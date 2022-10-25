The 15 Best Measuring Cups of 2022

Based on various features, budget, and materials, we rounded up the best measuring cups on the market. Overall, our top pick for the best measuring cups for liquid is the Pyrex Prepware 2 Cup Measuring Cup because it’s durable and easy to use. For dry ingredients, the CozyKit 7 Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set was the clear winner due to its sturdiness.

Consider whether you want to display the cups or tuck them in a drawer or cabinet, how large of a set you’ll need, and how much storage space you have. Depending on the frequency you cook (and your cooking style), your measuring cups could be items you use daily, so you’ll want them to be easily accessible.

When shopping for measuring cups, think about your daily lifestyle and how you’ll use them. Since they’re not one size fits all, we’ve found the best cups for both liquids and dry ingredients in a variety of styles. “Dry and liquid ingredients should be measured differently, using cups for dry ingredients and liquid measuring cups for liquids,” says Jen Pattap, baker and founder of Piece of Love Pastries.

Whether you’re an avid cook or a beginner, having a set of measuring cups on hand for dry and liquid ingredients can make it much simpler to follow a recipe accurately, allowing you to measure the liquid volume or the solid mass of cooking or baking ingredients. They are made in a wide variety of styles, materials, and for a range of uses.

Best Overall for Liquid Ingredients: Pyrex Prepware 2-Cup Measuring Cup Bed Bath & Beyond View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It Easy to read

Markings in milliliters, ounces, and cups

Durable Keep in Mind Weighs nearly 1.5 pounds A classic choice, a version of this measuring cup has been around for nearly 100 years. We love Pyrex glass measuring cups for many reasons. The clear glass makes it easy to see liquids, and the bright red measurement markings are simple to read from both the inside and outside of the glass. And there’s no need to convert measurements mid-recipe—measurement markings are labeled in milliliters, ounces, and cups. If you’re looking for just one, a 2-cup measuring cup will be sufficient for most recipes. If the recipe calls for more than two cups of liquid, simply fill the cup up more than once. If you do have multiple Pyrex measuring cups, the handle shape allows the cups to be nested into each other. While this size of measuring cup is a bit hefty, it’s also super durable and will likely not break if dropped. This durable measuring cup is dishwasher, freezer, oven, and microwave safe, and the non-porous glass is easy to clean and will not stain or retain smells. Pyrex makes these measuring cups in a wide range of sizes. Because of its strong construction, reliability, and simplicity, we chose this as the overall best measuring cup. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: One 2-cup measuring cup

One 2-cup measuring cup Material: Non-porous glass

Non-porous glass Ingredient Type: Liquid

Best Overall for Dry Ingredients: CozyKit 7 Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Why You Should Get It Seven-piece set

Includes ⅔ cup and ¾ cup measurements

Not likely to tip Keep in Mind On the expensive side These stainless steel tools from CozyKit are the best measuring cups for dry ingredients. Stainless steel is a smart material for measuring cups because it’s easy to clean, won’t absorb odors, won’t stain, and is dishwasher safe. Additionally, the sturdy steel gives these cups enough weight so that they won’t tip over as easily when resting on a countertop. This seven-piece set includes the standard measuring cups along with useful ⅔ and ¾ cup sizes. The outside of the cups have the measurements stamped into the metal, and the handle has engraved measurements in both cups and milliliters, preventing any confusion or wearing away of markings, which can often happen with painted-on measurements. When the cooking is done, these wash up easily and can be compactly stacked for storage. The cups also come with a metal ring to clip them all together, making organizing all your cups simple and clutter free. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: Seven

Seven Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Ingredient Type: Dry

Best Plastic (Dry): MoMA Visual Measuring Cups View On Moma.org Why You Should Get It Kid friendly

Best for those who consider themselves a “visual” person Keep in Mind More expensive

