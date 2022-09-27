The 7 Best Milk Frothers of 2022, According to Our Testers

Overall, the best milk frother is the Elita Double Whisk Handheld Milk Frother , which made luscious layers of foam with both types of milk and transformed a cup of hot chocolate into a sensational experience.

To find the best milk frothers, we tested 22 styles at our testing lab in Birmingham, Alabama. Using a pre-determined methodology, testers scored each pick based on three categories: usability, design, and performance. They also noted the ease of cleaning, as well as the foam quality on whole milk, oat milk, and hot chocolate. We also consulted Di Ruocco for additional insight.

“The goal with good foam is to incorporate tiny bubbles of air evenly throughout the milk,” says Luigi Di Ruocco , vice president and co-owner of Mr. Espresso. “Using proper technique will allow you to achieve a texture that has great mouthfeel while incorporating the flavors of the espresso, steamed milk, and foam together in one cohesive flavor, with each sip.”

Whether you love a latte or crave a cappuccino, you’ll know that the foamy layer of milk resting on top of your beverage can make or break the experience. While your favorite barista might have perfected that first, delicious sip for your favorite hot or cold brew , you can create a similar café experience at home with a milk frother.

The testers loved that it was rechargeable, though they did note this frother was heavier than some of the others. The handle design is straight and slick, so it didn’t give them the comfortable grip they were hoping for. However, the frother includes a whisk, stand, charging cable, and 16 latte art tools.

For coffee beverages, whether you use whole milk or oat milk, you’ll get a nice, glossy foam with both. Our testers noted that the foam with whole milk was glossy and tight at first, but it deflated quickly. When it was used with oat milk, the silky foam lasted a bit longer.

Unlike some other options, this frother was able to incorporate the hot chocolate mix well. Just keep in mind that our tester noted it did spill over and make a bit of a mess even when all instructions were followed properly. Plus, the hot chocolate had a bit of a milkshake consistency, so it depends on your preferences.

The FoodVille MF05 Rechargeable Milk Frother is the best milk frother for the winter season. Though the frother worked well when tested on different kinds of milk, testers felt it worked particularly well on the hot chocolate.

Keep in Mind: Testers felt that this design was a bit heavier than some other picks and didn’t have as comfortable of a grip.

Why You Should Get It: It comes with two different whisks, so you can choose which suits your beverage best.

Our testers thought this frother had a comfortable grip, but it got a little cumbersome to keep the power button depressed while using it. It comes with a storage stand and an extra whisk for eggs, though our tester noted the whisk did fall off when testing it out on one of the milk options.

When used with whole milk, this frother produced foam that had large bubbles and was fairly stable, but it lost that volume quickly. It didn’t work nearly as well with hot cocoa, either—while it got nice and foamy, it didn’t mix as well as expected. When testing it on oat milk, however, testers found the quality of the foam was better and clung to the sides of the cup.

The Rosle had a stellar performance with oat milk, which resulted in a nice, tight cold foam that was smooth and easy to pour. The design is also lightweight and comes with a storage stand and is one of the best milk frothers to consider.

Keep In Mind: It’s more expensive than other styles and holding down the power button might take some getting used to.

Why You Should Get It: It comes with a stand for easy storage and was lightweight with a comfortable grip.

While the Golde frother was heavier than the others, the handle had a matte surface for a bit of a grip, so it was not hard to use. Just remember to keep it charged up so that it’s ready when you need a caffeine or cocoa boost.

During testing, the whole milk had large bubbles and glossy foam to start, but it fell within a minute once it was poured. Oat milk held up much better, though the foam wasn’t as glossy as the whole milk produced. The cold foam produced stiff peaks in about 15 seconds and had a glossy finish that held its shape. If you love hot chocolate, whoever, you’ll love this frother, which blended the mix beautifully and created about a 1.5-inch layer of foam.

