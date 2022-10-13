Here, the best mattress toppers for your bedroom.

Overall, we chose the Lucid Down Alternative and Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper as the best mattress topper because of its supportive feel, ventilated design, and versatile use.

To find the best mattress toppers, we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind each pick’s size range, thickness, and fill materials. We also consulted Dr. Breus for additional insight.

“A mattress topper is kind of a band-aid for a bad or uncomfortable bed,” says Dr. Michael Breus, clinical psychologist and founder of The Sleep Doctor. Adding a topper, consisting of a few inches worth of foam, to the top of your mattress can be a game changer for beds that are too soft or not giving enough support, he adds.

Investing in a high-quality bed frame, mattress, comforter, and pillows can make a huge difference in helping to ensure a good night’s sleep. But sometimes a bit of additional help is still needed to make you feel rested and supported, so it’s worth considering a mattress topper too.

Best Overall: LUCID Down Alternative and Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It provides ventilation and is supportive and hypoallergenic. Keep in Mind: If you prefer a firm, rigid mattress topper, this may not be the best option for you. The best mattress toppers should be comfortable, supportive, and durable, which is why this option from Lucid made the top spot on our list. It features 2 inches of gel memory foam combined with 2 inches of cotton down-alternative layer, creating a supportive and cozy feel while you sleep. This 250-thread count topper features memory foam that is both ventilated (to increase breathability) and hypoallergenic. The topper will also help regulate your body temperature and keep you from overheating at night, while simultaneously contouring to the shape of your body whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach. It’s not ideal for those who prefer a firmer option, so keep that in mind depending on your needs. One of the best things about this topper is it’s essentially two in one— depending on your preference, you can use the down-alternative topper or the memory foam topper separately rather than together. If you do use the down-alternative topper, it fits over your mattress like a fitted sheet, so you don’t have to worry about the topper moving around as you sleep. If you enjoy using this topper, you can make your sleeping arrangements even more comfortable with the brand’s accompanying memory foam pillow. Price at time of publish: From $107 Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Thickness: 4 inches

4 inches Fill Material: Memory foam

Best Budget: LINENSPA 3 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It features soft memory foam and is available in ten different sizes. Keep in Mind: It may be too soft for some sleepers. Need to keep shopping costs low? That doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality, as proven by this affordable mattress topper made by Linenspa. The gel-infused topper features soft memory foam that conforms to your body (and disperses your body weight) right when you get into bed. Plus, the gel beads work to regulate temperature to prevent overheating while you sleep by capturing and re-distributing the heat evenly, making this pick one of the best mattress toppers to consider. Because of the thickness of the mattress topper, your actual mattress will be protected from wear and tear, and the memory foam means that you’ll always feel like the topper was made specifically for you. Additionally, it comes in far more sizes than the typical topper, with options including RV queen, small single, and short queen. On the downside, this topper doesn’t come with a cover, but you can buy one separately at an additional cost. Price at time of publish: From $40 Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, small single, full, full XL, queen, RV queen, short queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, small single, full, full XL, queen, RV queen, short queen, king, California king Thickness: 2 to 3 inches

2 to 3 inches Fill Material: Polyurethane memory foam gel beads

Best Splurge: Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme 3-inch Mattress Topper 4.9 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: This hypoallergenic mattress topper features a medium firmness that helps relieve pressure points. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one thickness, which may not suit everyone’s preferences. If you want to invest in a quality option, this option from Tempur-Pedic is the best mattress topper for those who are able to splurge. It’s made with soft, plush memory foam fill, which conforms to your body as you sleep while providing support and relieving pressure points. This topper is meant to be effective and satisfactory for all sleepers, whether you prefer a soft or firm topper. However, for hot sleepers, this topper is a smart option since it’s designed to respond to your body’s specific temperature and adjust the heat you experience. The design is durable and meant to last for many years, and even includes a ten-year warranty. Just keep in mind it’s only offered in one thickness option, which may not suit all needs. Available in several size options, you can pick up multiple options to use in various beds within your home. The included removable cover is made out of breathable material and is conveniently machine-washable. Price at time of publish: From $200 Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Thickness: 3 inches

3 inches Fill Material: Memory foam

Best Memory Foam: Tempur-Pedic ProSupport Mattress Topper Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: This durable memory foam topper features corner straps to help keep it in place as you move at night. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than some other styles. This pick from Tempur-Pedic is the best mattress topper for those who want a mattress topper that’ll conform to their body. This mattress topper is a bit of an investment, however it’s made with 3 inches of memory foam fill and boasts a 300 thread count, so you can feel like you’re sleeping in luxurious comfort. Part of what makes this pick one of the best mattress toppers is it’s a durable and long-lasting mattress topper. Because it’s made of memory foam, it’ll conform to the shape of your body to help pressure points while you sleep. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty. Another key benefit of this mattress topper is that the included knit performance cover is breathable, moisture-wicking, and high-stretch, keeping you cool, dry, and comfortable all night long. When it’s time for cleaning, remove the cover by unzipping it and wash on a gentle cycle. Additionally, this topper features corner straps that help keep it in place no matter how much you move around at night. Just keep in mind that this option is more expensive than other styles, so it’s a bit of an investment. Price at time of publish: From $240 Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Thickness: 3 inches

