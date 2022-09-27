The 8 Best Mops for Hardwood Floors for Scratch-Free Cleaning in 2022

We created a list of the best mops for hardwood floors based on their features, cleaning power, ease of use, and more to keep your home tidy and your floors sparkling. The Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop tops our list because of its long-lasting microfiber mop head and flexible rubber edges that prevent scratches.

“Hardwood floors can often be sensitive and need to be carefully looked after, particularly when mopping,” Sokolowsi says. “Microfiber is hypoallergenic and safe for those suffering from allergies or asthma. It is also lint-free and non-abrasive, leaving nothing behind, and it will not scratch delicate surfaces.”

According to Alicia Sokolowski , president and co-CEO of AspenClean, the best mops for hardwood floors have a microfiber mop head. Don’t be fooled by the soft texture—it’s great for heavy-duty cleaning, yet light enough to avoid scuffing or scratching your floors. Plus, it combines friction with static energy to nab dust, dirt, allergens, and more without the use of harsh cleansers, which can dull or damage surfaces if overused.

If you don’t relish the thought of getting down on your hands and knees to scrub away debris, the best mops for hardwood floors make it easier to maintain your home’s stunning hardwood flooring without all the elbow grease.

While timeless and beautiful to look at, hardwood floors can be tricky to keep shiny and scratch-free. Vacuums are great for sucking up dirt and gunk from carpet and tile flooring, but the stiff bristles on the brushroll can leave scratches on hardwood surfaces if you aren’t careful.

The kit includes a WetJet wood mop, QuickDry cleaning solution, and 10 disposable cleaning cloths. It also comes with a set of AA batteries to operate the spray nozzle. However, you’ll need to purchase additional cleaning solution, cleaning cloths, and batteries to continue using this mop for hardwood floors over long periods of time.

To start cleaning, just press the button to release an ultra-fine mist that emerges between two nozzles on either side of the mop head. The entire mop is lightweight at 3.8 pounds and easy to maneuver around even tight spaces with ease, thanks to its flexible swivel head. We also like that the front of the mop lights up, allowing you to see the dirt in those hard-to-reach corners.

Keep in mind that the WetJet Wood Mopping and Cleaning starter kit is designed for finished wooden floors, as the cleaning solution will damage unfinished, oiled, or waxed floorboards.

To quickly and easily clean your floors without needing to wash a dirty mop pad, use the Swiffer WetJet Wood Mopping and Cleaning starter kit. The mop pads on the Swiffer WetJet are specially formulated to buff finished wooden floors without scratching it while also picking up dirt, dander, and pet hair in your home. Two ultra-fine spray nozzles on the front of the device allow you to dispense the perfect amount of cleaning solution onto your floors for a shiny, germ-free finish.

Keep in Mind: You’ll need to buy additional cleaning solution, mop pads, and AA batteries to continue using the mop.

Why You Should Get It: The ergonomic design makes this mop easy to maneuver even in tight spaces.

At 2.1 pounds, it’s lightweight and easy to push across any sealed flooring type including tile, marble, linoleum, and more. Plus, the Casabella sponge mop features a lifetime guarantee—and while you might not relish the idea of mopping floors forever, it’s nice to know this mop is up to the task. Just replace the sponge every so often to avoid mold and mildew growth.

You’ll want to be particularly careful when using a sponge on hardwood floors to avoid using too much cleaning solution or water. However, this sponge mop features an easy-to-use level that really wrings out the 10-inch cellulose sponge to avoid excess water.

A sponge mop may seem a bit old school compared to all the high-tech cleaning tools on the market, but if you want a sturdy, easy-to-use device that works on multiple flooring types, this Casabella painted steel mop is a safe bet.

Keep in Mind: You’ll need to be extra careful not to use too much water on your hardwood floors.

Why You Should Get It: It has a sturdy lever to help wring out excess water.

The best part is that the microfiber pads are easy to maintain and built to last. Just throw them into the wash to reuse again and again—up to 500 times, in fact.

The microfiber pads are tough on dust and dirt yet gentle enough to restore the shine to your floors without damaging them. Your baseboards and furniture are also safe, thanks to rubber corners on the mop head, so there’s no need to worry if you bump anything while mopping.

We like the microfiber mop pad, which makes it easier to capture dust and grime while soaking up excess cleaner. The handle has two grips—one at the top of the handle and one halfway down the rod—so you can work comfortably when scrubbing at stubborn spots of dirt and grime.