Only four cups included The best plastic measuring cups are these geometry-inspired tools from MoMA. Visual learners and thinkers as well as younger chefs may appreciate the intuitive nature of these visual measuring cups. The whole cup is a full circle, while the half, third, and quarter cups are shaped like their corresponding fractional semi-circles. The shapes are made to stack for compact storage and it’s difficult to mistake one shape for another. Made out of BPA-free plastic, the clear cups are dishwasher safe. They’re easy to clean and the material doesn’t stain or absorb odors. Cleverly crafted, these are fun to use and long-lasting. The set is more expensive than other options and only includes four cups, but because of its innovative design, it’s one of our top picks for measuring cups. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: Four

Four Material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Ingredient Type: Dry The 10 Best Pantry Storage Containers of 2022, Based on Testing

Best Metal (Dry): Warmheart Magnetic 7 Piece Measuring Cup Set View On Amazon Why You Should Get It The cups nest inside of each other

They can attach to a magnetic strip or magnetic area Keep in Mind Magnetic cups may stick to unintended items Those with limited storage space will appreciate this innovative seven-piece set. The stainless steel set features silicone handles with embedded magnets, making it simple to stack and store either all together or onto a magnetic surface. We like that the affordable set includes seven cups, including the helpful ⅔ and ¾ cup sizes. Each cup is engraved with both cup and milliliter measurements on the outside of the cup, so there’s no risk of the measurements disappearing from wear and tear. This stainless steel set can be easily hand washed or washed in the dishwasher. There are a few color options available for the handles including black, brown, green, or a multicolor set. If you prefer a classic stainless steel look, you can also order a plain set without the colorful silicone handles. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: Seven

Seven Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Ingredient Type: Dry

Best Liquid Set: Winco 5 Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Culinarydepotinc.com Home cooks who bake often, use a lot of liquid in their recipes, or need to mix multiple liquids together prior to adding other ingredients, will like this set. The five measuring cups range in size from 1 cup all the way up to 16 cups (4 quarts). They are made out of polycarbonate, which is a super strong, chip and break resistant plastic. There are some benefits and drawbacks to the polycarbonate made cups. These measuring cups are not microwave safe, so if you like to melt butter or chocolate right in the measuring cup, avoid this pick. On the other hand, the plastic material makes these much lighter weight than their glass counterparts. The lighter weight comes in handy when you’re pouring 16 cups of liquid, which is quite heavy on its own. While five cups might be too many for some home cooks, others find that having the range of sizes comes in handy for uses beyond cooking, like gardening, watering plants, laundry, or other household cleaning needs. The measuring cups do stack, so the five cups can easily be stored in a pantry or other spot in your home. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: Five

Five Material: Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Ingredient Type: Liquid

Best Cups and Spoons Set (Dry): Simply Gourmet Measuring Cup and Spoon Set Amazon View On Amazon If you’re looking to stock a new home or college apartment, or just want a measuring cup overhaul, this spoon and cup set from Simply Gourmet is the best measuring cup set for you. The 12-piece set comes with six stainless steel measuring cups and six stainless steel measuring spoons. We love stainless steel for cooking since it’s easy to wash, rust-proof, and won’t absorb odors or stain. All the tools feature standard U.S. and metric measurements engraved on the tool, so they’re simple to read and won’t fade over time. We especially like the elongated rectangular shape of the spoons that allows the spoons to fit right into narrow spice jars, something rounded spoons can’t often do. To store these, you can stack the cups and spoons inside of each other. The cups and spoons also have holes in the handles, so you can keep them together with a metal ring or hang them from hooks to save space. Price at time of publish: $31 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: Six cups and six spoons

Six cups and six spoons Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Ingredient Type: Dry

Best Beakers (Liquid): OXO Good Grips 7-Piece Nesting Measuring Beaker Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Kohls.com Why You Should Get It Space-saving design

