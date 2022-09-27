Shopping The 8 Best Mops for Hardwood Floors for Scratch-Free Cleaning in 2022 Our favorite is the Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop, which takes on dust and dirt with a durable mop pad. By Barbara Bellesi Zito Barbara Bellesi Zito Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelancer with more than 18 years of experience as a writer, editor, and social media consultant for regional and national brands, including Health.com, Forbes Advisor, BELLA Magazine, Apartment Therapy, The Motley Fool, Martha Stewart Living, and Insider. Barbara specializes in real estate, home improvement, and lifestyle topics. She graduated from Emerson College with a Master of Fine Arts, Creative Writing and from Wagner College with a Bachelor of Arts, English and Theatre. Don’t be fooled by the soft texture—it’s great for heavy-duty cleaning, yet light enough to avoid scuffing or scratching your floors. Plus, it combines friction with static energy to nab dust, dirt, allergens, and more without the use of harsh cleansers, which can dull or damage surfaces if overused. “Hardwood floors can often be sensitive and need to be carefully looked after, particularly when mopping,” Sokolowsi says. “Microfiber is hypoallergenic and safe for those suffering from allergies or asthma. It is also lint-free and non-abrasive, leaving nothing behind, and it will not scratch delicate surfaces.” We created a list of the best mops for hardwood floors based on their features, cleaning power, ease of use, and more to keep your home tidy and your floors sparkling. The Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop tops our list because of its long-lasting microfiber mop head and flexible rubber edges that prevent scratches. Here are the best mops for hardwood floors of 2022. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: HDX Giant 22 in. Microfiber Wet-Dry Flip Mop at Walmart Jump to Review Best Spinning: Bissell SpinWave at Amazon Jump to Review Best Robot: iRobot Braava jet m6 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Microfiber: Mr.Siga Professional Microfiber Mop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Spray: Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Sponge: Casabella Painted Steel Original Mop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Mop with Disposable Pads: Swiffer WetJet Wood Floor Mopping and Cleaning Starter Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The microfiber pads last up to 500 washes.Keep in Mind: It’s trickier to maneuver in tight corners due to its large mop head. Keeping your floors clean can feel like a never-ending task, whether you’re scrubbing food spills on the kitchen tile or wiping up dirt in the entryway that’s been tracked in from outside. We chose the Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop as the best overall mop for hardwood floors because of its extra-large mop head that allows you to cover more surface area faster. This can be especially helpful if you have an open concept floor plan or if a majority of your home is covered in hardwood. The fluffy microfiber dusting pad captures dirt, dust, dander, and even pet hair thanks to its natural electric charge. If you need to deep-clean your home, attach the microfiber cleaning pad, which features a towel-like texture better suited for scrubbing. The manufacturer claims that the reusable pads can be washed up to 500 times, so even if you are super diligent about dry mopping your hardwood floors each day, these microfiber pads are in it for the long haul. You can shop the microfiber pads separately and keep a few in rotation if it’s not laundry day. Not only is the microfiber pad safe for cleaning hard surfaces, but the flexible rubber corners of the Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop head are designed to be gentle on both furniture legs and baseboards. They bend slightly under pressure, which means no more scrapes or scratches each time you accidentally slam the mop into a wall or the corner of your couch. This lightweight mop weighs just 1.4 pounds, so you won’t mind pushing it around your house, and its telescopic handle is easy to adjust to match your height. Just keep in mind that its extra-large mop head makes it a little trickier to maneuver in tight spaces, and it’ll take up more space in your cleaning closet when not in use. