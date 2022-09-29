The 8 Best Mini Fridges of 2022 to Keep Things Chill in Any Space

These are the best mini fridges you can buy online in 2022.

Our top overall pick for the best mini fridge is the Black+Decker 1.7 Cubic Foot Single Door Mini Fridge BCRK17W because it gives you enough room to store all your essentials, is easy to clean thanks to the removable glass shelf, and fits seamlessly into any space in the home.

Whether you’re looking to keep your lunch fresh while at work or a place to chill your favorite wine bottles , this list has plenty of smaller refrigerator options to cool just about anything. When shopping for the best mini fridge, you will want to find one that is sized appropriately for your space while offering enough storage capacity to fit your individual needs. It should also include features like temperature control and auto-defrost.

Unfortunately, refrigerators are large and expensive, so you aren’t likely to have multiple of them in your home in all the places you may want to enjoy an item stored there . One easy way to help keep food and drinks cold in any space is with the addition of a mini fridge.

Refrigerators are essential home appliances we rely on to keep our food intact between trips to the grocery store. From crisp vegetables to ice-cold milk and fresh eggs, a good refrigerator plays a major role in the making of any delicious meal.

Best Overall: Black+Decker BCRK17W 1.7 Cubic Foot Single Door Mini Fridge Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This mini fridge is compact without compromising on interior storage space. Keep in Mind: Though described as ultra-quiet, it does make some noise when the compressor kicks in, which may be distracting if you are sensitive to sound. Compact and stylish, this mini refrigerator stores food items, cans, and bottled beverages without taking up too much space or energy (just 70W). We love that it has a removable glass shelf that instantly expands its storage capacity and makes the interior easy to clean. There is a door caddy that is perfect for holding canned beverages or condiment bottles, while a small freezer space within the single compartment interior can hold additional items like ice packs or frozen dinners. As far as color options go, you have three with this mini fridge: white, black, or silver. Other convenient features of our overall pick for the best mini fridge include a reversible door, which allows this mini fridge to conveniently slip into any space in your home, dorm, or office. It includes leveling legs for extra sturdiness and an adjustable temperature control that gets down to 33.8°F at its lowest temperature. The included mini ice tray is also a fun bonus. At 1.7 cubic feet, this is not the largest mini fridge on our list, so it might not be the best option to use in communal living or working spaces. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.5 x 18.5 x 19.7 inches

17.5 x 18.5 x 19.7 inches Capacity: 1.7 cubic feet

1.7 cubic feet Voltage: 110

110 Warranty: One-year warranty for parts and labor and two-year warranty for compressor

Best Budget: Insignia 1.7 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge Best Buy View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It: A removable wire shelf allows you to adjust the interior space to fit your needs. Keep in Mind: You do not get any freezer space with this model. Looking for the best mini fridge on a budget? This Insignia Mini Fridge gives you all the basics you need to chill your favorite drinks and snacks for less money than many of the picks on this list. Measuring 1.73 cubic feet, this little refrigerator offers a generous amount of interior storage space. There is a single removable wire shelf that, while slightly more challenging to clean than glass, still allows you to accommodate varying sized items. You also get the convenience of additional storage space on the door. The adjustable thermostat ranges from 32°F to 39°F, letting you optimize cooling for your food items. We also like that it has a reversible door, which makes it easy to fit into any room layout. The flat back also enables flush placement against walls, further minimizing its footprint. Keep in mind that there is no freezer space with this model. You will want to consider a different option if you are looking for a place to hold frozen dinners and ice trays. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 18.15 x 17.5 x 19.5 inches

18.15 x 17.5 x 19.5 inches Capacity: 1.7 cubic feet

1.7 cubic feet Voltage: 115

115 Warranty: One-year warranty for parts and labor

Best Splurge: Smeg FAB5U Mini Refrigerator Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: This retro-inspired mini fridge comes in five beautiful colors to fit any design aesthetic. Keep in Mind: It is not the best option for very narrow spaces. If style ranks high on your list of best mini fridge must-haves, look no further than the Smeg FAB5RBL5 Mini Refrigerator. Boasting a modern retro vibe that is iconic to the Smeg brand, this fridge is a stylish and space-saving choice for offices, dorms, or family rooms. Inside you will find two adjustable glass shelves, LED lighting, and adjustable thermostat (ranging from 35℉ to 41℉), as well as one balcony shelf and one bottle shelf on the door. This gives you plenty of space to store all your favorite snacks and beverages. While this fridge is far from the cheapest option on our list, when it comes to aesthetics, you will have to look hard to find a better-looking appliance. The exterior is available in five vibrant colors, including red, mint green, cream, white and black. All color options feature Smeg’s signature ’50s inspired stainless steel handle. Keep in mind the door on this fridge is not reversible, but it is available with left- or right-hinge options. You will also need to leave a gap of at least 12.5 inches on the hinge side of the refrigerator to allow the door to open properly. Price at time of publish: $1,260 Product Details: Dimensions: 19.11 x 15.7 x 29.1 inches