Flat bases for stability Keep in Mind No handle

Smaller sizes may be more difficult to hand wash These Oxo beakers are the best measuring cups for those with limited storage space. The set comes with seven beakers, and the sizes include 1 cup, ⅔ cup, ½ cup, 2 ounces, 1 ounce, 1 tablespoon, and 1 teaspoon. While the sizes get pretty small, they are also useful for art projects, medications, or other needs that have specific measurement requirements. Liquid measuring cups can take up quite a bit of room, but this set will save you valuable cabinet space since the cups nest inside of each other. The colorful silicone bottoms help them stay level and secure on a countertop, so you don’t have to worry about them tipping or wobbling. This set is dishwasher safe on the top rack, but if you prefer to hand wash your tools, it may be difficult to squeeze a sponge into the smaller beakers. There’s also no handle, so if you prefer that feature, another option on this list may be a better pick for you. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: Seven

Seven Material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Ingredient Type: Liquid

Best with Lids (liquid): Pyrex Prepware 2 Cup Glass Measuring Cup with Lid Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It Includes allows for sealed storage

Lid has open or filtered spout options Keep in Mind There are no millimeter markings As big fans of the Pyrex Prepware glass measuring cups, we highly recommend this glass measuring cup with a lid. The top takes up little storage space, is BPA-free and dishwasher safe on the top rack, and transforms the measuring cup into an even more useful kitchen tool. Since both pieces are microwave safe, the 2 cup size is perfect for reheating leftovers or other food in the microwave. The cup’s top helps prevent splatter and keeps the heat in. The top is also useful if you’re mixing up a batter or other ingredient and then need to store it on the counter or in the fridge. The top will prevent spills or odors getting in and out of the measuring cup. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: One

One Material: Non porous glass and BPA-free plastic top

Non porous glass and BPA-free plastic top Ingredient Type: Liquid

Best Silicone (Liquid): OXO Good Grips 3 Piece Squeeze and Pour Measuring Cup Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Oxo Why You Should Get It Microwave safe

Ideal for pouring hot, sticky, or viscous ingredients Keep in Mind No handle For the best silicone measuring cups, this set from Oxo takes the top spot. Crafted with a honeycomb pattern that is designed to dissipate heat, the flexible cups help protect your hand from hot liquids. These cups are also microwave safe, so you’ll be able to safely melt chocolate, butter, and more. Beside the look, a stand-out feature of these measuring cups is the pour. The cups are flexible, so you can squeeze the cup and make your own spout to pour. These are great for syrup or honey since you can squeeze the cup tightly and push all the ingredients out. Dishwasher safe, they’re easy to clean, too. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: Three

Three Material: Silicone

Silicone Ingredient Type: Liquid The 9 Best Nonstick Pans of 2022

Best Collapsible (Dry): Kaptron Tools Collapsible Measuring Cup Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Space saving storage

Inexpensive Keep in Mind Dry fully before collapsing A budget-friendly option, this set is ideal for a college apartment, traveling to a vacation rental, or anywhere with limited storage space. The affordable set comes with four cups and four spoons, so it’s helpful for large and small measuring. Each of the measuring cups is made of silicone so they are easy to collapse, allowing cooks to store them flat in a kitchen drawer. When collapsed, the measuring cups measure less than one inch deep. For smaller measurements, the measuring spoons are also made of silicone, but don’t collapse. They do boast long handles, making it easy to dip into long, narrow spice jars or other containers that can be tricky to access. We like that the measurement is imprinted on both the middle of the cup and the handle, so it’s easy to see and hard to confuse. This pick is dishwasher safe on the top rack. Whether you hand wash or put them in the dishwasher, make sure the measuring cups are fully dry before collapsing and storing. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: Four cups and four spoons

Four cups and four spoons Material: Silicone and BPA-free plastic

Silicone and BPA-free plastic Ingredient Type: Dry

Best Ceramic (Dry): Anthropologie Dagny Measuring Cups Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It Aesthetically pleasing

