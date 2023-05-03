Even if you're not a baking enthusiast, mixing bowls are a useful vessel for things like salad dressings, meat mixtures, and marinating. Plus, aside from combining ingredients, mixing bowls can also be used to serve your dish afterward if it looks the part.

"Poorly designed mixing bowls can lead to issues like dry ingredients being trapped at the bottom or overmixing that results in tough baked goods," says Dana Beninati, chef and sommelier behind Dine with Dana.

When it comes to must-have kitchen items, mixing bowls rank high on the list. They come in handy when you're prepping ingredients, making sauces, and in some cases, serving your final dish. But most of all, the best mixing bowls make baking easier.

Even though this bowl is plastic, it's sturdy enough to use with electric whisks and hand mixers. One thing we noticed while testing was that the rubber feet on the base of the bowl aren't level, which means it's prone to tipping.

Unlike other batter bowls, this one comes with a tight-fitting lid, which means you can pre-make your mixture ahead of time and store it in the fridge for whenever the pancake craving hits. We appreciate the measurement markings on the bowl (one less thing to clean up is a win in our book).

It has all the features you'd want in a batter bowl including a pour spout, high sides for less splatter, and a non-slip base and handle to keep it anchored. It also comes in two different size options, 4 quarts and 2 quarts, that easily stack on top of each other if you decide to purchase both.

It's called a batter bowl, but this option from Oxo Good Grips is so much more. Use it for eggs, dessert sauces, gelatin, or your favorite cupcake and muffin recipes .

Keep in Mind: While this bowl has rubber feet on the base, they're not level which means it can tip easily.

Why You Should Get It: This can be used with electric beaters or a standard whisk.

In any case, the addition of the thumb ring is useful for making sure you have a good handle on the bowl while you're mixing—it can also be used to hang on the wall if you're trying to minimize clutter in your kitchen .

This bowl has a protective coating to keep it from rusting, though we still recommend avoiding using it with acidic foods or those that are high alkaline (like baking powder and baking soda).

"The chemical makeup of copper supports the formation of perfectly stiff peaks that are not overworked or coagulated," says Beninati. "Copper bowls prevent over-whipping (the source of gritty, sandy meringues) and leaky egg whites that appear separated or broken."

If you're a serious baker, a copper mixing bowl like this one from Old Dutch will help when working with egg whites.

Keep in Mind: Copper is reactive to acidity, so these bowls shouldn't be used with acidic foods.

Why You Should Get It: These bowls are excellent for whipping eggs.

Each bowl has a handle, plus a slightly raised base with a non-slip grip to keep it in place while mixing. This makes it one of the best mixing bowls when cooking with little ones.

One of the most notable features of these bowls is the contoured spout, which allows for easy, mess-free transferring of batters into your pan or griddle. We like that the spout feature is on each individual bowl, meaning you can whisk up pancake batter in smaller quantities for just yourself, as well as larger quantities.

The Melamine Pour Spout Bowls don’t come with the same qualms as a glass or ceramic bowl, namely fragility and heaviness, making everyday jobs in the kitchen more seamless. The set comes with three bowls of varying capacities (2 quarts, 3 quarts, and 4 quarts) and is offered in four different colors.

Keep in Mind: These bowls are not intended to be used in the oven or microwave.

Why You Should Get It: This has a discreet rubber ring on the bottom that keeps it from sliding around.

As for the bowl itself, it's made out of biodegradable bamboo fiber (as are the utensils) and is safe to throw into the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

The lid is the star of the show here—it features grooves for the included serving utensils, making it worthy of taking along for picnics or to the beach, and it can also be used as a cutting board when flipped on its inside.

If you're looking to reap the same aesthetic of a wooden bowl but have a little more functionality, try this large salad bowl from ShineMe, which features a bowl made of bamboo fiber to make it compatible with liquids and baking.

Wooden bowls are great for serving and housing fruits on your counter, but they aren't as useful for baking since they're porous and can break down when used with liquids.

Keep in Mind: The lid doesn't have a tab, so it may be difficult to remove.

Why You Should Get It: This has two dedicated slots on the lid for serveware.

This set comes with several sizes to assist with a variety of tasks around the kitchen, and when it comes time to wash and put away, they can be thrown in the dishwasher then nestled into each other for easy storage.

Design-wise, the ribbed exterior makes them a one-bowl wonder for mixing and preparing your ingredients in, then subsequently serving.

The airtight lids keep pre-washed fruits and vegetables fresher for longer—just make sure to press hard on the center of the lid (versus the edges) to ensure it's properly snug.

Nordic Ware's microwave-safe mixing bowls are constructed from durable plastic yet still maintain their lightweight feel, making them a suitable pick for serving snacks to kids or for those with minimal arm strength.

Keep in Mind: Getting the lids tightly on took a bit of trial and error, but once they were properly on, they provided an airtight fit.

Why You Should Get It: These are safe to use in the microwave and dishwasher.

