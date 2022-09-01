We Tested 15 Mops—Here Are the 7 Best for Cleaning Sticky Spills

Our overall choice for the best mop is the Bosheng Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set because it easily cleans hard-to-reach corners, comes with a reusable mop head, and is lightweight and simple to use.

To find the best mops on the market, we tested 15 mops in our lab in Industry City, Brooklyn, evaluating each based on ease of setup, dry and wet mopping, portability, ease of cleaning, and maneuverability. We tested each mop on dried barbecue sauce, fruit punch, mud, and spilled paprika.

The best mop for your home will often be dictated by the type of flooring you have. Wood floors and laminate can tolerate damp mopping, while vinyl, ceramic, and porcelain tiles can often withstand much wetter mopping.

“Mopping helps ensure the removal of anything tracked in from outside, spills, dried drool from pets, and other bacteria-harvesting environments,” says Sean Busch , co-founder of Puracy, a plant-based cleaning product company.

When taking steps to keep your home clean, mopping the floor is a crucial, though somewhat labor intensive, step. Sweeping and vacuuming can help keep the floor clear of granular debris, but you’ll have to turn to regular mopping to remove sticky spills, footprints, and grease.

In our tests, the Swiffer was good at cleaning lighter messes but not as effective with wet, heavy-duty spills, so if you’re regularly mopping large messes, you may want to choose a mop with more cleaning power.

In our tests, cleaning this mop after a mopping session literally took five seconds—just the time it takes to remove the cloth and throw it away. While it’s quick and easy to dispose of the Swiffer’s pads, it means that they aren’t reusable and may not be the most environmentally conscious pick. On the other hand, replacement heads are relatively affordable and easy to find, making this mop a good option for someone who finds washing mop heads inconvenient or doesn’t have a lot of storage space for bigger mops and buckets.

The Swiffer earned high marks in our maneuverability test, with testers praising how easily the mop head swivels to reach under furniture and access other tricky spots.

Fast and easy to assemble, the Swiffer Sweeper is the original disposable mop and our pick for the best mop with disposable pads. The set is perfect for small messes and regular sweeping.

Why You Should Get It: Great for lighter messes, the Swiffer is super easy to use and can effectively sweep and mop.

We Tested 31 of the Best Robot Vacuums, and These 9 Are Actually Worth the Money

Keep in mind that the included bucket is on the larger side, so you’ll need a big closet or laundry room to store it when it’s not in use.

The wringer on the bucket helps keep the mop clean while you are actively mopping so you don’t spread dirt around the floor. Once your floor is sparkling, you can hand wash the mop head—our tester was able to clean it in just a couple of minutes—or machine wash it.

This pick also ranked highly on our maneuverability test. Testers found the round mop head to be effective at getting into hard-to-reach spots under and around furniture.

In our dry test, the mop’s threaded strands performed well at grabbing debris and leaving the floor clean. In the wet test, testers found that the mop cleaned up soil, sauce, and juice effectively on both tile and non-tile surfaces. Both the wet mop head and the water-filled bucket did get heavy, but the mop itself is lightweight when dry.

Our choice for the best mop with a washable head, the Simpli-Magic Spin Mop includes three machine-washable microfiber mop heads so you always have a clean one on hand. It also comes with a foot-pedal-powered wringer and bucket combo that makes quick work of drying the mop heads.

Keep in Mind: The bucket is on the larger side, so make sure you have a spot to store it.

Why You Should Get It: An all-in-one system, this set comes with three mop heads and a foot-pedal spin bucket.

If you need to clean around a lot of furniture or hard to reach spots, note that this mop doesn’t have a swivel function, so it’s not the most maneuverable option.

Once testers were done mopping, they found cleaning the mop to be a cinch; testers were able to clean the head in mere seconds by just wringing out the sponge. Keep in mind that the sponge is not machine washable, and if it becomes especially soiled or worn, you’ll need to replace it.

In our wet test, this mop was a standout at cleaning up spills, thanks to its ability to wring it out so easily after each pass. This prevented the mop from spreading dirt around with each pass. The dry test was a bit of a different situation; the spongy nature of this mop made it less effective on messes when used dry.

Testers also liked that this mop offers a truly hands-free experience. The mop doesn’t require you to dirty your hands or put lots of muscle into the wringing process—it’s easy and intuitive.