Could also be used as mini prep bowls Keep in Mind Fragile

The 1 cup measurement is the only one with a handle If you plan to leave your measuring cups out on your counter, ceramic measuring cups are an attractive option. Featuring beautiful botanicals, this hand-painted cottagecore set will look aesthetic and whimsical displayed on a shelf in your kitchen. The set comes with four cups that are dishwasher and microwave safe. It’s important to note, though, that only the 1-cup size has a handle, which might make them a little trickier to use and easier to drop. Plan to use these carefully. You can also use these cups for more than just measuring. Pour some almonds in a cup to use as a snack bowl or use them as mini prep bowls for spices as you cook. Price at time at publish: $32 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: Four

Four Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Ingredient Type: Dry

Mainstays ¼ Cup Measuring Cup Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It Measurement markings include ¼ cup and 1–4 tablespoons

Helpful when adding liquid spoonfuls

Inexpensive Keep in Mind Not microwave safe The best measuring cup for small amounts is this cup by Mainstays. We love that the measurement markings show 1⁄4 cup, up to 4 tablespoons, 2 ounces, and 60 milliliters. This range of small measurements is especially useful for certain baking or cooking recipes that call for minute amounts of liquid to be added. We like that the small but mighty cup is transparent and features bold measurement markings on both the inside and outside of the cup, so it’s easy to see exactly how much liquid you’ve got, no matter how you’re looking at the cup. Dishwasher safe in the top rack, this compact cup is also perfectly sized for little hands, so if you’ve got a child-sized sous chef in the kitchen, they will appreciate using this measuring cup. Affordable and petite, you’ll be surprised by how often you will reach for it. The non-slip grip handle is also a helpful feature for little helping hands and the BPA-free plastic is lightweight, safe, and easy to clean. A tapered spout makes for spill-proof pouring, a bonus for all cooks, but especially those cooking with little ones who may be more prone to spills. Price at time of publish: $3 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: One

One Material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Ingredient Type: Liquid

Best Large (Liquid): Crate & Barrel 8 Cup Glass Measuring Cup Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It Variety of uses (mixing bowl, bread proofing container, serving pitcher, etc.)



Long lasting

Easy to read Keep in Mind Heavy

Requires room for storage This hefty 8-cup measuring cup can be a kitchen workhorse, given you have the space to store it. More affordable than other comparable glass measuring cups, this one has a wide range of uses. We like that the bold black printed-on measurements show liquid amounts in cups, liters, and ounces. It’s microwave and dishwasher safe, which is an added bonus. What we like about the 8-cup container is its size and versatility. It’s so big that you can use a hand blender or electric mixer right in the measuring cup. Bread bakers will love that because of this measuring cup’s size, home cooks can mix the dough and proof it in one container. You can also blend soup in the measuring cup and then pour it straight from the cup into serving bowls. The only downside is that this measuring cup is heavy and requires a dedicated storage space when not in use. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: One

One Material: Non-porous glass

Non-porous glass Ingredient Type: Liquid

Best Angled (liquid): OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Angled Measuring Cup Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It Measurements are visible from above

Microwave safe Keep in Mind Angled design may pose storage issues Angled measuring cups do the same task as standard measuring cups but offer users a different vantage point. The measurement marks are printed on the top of the angle inside the cup. To see what level the liquid has reached, simply look down into the cup instead of bending or crouching over. Using this type of cup is truly a personal preference. If you have any mobility issues with bending down or tilting your neck, this type of measuring cup could be useful. We like that the style is made from BPA-free plastic and is both microwave and dishwasher safe. The angled measuring cup is available in 1 cup, 2 cup, and 4 cup sizes, with both standard and metric measurements boldly printed on both the inside and outside. The cups boast Oxo’s famous slip resistant rubber handles, which help prevent spills. Keep in mind that because it is angled, it may be awkward to store if you have limited space. Price at time of purchase: $11 Product Details: Number of Cups Included: One

One Material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Ingredient Type: Liquid