19.11 x 15.7 x 29.1 inches Capacity: 1.34 cubic feet

1.34 cubic feet Voltage: 110

110 Warranty: One year The 9 Best Refrigerators to Keep Your Food Fresh

Best with Glass Door: hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: You can stock up to 120 standard-sized cans of your favorite refreshments and show them off to guests thanks to a high-quality double-glazed glass door. Keep in Mind: This fridge was designed specifically for chilling beverages. It won’t work for fresh food, such as meats, fruits, and vegetables. Whether it’s beer or soda you fancy, this mini fridge by hOmeLabs is perfect for storing your favorite beverages. With a capacity of 3.2 cubic feet, which is more than other options on our list, this fridge has enough storage space for up to 120 cans and features three adjustable/removable chrome shelves. An elegant see-through, left-hinged glass door with stainless steel frame and white LED interior light makes for easy nighttime beverage selection. The easy touch temperature control cools down to 34°F, and the large digital temperature display allows for quick monitoring and setting of any temperature. We also like the auto-defrost feature that kicks in when the inside temperature reaches freezing, thus preventing ice buildup in your fridge. An additional memory function automatically restores the preset temperature of your cooler in case it becomes unplugged, or in the event of a power outage. Keep in mind this fridge was designed specifically for chilling beverages. It is especially great for cans but spacing can become awkward when trying to store taller bottles. Price at time of publish: $360 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.3 x 18.9 x 33.3 inches

17.3 x 18.9 x 33.3 inches Capacity: 3.2 cubic feet

3.2 cubic feet Voltage: 115

115 Warranty: Check directly with manufacturer

Best with Separate Freezer: GE 3.1 Cubic Ft. Mini Fridge With Freezer Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Ajmadison.com Why You Should Get It: You get all the conveniences of a full-size refrigerator using a fraction of the space. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to run it on the coldest setting for a few days before being able to store any perishable items in it. There is a lot to love about the GE Double-Door Compact Refrigerator, beginning with two entirely separate spaces to store your favorite food and beverage items. The spacious 2.2 cubic foot refrigerator features two glass shelves, a clear drawer for conveniently storing produce, and two storage areas on the door (one for tall bottles) as well as a built-in can rack. We love that this fridge also gives you true freezer space. The separate freezer compartment gives you 0.93 cubic feet of storage space, big enough for an ice tray, several boxed dinners, and other frozen items, such as pints of ice cream and frozen yogurt. The exterior, which is available in three different color options (white, black or clean steel), boasts a laminated vinyl finish that minimizes fingerprint marks. You also get recessed handles on both the freezer and refrigerator doors, adding to its clean aesthetic and compact profile. Thanks to an automatic defrost function in the refrigerator, your perishables will always remain frost-free, but keep in mind that the freezer requires manual defrosting. Before adding food, you’ll also want to run the fridge on its coldest setting for a few days when you first plug it in, so it can get to the desired temperature. Price at time of publish: $409 Product Details: Dimensions: 18.8 x 20.1 x 33.4 inches

18.8 x 20.1 x 33.4 inches Capacity: 3.1 cubic feet

3.1 cubic feet Voltage: 120

120 Warranty: Check directly with manufacturer We Tested 48 of the Best Coolers—These 10 Will Keep Your Drinks Cool All Summer

Best for Wine: Cuisinart CWC-800CEN Private Reserve 8-Bottle Wine Cellar Courtesy of Crate & Barrel View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This compact fridge is a great storage solution for your favorite wine bottles—at an accessible price point. Keep in Mind: There is only room for eight bottles, which might not be convenient for those with an extensive wine collection. Your own private wine cellar has never been more accessible than with this mini wine fridge by Cuisinart. Our choice for the best mini fridge for wine, this handy appliance gives wine lovers a compact solution to safely storing their favorite bottles. Simply choose your desired temperature via the convenient touchpad (between 39°F and 68°F), and a thermoelectric cooling system quickly and effectively helps preserve ideal temperature, body and flavor. On the outside, this is a good-looking wine fridge, featuring a sleek black body and elegant double pane glass window on the door. Inside, four chrome wire racks provide efficient storage for up to eight 750-milliliter and 1500-milliliter bottles, while soft LED lighting (with on/off control) helps display your wine collection in style. There is little to dislike about this wine fridge, though keep in mind that it only stores eight bottles. We also wish it came in additional color options. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Dimensions: 17 x 10 x 17 inches

17 x 10 x 17 inches Capacity: Eight bottles

Eight bottles Voltage: 115

Warranty: Three-year limited warranty

Best Portable: COOLULI I10L2W Infinity 0.35 cu. ft. Retro Mini Fridge Courtesy of Lowe's View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This compact fridge offers both cooling and heating capabilities. Keep in Mind: Measuring less than 1 cubic foot, you will be compromising on space for the portability factor. If you’re looking for the best mini fridge to chill items on the go without the hassle of a conventional cooler, this 10L mini fridge is a great option. Featuring a thermoelectric system that switches from cooling to heating when you need it, the Cooluli Infinity easily adapts to your needs. In fridge mode, it cools down to 35°F to 40°F, providing excellent storage space for food, drinks, breast milk, insulin and other essentials. The powerful, yet incredibly quiet, cooling system is also designed to prevent frost buildup, helping keep all your items intact. The Infinity also gives you the bonus of warm mode, heating up to 149°F to keep meals warm while on the go. When it comes to storage, this fridge comes with two removable shelves as well as a door caddy to hold slimmer items. On the exterior, this is a stylish compact unit featuring a durable tempered glass front, and the molded foldaway top handle makes transport a breeze. We also love that it comes in a wide variety of colors to fit any aesthetic, including classic white, gold, and a fun green checkered pattern. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.4 x 9.4 x 13.5 inches

11.4 x 9.4 x 13.5 inches Capacity: 0.5 cubic feet

0.5 cubic feet Voltage: 100

100 Warranty: One year The Best Retro Fridges for Old-School Style