Lightweight and effective, the Oxo Good Grips Butterfly Mop has a sponge-style mop head that folds in half to wring out water. Our testers praised the mop for its easy wringing process and appreciated that the butterfly fold makes it simple to monitor the moisture level of the mop head.

Keep in Mind: The mop head doesn’t swivel, which may make it challenging to clean around furniture and access hard-to-reach areas.

Why You Should Get It: Lightweight and easy to use out of the box, the butterfly fold effectively squeezes out liquid in between cleans.

It took testers only about a minute to clean the mop; the thick and beefy threads were easy to remove debris from and dry before storing.

Testers said this mop was a great choice for large mopping jobs and that the mop felt durable when using. While the loops are thick, heavy, and durable, they’re not as absorbent as our testers would have preferred. That said, a lower absorbency level did make the mop easier to clean, according to testers.

The mop features a self-wringing mechanism to help you control the saturation. Testers found it easy to use and quite effective in drying the mop head. To wring the mop, pull it taut and twist it against the ratcheting mechanism. Once the water has been squeezed out, simply push a button to release the mop head from the ratchet.

Prepare yourself for industrial-sized messes with this heavy-duty mop from Rubbermaid. Where this mop really shines is in the power of its rough, textured loops, which testers said made it easy to scrub stuck-on messes. The loops were also the right length to cover a lot of area without getting tangled during mopping.

Keep in Mind: The mop isn’t as absorbent as we expected for its large size.

Why You Should Get It: Robust enough for an industrial job, this mop comes fully assembled and ready to use. The texture of its loops helps it power through sticky spills.

The only drawback is the cleaning process for the mop. While the mop head can be machine or hand washed, our testers struggled with removing grit and dirt by hand. After three minutes of cleaning the head, there were still bits of debris left in the strands. While it works great at cleaning messes, it’s a bit of a bear to clean the mop prior to storage. Machine washing the mop is probably best.

In our cleaning tests, this mop performed extremely well. It was super absorbent at picking up liquids and dirt and getting into grout cracks. In our big spill test, the mop cleaned up liquid effectively. Our tester liked that the built-in spinner made it easy to tackle large spills because you can quickly dry the mop head and continue cleaning in two simple steps.

Great for tackling big spills quickly, the mop’s triangular head can easily clean, be dunked and wrung out in the bucket, and used again in quick succession. A standout feature of this mop is the triangular mop head. Our testers preferred this shape over the long rectangular mop heads of other mops because it can fit around furniture items, corners, and narrow areas.

Created as a hands-free cleaning system, this mop and bucket combo features a built-in, step-on wringer that lets you customize the saturation of the mop head. Easy to set up, the step-on pump works well but may not hold up to hard stepping and does require a gentle touch. Meticulous cleaners will appreciate the effective splash guard on the bucket.

Keep in Mind: The mop head strands make it difficult to fully clean debris and grit from the head.

Why You Should Get It: The innovative triangular head is especially good at reaching in small or awkward spaces, and the bucket provides hands-free wringing.

For the price, this is a highly maneuverable mop that does the job and easily gets around furniture or hard to reach spots.

With this basic mop, you’ll need to provide your own bucket or use the sink to rinse it out. The mop head tendrils can either be hand washed, which requires cleaning well in between the tendrils, or machine washed. In our test, the tendrils were easily stained, and it took a minute to run water in between each tendril to get it all properly cleaned.

We liked that this lightweight mop is so easy to maneuver all over the house. While it doesn’t require any heavy lifting, our testers found that the built-in wringer does require some muscle and finesse to use properly.

In our cleaning tests, we were pleasantly surprised to find that the mop was effective at cleaning up light to medium messes. For a spilled paprika test, our testers found the mop just moved the mess around rather than cleaned it.

Weighing in at just 1.3 pounds, our pick for the best mop on a budget is effective at cleaning messes, although it may be a challenge to clean up very heavy spills. Our testers appreciated that the Libman Wonder Mop comes fully assembled, so it’s ready to use right out of the box.

Why You Should Get It: A wallet-friendly option, this mop is lightweight and quite maneuverable, especially in hard-to-reach spaces. Keep in Mind : The ringer does require some strength to work properly.

