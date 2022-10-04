The 11 Best Mops for Tile Floors of 2022 Your Home Needs

Overall, the best mop for tile floors is the Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop because the battery-powered style features rotating mop pads that will have your floors sparkling in minutes.

To find the best mops for tile floors we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind each option’s weight, handle length, accessories, and any care that’s needed. We also consulted Kathy Cohoon , a cleaning expert with Two Maids & A Mop, for additional insight.

Whether it’s your master bathroom or your kitchen , tile floors make for a stylish addition to your space. Regardless of what color and pattern you choose, however, they’ll need to be cleaned every now and then to stay in good shape. Luckily, there are tons of mops for tile floors that’ll get the job done with ease.

Best Overall: Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The spray trigger allows you to control how much cleaning solution goes on your floors. The swivel steering also makes it easier to clean spaces that can be hard to reach. Keep in Mind: The battery offers up to 20 minutes of run time, which may be too short depending on how much cleaning you need to do. The Bissell SpinWave has two rotating mop pads that do all the hard work for you and gets into all the corners and edges of your home, making it the best mop for tile floors. The cordless mop is battery-powered and has swivel steering for an easy clean. The mop’s battery gives you about 20 minutes of cordless cleaning power, so you’ll want to be mindful depending on how much cleaning you have to get done. The spray trigger allows you to control how much cleaning solution goes onto your floors, whether you have tile, wood, linoleum, or other sealed hard floors. Our favorite thing about the mop is that it’s cordless, and you’re not attached to a bucket while you’re moving through your home, and it cleans quickly with the spray mechanism, meaning 20 minutes should be enough even for a larger home. The Bissell comes with two soft-touch pads, and two scrub pads (for tougher spots), that are machine washable. The pads are eco-friendly as they can be reused, and if you launder them regularly, you won’t feel like you’re just pushing muck around on your floors. And, since it doesn’t use steam, it’s gentle enough to go from cleaning bathroom tiles to hardwood stairs. Price at time of publish: $125

Best Budget: Swiffer WetJet PowerMop Starter Kit 4.9 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It’s lightweight and includes a few pads, batteries, and a cleaning solution so you can get started. Keep in Mind: The pads are single-use, which may not be the most environmentally-friendly option. The Swiffer WetJet Starter Kit has everything needed to keep floors clean and is one of the best mops for tile floors if you’re looking for a less expensive option. This starter kit includes one WetJet mop, three extra-power mopping pads, two regular mopping pads, four batteries, and a 16.9-ounce bottle of cleaning solution, so you’ll have everything you need to get started. The mop has a dual-nozzle that sprays a wide mist of cleaning solution onto the attached mop pad, making for a thorough system that’ll clean your tile floor. The WetJet is lightweight and easy to maneuver. The mop has a dual-nozzle that sprays a wide mist of cleaning solution onto the attached mop pad, making for a thorough system that’ll clean your tile floor. Just keep in mind that the mop pads are single-use, so it’s not the most environmentally safe option. When you’re done cleaning, you won’t have to worry about needing too much storage space. Since the handle also comes apart, you’ll be able to store it in a closet, under the sink, or another compact storage spot. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Weight: 4.12 pounds

Best Spinning : O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop and Bucket System 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: The mop is easy to wring thanks to a foot pedal on the bucket. The mop head is also machine washable, so you’ll be able to reuse it. Keep in Mind: You’ll have to empty the bucket when it’s full of water, which can be difficult for some. O-Cedar’s EasyWring ​​Microfiber Spin Mop is an easy-to-use solution and is one of the best mops for tile floors if you prefer a spinning style. With this mop system, you’ll get a long handle, three washable triangular mop heads, and a bucket with a foot pedal wringer. With an extending handle that goes from 24 to 51 inches, this mop can clean just about everywhere– floors, walls, ceilings, fans–and can be used wet or dry. Unlike some other styles, the mop head features microfiber strings which, along with the shape and pivoting function on the mop heads, allows for mopping or dusting in tight corners. Part of what makes this pick one of the best mops for tile is it’s light and very flexible, so it’s easy to get into tricky spots with minimal effort. The mop comes with three machine washable mop heads, so you won’t have to worry about replacements. Plus, the foot-operated spin wringer means no uncomfortable bending down or straining your arms to use the wringer. Just keep in mind that you’ll still have to empty the bucket when you’re done using it, which could be difficult for some. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Weight: 5.5 pounds

