps can last many years,” Dr. Curtis says. “I have a few old mouse traps from the 1950s that still work just fine and would catch a mouse.”

Who We Are

Brandi Fuller has been an Associate Commerce Editor for Better Homes & Gardens since September 2022, and she has also written for publications such as Southern Living and Real Simple. She has written about home and outdoor products including air quality monitors, sewing machines, birdhouses, mosquito repellents, and more. For this article, she interviewed certified wildlife biologist Dr. Paul Curtis. After gaining insight from him, she researched various products to determine the best mouse traps based on his expert advice.