The only downside to the mop is the cleaning process at the end. While cleaning the mop between mopping passes was easy, our testers found that this mop and bucket set took nearly the longest time to clean and put away once the mopping was done. Cleaning out the bucket, removing the mop head, and putting the whole set away does take a few minutes and a bit of strength to pour out the dirty water from the bucket.

If you want to just mop with a completely dry mop head, that’s also an option. Forgo the bucket all together and just use the washable mop heads on your floors without any water.

The grooved bucket made it easy for testers to control the saturation of the mop head. They simply wet the mop and then used the bucket to squeeze water out for a dryer mop. A dryer mop works well for sensitive surfaces, like wood. Alternatively, they could keep the mop sopping wet to tackle messes on surfaces like tile.

Our testers shared that this was the best mop of all the ones they tested. Testers loved that it passed each surface and spill test with flying colors. With a standout swivel feature, our testers shared that the mop could get into tough-to-reach corners. What really wowed them, though, was the wringing and bucket feature.

Lightweight and easy to store, this mop-and-bucket set is effective, simple to use, and appropriate for both wet and dry mopping, making it our overall choice for the best mop. The set comes with a flat floor map, grooved bucket, and three reusable microfiber cloth mop pads, so you can have one mop pad in the wash, one in use, and a spare for future messes.

Keep In Mind: The bucket isn’t dual sided, so all of the water is collected in one reservoir.

Why You Should Get It: The mop comes with a bucket and three washable microfiber pads.

The Bottom Line

For robust cleaning needs, the best mop to buy is the Bosheng Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set. The bucket helps you wring out the mop for a customizable saturation level. Plus, the mop head is washable, and the mop navigates twists and turns with ease to help you clean around furniture.

For those with limited storage, we recommend the Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Sweeping and Mopping Starter Kit. The mop maneuvers easily around obstacles, has a slim design that’s easy to store, and uses disposable pads that are widely available.

Our Testing Process

At our lab in New York City, a team of expert testers ran 15 mops through a series of tests to see how each cleaned both wet and dry on a variety of flooring types.

Testers spilled sticky red fruit punch and barbecue sauce on three different flooring surfaces. Once the liquid had dried onto the floor, they wetted each mop and observed how well the mops cleaned up the mess. The same wet mops were then used to clean a mess of smeared, damp dirt on all three surfaces. We then followed these tests with a dry mop test, seeing how well the mops picked up a half teaspoon of spilled paprika. After each test, testers swiped a paper towel over the floors to see if any debris remained. The testers then rated the mop’s performance.

During the testing process, our testers took note of how easy to use or unwieldy each product felt and whether it got a lot heavier when soaking wet. It was important for our testers to note how well each mop cleaned in nooks and crannies, such as in corners and around furniture. Finally, the testers evaluated the process of either wringing out the wet mop, squeezing out the sponge, or replacing the cleaning cloth. Finally, after approximately 16 hours of testing, we were able to narrow the selection down to the seven best mops for your money.

Better Homes & Gardens / Tamara Staples

What to Know About Mops Before Shopping

Type

Mops and mop heads are available in varying designs and materials. When selecting a mop, choose something that fits your storage and cleaning needs, flooring type, and lifestyle. The best mop for a single person in a small apartment might not be the best mop for an active family with pets in a house. Here are the main types of mops.

Flat: These mops usually have a slender, rectangular shape with a rotating head. They’re good for wood and vinyl floors since they don’t require too much water to work well. The head is often removable and can be used wet or dry. They’re not great for super large spaces or heavy, wet spills.

Sponge: Highly absorbent, sponge mops are excellent for very wet spills. Most are quite sturdy and designed for scrubbing the sponge on any soiled area. Since they are so absorbent, sponge mops can get heavy when wet. Butterfly sponge heads fold in half for easy, hands-free wringing.

String or Yarn: String and yarn mops are the most traditional style of mops. They have strings, or loops, made of materials like cotton or microfiber. This type of mop usually needs a bucket to accompany it. While string mops are very absorbent, they can be difficult to wring out and require dipping the mop into a bucket of water that gets dirtier with each dip.

Microfiber: Useful as a wet or dry mop, microfiber mops are one of the most popular mop styles on the market. They’re highly absorbent and can be machine washed, so they’re easy to clean, versatile, and good on a multitude of surfaces.