When it comes to caring for these bowls, they're safe to use in your dishwasher and microwave. Just make sure to use them with plastic or silicone tools versus metal to avoid scratching.

The heavy base means the bowls are less likely to shift around your countertop while using, and they remain surprisingly lightweight despite their ceramic material.

When it comes to function, the high sides on the bowls make them ideal for messier tasks, though keep in mind their depth means it may take some effort to reach the bottom of the bowl with your mixer or whisk.

Prefer them out of sight? The large, medium, and small size nestle into each other and will tuck away neatly into your cupboard, making them ideal for kitchens with limited storage space .

If aesthetics are important to you, this ceramic mixing bowl from Sur La Table will serve as pleasing decor, whether it's filled with a bunch of bananas for your island centerpiece or on its own sitting atop floating shelves

Keep in Mind: These bowls are prone to scratching if you plan on using them with metal tools.

Why You Should Get It: These are dishwasher and microwave-safe.

The bowls feature a non-slip silicone base to not only keep them in place, but to prevent them from nicking your countertop as well. When using this set, we found that the lids weren't the most snug, so use caution if transporting hot items.

This set comes with five bowls and five accompanying lids, all of which nestle into each other (even the lids) for foolproof storage. Each bowl also features measurement markings , which eliminates the need for measuring cups (and the need to wash an extra dish).

You know them and love them for their large appliances, but this 10-piece mixing bowl set from Viking is also worthy of being in your kitchen. Made out of durable stainless steel, these bowls are lightweight, safe to store in the fridge or freezer, and can be used as a double boiler.

Why You Should Get It: The bowls and lids are stackable, making them easy to store.

We also appreciate that when the bowls are nested within each other, the rims don't touch, which means they're less likely to chip.

These tempered-glass bowls feature wide openings, which reduces the risk of overmixing by ensuring even distribution of your seasoning. Plus, they can tolerate being exposed to extreme temperatures from 4°F to 212°F because of the tempered glass.

Loved by bakers and chefs alike, this nine-piece set from Duralex is versatile for preparing, serving, mixing, and baking. The larger sizes provide ample room for chunkier ingredients, baking batters, and salad tossing. The smaller sizes are helpful for mise en place, or having all of your ingredients in place before cooking.

Keep in Mind: Because these are made with two rims surrounding the bowl, they can be more tedious to clean.

Why You Should Get It: These glass bowls are tempered, meaning they're less likely to chip or break than regular glass.

The high sides also make it ideal for jobs that can get messy, such as beating eggs, double boiling, and making whipped cream. It’s available in a 2-, 3.7-, and 5.8-quart capacity.

Most notably, it features a flat, wide bottom, offering extra surface area to ensure it stays in place while mixing, tossing, and whipping. The open rim on the bowl is also slightly bent, making it easier to anchor your fingers for a solid grip.

While French brand De Buyer's carbon steel cookware is what put them on the map, their mixing bowls are equally as impressive—especially the 2-quart option, which is great for making small-batch items and for preparing ingredients.

Keep in Mind: The smallest size available in a 2-quart bowl, while other sets on our list may include smaller options.

Why You Should Get It: The flat bottom makes it less prone to slipping on the counter.

The bowl is also just deep enough for tossing salads to ensure each bite is coated with the right amount of dressing. This stainless steel bowl is the best mixing bowl to have on hand if you entertain at home often, frequently meal prep , or cook for a large family.

This mixing bowl from GoodCook is as versatile as it gets. Its wide rim and roomy 8-quart capacity makes it ideal for tasks that take up a lot of space like prepping large vegetables, combining ground meat with seasonings, mixing pancake batter for a party, or mixing pizza dough.

Why You Should Get It: The wide rim on this bowl helps you get a strong grip, which ensures minimal splatter.

Unlike other common mixing bowl materials like glass or ceramic, these remain impressively durable for how lightweight they are (they'll even resist scratches from your hand mixer). Though these bowls are dishwasher safe, they shouldn't be used in the microwave or for high-heat tasks like double boiling.

But these bowls aren't just easy on the eyes—they score high marks when it comes to functionality, too. There's a size for every application, from mixing up a simple vinaigrette for a salad to marinating vegetables for tomorrow's lunch.

If you're looking to jazz up your bakeware, this seven-piece set from Bamboozle will do the job. Available in an array of colors, from vibrant pastels to cool grays, these bowls are made out of sustainable bamboo fiber that are biodegradable, making them a solid option for those with an eco-friendly kitchen .

Keep in Mind: These bowls are not microwave-safe and may not be safe for double boiling.

Why You Should Get It: Aside from its aesthetically-pleasing design, these bowls are made out of biodegradable bamboo fiber.

The Bottom Line

Overall, when choosing the best mixing bowl, it's important to consider what its intended use will be. Our pick for the Best Overall mixing bowl is the Bamboozle Mixing Bowls because they can be used for a wide range of jobs including mixing, baking, and serving. We also love their quality, durability, and ease of storage and cleaning.