The Bona mop comes with a mop pad and 34 ounces of water-based cleaner—just flip it over and insert the cleaner into the mop’s refillable cartridge. The long, 16.5-inch mop head allows you to wipe a larger surface area at a time, so you can tidy your wood floors more quickly.

Spray mops are some of the best mops for hardwood floors, especially if you’re worried about oversaturating the surface with water or cleanser. When using the Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop, all it takes is one press of a button to dispense the perfect amount of cleaning fluid to make your floors shine again.

Keep in Mind: The mop pad sticks to the mop with velcro, which will become less adhesive over time.

Why You Should Get It: It has a trigger on the handle to dispense cleaner directly in front of the mop as you clean.

You’ll be able to easily extend the telescopic handle to the size you need, and it double locks in place so that it stays that way. The head swivels 360 degrees, allowing you to maneuver around furniture legs and around corners with no problem. The only downside to this microfiber mop is that, compared to the lightweight handle, the mop head is a bit bulky, making it difficult to get enough leverage to really scrub crusted-over stains on your floors.

We also love that it includes a handy dirt scrubber to tackle messes that have dried onto your floors. Once you’re done mopping, use the brush side of this dirt scrubber to help scrape loose debris out of the microfiber cloth and into the garbage.

Unlike other mops on our list that come with just one spare mop head, this one comes with three reusable microfiber pads so you can clean your floors regularly without constantly washing your mop pad. Hard plastic bumps on the underside of the mop create better friction with the floors to gently tug away stubborn dirt.

The microfiber pad is actually double sided; you can use the blue side for wet or dry mopping, while the beige side is ideal for waxing your floors. Whichever side you use, you can put the dirty mop head in the wash when you’re finished.

A microfiber mop head is an important component in the best mops for hardwood floors because the fabric attracts dirt and hair into its fibers while absorbing liquids quickly for easy cleanup. We chose the Mr. Siga Professional Microfiber Mop because of its innovative clip design that secures the cloth in place so you can scrub your floors without readjusting a dusty or dirty mop head as you clean.

Why You Should Get It: It comes with a dirt remover tool to scrape debris off the mop pad when you’re done cleaning.

While the iRobot Braava M6 robot mop is the priciest item on our list, it does come with a ton of accessories, including a washable wet mopping pad, a few single-use pads, and a sample of cleaning solution to get you started.

If you’ve got pets or even if the pollen count is projected to be high in your area, your iRobot mop will offer additional cleaning suggestions to combat allergens and pet hair . Imprint Smart Mapping helps this handy device navigate the different rooms of your house, and you can program keep out zones to avoid certain areas, so you never have to worry about your mop going onto carpet or other unwanted surfaces.

Like other smart home devices, this robot mop will memorize your habits and even suggest cleaning schedules to help keep your home tidy).

Even small spills and messes can be picked up quickly by the iRobot Braava mop, which “learns” the layout of your home and allows it to clean in efficient rows so it doesn’t miss a spot.

One of the best parts about buying a mop for your hardwood floors is the ability to avoid scrubbing gunk off the floors on your hands and knees. Well, the iRobot Braava M6 robot mop saves you from having to touch a mop at all—or even be in the same room as one. Instead, this powerful little device can navigate your home and do all the dirty work for you. Just connect it to the iRobot app or pair it with your smart home device to schedule a cleaning session, view stats on your floor’s cleanliness level, or block off certain areas of your home.

Why You Should Get It: You can program it to avoid certain zones in your house or run when you're not home.

Keep in mind that this spinning mop requires a power outlet to operate, so you’ll need to stay within reach of an outlet at all times when using it. While this doesn’t impact its effectiveness, some shoppers may not like being restricted by a power cord.

The Bissell spin mop comes with two sets of pads: a pair of soft-touch pads for gently buffing your floors and a set of scrub pads for targeting particularly sticky messes. Fill up the dispenser with hardwood floor cleaning solution and press the on-demand spray trigger to apply just the right amount to your hardwood floors. With a 28-ounce capacity, the spray dispenser is large enough that you won’t need to refill it after every cleaning task.

