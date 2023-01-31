The 10 Best Manual Can Openers of 2023

We selected the OXO Good Grips Smooth Edge Can Opener as the best overall manual can opener because of its smooth edge finish, easy-to-turn knob, and ergonomic design.

If you’re in the market for a new manual can opener for your kitchen, this list has plenty of options to help you easily open any type of can, from pinto beans to pumpkin puree. To come up with this list of the best manual can openers, we researched the category and considered factors such as size, material, weight, cleaning, and added features.

“Manual can openers are great because they are simple to use and do not require any electricity or batteries,” says Jessica Randhawa , creator of The Forked Spoon. “They’re also generally less expensive than electric can openers, making them a much more affordable option.”

Manual can openers might be among the kitchen’s most underrated tools. Small and quite basic, these little appliances often go overlooked—but they’re incredibly useful. Whether you’re tossing a can of vegetables into a healthy homemade soup or adding some coconut milk to a sweet dessert, the best manual can openers make opening cans easier, quicker, and safer.

Best Overall Oxo Good Grips Smooth Edge Can Opener 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This opener has an oversized knob for added comfort. Keep in Mind: This can opener is not dishwasher-safe. The OXO Good Grips Smooth Edge is a well-constructed top-cut manual can opener that can be easily opened without creating dangerous sharp edges on your cans or lids. This is thanks to a sharp, hardened stainless steel cutting wheel, which is smartly tucked into the opener’s plastic casing so that it doesn’t make direct contact with your food. The opener’s built-in pliers allow for contact-free lid removal, further reducing the risk of injury. Keep in mind that while super effective, this manual can opener is made of plastic—save for the interior cutting mechanics—so it might be less durable than other options. To ensure its longevity, you’ll want to hand wash it versus tossing it in the dishwasher. You should avoid storing it under heavier items that can cause damage to your manual can opener. One of our favorite things about the OXO Good Grips is that it was thoughtfully designed for comfort. The 7.5-inch manual can opener features an oversized side-wind knob that is easy to maneuver, even by those with weak or arthritic hands. We also like the non-slip handles, which allow for an extra sturdy grip. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.5 x 2.5 x 7.5 inches | Weight: 0.68 pounds | Material: Stainless steel, ABS, plastic | Cleaning: Hand wash

Best Budget Chef Craft Select Can Opener Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This manual can opener has the added benefit of a tapper, which is convenient for hard-to-open jars. Keep in Mind: It can leave a sharp edge, so be careful when handling lids. If you’re looking for a manual can opener on a budget, look no further than this option from Chef Craft. The Chef Craft Select Can Opener features an easy-to-use manual design that’s effective at opening standard cans. It has a great grip and cuts through almost any lid without difficulty. You’ll find this opener can leave sharp edges, so make sure you’re careful when removing lids. We also love that it includes a can tapper on the handle, making it easy to open jars as well. The lack of cushioned handles makes it slimmer and easier to store in small kitchens or on camping trips. It’s also dishwasher safe. It’s worth mentioning that the Chef Craft Select Can Opener is constructed of durable, nickel-plated chrome with a stainless steel blade, which provides resistance to corrosion. At 6.5 inches, it is compact and lighter than other options, which can be mistaken for flimsiness. This is not the case. If you’re looking for a basic manual can opener for everyday use, this one measures up. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Dimensions: 1.25 x 2.75 x 6.5 inches | Weight: 0.18 pounds | Material: Chrome, stainless steel | Cleaning: Dishwasher safe

Best Splurge Edlund Old Reliable Manual Can Opener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This heavy-duty manual can opener tackles large cans up to 11 inches tall. Keep in Mind: It isn’t handheld, which means it will require mounting onto the side of a table or countertop. Looking for a powerful manual can opener that can easily tackle jumbo size cans of tomato sauce, broths, and purees? Then we recommend splurging on this Edlund upright manual can opener. The Old Reliable manual can opener is a powerful commercial-grade appliance made of heavy-duty stainless steel. It’s capable of easily opening up to 11-inch cans for maximum versatility. It features a sharp double-sided cutting knife as well as plastic brushing on the handle that requires less turning force which makes opening cans easy and fast. This opener can open a total of 4 to 6 cans per minute. This manual can opener also offers a sturdy, plated steel base that can easily mount to any countertop. This means you can install it near your canned goods storage in a spot that’s convenient for your food preparation. We also appreciate that this can opener is rust-resistant, so you can always enjoy smooth, comfortable spinning action. One thing to note: this is not a handheld can opener but rather an upright model meant to attach to a countertop or tabletop. It’s also heavy for a can opener—weighing 7 pounds and taking up quite a bit of space—it stands over 20 inches tall. When it’s time to clean the opener, you'll need to hand wash it. We recommend this option for use in restaurants or food trucks or if you often find yourself cooking in bulk and freezing meals as part of your weekly meal prep.