If you're looking for the best mixing bowls made out of glass and safe for use in the microwave or as a double boiler, the Duralex Le Gigogne Clear Stackable Bowl Set is a solid option that can also be used as a serving bowl.

What to Know About Mixing Bowls Before Shopping

Dimensions

While mixing bowls differ in how much they can hold inside, the dimensions and shape are two equally as important factors.

For instance, shallow bowls with wider openings are ideal if the task involves evenly distributing something. "I love this shape when dressing a salad or seasoning ground meat for burgers or meatballs, as the wide opening ensures that distribution is even and ingredients are not overmixed," says Beninati.

"Bowls that are deeper but have a smaller opening are great for recipes that have many ingredients or ones that require lots of mixing like flour for bread dough." With these types of bowls, you're less likely to have a mess.

Consider the most common recipes you make in the kitchen and opt for a size that will accommodate the majority of your everyday cooking.

Capacity

The best mixing bowls come in various capacities, the most common ones being 8 quarts, 4 quarts, and 3 quarts. Many of these capacities you'll find in a set, which can be helpful for other tasks like measuring, organizing, and prepping.

"Smaller bowls with volumes under 1 quart are great for beating eggs or whisking together a quick marinade or vinaigrette," says Beninati. "I reach for medium bowls with 2 to 4 quarts capacity for most cookies, cakes, and quickbread recipes, but this size also works for things like salads, grains, or sauces when feeding one to two people."

Larger bowls of 6 to 8 quarts are ideal for mixing bread or pasta doughs, meat for meatballs, or family meals.

Remember that the larger the capacity, the heavier the bowl can potentially be, especially if it's made out of materials like glass or ceramic. If weight is a concern, consider stainless steel, which remains lightweight even with larger capacities, says Beninati.

Material

Mixing bowl materials vary, but generally speaking, you'll find them in ceramic, glass, plastic, and stainless steel. Stainless steel mixing bowls are the preferred material for many at-home cooks and professionals alike—they're more lightweight than ceramic, equally as versatile as plastic, and not as fragile as glass.

Executive chef of the Albert Chicago restaurant Steve Chiappetti says stainless steel bowls are also effortless to clean and extremely durable. "I've had some of my stainless steel bowls for 20 years," he says.

The only cons to stainless steel bowls are that they're not microwave-safe and they're more likely than other materials to show scratches. But, if you have a lot of cooking to do and you need to do it in large volumes or with relative speed, Chiappetti suggests stainless steel.

Ceramic mixing bowls have a heavy base, which means they're less likely to move around when mixing. That said, they require very delicate handling and are prone to breakage or chipping, notes Chiappetti.

Glass bowls are great because they make it easy to see ingredients and identify when they're thoroughly mixed, says Beninati. They're also simple to clean and unlikely to show signs of wear and tear.

Some find glass bowls not as aesthetically-pleasing as ceramic options, plus they're more likely to slip on some countertops. Remember, though, that glass can be heavy and therefore difficult to lift and move around if you're making dough or batters, says Chiappetti.

Plastic mixing bowls remain cost-effective, lightweight, and durable. However, it's important to ensure they're food safe and able to handle hot foods—some are not intended to be used in microwaves or at high temperatures.

Your Questions, Answered

What type of mixing bowls are best for baking?

Chiappetti recommends both stainless steel and glass mixing bowls for baking. "Glass is microwave-safe, which means you can melt butter for cookies or temper chocolate for a flourless cake," he says.

Aside from material, it would be helpful to use a bowl with a pour spout, like the Oxo Good Grips Batter Bowl with Lid, if you are an avid baker, as it makes it easy to scrape batters into baking pans or mix wet ingredients into dry ingredients, says Beninati.

Are glass mixing bowls microwave safe?

Yes, glass mixing bowls are generally microwave safe, says Beninati. On top of that, they are dishwasher and freezer safe. Stainless steel, copper, and steel bowls are not microwave safe.

How do you clean a mixing bowl?

Both Beninati and Chiappetti recommend dishwasher-safe bowls.

"A dishwasher-safe mixing bowl ensures it will be sanitized for future use when cleaned," says Beninati. If you don't own a dishwasher, a stainless steel bowl, like the De Buyer Mixing Bowl Flat Bottom, is the most lightweight and will be the easiest to clean.

One exception to throwing your mixing bowl in the dishwasher is if the bowl has a silicone base. In this case, Beninati prefers hand washing to prevent moisture seeping in between the base and the bowl.

"Regardless of the material you choose, if there’s a lot of residue, allow the bowl to soak in warm water with a little dish soap for a few minutes before washing by hand," says Chiappetti.

Who We Are

This article was written by Michelle Rostamian, a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience writing about home, lifestyle, and wellness products. When making this list of the best mixing bowls, she considered each mixing bowl's material, pricepoint, size, and use. She also spoke with executive chef of the Albert Chicago restaurant Steve Chiappetti, and chef and sommelier behind Dine with Dana, Dana Beninati, to get their tips on how to choose the best mixing bowl.

