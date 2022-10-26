Overall, the best mop for laminate floors is Oshang’s Flat Squeeze Mop and Bucket for its hands-free wringing bucket and gentle microfiber mophead.

What’s more, since some laminate floors can be scuffed easily, it’s important to choose a mop that’s soft enough to wipe up any spills without leaving any damage behind. To help find the best option for your needs, we researched a handful of options on the market, factoring in each pick’s weight, handle length, maintenance, and material. We also spoke with Cohoon as well as Jessica Samson, cleaning expert at Maids.com, for their expert advice.

“With laminate flooring, mops are suitable, but use caution,” explains Kathy Cohoon, operations manager at Two Maids & A Mop. “Wring the mophead out until it is slightly damp and be sure not to over saturate flooring [and cause damage].”

A mop might be one of the most valuable tools in your floor care routine, but it’s not a one-swipe-suits-all situation. In fact, it’s important to select a mop that works with your floor’s material, not against it. Made with resin and fiberboards, laminate floors might seem like a durable addition to your home. But in reality, they’re surprisingly delicate.

The Swiffer mop has a hole at the top of the handle so you can easily store it in a kitchen pantry or closet so it’s within reach when you need to quickly tackle messes. Because it is lightweight and convenient, this is the best mop for laminate floors in need of a spot treatment.

Similar to the Forspeeder, the Swiffer’s map surface head has a four-hole design where you can attach disposable mop pads. Not only are these pads prewet—that way, you won’t have to worry about exposing your laminate floors to too much moisture—but they also have a trap-and-lock design to keep any dirt the mop picks up on the pad. Simply attach a pad, wipe the stain away, and throw the disposable cloth in the trash. And, if you want to wipe away dust, pick up a pack of Swiffer’s dry pad refills.

Picture this: You’re carrying a heaping bowl of spaghetti when a few drops of marinara sauce fall on your freshly cleaned floors. You could break out the full-blown mop and start scrubbing, but Swiffer’s mop is perfect for the job at hand.

Keep in Mind: These mop pads are disposable, so you’ll need to pick up a fresh pack of wet wipes.

Why You Should Get It: It’s a quick fix for a small spill or stain.

And, if throwing away cleaning pads seems like too much waste, you’ll be happy to know Forspeeder’s spray mop comes with reusable pads. That said, this mop’s clever four-hole design makes it compatible with spare pieces of cloth and towels, too. This mop also isn’t adjustable, so if you need extra length, another option may be better. But since it distributes a balanced amount of moisture, this is the best spray mop for laminate floors.

She recommends this option from Forspeeder, which has a 635 milliliter tank with a watertight construction that prevents droplets from wreaking havoc on your floor. The spray feature on the mop disperses a fine and even stream of water or cleaning solution. The mop also has a 360-degree mophead, which allows you to get under and around furniture with ease.

When it comes to cleaning your laminate floors , a little bit of moisture goes a long way. To help control how wet your floors get, spray mops are a smart choice for your cleaning routine. “A good spray mop with a microfiber mophead is perfect for laminate as it offers a quick clean that won’t damage the finish,” Cohoon shares.

Why You Should Get It: This spray mop adds just the right amount of mist to your laminate floors.

There’s also a convenient hanger hole on the durable handle, so you can easily store it on a hook. However, unlike other options on this list, this mop isn’t adjustable.

Decked out with strips of microfiber cloth, this mop is compatible with a variety of flooring, including hardwood and laminate. Working on those stubborn patches of dirt? Each strip is packed with a special Gripstrip technology, which can reportedly lift 20% more dirt than other models. Each mophead can be washed up to 50 times, so you can make the most of this option. If you need to add some extra water, take advantage of the mop’s built-in plastic wringer that will squeeze out excess water.

The Libman Wonder Mop is the best mop for laminate floors if you prefer a more traditional mop. Strip mops have a classic design featuring a long handle and strips of fabric on the mophead. “[They] are built similarly to string mops but often with microfiber or fabric strips so when dry they are a great dusting tool,” says Kathy Cohoon , operations manager at Two Maids & A Mop.

Why You Should Get It: The Libman Wonder Mop is affordable and features a plastic wringer.

Unlike most string mops, which require you to bend over and wring out the mophead every time you need to add some water, the O-Cedar bucket features a clever foot pedal to squeeze the water out. And, thanks to the bucket’s designated splash guard, you won’t have to worry about excess water or soap damaging your laminate floors. Because of its innovative user-friendly design, this is the best string mop for laminate floors.

Not only does this have a generous 48-inch handle—making it possible to mop those hard-to-reach places—but it also has a patented triangular mophead that makes it easy to clean corners. There are also some microfiber strings on the sides, so the mop can also gently clean your baseboards.

O-Cedar’s EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop is the best mop for laminate floors if you prefer string mops. This mop has been featured in millions of videos on TikTok , and there are several reasons why it’s so popular.

