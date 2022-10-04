Shopping The 11 Best Mops for Tile Floors of 2022 Your Home Needs The Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop will thoroughly clean your space. By Tanya Edwards Tanya Edwards Instagram Twitter Website Tanya Edwards is an award-winning writer and editor with bylines at The Boston Globe, CNN, Glamour, Yahoo, Allure, Refinery29, Aol, Huffington Post and many more. As a copywriter, she has worked on brand projects for Fresh Direct, Conde Nast, Meredith Publishing, and others. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on October 4, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Who We Are In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. Whether it's your master bathroom or your kitchen, tile floors make for a stylish addition to your space. Regardless of what color and pattern you choose, however, they'll need to be cleaned every now and then to stay in good shape. Luckily, there are tons of mops for tile floors that'll get the job done with ease. To find the best mops for tile floors we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind each option's weight, handle length, accessories, and any care that's needed. We also consulted Kathy Cohoon, a cleaning expert with Two Maids & A Mop, for additional insight. Overall, the best mop for tile floors is the Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop because the battery-powered style features rotating mop pads that will have your floors sparkling in minutes. Here, the best mops for tile floors. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Swiffer WetJet Starter Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Spinning : O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Microfiber: Turbo Microfiber Mop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Robot: Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Multi Surface: Bona Hard-Surface Floor Premium Spray Mop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Steam Mop: Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Spray Mop: Domi-Patrol Spray Mop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Spot Cleaning: OXO Good Grips Microfiber Spray Mop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Reusable: Rubbermaid Spray Mop Floor Cleaning Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The spray trigger allows you to control how much cleaning solution goes on your floors. The swivel steering also makes it easier to clean spaces that can be hard to reach. Keep in Mind: The battery offers up to 20 minutes of run time, which may be too short depending on how much cleaning you need to do. The Bissell SpinWave has two rotating mop pads that do all the hard work for you and gets into all the corners and edges of your home, making it the best mop for tile floors. The cordless mop is battery-powered and has swivel steering for an easy clean. The mop’s battery gives you about 20 minutes of cordless cleaning power, so you’ll want to be mindful depending on how much cleaning you have to get done. The spray trigger allows you to control how much cleaning solution goes onto your floors, whether you have tile, wood, linoleum, or other sealed hard floors. Our favorite thing about the mop is that it’s cordless, and you’re not attached to a bucket while you’re moving through your home, and it cleans quickly with the spray mechanism, meaning 20 minutes should be enough even for a larger home. The Bissell comes with two soft-touch pads, and two scrub pads (for tougher spots), that are machine washable. The pads are eco-friendly as they can be reused, and if you launder them regularly, you won’t feel like you’re just pushing muck around on your floors. And, since it doesn’t use steam, it’s gentle enough to go from cleaning bathroom tiles to hardwood stairs. Price at time of publish: $125 Product Details: Weight: 11 poundsHandle Length: Not listedCare: Machine wash mop headsAccessories: Soft and scrubby mop head pads Best Budget: Swiffer WetJet PowerMop Starter Kit 4.9 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It’s lightweight and includes a few pads, batteries, and a cleaning solution so you can get started.Keep in Mind: The pads are single-use, which may not be the most environmentally-friendly option. The Swiffer WetJet Starter Kit has everything needed to keep floors clean and is one of the best mops for tile floors if you’re looking for a less expensive option. This starter kit includes one WetJet mop, three extra-power mopping pads, two regular mopping pads, four batteries, and a 16.9-ounce bottle of cleaning solution, so you’ll have everything you need to get started. The mop has a dual-nozzle that sprays a wide mist of cleaning solution onto the attached mop pad, making for a thorough system that’ll clean your tile floor. The WetJet is lightweight and easy to maneuver. The mop has a dual-nozzle that sprays a wide mist of cleaning solution onto the attached mop pad, making for a thorough system that’ll clean your tile floor. Just keep in mind that the mop pads are single-use, so it’s not the most environmentally safe option. When you’re done cleaning, you won’t have to worry about needing too much storage space. Since the handle also comes apart, you’ll be able to store it in a closet, under the sink, or another compact storage spot. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Weight: 4.12 poundsHandle Length: Not listedCare: Remove pads after each useAccessories: 3 extra-power mopping pads, 2 regular mopping pads, 4 batteries, and a 16.9-ounce bottle of cleaning solution Best Spinning : O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop and Bucket System 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: The mop is easy to wring thanks to a foot pedal on the bucket. The mop head is also machine washable, so you’ll be able to reuse it.Keep in Mind: You’ll have to empty the bucket when it’s full of water, which can be difficult for some. O-Cedar’s EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop is an easy-to-use solution and is one of the best mops for tile floors if you prefer a spinning style. With this mop system, you’ll get a long handle, three washable triangular mop heads, and a bucket with a foot pedal wringer. With an extending handle that goes from 24 to 51 inches, this mop can clean just about everywhere– floors, walls, ceilings, fans–and can be used wet or dry. Unlike some other styles, the mop head features microfiber strings which, along with the shape and pivoting function on the mop heads, allows for mopping or dusting in tight corners. Part of what makes this pick one of the best mops for tile is it’s light and very flexible, so it’s easy to get into tricky spots with minimal effort. The mop comes with three machine washable mop heads, so you won’t have to worry about replacements. Plus, the foot-operated spin wringer means no uncomfortable bending down or straining your arms to use the wringer. Just keep in mind that you’ll still have to empty the bucket when you’re done using it, which could be difficult for some. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Weight: 5.5 poundsHandle Length: 4.2 feetCare: Washable mop heads, bucket will need to be emptiedAccessories: Bucket with foot-operated wringer We Tested 15 Mops—Here Are the 7 Best for Cleaning Sticky Spills Best Microfiber: Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has a wide mop head and an extendable handle, so you can adjust it however you see fit.Keep in Mind: There’s no dispenser for cleaning solutions, so it’s more manual than some other picks. This Turbo pick is one of the best mops for tile floors due to its reusable microfiber pads that’ll efficiently clean your floors. The cleaning system includes two mop pads, two microfiber pads, and a rotating mop head for easy cleaning. Unlike some other mops, this style features a wide 18-inch head that’ll cover more surface area on your tile floor. The extending adjustable handle extends from 42 to 70 inches as well, so you can set it however you see fit. Plus, the mop head swivels 360 degrees and will lock in place at different angles, allowing you to reach difficult spots. The mop pads are machine washable, so you’ll be able to reuse them as opposed to other single-use options. Plus, the pieces are detachable, so you’ll be able to take the mop apart for easier storage in your space. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Weight: 4.6 poundsHandle Length: 5 feetCare: Mop heads are washableAccessories: Mop heads Best Robot: Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has smart capabilities and is both a vacuum and a mop.Keep in Mind: It’s significantly more expensive than other options. Plus, it can only mop with water, as opposed to other cleaning solutions. The Roborocks S7 has smart capabilities and is both a vacuum and a mop, so it’s the best mop for tiles if you’re looking for a high-tech, versatile option. The hybrid style is an investment but can be controlled by connecting to a Google Assistant or Alexa, as well as an app, for easy use. Once the mop is connected to your smart technology, you’ll be able to schedule your cleanings and when you use it. What’s cool about this multi-function mop is that it holds the mop off the ground when it senses fabric floors that shouldn't be mopped. The mop will also lift when it’s done cleaning, so it won’t drag dirt over your clean floors. It’s worth noting that with this pick you can only use water, so it’s not ideal if you prefer to use specific floor cleaners. Price at time of publish: $650 Product Details: Weight: 8 poundsHandle Length: N/ACare: Charges in the dockAccessories: Charging dock, 1 battery These 9 Robot Vacuums Are Actually Worth the Money Best Multi Surface: Bona Hard-Surface Floor Premium Spray Mop Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s suitable for many types of surfaces and has a trigger handle that’s easy to use.Keep in Mind: It can’t be used on tile that’s wax sealed. The Bona Hard-Surface Floor Premium Spray Mop is formulated for hard surface floors, so it’s one of the best options if you’ll need a mop for several rooms in your home. The mop features a trigger handle and a sprayer that makes it easy to clean any floor. The mop is suitable for a variety of hard-surface floors like linoleum, stone, terrazzo, vinyl, sealed porous marble, laminate, and vinyl LVT/LVP. Just keep in mind that it shouldn’t be used on tile that’s been wax sealed, which may be limiting to some. The battery-free mop has a trigger release system in the handle that’ll release cleaning solution through a fine-mist sprayer, so you’ll get just the right amount of cleaning solution. You’ll also appreciate the foam grip midway on the handle, allowing for extra control while you mop. The mop comes with a 34-ounce container of cleaning solution, so you’ll be able to get through plenty of several cleanings. The mophead is made of washable microfiber as well, and the rubber corners on the mop head will protect your furniture and baseboards while doing your cleaning. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Weight: 5.8 poundsHandle Length: 28.44 inchesCare: Washable mop headsAccessories: Mop heads, surface cleaner Best Steam Mop: Shark S5003D Genius Hard Floor Cleaning System Pocket Steam Mop 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Kohls.com Why You Should Get It: You can release the reusable mop pad into your hamper with the touch of a button, so you won’t get your hands dirty when you remove it.Keep in Mind: It’s a corded style, so it may limit where you can use it in your home. Steam power is the way to go with the Shark S5003D, which has a function that distributes steam throughout the mop head. The system comes with two single-sided cleaning pads, and the mop head has a double-sided cleaning pocket. When one side of the pad gets soiled, just flip it over and keep cleaning, as each side is absorbent, with grips that pick up and trap stubborn dirt. The mop head on our pick for best steam mop for tile floors has channels that promise to distribute steam throughout, and there’s also a steam blaster function that sends a targeted spray of steam to loosen that caked-on junk that can get stuck in your grout lines. Unlike some of our other picks, the steamer mop does have a cord and will need a wall plug. At 18 feet, however, the cord should be long enough for most jobs. The mop pad stays on via a sort of clasping mechanism, and when you’re done cleaning, you don’t even have to touch it to put it in the wash. Just click it open and the pad falls right off. Price at time of publish: $110 Product Details: Weight: 5.7 poundsHandle Length: 4 feetCare: Mop pads are washableAccessories: Mop pads The 8 Best Steam Mops for Every Type of Floor Best Spray Mop: Domi-Patrol Microfiber Floor Spray Mop Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It works on both wet and dry surfaces.Keep in Mind: The pads have to be removed manually, so you’ll have to touch the dirty pads after each use. For a spray option, the best mop for tile floors is this pick by Domi-Patrol. The mop comes with three washable mop pads and you can easily switch from dry to wet cleaning, so it’s a versatile pick you’ll be able to use around your home. The mop features a large-capacity tank you can put water or your own cleaning solution into. Plus, the Domi mop head rotates 360 degrees, so it’ll get into all the nooks and corners in your home. The mop head is also over 16 inches wide, making cleaning larger rooms easier. Plus, the ergonomic handle is designed for added comfort. Unlike other options, this mop comes with a scraped. The serrated edge can be used to scrape hair and debris off from microfiber cloth, and can also squeeze excess water built up on cloth after mopping. You’ll be able to stash it in the handle of the mop when not in use. The mop also comes with machine washable pads, so you won’t have to worry about single-use ones that’ll run out quicker. Just keep in mind that the pads have to be removed manually, so your hands may get a bit dirty after use. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Weight: 3.53 poundsHandle Length: 4 feetCare: Mop pads are washable, rinse off scraperAccessories: Mop pads, scraper Best Spot Cleaning: OXO Good Grips Microfiber Spray Mop with Slide-Out Scrubber Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Oxo Why You Should Get It: The mop comes with a slide-out scrubber that helps tackle extra dirt.Keep in Mind: It comes with one pad, so you’ll need to have a few extras on hand. This OXO Good Grips style is lightweight, easy to handle, and one of the best mops for tile floors for spot cleaning. This model uses a microfiber mop head that attracts dirt and dust. Plus, the mop’s contoured handle and trigger release system mean it’s easy and comfortable to use. Most microfiber mops are not the best option for spot cleaning, but this mop has a scrubber attached to the bottom you remove–essentially it’s the mop head with a small handle–and really use elbow grease to get a tough spot of gunk off your floor. Keep in mind that If getting up and down from the floor is difficult, this mop might be a challenge to use. The mop has a spray head that squirts cleaning solution, which is refillable with their solution or whatever you prefer using in your home. This mop only comes with one mop pad, which is attached with velcro, so you’ll need to plan if you want to wash it. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Weight: 3.53 poundsHandle Length: 4.6 feetCare: Mop pad is washableAccessories: Slide out scrubber The 8 Best Mops for Hardwood Floors for Scratch-Free Cleaning in 2022 Best Reusable: Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Mop Floor Cleaning Kit Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It comes with four mop pads and two bottles of solution. Keep in Mind: It’s best stored by hanging it from the loop on the handle, so you’ll need space for it. While many of our picks are reusable, we like this Rubbermaid kit because it comes with three pads, and a scraper, and includes 1 bottle of solution. Not only is the machine washable pads friendly for the planet, but the solution is diluted with water so it will last longer. This easy-to-use spray mop is, according to the manufacturer, is safe not just to use on tile, but also on hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and tile. We like that you can use it all over the house, not just on your tile floors, and this mop also promises to be scratch free on all of your floors. There’s even a battery-free trigger that sets off the spray, so you don’t have to worry about replacing batteries or charging. The pads can be washed up to 100 times, so you’ll get tons of use. Plus, there’s a scrubber on the front of the mop head to dislodge tough spots and gunk. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Weight: 3 poundsHandle Length: 4 feetCare: Mop pads are washableAccessories: 1 scraper, 3 mop pads, 1 bottle of solution Best String: Libman Wonder Mop & Refills Kit Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It comes with three mop heads, gets under furniture and small spacesKeep in Mind: It’s more expensive than some other options that have advanced features. The Libman Wonder Mop & Refills Kit is not as advanced as other options, however the mop is sure to get the job done. The strings on the Libman are actually microfiber strips, and the mop comes complete with a head and handle, plus three replacement mop heads, so it’s one of the best mops for tiles if you prefer a string option. The mop heads are washable up to 50 times so you’ll want to give them a wash whenever they look grubby. Although this pick may require a bit more effort to use than some other options, they feature “grip strips”, which help scrub stubborn spots. To use the Libman, just set up a bucket with your cleaning solution of choice, or water, and get to mopping. The strings are great at getting under furniture and into those tiny crevices that never seem quite clean enough. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Weight: Not listedHandle Length: 5.1 feetCare: Mop heads are machine washableAccessories: 3 extra mop heads 10 Top-Rated Laminate Floor Cleaners, According to Amazon Reviews The Bottom Line Overall, the best mop for tile floors is the Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop because the battery-powered pick is easy to use and features rotating mop pads that are highly effective. It also features a spray trigger, so you can control how much solution goes onto your floor. What to Know About Mops for Tile Floors Before Shopping Type The most common types of mops for household cleaning include microfiber, washable head, spray, disposable, and steam mops, and each type has its advantages and disadvantages. Microfiber can clean when wet or dry, so it’s a versatile option for different rooms in your home. Washable head mops have removable heads (the part you use to clean) that can be switched out and thrown in the wash, so you won’t have to worry about buying replacements. Spray mops don’t need a bucket because the cleaning fluid is inside the mop. They typically have an easy-access trigger that’ll dispense the cleaning solution, making it easy to control how much you’re putting onto your floors. Many mops are disposable, which means each mop pad is single-use. You’ll have to make sure you have enough replacements on hand and it’s not the most environmentally friendly option, so just keep that in mind when shopping. Steam mops work a bit differently in that they use the power of hot steam to clean instead of just cleaning solution. Material When you’re looking for the best mop for tile floors in your home, you’ll want to consider how often you’ll need to replace the mop heads and how much they cost. Most mops have either disposable, reusable, or washable mop heads. Although disposable mop heads can feel like they’re the most hygienic, these replacements can have a negative impact on the environment and the cost of buying a box every month can add up. You’ll need to clean reusable and washable mop heads fairly often to keep bad smells and mildew away. However, it’s worthwhile as you won’t have to purchase boxes of replacement mop pads often. Weight When choosing the best mop for tile floors, weight is a key consideration. For starters, you’ll be maneuvering it around your home, so you want to make sure you can easily control it. Plus, if you get a more traditional style, it’ll become heavier once you dunk it in water. Handle The handle of a mop can make or break how comfortable the mop is to use overall, and if you’re uncomfortable with the weight and length of the handle, you’re going to be even less inclined to clean your floors. Mop handles are primarily made of plastic, wood, or metal. Handles made of wood or metal are less prone to bending and breaking, and worth paying up for, as is an adjustable-height handle. If you’re considering handle length, a shorter handle allows the user to apply more pressure while scrubbing those stuck-on messes that always seem to happen between the stove and the sink. For lighter cleans, a longer handle height will allow you to sweep the floors with even, broad strokes and cover more space in less time. You’ll also want to look for one that features ergonomic or non-slip grips for added comfort. Non-slip grips help you keep control of the mop, even with hands that are wet from cleaning and wringing. Care You’ll need to clean reusable and washable mop heads to keep mildew away, which will be the bulk of the care you’ll need to take with any mop. Some washable mop heads can go right in your washer and dryer while others may require hand rinsing. Other than that, find a cool, dry place to store your mop and be sure it’s fully rinsed and wrung out after use. Accessories Many of the newer mops you can buy are actually more of a “system.” They come with items like multiple washable mop pads, specially designed buckets with wringing action, disposable pads, and much more. When thinking about what you’ll need extra of, consider how often you think you’ll use the mop, as well as the size of your home and the types of floors you’re cleaning. Your Questions, Answered Are steam mops good for tile floors? While you’re cleaning your tile floors, steam mops are an effective option worth considering. “Steam mops are great for tile floors as they can clean and sanitize tile and grout quickly and thoroughly. Make sure to leave ample drying time after steam mopping to avoid streaks,” Cohoon says. How often should you clean tile floors? When it comes to cleaning, it’s really up to you and how you’re using your space. “Depending on the room traffic, tile floors should be cleaned weekly but more if they are busy spaces or areas of the home that catch more dirt like mud rooms or kitchens,” Cohoon says. What cleaning ingredients should you avoid using on tile floors? You want to be careful with the type of cleaners you use, and check the ingredients, says Cohoon. “Using bleach or ammonia-based cleaners on tile floors is a big no-no as it can damage the finish and discolor the surface,” she says. “Many folks use bleach to clean grout not realizing it can cause damage so if you are looking to clean grout make sure you use a grout-specific cleaning agent to keep lines clean and undamaged.” Who We Are Tanya Edwards is an award-winning writer and editor. She has been covering home products for decades and is always looking for new and innovative products to keep her home clean. 