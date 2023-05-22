You may also notice that percentages of the main ingredients vary depending on the mosquito repellent. Brown explains that these percentages depend on what you plan on doing outside. “If I'm going hiking in the woods, I'd use something with a higher percentage,” she says. “If I'm sitting on my back patio, I'm going to use a lesser percentage. You could go with 10–15%.”

When looking for the best mosquito repellent to use, Brown has one main recommendation. “My first rule of thumb is to look for a CDC-approved one,” she says. “They’re going to protect you against West Nile and Zika.” Brown suggests looking for a mosquito repellent with one of the following CDC- and EPA-approved ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone.

Thankfully, there is an abundance of products to help repel mosquitoes and protect us from these pesky insects. To find the best mosquito repellents, we spent 600 hours testing 15 different products outside to determine which ones were effective at keeping mosquitoes at bay. When testing the repellents, we considered factors such as effectiveness, ease of use, coverage, smell, and value.

Board-certified entomologist Wizzie Brown explains that mosquitoes are attracted to and bite many animals, including humans. “[Mosquitoes] are looking for animals where they can get a blood meal because they need protein so they can lay eggs,” Brown shares. However, their life-sustaining process can often leave us with itchy, uncomfortable bites, or worse, potential diseases.

While we love the blooming flowers, chirping birds, and rainy afternoons, there’s one part of warmer weather we could do without: mosquitos.

As far as the value, this product earned a 4 out of 5 rating. While you only get 4 ounces of the product, it doubles as an SPF and a mosquito repellent, so you don’t have to use two separate products.

When using this product to walk around a neighborhood, we weren’t bit by any mosquitoes, which earned it a 5 out of 5 star rating for coverage and effectiveness. The only drawback to this product is the smell—as expected, it did have a strong sunscreen scent. Thankfully, the aroma didn’t linger, but it was more potent than other mosquito repellents we tested.

We also appreciated that it was easy to spread and a little bit of product covered quite a bit of surface area. Since it’s also a sunscreen, it does need to be applied every two hours to continue to offer protection from the sun. Of all of the mosquito repellents on our list, this is the one that needs to be reapplied most frequently.

Like the Sawyer Products 20% Picaridin Insect Repellent , this repellent is a lotion. To use, shake the bottle, then squeeze it to dispense the lotion to rub into your skin. During our testing, we found that it absorbed quickly and didn’t leave any residue on our skin.

If you’re spending time outdoors, you’ll need an SPF in addition to a mosquito repellent. The Avon Skin So Soft Bug Guard + IR3535 Gentle Breeze SPF Lotion is a two-in-one product that offers protection from both the sun and mosquitos.

Because it offers sun protection as well, it needs to be reapplied every two hours.

With 6 ounces of product, we felt like this was a fair value for a long-lasting mosquito repellent that performed well.

This is one of the longest lasting mosquito repellents on our list—it offers up to 12 hours of protection from mosquitoes, ticks, and biting flies. It had a stronger chemical smell than most mosquito repellents we tested, and unlike other scents that dissipated, this one seemed to linger and cling to clothing. Thankfully, we didn’t notice any staining on our clothes after being active.

This mosquito repellent comes in an aerosol can and is applied by spraying it directly onto skin. During our testing, we found that the product sprayed out more quickly and more concentrated than other products we tested, so keep this in mind when applying it. We appreciated that the cap had a twist lock, so we didn’t have to worry about any leaks when carrying it in a bag.

For those who are active or participate in sports during the summer, a mosquito repellent that can withstand sweat is an important consideration. After playing tennis for two hours, we found that the Natrapel Tick and Insect Repellent (20% Picaridin) remained effective. We didn’t get bitten by any mosquitoes while using this product, and we awarded this repellent with a 5 out of 5 rating for effectiveness.

It sprays out quickly and has a stronger smell than most repellents we tested.

After playing tennis for two hours, we didn’t get bit by any mosquitos, and the product continued to be effective.