Disposable: Relatively inexpensive and easy to store, mops with disposable mop heads or pads are good for small spaces and can be used wet or dry on floors. They excel at cleaning up light spills or dirt, but since they don’t hold a lot of liquid, they aren’t the best choice for heavy-duty messes.

Spin: Essentially a string mop with a twist, spin mops come with buckets that have a spinning function to wring out the water and the dirt. These are effective on stains and can be used to clean up both light and heavy messes on floors.

Care

Some mop heads are disposable, while others are machine or hand washable. For washable mop heads, it’s important to rinse and clean out debris by hand immediately after you’ve used the mop. A debris-filled mop head that’s put directly into the washing machine will not result in a clean head, could entangle the debris more deeply into the fibers, and may even clog your washing machine.

Always follow the manufacturer’s care instructions for your mop head. Store your mop head up so that it stays dry and isn’t facedown in a damp bucket with any debris or dust. A clean mop head is essential to clean floors effectively.

Accessories

Some mops come with buckets, changeable mop heads, or even extendable poles. While accessories can be helpful to tackle specific needs, make sure you have the right storage space for whatever accessories you purchase.

Better Homes & Gardens / Tamara Staples

Other Products We Tested

While the Microfiber Wholesale 18-Inch Professional Microfiber Mop absorbed liquid well in our wet test, testers had a hard time wringing this mop out, leading to sopping wet floors. It also performed mediocrely in the dry mopping test and would be better for dusting. With that in mind, we felt there were better mops on the market for the money.

The Yocada Sponge Mop with Telescopic Handle did a decent job cleaning up spilled juice during testing, but testers found it merely pushed dirt and barbecue sauce around the floor rather than picking up the mess. Additionally, our testers found it hard to put this mop together—both the assembly process and the instructions were not very intuitive.

Testers said the Bona Microfiber Floor Mop was an effective duster but failed the tests for wet mopping. Since there is no wringing function, once it was wet, our testers found this floor mop essentially rendered useless unless you wanted to wait, rinse the microfiber cloth, and let it dry each time it got dirty while mopping. While easy to assemble, this mop is best suited for use as a dry duster or for mopping only if you have a stack of microfiber cloths that you’re willing to switch out as the cloths get soiled.

Your Questions, Answered

What’s the best way to mop floors?

How you mop your floors will depend on the floor material. “The best way to mop floors is to start by clearing the area and sweeping or vacuuming up loose dirt and dust,” says Alexandra Wojenski, a sustainable cleaning expert and Grove Guide at Grove Collaborative.

“This may feel like an extra step, but mops are not designed to lift up larger dust and dirt particles, so if skipped, these are likely to be left behind by the mop and smeared around the floor during mopping. Technique and water temperature will vary by floor type, but in most cases filling a bucket with warm water paired with your choice of floor cleaner is recommended.”

How often should floors be mopped?

How often your floors need to be mopped depends on your lifestyle and how highly trafficked your floors are. “If you take your shoes off at the door (which you should), once a week is fine for the high-traffic areas like your kitchen and within 10 feet of any door,” Busch says. “You can probably push that a bit further for less-trafficked rooms.”

How do you wash a mop in the washing machine?

Follow specific directions for your mop head, but generally speaking, it’s safe to wash the mop head alone on a gentle cycle. Use hot water and mild detergent. After washing, hang dry until the mop head is completely dry and then store with the pole and other accessories. “It is also recommended to clean the bucket used for mopping,” Wojenski says. “It can be tempting to store mops in a mopping bucket, but that can build up dust. They are best stored once dry with the mop side up.”



Who We Are

Maya Polton is a freelance writer with an active family of five that makes her house highly trafficked—and her floors reflect that traffic. A mix of sweeping, regular mopping, and robot vacuums that run while the family is out of the house help keep her home as clean as possible. For this story, Maya researched the best mop styles, sizes, prices, and features and then compared her findings with testing insights from our mop lab test in New York City. She also consulted with Sean Busch, co-founder of Puracy, and Alexandra Wojenski, a sustainable cleaning expert and Grove Guide at Grove Collaborative

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products and we let you know that we got it for free to remain as transparent as possible about our picks.