Best Microfiber: Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has a wide mop head and an extendable handle, so you can adjust it however you see fit. Keep in Mind: There’s no dispenser for cleaning solutions, so it’s more manual than some other picks. This Turbo pick is one of the best mops for tile floors due to its reusable microfiber pads that’ll efficiently clean your floors. The cleaning system includes two mop pads, two microfiber pads, and a rotating mop head for easy cleaning. Unlike some other mops, this style features a wide 18-inch head that’ll cover more surface area on your tile floor. The extending adjustable handle extends from 42 to 70 inches as well, so you can set it however you see fit. Plus, the mop head swivels 360 degrees and will lock in place at different angles, allowing you to reach difficult spots. The mop pads are machine washable, so you’ll be able to reuse them as opposed to other single-use options. Plus, the pieces are detachable, so you’ll be able to take the mop apart for easier storage in your space. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Weight: 4.6 pounds

Best Robot: Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has smart capabilities and is both a vacuum and a mop. Keep in Mind: It’s significantly more expensive than other options. Plus, it can only mop with water, as opposed to other cleaning solutions. The Roborocks S7 has smart capabilities and is both a vacuum and a mop, so it’s the best mop for tiles if you’re looking for a high-tech, versatile option. The hybrid style is an investment but can be controlled by connecting to a Google Assistant or Alexa, as well as an app, for easy use. Once the mop is connected to your smart technology, you’ll be able to schedule your cleanings and when you use it. What’s cool about this multi-function mop is that it holds the mop off the ground when it senses fabric floors that shouldn't be mopped. The mop will also lift when it’s done cleaning, so it won’t drag dirt over your clean floors. It’s worth noting that with this pick you can only use water, so it’s not ideal if you prefer to use specific floor cleaners. Price at time of publish: $650 Product Details: Weight: 8 pounds

Best Multi Surface: Bona Hard-Surface Floor Premium Spray Mop Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s suitable for many types of surfaces and has a trigger handle that’s easy to use. Keep in Mind: It can’t be used on tile that’s wax sealed. The Bona Hard-Surface Floor Premium Spray Mop is formulated for hard surface floors, so it’s one of the best options if you’ll need a mop for several rooms in your home. The mop features a trigger handle and a sprayer that makes it easy to clean any floor. The mop is suitable for a variety of hard-surface floors like linoleum, stone, terrazzo, vinyl, sealed porous marble, laminate, and vinyl LVT/LVP. Just keep in mind that it shouldn’t be used on tile that’s been wax sealed, which may be limiting to some. The battery-free mop has a trigger release system in the handle that’ll release cleaning solution through a fine-mist sprayer, so you’ll get just the right amount of cleaning solution. You’ll also appreciate the foam grip midway on the handle, allowing for extra control while you mop. The mop comes with a 34-ounce container of cleaning solution, so you’ll be able to get through plenty of several cleanings. The mophead is made of washable microfiber as well, and the rubber corners on the mop head will protect your furniture and baseboards while doing your cleaning. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Weight: 5.8 pounds