The Golde Superwhisk is the best milk frother if you prefer a rechargeable option. Our testers liked that this frother has two speeds, so you can adjust the whisk action in order to get the right amount and texture of foam you prefer for your beverage. Plus, it comes in a compact, covered case that’s ideal for travel.

Keep In Mind: Testers noted that this frother was heavier than other tested picks.

Why You Should Get It: It’s easy to clean, has two speeds, and comes in a compact case that’s great for travel.

It’s worth noting that the frother needs two AA batteries and is not rechargeable, so be sure to keep some spares on hand. Testers felt like it didn’t seem like it was a high-quality option however it’s less expensive than other styles, so it’s a great pick if you want to try a frother out.

When it came to the cold foam, however, one tester described the output as beautiful, silky, and pourable. There was a tight bubble structure and testers noted that the foam held up very well and barely lost any volume.

The foam from the whole milk looked glossy and amazing, but it was gone shortly thereafter—it deflated within a minute and was practically gone within five. While the oat milk wasn’t as voluminous as the whole milk’s foam, it was tighter and those small bubbles held up much better with only a little bit of loss in volume. The hot chocolate also saw good results as far as mixing up the hot beverage, though there wasn’t a ton of foam.

The Zyliss Milk Frother is the best milk frother for cold foam. Though it performed well throughout each test, the quality of the cold foam it produced was particularly notable to testers.

Keep In Mind: Testers didn’t feel like it was a high-quality option. Plus, you’ll need to ensure you have replacement batteries on hand.

Why You Should Get It: Overall, the frother created good foam for each test.

Though it is more expensive than others and may be difficult to store, it is one that you won’t have to worry about recharging—just plug it in and you’re good to go. Plus, the lid and whisk are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

One tester recommended using the small froth setting if you want better results for hot chocolate. It produced a good froth when used with both whole milk and oat milk. When it came to cold foam, the results were silky and stable.

Part of what makes this pick one of the best milk frothers is you’re able to choose between four different settings: cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam, and warming without foaming. When used with whole milk, the Instant Pot Milk Frother produced smooth, silky froth that held up when it was added to top off a beverage. The oat milk produced a looser foam, but it held up after the pour—in fact, the tester noted that it tightened up when it was added to the glass.

For an electric option, the best milk frother is this Instant Pot pick. Our testers loved that this frother was easy to clean and very quiet, which may not be a common combination when it comes to fast-acting frothers.

Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options and could be difficult to store due to the size.

Why You Should Get It: The frother was quick, easy to clean, and features four different settings.

However, when used to froth whole milk, it produced a glossy, stable with tiny bubbles that impressed testers.

Overall, testers didn’t recommend the design for hot chocolate as the powder didn’t mix well. Oat milk produced larger bubbles but it still created a good froth, though without much shine.

Milk frothers are typically not decorative, but this one is an exception. With a shiny stainless steel exterior, you might like to put this on full display in your kitchen. It’s worth noting, however, that testers didn’t like that the metal container prevented them from being able to see their progress.

Ready to up your frothing game? According to testers, this Fino style is the best milk frother to make you feel like a professional barista. Our testers loved that this created quality foam in just a minute and appreciated that it was so easy to clean.

Keep in Mind: Testers found that the container made it difficult to see progress while using it.

Why You Should Get It: It’s easy to clean and only took 60 seconds to produce foam.

If you’re a cocoa drinker, you’ll want to have this on hand. Not only did the double whisk mix it up well, but it also created a thick froth that our testers measured at 1.5 inches. Despite all that hard work, cleanup is easy—just spin through soapy water, rinse, then spin dry.

Our testers found there was nice, glossy foam on the first pour with whole milk, though the large bubbles did deflate rather quickly. When used with oat milk, the frother produced a light, silky foam with small bubbles and just a bit of shine. The cold foam test resulted in high, stiff peaks that were so rich and thick, that they needed to be spooned onto the beverage.

Overall, the best milk frother is the Elita Double Whisk Handheld Milk Frother. Testers appreciated the effective double whisk and found that it was easy to clean, making it an ideal addition to your morning beverage.