3 inches Fill Material: Memory foam

Best Pillow Top: ViscoSoft 4-Inch Pillow Top Memory Foam Mattress Topper Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Viscosoft.com Why You Should Get It: This pillow top mattress topper is both soft and supportive. Keep in Mind: It weighs about 24 pounds, which is heavier than some softer options. Love the look and feel of a plush hotel mattress? Pillow top mattress covers have a similar feel, and feature padding designed to be both comfortable and supportive. Our pick for the best pillow top mattress topper is this one from ViscoSoft, which contains several inches of temperature-neutral gel memory foam as well as 1.5 inches of a breathable plush down top. The combination of these materials creates a luxurious experience and helps minimize pressure points. The 300-thread count topper is ideal for any person who enjoys having support and being surrounded by a lush, ultra-soft feeling. The topper also has adjustable straps and an elastic skirt that both work to prevent sliding during use. Designed to last for years, this mattress topper comes with a five-year warranty. Keeping it clean is simple and straightforward as the down alternative cover is machine washable. The topper is 24 pounds, however, so you may need an extra set of hands to get the cover back on. Price at time of publish: From $130 Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, California king Thickness: 3 and 4 inches

Best Firm: Amazon Basics Cooling Gel-Infused Firm Support Mattress Topper Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This firm mattress topper is supportive and easy to set up. Keep in Mind: Upon opening, it may have a slight smell from the memory foam being vacuum-sealed. For those who prefer a firmer feel, this pick from Amazon Basics is our choice for more rigid support. It features alternative latex foam that feels bouncy and supportive as you sleep. The topper is also infused with temperature-regulating cooling gel that absorbs and distributes heat from your body, so you can sleep comfortably. Since this topper is delivered in vacuum-sealed packaging, it’s easy to set up—simply open the packaging and allow the mattress topper to expand. However, because of the packaging, the topper may have an odd smell upon opening. Don’t worry though—the smell isn’t harmful, and it goes away once the topper airs out a bit. This mattress topper is also relatively affordable compared to other options, an important perk for anyone trying to stay on a budget when furnishing their home. Price at time of publish: From $74 Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Thickness: 2 and 3 inches

Best Soft: Nestwell Overfilled Cotton Plush with True Grip Mattress Pad Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: The mattress topper is less expensive than other options and easily stays in place. Keep in Mind: It only has one thickness option. Although plenty of people prefer firmer mattress toppers, there are perks of opting for a softer mattress topper, too. This option from Nestwell is an ideal pick for a plush mattress topper thanks to its 220 thread count and a 2-inch layer of cozy polyester fill that will make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. The topper is made with the brand’s signature True Trip Fit Technology, which holds it in place throughout the night and keeps it feeling both snug and smooth as you sleep. Additionally, this topper comes with a soft cotton cover that can go straight into the wash as needed. Another great perk of this topper is its price, which is far less than many other toppers out there. Keep in mind that the thickness level only comes in a two-inch option, unlike other mattress toppers that typically offer three or four inches. Despite this, it still offers a snug and comfortable feeling. Price at time of publish: From $64 Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Thickness: 2 inches

2 inches Fill Material: Polyester

Best for Back Pain: Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This supportive mattress topper can help relieve pressure points and is designed for various sleeping positions. Keep in Mind: There aren’t as many thicknesses or mattress size options as opposed to other styles. If you suffer from back problems, especially during sleep, you’ll want to look for a mattress topper specifically designed to help alleviate pressure points, such as this high-quality pick from Sleep Innovations. The two-layer topper features two inches of cooling gel memory foam inside, as well as a two-inch quilted pillow top cover with soft plush fiber fill. Although it won’t fully cure back pain on its own, this combination helps relieve pressure points. Plus, it's also meant to be effective for a number of different sleeping positions. Putting the pillow top cover on your bed is effortless, as it’s designed to stretch across your bed like a fitted sheet to hold the mattress topper firmly in place. When it’s time to wash the cover, simply wash it in the washing machine. As far as price, it’s not the cheapest nor the most expensive, but it’s still a durable, smart choice. Although all the standard mattress sizes are still available for this mattress topper, there aren’t as many options as others on our list that had less common sizes, like twin XL or short queen. There’s also only one thickness option available. But given its dual layers and potential to help relieve pressure points, this is the best mattress topper for back pain. Price at time of publish: From $90 Product Details: Size: Twin, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, full, queen, king, California king Thickness: 4 inches

Best Cooling: Subrtex 3-Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Bed Mattress Topper Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This cooling mattress topper features a ventilated design and has been CertiPUR-US certified. Keep in Mind: Depending on what size you get, it can weigh around 20 pounds. If you’re someone who suffers from night sweats, this option from Subrtex is the best mattress topper for those who prefer to sleep at a cooler temperature. This gel-infused memory foam mattress topper features ventilated holes to help increase airflow and provide a more comfortable sleep. You can also rest easy knowing the mattress topper is CertiPUR-US certified, so it has been tested for durability and performance. In addition to keeping you cool, this mattress topper includes a bamboo rayon cover made with soft knitted fabric. To help prevent the topper from sliding, the underside features a mesh fabric backing to help keep it in place, while adjustable elastic straps secure the topper to the mattress. When it’s time to clean the cover, simply unzip it and launder it in the washing machine. Because this mattress topper comes in three different thickness levels, you can pick the one that fits your specific needs and ensures that you rest in ultimate comfort. It comes in sizes ranging from Twin to California King, too, so you can stock up on multiple options if you have more than one bed. Note that the mattress toppers can weigh 20 to 24 pounds, so they aren’t the most lightweight option. Price at time of publish: From $90 Product Details: Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Thickness: 2, 3, and 4 inches

2, 3, and 4 inches Fill Material: Memory foam