Similarly to the Sawyer Products 20% Picaridin Insect Repellent , this product is priced a little higher than others on our list, especially for a 4-ounce bottle. However, we feel that it's worth the price since it's an effective unscented mosquito repellent.

After spending several hours outside for multiple days, we didn’t experience any mosquito bites while using this repellent. While the label states the product offers up to 14 hours of protection, we did find that we had to reapply it within a few hours after sweating while doing yard work.

Because it’s unscented, it’s also a great option to use on kids who are particular about smells. To apply to children, spray it in your hands and rub it into their skin.

We did notice it had a faint sweet smell to it, but we had to focus quite a bit to detect a scent and likely wouldn’t have noticed it if we weren’t actively searching for it. It scored a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating for its smell since it was almost undetectable.

While many mosquito repellents come in an aerosol spray can, this one is packaged in an easy-to-use spritz spray bottle. To apply, simply shake the bottle, then hold it 4 to 6 inches away and spray directly on your skin. When we sprayed it, we noticed it applied the product in an even layer on our skin, and it felt almost moisturizing without feeling greasy or sticky.

If you’re sensitive to fragrances or perfumes, the EarthKind Stay Away Mosquitoes Insect Repellent (20% Picaridin) is the best mosquito repellent for you. This unscented repellent spray provides hours of protection from mosquitoes (and ticks) without the strong chemical scent or artificial aroma that is present with other repellents.

We found that we had to reapply after sweating, and the price tag is a little higher than other options.

This unscented mosquito repellent felt moisturizing but not greasy, and we didn’t experience any mosquito bites while using it.

Because this repellent has 25% DEET as its active ingredient, it can be used for activities such as camping or hiking. It’s available in several sizes, including a 2.5-ounce size, which makes it perfect for packing in backpacks for outdoor activities.

While testing this product in a mosquito-ridden backyard, we only experienced a couple of bites compared to the usual 10 to 15 bites without a repellent. However, when sitting on a balcony outside, we didn’t experience any mosquito bites. We gave this repellent a score of 4 out of 5 stars for its effectiveness since it did significantly reduce the amount of bites we typically experienced.

After spraying this product, we noticed that there was a slight, sweet-smelling chemical aroma. However, it was fairly mild, and we didn’t smell it anymore after a few minutes had passed. While a few other mosquito repellents we tested had an unpleasant smell, we didn’t mind this scent.

In fact, we noticed that it made our skin feel dry after we allowed the product to absorb for a few minutes. We didn’t experience this sensation with any other mosquito repellents we tested, and we appreciated that this one felt almost powdery.

The spray mosquito repellent was simple to apply—we just sprayed the product from the aerosol can onto our skin. It was distributed in an even and consistent spray and didn’t leave behind any white cast. The repellent dried quickly and didn’t make us feel wet or sticky.

Many of us are all too familiar with the greasiness that some bug sprays can leave behind, but the best mosquito repellents leave you feeling dry after application. We love the OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent VIII - Dry (25% DEET) because it didn’t make us feel like we were covered in slick residue.

After this product was tested in a mosquito-ridden yard, we did notice a couple of mosquito bites.

When it dries, it has almost a powder-like feeling on the skin, and it can be used for hiking and camping.

We also appreciated that there was a locking mechanism on the nozzle, so we didn’t have to worry about the product leaking. Although this product is unscented, we did notice a mild, chemical smell, but it dissipated quickly and didn’t linger.

The application process was easy—we simply sprayed the repellent on our skin and rubbed it in when necessary. The nozzle distributed the product evenly, and left no white cast, stickiness, or greasiness behind. Because of this, we gave the repellent a perfect five-star rating for coverage and ease of use.

IR3535 is an effective mosquito repellent, but it didn’t perform quite as well as the DEET and picaridin options we tested. While we did experience a few mosquito bites with this repellent, we got fewer bites than when we didn’t use a mosquito repellent at all. We tested this repellent at parks, a pool, and the beach, and although we could see mosquitos flying around us, we only experienced a few mosquito bites.