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Type: Dry mopWeight: 1.4 lbsHandle Length: AdjustableCare: Machine wash microfiber padsAccessories: Removable dusting pad and cleaning pad Best Budget: HDX Giant 22 in. Microfiber Wet-Dry Flip Mop Walmart View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The double-sided mop head allows you to dust with one side and scrub with the other.Keep in Mind: The mop head isn’t as easy to swivel as other mops on this list. If you’re looking for a no-frills solution to keep your hardwood floors sparkling, we recommend the HDX Microfiber Wet-Dry Flip Mop because of the super-wide 22-inch mop head that makes quick work of dirty and dusty floors, especially in large spaces. As its name suggests, the microfiber pad has two sides. The fluffy side is ideal for picking up everyday dust, dirt, and pet hair from hardwood floors, since the microfiber naturally attracts debris. When you're ready to take a wet mop to your floor, flip the mop pad over and gently scrub away any dirt that's gotten into your floorboards. Scrubbing strips on the pad provide just enough friction to remove particularly tricky gunk without leaving scratches behind. You can apply water to mop or use the HDX Microfiber Wet-Dry Flip Mop to apply sealant or conditioner to your hardwood floors—just make sure you read the product labels and use cleaners that are approved for use on your specific flooring type. When you're done cleaning, just remove the microfiber cover and toss it in the wash. We recommend purchasing an additional mop head to swap in when the other is in the wash. Unlike some of the other items on our list of the best mops for hardwood floors, this wet-dry mop doesn’t swivel easily. That makes it trickier to maneuver in tight angles including narrow hallways, around furniture, and beneath table legs. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Type: Wet-dry mopWeight: 1.7 poundsHandle Length: 4 feetCare: Machine wash mop coverAccessories: Wet-dry mop head Best Spinning: Bissell SpinWave Powered Hardwood Floor Mop and Cleaner Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Kohls.com Why You Should Get It: It has two mop heads that rotate in opposite directions to help loosen dirt from your floors.Keep in Mind: It has a power cord, so you’ll have to stay within reach of an outlet when using it. Scrubbing the floors can be just as easy as vacuuming the carpet, thanks to the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Spin Mop. We love its lightweight design and swiveling mop head that makes it easy to navigate around corners, furniture legs, and more. The Bissell SpinWave is a heavy-duty vacuum mop that works on hardwood, vinyl, tile, linoleum, and any sealed hard floor, so you’ll be able to use it in a variety of spaces in your home. At 11 pounds, it’s the heaviest mop on our list, but it’s worth the extra arm workout due to its dual mop heads that are tough on dirt. The intense spinning action allows it to scrub grime out of your floorboards while remaining gentle enough to avoid scratching the wood. The Bissell spin mop comes with two sets of pads: a pair of soft-touch pads for gently buffing your floors and a set of scrub pads for targeting particularly sticky messes. Fill up the dispenser with hardwood floor cleaning solution and press the on-demand spray trigger to apply just the right amount to your hardwood floors. With a 28-ounce capacity, the spray dispenser is large enough that you won’t need to refill it after every cleaning task. Keep in mind that this spinning mop requires a power outlet to operate, so you’ll need to stay within reach of an outlet at all times when using it. While this doesn’t impact its effectiveness, some shoppers may not like being restricted by a power cord. Price at time of publish: $119 Product Details: Type: Wet mopWeight: 11 poundsHandle Length: 8 x 16 x 45 inchesCare: Machine wash scrubbing padsAccessories: Two soft-touch cleaning pads, two scrubbing pads, sample bottle of cleaning solution We Tested 15 Mops—Here Are the 7 Best for Cleaning Sticky Spills Best Robot: iRobot Braava jet m6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: You can program it to avoid certain zones in your house or run when you're not home.Keep in Mind: It’s better suited for routine floor cleaning than removing sticky messes. One of the best parts about buying a mop for your hardwood floors is the ability to avoid scrubbing gunk off the floors on your hands and knees. Well, the iRobot Braava M6 robot mop saves you from having to touch a mop at all—or even be in the same room as one. Instead, this powerful little device can navigate your home and do all the dirty work for you. Just connect it to the iRobot app or pair it with your smart home device to schedule a cleaning session, view stats on your floor’s cleanliness level, or block off certain areas of your home. Even small spills and messes can be picked up quickly by the iRobot Braava mop, which “learns” the layout of your home and allows it to clean in efficient rows so it doesn’t miss a spot. Like other smart home devices, this robot mop will memorize your habits and even suggest cleaning