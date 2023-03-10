To find the best mattress protectors we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind material, depth, cleaning instructions, and what it’ll protect your mattress against. In addition to Dr. Ward, we also consulted Dr. Michael A. Grandner, director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona, and director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic at the Banner-University Medical Center, for additional insight.

"A protector will have different properties. Some can provide water resistance, and some have anti-allergenic properties," says Dr. Carla M. Ward, a board-certified allergen and immunologist at the Institute for Asthma and Allergy.

Taking good care of your mattress is important and investing in a quality mattress pad can be just the thing that extends the life of your bed. After all, it’ll add an extra layer of comfort while also preventing spills and stains from reaching your mattress.

Price at the time of publish: $129 for queen Product Details: Material: Cotton | Depth: Up to 18 inches | Protects Against: Liquids and stains | Cleaning Instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry

The mattress topper is slightly pricier than some other options, however the brand offers free returns within 365 days.

The mattress topper is offered in sizes full, queen, king, and California king, so it’s not the best mattress topper if you have a twin bed. The shell is made of 100% cotton and is a fitted sheet design that offers a secure fit. It’s designed to fit mattresses that are up to 18 inches thick, which is larger than some other picks. Plus, it’s machine washable and dryer-friendly, which makes maintenance easy.

For both comfort and mattress protection, this Brooklinen pick is the best mattress topper to consider. The padded design is a tufted style that ensures the fill is distributed evenly throughout. Plus, there’s a waterproof barrier at the bottom, so you won’t have to worry about it being noisy while you sleep.

Why You Should Get It: It can fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick and be returned within 365 days.

Part of what makes this pick one of the best mattress protectors is that in addition to being machine washable, it’s also dryer-safe. You can wash it once a month or a few times a week, never having to worry about sacrificing the quality of the design. Plus, it’s offered in both standard and mini crib sizes, so you can choose which one is best for you.

The exterior of the mattress protector is terry cloth, commonly known for its soft and plush qualities. It also has moisture-wicking properties as well, keeping your baby cool and comfortable while they sleep. The mattress protector is a fitted style instead of zippered, however, so it doesn’t offer full six-sided protection throughout.

Those with babies at home are sure to appreciate the SureGuard Crib Size Mattress Protector. The cotton terry pick can help prevent stains , dust, and dirt from ruining your baby’s mattress. Plus, it’s machine washable, so you can tackle any messes with ease.

Keep in Mind: It’s a fitted sheet style instead of zippered, so it doesn’t offer full protection.

Why You Should Get It : It’s offered in both mini crib and standard crib sizes and can be washed often without sacrificing quality.

Price at the time of publish: $159 for queen Product Details: Material : Bamboo and thermoplastic polyurethane | Depth: Not listed | Protects Against : Liquids, stains, and sweat | Cleaning Instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry

The machine-washable mattress protector is made from bamboo lyocell and has a quilted pattern for added comfort. The hypoallergenic style is made with OEKO-TEX-certified materials as well and has an elastic hem for a secure fit on your mattress.

Ettitude’s Bamboo Mattress Protector is the best mattress protector to consider if you’re looking for a lightweight, breathable style that’ll keep you cool . The mattress protector is offered in six sizes and while it’s a bit more expensive than other options, the brand offers a 30-night sleep trial to ensure it works for you.

Why You Should Get It: The hypoallergenic style is made with OEKO-TEX-certified materials.

Price at the time of publish: $29 for queen Product Details: Material: Viscose rayon | Depth: 8-18 inches | Protects Against : Sweat, liquids, and stains | Cleaning Instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry

The protector has pocket depths for mattresses ranging from 8-18 inches deep, so it should work with most standard mattresses. Plus, it’s made with viscose rayon derived from bamboo, which offers a sense of cooling while you sleep.

In addition to standard sizing, the mattress protector is offered in split styles, which is ideal for those who share a bed with a partner. It’s worth noting, however, that the split styles are not suitable for split top mattresses, only fully split styles.

Although adjustable beds offer a variety of benefits, some styles may also require specific mattress protectors as well. Take the Kingnex Waterproof Mattress Protector, for example, which is offered in a variety of styles and sizes to suit your needs.

Keep in Mind: The split styles are not suitable for split top mattresses, only fully split styles.

Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in a variety of styles and sizes, so you can choose which suits your bedroom best.

The design is offered in seven standard sizes, as well as a crib-sized version. It’s made with polyester and is machine washable, making maintenance easy. It’s worth noting, however, that getting a zippered style on and off a mattress can be more difficult than a fitted sheet style, so keep in mind how often you plan to wash it between uses.

For a zippered option, the best mattress protector is this Utopia Bedding pick. The mattress protector fully encapsulates your mattress, preventing dust mites and other bed bugs from getting to your mattress.