For those looking for a DEET-free option, the Coleman IR3535 SkinSmart DEET Free Insect Repellent Spray is the best mosquito repellent. Instead of DEET or picaridin, this product uses another CDC- and EPA-approved active ingredient: IR3535.

This repellent wasn’t sticky or greasy, and it offers up to eight hours of protection from mosquitoes.

The only drawback to this product was the price, which we felt was slightly high considering the bottle is 4 ounces. But because the mosquito repellent was so effective, it scored a 4 out of 5 rating for its value.

Its small size made it convenient to tote in a backpack or purse since it didn’t take up much space. We used this repellent in both bright and sunny areas as well as shaded and damp locations. While testing this product, we didn’t experience any mosquito bites, which earned it a five-star rating for effectiveness.

Although the lotion is white, it didn’t leave behind a white cast. We did notice it was slightly greasy at first, but after about five minutes, it was absorbed and didn’t feel greasy or sticky anymore. However, because it did initially leave a greasy residue, it was easy to see where the product had been applied and which spots still needed coverage.

To use this product, first shake the bottle to ensure the ingredients are mixed thoroughly. Then, squeeze the lotion directly onto your skin, and rub it in. We liked that it was easy to squeeze out, and the product had a smooth and even consistency—it wasn’t thick or clumpy.

If you prefer a lotion mosquito repellent, the Sawyer Products 20% Picaridin Insect Repellent was the best one we tested. Available in a 4-ounce bottle, this repellent provides up to 14 hours of protection from mosquitoes.

Upon initial application, it was easy to see which areas were covered and which parts needed more lotion.

Because its active ingredient is 15% DEET, it is ideal for repelling mosquitoes in backyards or parks. If you plan on walking in heavily wooded areas, a stronger mosquito repellent would perform better.

When used on darker skin tones, no white cast was left behind, and it didn’t feel greasy or sticky. Unlike other mosquito repellents we tested, this one didn’t have a chemical-heavy smell, but had a light and pleasant scent that didn’t linger.

We tested this product for multiple days and were outside from one to four hours, depending on the day and activity. Every day we used it, we found it to be effective and never experienced a mosquito bite—even on daily dog walks by a pond.

This repellent comes in an aerosol spray can that disperses the product from a nozzle. The repellent was easy to use, and the nozzle evenly distributed the spray, even when the bottle was turned upside down. We also appreciated how simple it was to control how much or how little product we sprayed.

Also earning a perfect score across the board, the OFF! Active Insect Repellent I (15% DEET) was another one of our favorites mosquito repellents we tested. Like the OFF! FamilyCare Insect Repellent II (5% picaridin) , we didn’t experience any mosquito bites with this repellent spray.

It’s ideal for backyards or parks, but it isn’t quite strong enough for hiking or camping.

While this protected us from mosquitos in the park, keep in mind that you will need something stronger if you plan on hiking or camping. But because this effective mosquito repellent was easy to use and felt lightweight on our skin, it's the best mosquito repellent on our list.

When we tested this product at a park, we were impressed that after being outside for two hours, we didn’t get bit by a single mosquito. The mosquito repellent proved to be effective, even when we sat by a body of water, where mosquitoes lay their eggs. Despite our skin beginning to glisten with sweat, the repellent continued to perform well and didn’t transfer to our clothes.

This mosquito repellent comes in an easy-to-use spritz spray bottle, which made the application process simple and straightforward. When we pressed down on the nozzle, the product gently sprayed out in a fine mist that spread evenly on our skin. We also appreciated that the spray didn’t feel sticky or greasy—it felt lightweight, even when we used it on a hot day.

The OFF! FamilyCare Insect Repellent II (5% picaridin) takes the spot as the best overall mosquito repellent because it earned a perfect five-star rating for its performance, coverage, ease of use, smell, and value. Because it contains picaridin as its main ingredient, it will offer protection from mosquitoes without the greasy feeling that you may experience with DEET products.

It only lasts for three to four hours, while other repellents on our list can last for eight to 14 hours.