The Bissell SpinWave is a heavy-duty vacuum mop that works on hardwood, vinyl, tile, linoleum, and any sealed hard floor, so you’ll be able to use it in a variety of spaces in your home. At 11 pounds, it’s the heaviest mop on our list, but it’s worth the extra arm workout due to its dual mop heads that are tough on dirt. The intense spinning action allows it to scrub grime out of your floorboards while remaining gentle enough to avoid scratching the wood.

Scrubbing the floors can be just as easy as vacuuming the carpet, thanks to the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Spin Mop. We love its lightweight design and swiveling mop head that makes it easy to navigate around corners, furniture legs, and more.

Keep in Mind: It has a power cord, so you’ll have to stay within reach of an outlet when using it.

Why You Should Get It: It has two mop heads that rotate in opposite directions to help loosen dirt from your floors.

Unlike some of the other items on our list of the best mops for hardwood floors, this wet-dry mop doesn’t swivel easily. That makes it trickier to maneuver in tight angles including narrow hallways, around furniture, and beneath table legs.

You can apply water to mop or use the HDX Microfiber Wet-Dry Flip Mop to apply sealant or conditioner to your hardwood floors—just make sure you read the product labels and use cleaners that are approved for use on your specific flooring type. When you're done cleaning, just remove the microfiber cover and toss it in the wash. We recommend purchasing an additional mop head to swap in when the other is in the wash.

As its name suggests, the microfiber pad has two sides. The fluffy side is ideal for picking up everyday dust, dirt, and pet hair from hardwood floors, since the microfiber naturally attracts debris. When you're ready to take a wet mop to your floor, flip the mop pad over and gently scrub away any dirt that's gotten into your floorboards. Scrubbing strips on the pad provide just enough friction to remove particularly tricky gunk without leaving scratches behind.

If you’re looking for a no-frills solution to keep your hardwood floors sparkling, we recommend the HDX Microfiber Wet-Dry Flip Mop because of the super-wide 22-inch mop head that makes quick work of dirty and dusty floors, especially in large spaces.

Keep in Mind: The mop head isn’t as easy to swivel as other mops on this list.

Why You Should Get It: The double-sided mop head allows you to dust with one side and scrub with the other.

This lightweight mop weighs just 1.4 pounds, so you won’t mind pushing it around your house, and its telescopic handle is easy to adjust to match your height. Just keep in mind that its extra-large mop head makes it a little trickier to maneuver in tight spaces, and it’ll take up more space in your cleaning closet when not in use.

Not only is the microfiber pad safe for cleaning hard surfaces, but the flexible rubber corners of the Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop head are designed to be gentle on both furniture legs and baseboards. They bend slightly under pressure, which means no more scrapes or scratches each time you accidentally slam the mop into a wall or the corner of your couch.

The fluffy microfiber dusting pad captures dirt, dust, dander, and even pet hair thanks to its natural electric charge. If you need to deep-clean your home , attach the microfiber cleaning pad, which features a towel-like texture better suited for scrubbing. The manufacturer claims that the reusable pads can be washed up to 500 times, so even if you are super diligent about dry mopping your hardwood floors each day, these microfiber pads are in it for the long haul. You can shop the microfiber pads separately and keep a few in rotation if it’s not laundry day.

Keeping your floors clean can feel like a never-ending task, whether you’re scrubbing food spills on the kitchen tile or wiping up dirt in the entryway that’s been tracked in from outside. We chose the Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop as the best overall mop for hardwood floors because of its extra-large mop head that allows you to cover more surface area faster. This can be especially helpful if you have an open concept floor plan or if a majority of your home is covered in hardwood.

Why You Should Get It: The microfiber pads last up to 500 washes.

The Bottom Line

The best mop for hardwood floors is the Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop because of its durable microfiber mop head and lightweight design. We also liked the iRobot Braava M6 Robot Mop, which uses mapping technology to navigate your home by itself and clean grime from your hardwood flooring.

What to Know About Mops for Hardwood Floors Before Shopping

Type

There are many types of mops suitable for use on hardwood floors, but depending on the size of your home, how often you plan to use it, and whether or not you want a wet or dry mop may impact your buying decisions. Dry mops are great for buffing hardwood floors while removing dust, dander, and even pet hair from your home, and you’ll never have to worry about water or cleaning solution damaging the floorboards.

However, using a wet/dry mop can effectively use small amounts of cleaning solution to gently clean your floors and leave them sparkling. You’ll want to ensure not to use too much liquid, as any standing water can soak into your floorboards and permanently damage your hardwood floors.