schedules to help keep your home tidy). If you’ve got pets or even if the pollen count is projected to be high in your area, your iRobot mop will offer additional cleaning suggestions to combat allergens and pet hair. Imprint Smart Mapping helps this handy device navigate the different rooms of your house, and you can program keep out zones to avoid certain areas, so you never have to worry about your mop going onto carpet or other unwanted surfaces. While the iRobot Braava M6 robot mop is the priciest item on our list, it does come with a ton of accessories, including a washable wet mopping pad, a few single-use pads, and a sample of cleaning solution to get you started. Price at time of publish: $400 Product Details: Type: Robot mopWeight: 4.85 poundsHandle Length: N/A Care: Place in charging dock when not in useAccessories: Charging dock and tray, two single-use wet mop pads, two single-use dry sweeping pads, one washable wet mopping pad, and sample of cleaning solution These 9 Robot Vacuums Are Actually Worth the Money Best Microfiber: Mr.Siga Professional Microfiber Mop Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It comes with a dirt remover tool to scrape debris off the mop pad when you’re done cleaning.Keep in Mind: It's difficult to scrub crusted-on messes with this mop. A microfiber mop head is an important component in the best mops for hardwood floors because the fabric attracts dirt and hair into its fibers while absorbing liquids quickly for easy cleanup. We chose the Mr. Siga Professional Microfiber Mop because of its innovative clip design that secures the cloth in place so you can scrub your floors without readjusting a dusty or dirty mop head as you clean. The microfiber pad is actually double sided; you can use the blue side for wet or dry mopping, while the beige side is ideal for waxing your floors. Whichever side you use, you can put the dirty mop head in the wash when you’re finished. Unlike other mops on our list that come with just one spare mop head, this one comes with three reusable microfiber pads so you can clean your floors regularly without constantly washing your mop pad. Hard plastic bumps on the underside of the mop create better friction with the floors to gently tug away stubborn dirt. We also love that it includes a handy dirt scrubber to tackle messes that have dried onto your floors. Once you’re done mopping, use the brush side of this dirt scrubber to help scrape loose debris out of the microfiber cloth and into the garbage. You’ll be able to easily extend the telescopic handle to the size you need, and it double locks in place so that it stays that way. The head swivels 360 degrees, allowing you to maneuver around furniture legs and around corners with no problem. The only downside to this microfiber mop is that, compared to the lightweight handle, the mop head is a bit bulky, making it difficult to get enough leverage to really scrub crusted-over stains on your floors. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Type: Wet or dry mopWeight: 2.82 poundsHandle Length: 59.45 inchesCare: Machine-washable mop headAccessories: Three reusable microfiber pads and a dirt scrubber Best Spray: Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: It has a trigger on the handle to dispense cleaner directly in front of the mop as you clean.Keep in Mind: The mop pad sticks to the mop with velcro, which will become less adhesive over time. Spray mops are some of the best mops for hardwood floors, especially if you’re worried about oversaturating the surface with water or cleanser. When using the Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop, all it takes is one press of a button to dispense the perfect amount of cleaning fluid to make your floors shine again. The Bona mop comes with a mop pad and 34 ounces of water-based cleaner—just flip it over and insert the cleaner into the mop’s refillable cartridge. The long, 16.5-inch mop head allows you to wipe a larger surface area at a time, so you can tidy your wood floors more quickly. We like the microfiber mop pad, which makes it easier to capture dust and grime while soaking up excess cleaner. The handle has two grips—one at the top of the handle and one halfway down the rod—so you can work comfortably when scrubbing at stubborn spots of dirt and grime. The microfiber pads are tough on dust and dirt yet gentle enough to restore the shine to your floors without damaging them. Your baseboards and furniture are also safe, thanks to rubber corners on the mop head, so there’s no need to worry if you bump anything while mopping. The best part is that the microfiber pads are easy to maintain and built to last. Just throw them into the wash to reuse again and again—up to 500 times, in fact. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Type: Spray mopWeight: 5.8 poundsHandle Length: 28.44 inchesCare: Machine wash microfiber padsAccessories: Mop, mop pad, and cleaner The 8 Best Carpet Cleaners for Pets, Whether You're Dealing with Pet Hair, Dirt, or Stains Best Sponge: Casabella Painted Steel Original Mop 4.8 Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Why You Should Get It: It has a sturdy lever to help wring out excess water.Keep in Mind: You’ll need to be extra careful not to use too much water on your hardwood floors. A sponge mop may seem a bit old school compared to all the high-tech cleaning tools on the market, but if you want a sturdy, easy-to-use device that works on multiple flooring types, this Casabella painted steel mop is a safe bet. You’ll want to be particularly careful when using a sponge on hardwood floors to avoid using too much cleaning solution or water. However, this sponge mop features an easy-to-use level that really wrings out the 10-inch cellulose sponge to avoid excess water. At 2.1 pounds, it’s lightweight and easy to push across any sealed flooring type including tile, marble, linoleum, and more. Plus, the Casabella sponge mop features a lifetime guarantee—and while you might not relish the idea of mopping floors forever, it’s nice to know this mop is up to the task. Just replace the sponge every so often to avoid mold and mildew growth. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: Sponge mopWeight: 2.11 poundsHandle Length: 52 inchesCare: Hang dryAccessories: Sponge head Best Mop with Disposable Pads: Swiffer WetJet Wood Floor Mopping and Cleaning Starter Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Target Why You Should Get It: The ergonomic design makes this mop easy to maneuver even in tight spaces.Keep in Mind: You’ll need to buy additional cleaning solution, mop pads, and AA batteries to continue using the mop. To quickly and easily clean your floors without needing to wash a dirty mop pad, use the Swiffer WetJet Wood Mopping and Cleaning starter kit. The mop pads on the Swiffer WetJet are specially formulated to buff finished wooden floors without scratching it while also picking up dirt, dander, and pet hair in your home. Two ultra-fine spray nozzles on the front of the device allow you to dispense the perfect amount of cleaning solution onto your floors for a shiny, germ-free finish. Keep in mind that the WetJet Wood Mopping and Cleaning starter kit is designed for finished wooden floors, as the cleaning solution will damage unfinished, oiled, or waxed floorboards. To start cleaning, just press the button to release an ultra-fine mist that emerges between two nozzles on either side of the mop head. The entire mop is lightweight at 3.8 pounds and easy to maneuver around even tight spaces with ease, thanks to its flexible swivel head. We also like that the front of the mop lights up, allowing you to see the dirt in those hard-to-reach corners. The kit includes a WetJet wood mop, QuickDry cleaning solution, and 10 disposable cleaning cloths. It also comes with a set of AA batteries to operate the spray nozzle. However, you’ll need to purchase additional cleaning solution, cleaning cloths, and batteries to continue using this mop for hardwood floors over long periods of time. Price at time of publish: $31 Product Details: Type: Wet mopWeight: 3.84 poundsHandle Length: 17.8 inchesCare: Refill solution and refresh batteries as neededAccessories: Cleaning pads, cleaning solution, AA batteries We Put the Best Stick Vacuums to the Test, and These 7 Are Actually Worth the Money The Bottom Line The best mop for hardwood floors is the Bona Premium Microfiber Floor Mop because of its durable microfiber mop head and lightweight design. We also liked the iRobot Braava M6 Robot Mop, which uses mapping technology to navigate your home by itself and clean grime from your hardwood flooring. What to Know About Mops for Hardwood Floors Before Shopping Type There are many types of mops suitable for use on hardwood floors, but depending on the size of your home, how often you plan to use it, and whether or not you want a wet or dry mop may impact your buying decisions. Dry mops are great for buffing hardwood floors while removing dust, dander, and even pet hair from your home, and you’ll never have to worry about water or cleaning solution damaging the floorboards. However, using a wet/dry mop can effectively use small amounts of cleaning solution to gently clean your floors and leave them sparkling. You’ll want to ensure not to use too much liquid, as any standing water can soak into your floorboards and permanently damage your hardwood floors. We also like robot mops, which can be controlled via an app on your phone and navigate through your home with AI technology for squeaky-clean floors in just a few taps of a button. You’ll even be able to set up specific