The Bottom Line

The best mosquito repellent we tested was the OFF! FamilyCare Insect Repellent II (5% picaridin) because we didn’t experience any mosquito bites while using this product in parks and yards. We also loved that it was easy to apply and the spray dispersed in a fine, even mist.

The OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent VIII - Dry (25% DEET) was another top contender since it offered eight hours of protection without leaving us feeling greasy or sticky. It’s the best choice on our list if you’re looking for a mosquito repellent to use while hiking or camping.

Our Testing Process

To determine the best mosquito repellents, all of the products were tested using the same process. Upon receiving the mosquito repellents, we patch tested each product on our skin to ensure a reaction didn’t occur.

Upon applying the products to our skin, we noted how the texture of the repellent felt and whether it was lightweight or greasy. We also evaluated it on how quickly it dried or if it sat on top of our skin. Additionally, we made note of how mild or strong the smell of the mosquito repellent was.

Each mosquito repellent was tested outside at least five different times. When venturing outdoors to test the effectiveness of the products, we paid attention to how well the repellent stayed on and whether it sweated off easily.

When applicable, we compared the protection time on the label to how long the repellent actually lasted. If we were bit by mosquitoes while using any of the products, this information was recorded. We also considered other factors such as coverage, value, and ease of use.

What to Know About Mosquito Repellents Before Shopping

Active Ingredients

When selecting the best mosquito repellent, pay attention to the active ingredient listed on the label. “IR3535, DEET and picaridin are all on the CDC's list of repellents that can repel mosquitoes known to cause disease,” Brown says. All of the mosquito repellents featured on our list have these ingredients as the main active ingredient, which are approved by both the CDC and the EPA.

DEET

DEET is an effective repellent against mosquitoes, and when used a higher percentage, is ideal for camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities. Brown states that DEET performs well and can help protect you from mosquitos—especially in heavily wooded areas.

“This has been around for a really long time, and it has been studied a lot and the side effects have been studied,” Brown says. “It’s a good product as long as you’re using it the way it needs to be used.”

Dr. Immo A. Hansen, associate professor of biology at New Mexico State University, says it’s ideal to use when traveling as well. “If you travel to countries where [there is a] risk of getting malaria or dengue or something like this, DEET is definitely the active ingredient you want to choose,” he shares.

Picaridin

If you’re looking for a DEET-free option, look for a mosquito repellent that has picaridin as the main active ingredient. It tends to feel more lightweight on your skin compared to DEET. “It’s another one that works very similar to DEET,” Brown explains. “It doesn’t tend to have that oily or greasy feel.”

This ingredient is the top choice for experts who want to protect themselves in areas such as yards or parks. “That’s my active ingredient that I use in my backyard when I don’t wanna get bitten,” Dr. Hansen says.

IR3535

​​IR3535 is another ingredient that is approved both by the CDC and the EPA. In addition to mosquitoes, the EPA states that it’s also effective at repelling deer ticks, body lice, and biting flies. Our pick for the best DEET-free mosquito repellent is the ​​Coleman IR3535 SkinSmart DEET Free Insect Repellent Spray, which has ​​IR3535 as its active ingredient and offers eight hours of protection against mosquitoes.

Essential Oils

Our experts don’t recommend using mosquito repellents with essential oils as the main ingredient—they won’t be as long-lasting as CDC- and EPA-approved active ingredients. “Essential oils as specific repellents, that’s not their labeled use,” Brown says. “And either they don’t work or they don’t last long enough to provide significant protection.”

Dr. Hansen helped conduct a study that tested the effectiveness of essential oils against mosquito bites. None of the essential oils they tested lasted longer than CDC-approved ingredients, but clove oil offered the longest protection at about two hours.

“So just looking at those, 10% Deet solution would protect you probably around six hours or so,” Dr. Hansen says. “So, protection times are in general just very short with the essential oils because they are so volatile.”

Type

There are a few different types of mosquito repellents with varying application methods, but the type of mosquito repellent you use depends mostly on personal preference. A lotion or wipe isn’t necessarily more or less effective than a spray. “The active ingredient and how it's applied are more important than spray, lotion, wipe,” Brown says.