Keep in Mind: It could be more difficult to get on and off your mattress.

Why You Should Get It: It’s machine washable and can help prevent dust mites and bed bugs from getting to your mattress.

It includes 15-inch pockets that accommodate a standard mattress. Just keep in mind that the mattress pad, which is more expensive than other styles, is not offered in twin size.

Although it’s technically a mattress pad , it will still protect your mattress against common concerns, such as spills, stains, sweat, and skin oils. If anything does get on it, however, it’s machine washable so you’ll be able to clean it with ease .

This Coyuchi pick is the best mattress protector to consider if you prefer to use an organic option. The design is made with GOTS-certified cotton, which is essentially the gold standard for organic materials.

Why You Should Get It: It’s made with GOTS-certified cotton and is machine washable for easy care.

Price at the time of publish: $159 for queen Product Details: Material: Cotton and thermoplastic polyurethane | Depth: 9-16 inches | Protects Against: Liquids and dust mites | Cleaning Instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry

Although it’s more of an investment than other options, the company offers a 30-day return policy and a one-year warranty in case of damage.

The protector features two layers of organic cotton on top and a waterproof center. It’s made with Naturepedic’s proprietary technology, which helps to prevent liquids from getting through the protector. You’ll also appreciate the fully elastic border, which helps securely attach it to your mattress.

The Naturepedic Organic Waterproof Mattress Protector is designed to fit beds with depths of 9-16 inches, so it’s the best mattress protector for tall mattresses that need a deep pocket. The protector is made with GOTS-certified organic cotton as well and is machine washable for easy care.

Why You Should Get It: It’s made with GOTS-certified cotton and is machine washable.

Price at the time of publish: $45 for queen Product Details: Material: Cotton | Depth: 14 inches | Protects Against: Bed bugs, dust mites, and liquids | Cleaning Instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry

Some of the best mattress protectors feature an elastic border that adheres to your mattress like a sheet. This pick separates itself from the rest, however, thanks to a zippered enclosure that fully covers the mattress. Though it may be a bit more difficult to put onto your mattress, the zippers and seams are designed to help prevent bed bugs from reaching underneath.

The mattress protector is offered in sizes twin through California king and is made with cotton. It’s both waterproof and machine washable as well, so it should be easy to keep in good shape over time.

If bed bugs and other allergens are a concern, the AllerEase Ultimate Mattress Protector is the best mattress protector to consider. The protector is fully enclosed to help prevent pests from reaching your mattress.

Keep in Mind: The zip closure could be difficult to put onto a mattress.

Why You Should Get It: It’s machine washable and waterproof, so it’s easy to keep it in good condition.

Price at the time of publish: $47 for queen Product Details: Material: Cotton | Depth: 18 inches | Protects Against: Liquids, stains, and sweat | Cleaning Instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry

The protector is machine washable, which makes maintaining it easy. It’s less expensive than some other options as well and can be returned after using it for up to 100 nights.

This textile is water-resistant and allows for airflow through the mattress, so you’ll be able to stay cool at night . Unlike some other mattress protectors, the viscous-rayon blended protector fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep as well.

If you’re a warm sleeper, the best mattress protector is the Coop Home Goods Premium Mattress Protector. The protector is both lightweight and breathable. Plus, it’s made with OEKO-TEX-certified materials, which means it’s not made with any chemicals that have been deemed harmful.

Keep in Mind: The brand does not disclose what comprises the proprietary material.

Why You Should Get It : It’s made with OEKO-TEX-certified materials.

The first layer is a soft, breathable poly-blended fabric that helps regulate temperature when you sleep. The material is also hypoallergenic and aids in preventing dust mites from penetrating the mattress. The second layer ensures any moisture doesn't seep through, thanks to its durable barrier.

To protect your bed against spills and water damage, select the Linenspa Waterproof Smooth Top Premium Mattress Protector. Although it’s less expensive than some other options, this dual-layered protector doesn't sacrifice quality or integrity.

Keep in Mind: It is not real cotton and might cause heat retention.

Why You Should Get It : It is an affordable option that doesn’t feel low-quality.

The mattress protector is an investment compared to other styles however, there’s a 100-night trial that allows you to test it out before you commit. If it doesn’t suit you, the brand will offer a full refund and donate the protector.

Like most mattress protectors, it’s offered in an ivory hue that may be prone to dirt and stains. Luckily, it’s machine washable so you can easily keep it in good shape. The protector features a quilted top that’ll add an extra layer of comfort to your bed setup. The elasticated sides allow the protector to firmly adhere to your bed as well, so you won’t have to worry about it moving while you sleep.