Best Steam Mop: Shark S5003D Genius Hard Floor Cleaning System Pocket Steam Mop 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Kohls.com Why You Should Get It: You can release the reusable mop pad into your hamper with the touch of a button, so you won’t get your hands dirty when you remove it. Keep in Mind: It’s a corded style, so it may limit where you can use it in your home. Steam power is the way to go with the Shark S5003D, which has a function that distributes steam throughout the mop head. The system comes with two single-sided cleaning pads, and the mop head has a double-sided cleaning pocket. When one side of the pad gets soiled, just flip it over and keep cleaning, as each side is absorbent, with grips that pick up and trap stubborn dirt. The mop head on our pick for best steam mop for tile floors has channels that promise to distribute steam throughout, and there’s also a steam blaster function that sends a targeted spray of steam to loosen that caked-on junk that can get stuck in your grout lines. Unlike some of our other picks, the steamer mop does have a cord and will need a wall plug. At 18 feet, however, the cord should be long enough for most jobs. The mop pad stays on via a sort of clasping mechanism, and when you’re done cleaning, you don’t even have to touch it to put it in the wash. Just click it open and the pad falls right off. Price at time of publish: $110 Product Details: Weight: 5.7 pounds

Best Spray Mop: Domi-Patrol Microfiber Floor Spray Mop Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It works on both wet and dry surfaces. Keep in Mind: The pads have to be removed manually, so you’ll have to touch the dirty pads after each use. For a spray option, the best mop for tile floors is this pick by Domi-Patrol. The mop comes with three washable mop pads and you can easily switch from dry to wet cleaning, so it’s a versatile pick you’ll be able to use around your home. The mop features a large-capacity tank you can put water or your own cleaning solution into. Plus, the Domi mop head rotates 360 degrees, so it’ll get into all the nooks and corners in your home. The mop head is also over 16 inches wide, making cleaning larger rooms easier. Plus, the ergonomic handle is designed for added comfort. Unlike other options, this mop comes with a scraped. The serrated edge can be used to scrape hair and debris off from microfiber cloth, and can also squeeze excess water built up on cloth after mopping. You’ll be able to stash it in the handle of the mop when not in use. The mop also comes with machine washable pads, so you won’t have to worry about single-use ones that’ll run out quicker. Just keep in mind that the pads have to be removed manually, so your hands may get a bit dirty after use. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Weight: 3.53 pounds

Best Spot Cleaning: OXO Good Grips Microfiber Spray Mop with Slide-Out Scrubber Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Oxo Why You Should Get It: The mop comes with a slide-out scrubber that helps tackle extra dirt. Keep in Mind: It comes with one pad, so you’ll need to have a few extras on hand. This OXO Good Grips style is lightweight, easy to handle, and one of the best mops for tile floors for spot cleaning. This model uses a microfiber mop head that attracts dirt and dust. Plus, the mop’s contoured handle and trigger release system mean it’s easy and comfortable to use. Most microfiber mops are not the best option for spot cleaning, but this mop has a scrubber attached to the bottom you remove–essentially it’s the mop head with a small handle–and really use elbow grease to get a tough spot of gunk off your floor. Keep in mind that If getting up and down from the floor is difficult, this mop might be a challenge to use. The mop has a spray head that squirts cleaning solution, which is refillable with their solution or whatever you prefer using in your home. This mop only comes with one mop pad, which is attached with velcro, so you’ll need to plan if you want to wash it. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Weight: 3.53 pounds

Best Reusable: Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Mop Floor Cleaning Kit Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It comes with four mop pads and two bottles of solution. Keep in Mind: It’s best stored by hanging it from the loop on the handle, so you’ll need space for it. While many of our picks are reusable, we like this Rubbermaid kit because it comes with three pads, and a scraper, and includes 1 bottle of solution. Not only is the machine washable pads friendly for the planet, but the solution is diluted with water so it will last longer. This easy-to-use spray mop is, according to the manufacturer, is safe not just to use on tile, but also on hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and tile. We like that you can use it all over the house, not just on your tile floors, and this mop also promises to be scratch free on all of your floors. There’s even a battery-free trigger that sets off the spray, so you don’t have to worry about replacing batteries or charging. The pads can be washed up to 100 times, so you’ll get tons of use. Plus, there’s a scrubber on the front of the mop head to dislodge tough spots and gunk. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Weight: 3 pounds