Hours of Protection

The mosquito repellents on our list offer anywhere from three to 14 hours of protection from mosquitoes when applied correctly. When selecting a mosquito repellent, consider how long you will be outside to determine how many hours of protection you’ll need.

If you are spending a long amount of time outside while hiking or camping, consider a repellent like the EarthKind Stay Away Mosquitoes Insect Repellent (20% Picaridin) which offers up to 14 hours of protection. However, if you plan on just enjoying your favorite summer cocktail on your porch or balcony, a repellent like the OFF! FamilyCare Insect Repellent II (5% picaridin) with three to four hours of protection will suffice.



Other Mosquito Repellents We Tested

Ben’s 30% DEET Tick & Insect Repellent Wipes

The Ben’s 30% DEET Tick & Insect Repellent Wipes were the only wipes we tested, and we weren’t completely sold on the product. During testing, we loved how convenient and easy to use these wipes were when we were hiking and rock climbing.

However, the wipes had a strong chemical smell that lingered, especially on our hands. We did experience a few mosquito bites with these wipes, but they did significantly reduce the amount of bites we would have gotten without a repellent.

3M Ultrathon Insect Repellent Aerosol (25% DEET)

We tested the 3M Ultrathon Insect Repellent Aerosol (25% DEET) while hiking and camping, and we didn’t experience any mosquito bites, despite being surrounded by swarms of mosquitoes. Because it came in an aerosol spray can, the product was easy to apply. However, the smell was potent and made the application process unenjoyable for us.

OFF! Sportsmen Deep Woods Insect Repellent 3 (30% DEET)

While the OFF! Sportsmen Deep Woods Insect Repellent 3 (30% DEET) was effective at preventing mosquito bites, we didn’t enjoy the strong chemical smell of the product. We found ourselves holding our noses when spraying this product to avoid inhaling the potent scent. We also didn’t like how quickly and concentrated the spray came out—it wasn’t a fine, even mist like other products we tested.



Your Questions, Answered

What is the most effective repellent for mosquitoes?

The most effective mosquito repellent depends on a few factors. “How well they repel or for how long will be based upon the percentage of active ingredient, what mosquito species, a person's location, and activity level,” Brown says.

If you’re just strolling through your neighborhood or sitting on your porch, a lower percentage repellent like the OFF! FamilyCare Insect Repellent II (5% picaridin) will help protect you from mosquito bites. “If you’re out there hunting or fishing, you might want to take the high percent DEET because that’s going to protect you longer,” Dr. Hansen says.

In addition to using a mosquito repellent, try to avoid areas that are highly populated by mosquitoes, such as by ponds or lakes. Mosquitoes lay eggs in water, so you will often find them flying around areas close to bodies of water. “Three of the mosquito life stages (egg- larva-pupa) will be in standing water while adults can fly and will seek out blood meals,” Brown explains.

Does citronella repel mosquitos?

While mosquitoes can be repelled by particular scents, it's more effective to use a product specifically aimed at protecting you from mosquitoes.

“They can be repelled by certain scents, but it needs to be a very concentrated scent which is why planting a citronella plant isn't going to repel mosquitoes,” Brown says. It’s best to use a mosquito repellent that has an active ingredient that’s been approved by the CDC.

How do you apply mosquito repellent spray?

Brown says to follow the label instructions on your mosquito repellent. Different types of repellents will have varying instructions on how to apply. Some repellents, like lotions, need to be rubbed in, while others can simply be sprayed onto your skin.

When using a spray repellent, avoid spraying it directly on your face to prevent it from irritating your eyes. “Spray it on your hands, put it on your face, and then wash your hands,” Brown says.

Make sure to reapply based on the individual product’s recommendations. Brown also points out that mosquito repellent should be reapplied more frequently if you’re sweating. “If you’re sweating, that removes the repellant off your skin,” she says. “That would play into how often you need to reapply.”