Why You Should Get It: The pedal on this bucket is a hassle-free way to wring out excess water from the mophead.

“This [option] is versatile, affordable, and a great overall mop,” says Jessica Samson , cleaning expert at Maids.com. “It also includes a dusting pad that you can put on for a quick easy way to dust your floors and surfaces. This is a great low-cost option for anyone looking to get a great microfiber mop at an affordable price.”

The handle is adjustable, making it simple to switch from mopping floors to dusting tall walls. A cleaning pad and a dusting pad are included with the purchase, and both are reusable and machine washable. Not only is it safe for laminate floors, but it can also be used on other flooring, like kitchen tile or hardwood.

If you want to make your laminate floors shine without spending a small fortune, reach for Bona Premium’s Microfiber Floor Mop. The microfiber cleaning pads are gentle on your laminate floor while the rubberized edges will prevent the mop from damaging your baseboards and furniture legs. This pick also has a 16.5-inch mophead that helps you cover up to 40% more square footage than other models.

Keep In Mind: It doesn’t have a hole at the top of the handle, so you can’t hang it on a hook for storage.

Why You Should Get It: This budget-conscious pick features an adjustable handle and reusable mophead pads.

This mop is a versatile choice since you can use it as a traditional mop when it’s wet or use it to sweep or dust surfaces when it’s dry. Keep in mind that the mop bucket may be heavy to move when it’s filled with water, so it may be best to keep it in a central location while cleaning.

Made with a rust-free 61-inch polypropylene plastic handle, this durable mop can reach underneath furniture and in between appliances. Oshang’s floor mop comes with reusable microfiber mop pads, which are tough enough to scrub off stubborn dirt without scuffing your floors. This mop also comes with a self-wringing floor bucket with a splash guard, which will help protect your laminate floors from getting too saturated.

Overall, the best mop for laminate floors is this mop and bucket combo by Oshang. Because of its durability, length, and squeeze-drying technology, it’s our top pick to clean your floors without damaging them.

Keep in Mind: The bucket may be cumbersome to move when it’s filled with water.

Why You Should Get It: It includes a bucket to help wring water from the mop.

Overall, the best mop for laminate floors is the Oshang Flat Squeeze Mop and Bucket because it has a soft, microfiber mophead, long handle, and self-wringing bucket. But, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly alternative, try Bona’s Premium Microfiber Floor Mop. Its large, rectangular mophead can cover 40% more square footage.

What to Know Before Shopping

Material

When shopping for a mop that works with your laminate floors, the first thing you’ll want to consider is the material of your mop head. Since laminate floors are notoriously delicate, you’ll want to be careful about the material you use to clean it. While there are plenty of options to choose from, microfiber is a consistent crowd-pleaser. Not only is this material super absorbent, but it’s also soft enough to keep your floor scratch and scuff-free.

Weight

There’s a reason why mopping your floors is considered a chore: You have to spend a considerable amount of time lugging around a huge cleaning tool, and your mop will get even heavier when it’s wet. If you want to make your mopping session as easy and efficient as possible, you’ll want to consider the weight of your mop. The good news is that there are plenty of lightweight mops, so you can wipe your floors without making your arms sore.

Handle Length

Unless you want to contort your body to get your floors squeaky clean, a longer handle can make it easier to wipe under your furniture or those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. Fortunately, some mops for laminate floors have telescope handles, making it possible to adjust your mop to your needs. An adjustable handle can also make your mop more versatile, and you may be able to use it for other chores like dusting walls or ceiling fans.

Care Directions

While most of the picks here have machine-washable mopheads that you can reuse, some have disposable, single-use pads or mopheads. Ultimately, it boils down to personal preference. While selecting a mop that has disposable pads may be convenient for some, others will appreciate reusable mopheads for their enduring sustainability.



Your Questions, Answered

Are steam mops good for laminate floors?

You might’ve noticed that there are no steam mops included in our shopping guide. Unless you are a professional cleaner, Samson encourages you to forgo the steam altogether.

“If used incorrectly, you can cause irreversible damage to your laminate floors,” she explains. “The high heat of the steam mop and the steam itself can damage the floors.”

Though Samson says that there are some instances where you can safely use a steam mop on laminate floors, she says a general rule of thumb is to keep your clean steam free. “It’s just not worth it,” she says.

What type of cleaner should I use on my laminate floors?

Finding the right mop is only half the battle; it’s also important to pick up a cleaning solution that works nicely with your laminate floors. When it comes to finding the right formula, Samson says it’s important to avoid anything too acidic or abrasive. “These types of cleaners will strip the coating off the floor and ruin the finish of your laminate floors,” she explains. Samson also recommends keeping buffers or steel wool far away from your laminate floors.

Who We Are

Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance journalist with seven years of experience researching and writing about home products. To make this list, she considered each pick's mophead material, dimensions, and care instructions. She also consulted Kathy Cohoon, operations manager at Two Maids & A Mop, as well as Jessica Samson, cleaning expert at Maids.com.