We also like robot mops, which can be controlled via an app on your phone and navigate through your home with AI technology for squeaky-clean floors in just a few taps of a button. You’ll even be able to set up specific cleaning zones, which allows the robot mop to avoid running over carpet, falling down stairs, or getting tangled in cords.

Material

When it comes to the best mops for hardwood floors, Sokolowski says the secret is a microfiber mop head. This synthetic material is soft enough to clean hardwood floors without scratching them, yet the microfiber combines friction with static energy to nab dust, dirt, allergens, oils, and more without the use of harsh cleansers. The best part about microfiber is that you don’t need much—or even any—water or cleaning solution to do the job.

Weight

The lighter a mop, the better so you aren’t giving yourself too much of a workout when cleaning your floors. Mops that have cleaning solution or water reservoirs built in tend to be heavier than a simple dust mop, so check the product specifications before purchasing to see how heavy it will be to scrub with.

Handle Length

If the point of using a mop is to save your knees, then you won’t want to get a mop that hurts your back. Make sure that you choose a model that is long enough so that you’re not bending down to use it, or shop for mops that have adjustable handles to match your height. Plus, these longer handles make it easier to get into corners and other hard-to-reach spots.

Care

The best mops for hardwood floors are easy to maintain. Depending on the type of mop you purchase, caring for your mop may involve tossing the microfiber pad in the wash after every use, adding cleaning solution to the dispenser, or throwing away the disposable mop pad at the end of your chores.

Some mops come with batteries, whether to turn on the lights on the mop head for easier cleaning or to dispense the solution, so you’ll want to keep extras on hand. For robotic mops that need recharging, you’ll want to make sure that you put the device back squarely on the charging cradle so that it’s ready to go the next time you need it.

Accessories

Many of the best mops for hardwood floors come with additional mop heads so you can clean your floors even when one of the mop pads is in the wash. Others include sample cleaning solution to get you through the first few uses, handy scraping tools to help dislodge particularly tricky debris, and more. Whether your mop pads are washable and reusable or disposable, you’ll want to make sure you can easily purchase extras to continue using your mop long-term.

Your Questions, Answered

Does mopping damage hardwood floors?

Mopping your hardwood floors can damage them if done improperly. If too much water seeps into your wooden floorboards, they can warp, which is why it’s important to use as little liquid as possible when mopping them.

Sealed hardwood floors can handle a little bit of water or cleaning solution, provided that you don’t oversaturate the floor and dry it as quickly as possible afterwards. Read the manufacturer’s guidelines carefully—and know whether you have sealed or unsealed hardwood floors—before using a wet mop on your floor.

Sokolowski recommends damp mopping rather than wet or even dry mopping. Spray the cleaner on the floor or the mop to clean, then wipe the floors down again with a dry mop for an extra-high shine.

What cleaning solutions should you use on hardwood floors?

Read the manufacturer’s guidelines carefully to ensure that whatever cleaning method you are using is compatible with your hardwood floors. Sokolowski recommends a natural, pH-neutral floor cleaner—anywhere between 6 and 8 on the pH scale is fine.

“pH neutral cleaning products are the safest to use on surfaces and help avoid the risk of damage to the finish,” Sokolowski says.

You can also mix up a vinegar and water solution to help clean your floors. “Vinegar is an acid, but when mixed with water, the acidity levels are significantly reduced and can act as a great floor cleaner because it cuts through dirt and grime and leaves your floors streak-free,” Sokolowski says. To keep things smelling fresh, she recommends adding a few drops of your favorite essential oils to the mixture.

How often should you mop hardwood floors?

Mopping frequency depends on how often the room is used, Sokolowski says. A spare bedroom that’s rarely used, for example, can be damp mopped monthly, though she recommends dry mopping or vacuuming it weekly to keep dust away. High-traffic areas like the entrance hallway and kitchen should be damp mopped weekly and swept a few times each week.

Who We Are

Barbara Bellesi Zito writes about home and garden topics for various lifestyle publications. To compile this list of the best mops for hardwood floors, she researched many different mops on the market and evaluated them based on their ease of use and effectiveness in cleaning surfaces without damaging them. She also consulted Alicia Sokolowski, president and co-CEO of AspenClean, for her cleaning expertise.