Keep in Mind: When it came to whole milk, testers found that the foam deflated quickly.

Why You Should Get It: Testers found that the double whisk was effective and the whisk was easy to clean.

Overall, the best milk frother is the Elita Double Whisk Handheld Milk Frother. It’s easy to use and clean and had an effective double whisk. The milk frother also comes with a storage stand and is less expensive than some other options.

Our Testing Process

To find the best milk frothers, we tested 22 styles at our testing lab in Birmingham, Alabama. Using a pre-determined methodology, testers scored each pick based on three categories: usability, design, and performance. They also noted the ease of cleaning, as well as the foam quality on whole milk, oat milk, and hot chocolate. Since we tested manual, handheld/stick, and countertop (electric) frothers, testers were given specific directions on how to test each type to ensure rankings were consistent.

What to Know About Milk Frothers Before Shopping

Type



When it comes to choosing the best milk frother, keep in mind there are different types: manual, handheld/stick, and countertop (electric) frothers. While you shop, consider if you have the counter space for an electric pick or prefer the convenience of a small, travel-friendly option. Overall, Di Ruocco recommends choosing a stainless steel one that’s the appropriate size for your beverage needs.

Preferred Drinks



Do you like your coffee beverages hot or cold? Perhaps you prefer hot chocolate to a cappuccino or latte. The best milk frother for your needs depends on what type of beverage you like to make and the milk you like to make it with as different styles will cater to your needs. For example, if you plan to use it for hot chocolate, you’ll need an option that caters to mixing the powder well.

Capacity



If you’re making beverages one at a time, you won’t have to worry too much about the capacity of your frother. But if you’ve got your French press or coffee maker serving up more than a few drinks at a time, you’ll need something that can froth a larger amount of milk.

Heating



It’s best to start the foaming process using cold milk, says Di Ruocco, though you can certainly warm it up as you froth. Some frothers will heat up the milk as you whisk, so be sure to double-check depending on your needs.

Accessories



While some of the frothers on this list came with fun storage stands, another accessory you’ll most want to pay attention to is the whisk or other frother attachment. This is what will create the luscious foam you want for your coffee beverages, so make sure whatever frother you purchase has a whisk attachment that’s up to the task.

Other Milk Frothers We Tested

Keurig Standalone Frother



Our testers found the Keurig Standalone Frother produced impressive, almost shapeable foam with whole milk however it deflated when poured. The foam from the oat milk didn’t impress testers as far as volume, but it held up better.

Bellman Stovetop Steamer



The Bellman Stovetop Steamer whole milk foam output was a letdown for a latte as the foam was just too loose to last. The same loose foam resulted from frothing the oat milk, though that did produce more.

Bodum Schiuma Milk Frother



The Bodum Schiuma Milk Frother produced loose foam with the whole milk that deflated right after the pour and didn’t last much longer thereafter. The oat milk produced a tighter foam that held up better. In general, our testers found a bit of came heat from the machine, even when it was placed on the cold setting.

Your Questions, Answered

Do you heat the milk before using a frother?



According to Di Ruocco, the milk needs to be cold to froth it. Once it’s been heated and/or frothed, you cannot reheat or refroth it.

How do you clean a milk frother?



Many milk frothers, especially handheld ones, can easily be rinsed off with soapy water and left to dry. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s guidelines that come with yours, however, to ensure you’re giving it proper care.

What is the difference between a milk steamer and a frother?



A milk frother transforms milk into foam. A milk steamer heats milk up, which may affect the texture of the milk, but it won’t create foam. Some of the frothers on the list do heat up the milk a bit as it froths, but steaming and frothing are two different actions, so be mindful of your needs.

Who We Are

Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. To compile this list, she reviewed the findings of our in-house testers who analyzed milk frothers for their usability, design, and overall performance. She also consulted Luigi Di Ruocco, co-owner and vice president at Mr. Espresso, for his expertise.