Overall, the best mattress protector is the Avocado Organic Cotton Mattress Pad Protector. The protector is made with GOTS-certified cotton , which confirms that it’s made with organic material. Plus, it’s offered in sizes twin through California king and in two pocket depths.

Keep in Mind: It is more expensive than other options.

Why You Should Get It: It’s made with GOTS-certified cotton and comes with a 100-night trial.

Overall, the best mattress protector is the Avocado Organic Cotton Mattress Pad Protector. In addition to being made with organic cotton fabric, the mattress protector comes with a 100-night trial and is offered in six different sizes.

What to Know About Mattress Protectors Before Shopping

Protection

In general, the best mattress protectors will prevent stains, dirt, sweat, and liquids from causing damage to your mattress. However, some protect from allergens and bed bugs as well. When choosing the best mattress protector for your home, keep in mind your living environment and your specific needs.



Fit

A mattress protector should fit flesh onto your bed to provide maximum protection. If there is too much air or space once put onto the mattress, you increase the chances of bed bugs or dust mites penetrating the area between the fabric and your mattress.

The same is true if the protector is too small, as it might not aptly cover the sides of the bed, allowing spills and pests to seep into the mattress' fabric and interior filling. Be sure to check if you have a deep-set mattress, as this will require a mattress protector to suit that specific size.

Material

The best mattress protectors are offered in a variety of materials, like cotton or bamboo. According to Ward, "Many mattress protectors use fabrics and materials that are moisture resistant but still allow for some breathability."

When shopping for the best mattress protector for your space, you should consider the quality of the fabric and its sourcing. Organic materials like cotton and bamboo offer ample airflow, a quality that can help prevent the buildup of odor from occurring in your mattress.

"Some of the materials can be like a plastic bag, and some are better at diverting heat and moisture. It all depends on the product," says Grandner.

Selecting a water-resistant material is essential, as this is one of the primary reasons individuals get mattress protectors. Products that use organic cotton or terry cloth tend to feature an interior backing that helps maintain the waterproof quality. Not to mention that these materials tend to be more comfortable and won't retain heat. On the other hand, plastic can still be felt through the sheets and exasperate body heat, resulting in an uncomfortable night's sleep.

Style



The best mattress protectors are typically offered in either a fitted sheet style or as a zippered option that fully encapsulates the mattress.

"It is important for a mattress to have good airflow to regulate the temperature and moisture level within the mattress," explains Ward. For this reason, many people may opt for a fitted sheet-style mattress protector over a fully enclosed model.

However, one is not necessarily better than the other. For example, a zippered model fully protects your mattress from top to bottom and is great for preventing bed bugs and other allergens from getting into your mattress. On the other hand, a fitted sheet model is much easier to take on and off, which is important especially when you want to wash it.

Overall, the best mattress protector style comes down to your lifestyle and what works best in your bedroom.

Your Questions, Answered

Are all mattress protectors waterproof?

According to Grander, "Anything can be called a mattress protector, and they may not all be waterproof." Though a brand will typically note if the design is waterproof, be sure to consider options that come with sleep trials and generous return policies just in case.

What’s the difference between a mattress protector and a mattress pad?

According to Ward, protectors will have certain aspects like water-resistance and anti-allergenic qualities. She also states that mattress protectors "can cover the top, sides, and bottom of the mattress," unlike pads which only provide an additional layer of comfort to a mattress. Protectors are also used in bed bug prevention.

“Some people have no reaction to bedbug bites, while others experience an allergic reaction that can include severe itching, blisters, or hives. There are mattress protectors available that are specially made for bed bug protection. Typical materials would be vinyl or heavy-duty cloth. Bed bugs can eat through many natural fabrics and thin plastic,” Ward says.

How much do mattress protectors cost?

Mattress protectors can be anywhere from $50-$100, more or less, depending on the materials used, according to Ward. Organic materials, like cotton or wool, tend to come at a higher price point, given the intricacy of sourcing the materials.

Less expensive options tend to utilize vinyl or polyester, which are optimal for individuals looking for "the strongest protection against spills," says Ward. These variances should be your primary focus when deciding on a mattress protector.

How to make a mattress protector more comfortable?

"Mattress protectors can sometimes prevent the natural airflow through a mattress, leading to trapped moisture and sweating at night," says Grandner. In general, opting for a breathable and semi-soft material will provide a better night's sleep for most individuals.

Who We Are

This article was written by Samantha Parsons, a freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. She researched countless sites and brands to find the best mattress protectors. She also consulted with Dr. Carla M. Ward, a board-certified allergen and immunologist at the Institute for Asthma and Allergy, and Dr. Michael A. Grandner, director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona, and director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic at the Banner-University Medical Center, to solidify her selections.