cleaning zones, which allows the robot mop to avoid running over carpet, falling down stairs, or getting tangled in cords. Material When it comes to the best mops for hardwood floors, Sokolowski says the secret is a microfiber mop head. This synthetic material is soft enough to clean hardwood floors without scratching them, yet the microfiber combines friction with static energy to nab dust, dirt, allergens, oils, and more without the use of harsh cleansers. The best part about microfiber is that you don’t need much—or even any—water or cleaning solution to do the job. Weight The lighter a mop, the better so you aren’t giving yourself too much of a workout when cleaning your floors. Mops that have cleaning solution or water reservoirs built in tend to be heavier than a simple dust mop, so check the product specifications before purchasing to see how heavy it will be to scrub with. Handle Length If the point of using a mop is to save your knees, then you won’t want to get a mop that hurts your back. Make sure that you choose a model that is long enough so that you’re not bending down to use it, or shop for mops that have adjustable handles to match your height. Plus, these longer handles make it easier to get into corners and other hard-to-reach spots. Care The best mops for hardwood floors are easy to maintain. Depending on the type of mop you purchase, caring for your mop may involve tossing the microfiber pad in the wash after every use, adding cleaning solution to the dispenser, or throwing away the disposable mop pad at the end of your chores. Some mops come with batteries, whether to turn on the lights on the mop head for easier cleaning or to dispense the solution, so you’ll want to keep extras on hand. For robotic mops that need recharging, you’ll want to make sure that you put the device back squarely on the charging cradle so that it’s ready to go the next time you need it. Accessories Many of the best mops for hardwood floors come with additional mop heads so you can clean your floors even when one of the mop pads is in the wash. Others include sample cleaning solution to get you through the first few uses, handy scraping tools to help dislodge particularly tricky debris, and more. Whether your mop pads are washable and reusable or disposable, you’ll want to make sure you can easily purchase extras to continue using your mop long-term. Your Questions, Answered Does mopping damage hardwood floors? Mopping your hardwood floors can damage them if done improperly. If too much water seeps into your wooden floorboards, they can warp, which is why it’s important to use as little liquid as possible when mopping them. Sealed hardwood floors can handle a little bit of water or cleaning solution, provided that you don’t oversaturate the floor and dry it as quickly as possible afterwards. Read the manufacturer’s guidelines carefully—and know whether you have sealed or unsealed hardwood floors—before using a wet mop on your floor. Sokolowski recommends damp mopping rather than wet or even dry mopping. Spray the cleaner on the floor or the mop to clean, then wipe the floors down again with a dry mop for an extra-high shine. What cleaning solutions should you use on hardwood floors? Read the manufacturer’s guidelines carefully to ensure that whatever cleaning method you are using is compatible with your hardwood floors. Sokolowski recommends a natural, pH-neutral floor cleaner—anywhere between 6 and 8 on the pH scale is fine. “pH neutral cleaning products are the safest to use on surfaces and help avoid the risk of damage to the finish,” Sokolowski says. You can also mix up a vinegar and water solution to help clean your floors. “Vinegar is an acid, but when mixed with water, the acidity levels are significantly reduced and can act as a great floor cleaner because it cuts through dirt and grime and leaves your floors streak-free,” Sokolowski says. To keep things smelling fresh, she recommends adding a few drops of your favorite essential oils to the mixture. How often should you mop hardwood floors? Mopping frequency depends on how often the room is used, Sokolowski says. A spare bedroom that's rarely used, for example, can be damp mopped monthly, though she recommends dry mopping or vacuuming it weekly to keep dust away. High-traffic areas like the entrance hallway and kitchen should be damp mopped weekly and swept a few times each week. Who We Are Barbara Bellesi Zito writes about home and garden topics for various lifestyle publications. To compile this list of the best mops for hardwood floors, she researched many different mops on the market and evaluated them based on their ease of use and effectiveness in cleaning surfaces without damaging them. She also consulted Alicia Sokolowski, president and co-CEO of AspenClean, for her cleaning expertise.