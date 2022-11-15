The 9 Best Menorahs of 2022 to Celebrate Hannukah in Style

Overall, the best menorah is the Via Maris Trace Chanukiah . Made by a brand with a Jewish founder, the steel design is offered in a variety of colors and has a minimal look that’ll work in any space.

To find the best menorahs, we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind each pick’s dimensions, materials, and lighting method. We also consulted Rabbi Balk for additional insight.

“In commemoration of the miracle, we light a menorah (or a candelabrum) with nine branches,” says Rabbi Willie Balk, an academic advisor for students at Yeshiva University. “We began with two candles and add an additional candle from left to right for each night of the holiday.”

Hanukkah is the celebration of lights, and to commemorate the eight-day celebration, you’ll need a menorah. While you may have a family heirloom you use each year, there are also plenty of modern styles you can upgrade your collection with.

Best Overall: Via Maris Trace Chanukiah Trace Chanukiah. Courtesy of Via Maris View On West Elm View On Food52 View On Via-maris.com Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in six colors, so you can choose which suits your space best. The brand is also Jewish-founded, as opposed to some other options. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other styles. Overall, the best menorah is this pick from Via Maris, a Jewish-founded brand. The steel style is offered in six colors, so you can choose which suits your space best. Plus, the traditional piece is made with a minimal, modern look you’ll like having on display. The chanukiah is offered in various colors: cloud, midnight, clay, sand, noir, and sage. Although it’s more expensive than some other styles, it’s easy to care for the piece and keep it in good condition. The chanukiah, which can be wiped down with a soft cloth, features nine removable candle cups, so you can individually remove candle wax from each one. The curbed base offers steady support to the unit, so you won’t have to worry about leaving it unattended while the candles are lit. Plus, it’s specifically designed in a way that makes it easy to hold and move candles throughout, so you can safely use it. Price at time of publish: $165 Product Details: Dimensions: 10.8 x 4.88 x 10.51 inches

10.8 x 4.88 x 10.51 inches Material: Steel

Steel Lighting Method: Wax candles

Best Budget: Spritz Menorah Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in either black or blue, so you can decide which works best in your space. Keep in Mind: It has a minimal style, so it’s not ideal if you prefer a more decorative option. This aluminum alloy design by Spritz is one of the best menorahs if you’re in the market for a less expensive design. The menorah is offered in either black or blue, so you can choose which will look best on your countertop. The menorah has a sleek, minimal design, which is worth keeping in mind if you prefer a more decorative pick. That being said, this menorah certainly lets your Hannuakah candles shine bright and be the centerpiece each night. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.75 x 2.38 x 5.88 inches

7.75 x 2.38 x 5.88 inches Material: Aluminum alloy

Aluminum alloy Lighting Method: Wax candles

Best Splurge: Apeloig Modern Lucite Menorah Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales View On Food52 Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in two colors and can double as a flower vase after the holiday. Keep in Mind: You’ll have to use oil cup candles. This Apeloid design is the best menorah to consider if you prefer a unique, versatile style. The modern, acrylic menorah is offered in two colors and can even be used as decor beyond the holiday season. With this menorah, you’ll be able to choose between either a vibrant, multicolor option or a neutral, smokey style. Unlike some other styles, this pick uses oil cup candles, so you’ll need to make sure you have those on hand for the holiday. Although this style is more expensive than other options, part of what makes it one of the best menorahs is that you can use it in more ways than one. Once the holiday’s over, you can add a fresh flower to each candle holder and use it as a vase. Price at time of publish: $410 Product Details: Dimensions: 13.5 x 1.5 x 4 inches

13.5 x 1.5 x 4 inches Material: Acrylic

Acrylic Lighting Method: Oil cup candles

Best Electric: Zion Judaica LED Electric Hannukah Menorah Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: The menorah is less expensive than other options and can be powered by batteries or a USB, so you can choose which works best. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t come with the necessary batteries, so you’ll have to purchase them separately. If you have small children or pets, the best menorah is this electric pick by Zion Judaica. The plastic menorah is operated by permanent LED bulbs, so you won’t have to worry about leaving any burning candles unattended. Instead of traditional Hannukah candles, this menorah is operated through a button located at the base. It’ll start with the central candle, and then each press of the button will light another candle on the menorah. The menorah, which is less expensive than other styles, can be powered through either a USB cord or batteries, so you can choose which works best for your home. It comes with a four-foot USB cord however you’ll have to purchase the batteries separately. Price at time of publish: From $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 13 x 3.25 x 11.5 inches

13 x 3.25 x 11.5 inches Material: Plastic

Best Modern: Laura Cowan Building Bridges Hanukkah Menorah Laura Cowan View On Judaicawebstore.com Why You Should Get It: The magnetic menorah allows you to rearrange the candle holders, so it’s like having a new style each year. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other styles and you’ll have to keep track of small pieces. For a modern take, the best menorah is this Laura Cowan design. The steel and aluminum style features a sleek curved silver base and multicolor candleholders that’ll work as a decorative piece in your home when the holiday’s over. The menorah is a bit of an investment compared to other styles, however, the customizable nature makes it as if you’re getting multiple styles for the price of one. The set comes with nine magnetic candleholders—a taller, silver one for the central candle and eight other multicolor ones—that can be rearranged to your liking. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to keep track of the small pieces, as it doesn’t come with any extras in case you lose one. Price at time of publish: $319 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.5 x 5.5 inches

3.5 x 5.5 inches Material: Stainless steel and anodized aluminum

Stainless steel and anodized aluminum Lighting Method: Wax candles

Best Marble: JK Adams Vermont Marble & Walnut Menorah Food52 View On Food52 Why You Should Get It: You can remove the marble base and run it under warm water to clean it, making maintenance easy. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have the traditional arched look, so it depends on your preferences. This JK Adams blends marble and wood for a stylish, modern menorah that’ll sit pretty in your home. Although it’s more expensive than some other designs, part of what makes it one of the best menorahs is that it’s easy to care for, so it will stay in good condition over time. The two-part menorah includes a walnut base and a marble slab that holds the candles. If you’re concerned about the white marble getting dirty, keep in mind that you can remove that portion and run it under warm water, making it easier to remove any leftover colorful wax. Unlike some other options, this menorah doesn’t have the traditional curved design. However, the flat, linear design may make it easier to store in a cabinet between the holidays. Price at time of publish: $105 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 0.75 x 3.5 inches

11 x 0.75 x 3.5 inches Material: Marble, wood

Marble, wood Lighting Method: Wax candles

Best Glass: West Elm Glass Menorah West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: It has a minimal design that will work with just about any decor style. Keep in Mind: The transparent design may easily show fingerprints and scratches.

This West Elm Menorah is one of the best menorahs to consider thanks to its minimal design that’ll work in with just about any interior design style. The linear design is made of crystal glass and is totally transparent, so you’ll see the stems of each candle. It’s worth noting that the transparent design may show scratches and fingerprints more easily than some other styles. Luckily, all you have to do is wipe it with a soft, clean cloth to keep it in good condition between uses. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.25 x 1.1 x 2.75 inches

11.25 x 1.1 x 2.75 inches Material: Crystal glass

Crystal glass Lighting Method: Wax candles

Best Tray: Areware Cast Iron Menorah Cast Iron Menorah. Nordstrom View On 2modern.com View On Nordstrom Why You Should Get It: The tray can serve as a holder for used matches and will catch dripping wax, so it won’t get on your countertop. Keep in Mind: It’s on the taller side, which could make it difficult to store.

For a bold look, the best menorah is the Areaware Blackened Cast Iron Menorah. Made of black cast iron, the menorah mixes a traditional style with a modern design and will make for a great addition to your holiday celebrations. Unlike other menorahs, this style features a built-in tray at the unit’s base. The tray, paired with the model’s heavy material, makes for a sturdy menorah. Plus, The tray can serve as a holder for used matches and will catch dripping wax, so it won’t get on your countertop. The extra wax can be wiped off with a soft cloth, making maintenance easy. Just keep in mind that the menorah is on the taller side and the base adds a little extra height, so it may be difficult to store in some cabinets. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Dimensions: 11 x 3.5 x 11 inches

11 x 3.5 x 11 inches Material: Black cast iron