Price at time of publish: $172 Product Details: Dimensions: 20.55 x 8.75 x 4.3 inches | Weight: 7 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Cleaning: Hand wash

Best One-Handed Chef’n EzSqueeze Can Opener Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This can opener features a simple-to-use design that makes opening cans quick and easy. Keep in Mind: It features a plastic body, so it isn’t as durable as other options. Manual can openers are typically designed to be used with two hands, which can be very challenging for some people with physical disabilities or limited mobility in one hand. The Chef’n EzSqueeze Can Opener allows you to easily open cans with minimal effort, thanks to a squeeze-to-open design that eliminates the need for a separate crank. How it works: a stainless-steel cutting blade with a magnetic end easily attaches to the lid of any can and creates a smooth cut for nearly effortless opening using just one hand. The lightweight, ergonomic design is especially helpful for children and people with challenges gripping, arthritis, or injuries that make using a traditional can opener difficult. When you’re finished, simply toss it in the dishwasher (it's top-rack safe). Keep in mind that while the interior mechanisms of the can opener are stainless steel, the body of this lightweight, 6-inch opener is constructed of plastic. So, while it’s comfortable to use, it isn’t the most durable option available. You’ll want to make sure you handle it with care to ensure its longevity.



Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 6 x 3.75 x 1.75 inches | Weight: 0.15 pounds | Material: Stainless steel, plastic | Cleaning: Top rack dishwasher safe

Best Traditional EZ-DUZ-IT Can Opener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The all-metal construction of this manual can opener makes for extreme durability. Keep in Mind: This can opener was designed for right-handed users, so left-handed users will likely find it challenging. For fans of no-frills, get-the-job-done kitchen tools, the EZ-DUZ-IT Deluxe Can Opener is a great option. This durable can opener features a traditional full-swing design, making it ideal for opening canned foods to cook from your pantry. The manual can opener is made of durable gauge alloy steel and features a carbon steel cutting blade that easily latches on to any can and creates a smooth cut. We also appreciate the gear-driven design that allows for smoother operation, minimizing the need to go over certain areas again because the can opener became stuck or didn’t cut through the can completely. We also like that this 7.25-inch can opener is flat and compact, which makes it easy to toss into a camping bag or store in an RV. When the blade becomes dirty, hand wash this opener to keep it in top condition. While effective, when it comes to comfort, the EZ-DUZ-IT doesn’t go above and beyond. It does include rubber handles for an easier grip, but they aren’t the most cushioned on the market. It’s also worth mentioning that this manual can opener was designed for right-handed users. So, if you’re left-handed, you might find it challenging to use. Overall, this is a solid option if you’re looking for a traditional can opener that gets the job done. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.25 x 2.13 x 1.88 inches | Weight: 0.65 pounds | Material: Alloy steel, carbon steel, rubber | Cleaning: Hand wash

Best Safety Rotary Kuhn Rikon Auto Safety Master Can Opener 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The knob on this can opener is situated at the top instead of on one of the sides, which makes it more practical for left-handed users. Keep in Mind: It's got a slew of added features that require a little practice to learn. While opening cans is a standard kitchen task, it can be dangerous without the right tools. That's why a manual can opener with a safety rotary like this pick from Kuhn Rikon is a great option. It is designed to cut just below the rim on the side of the can—versus the top—which results in a smooth lid, free of sharp edges that can end up cutting you if you're not careful. Adding to its safety features, this can opener automatically attaches via 'lock-on' technology that grips the lid, so there's no need to clamp it on. It also features a long handle that provides extra grip, as well as mini pliers that allow you to remove lids without the need to touch them. The knob is at the top of the can opener, making it practical for left-handed users. This opener is not dishwasher safe and requires hand washing. We also love the slew of additional features you get with this can opener. In total, it offers five separate opener functions within a single gadget—open standard and ring-pull cans/tins, crown-cap bottles, screw-top bottles, and jars. The only drawback is that the additional features are not entirely intuitive to use, so you'll want to make sure you read through the manual to ensure you learn how to make the most of each of its features. Once you learn how to use all of the features, however, this opener could easily become one of your go-to kitchen tools. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 8.13 x 2.63 x 2.63 inches | Weight: 0.25 pounds | Material: Plastic | Cleaning: Hand wash

Best Heavy Duty Mebotem Multifunction Manual Can Opener Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This can opener's large ergonomic handles make it easy to grip tightly and keep the blade engaged for ultimate performance. Keep in Mind: It's bulkier than other options and lacks the convenient magnetic lid grip feature. If superior performance ranks high on your list of can opener must-haves, you'll love this option by Mebotem. The Multifunction Manual Can Opener provides consistent cutting power thanks to a sharp cutting stainless steel wheel that easily secures onto your lid while providing a clean, smooth continuous cut. This heavy-duty 8.3-inch manual can opener is easy to use. This is thanks to an oversized knob that turns easily to take the extra hard work out of opening your cans. It also features large ergonomic handles that swing open and close easily and keep the blade engaged without the need to exert a ton of grip strength. While we wish this can opener had a magnetic lip grip to eliminate the need to grab the lid with your hands, we love the convenient built-in bottle opener. Keep in mind that it is bulkier than others on this list, and you'll need to hand wash the opener to keep it in pristine condition. This manual can opener is also available in 10 fun color options—including yellow, purple, red, and aqua—to fit any kitchen aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Dimensions: 8.3 x 2.36 x 2.13 inches | Weight: 0.68 pounds | Material: Stainless steel, metal | Cleaning: Hand wash

Best Ambidextrous Nogent Super Kim Safety Can Opener, Small, Red Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This can opener travels around the can while the can stays in place, which can minimize damage to your countertops. Keep in Mind: This opener may rust if not dried thoroughly. In a world where things are most often designed for right-handed users, finding the right tools can be challenging for those who are left-handed. Manual can openers are no exception. That’s why we love the Nogent Super Kim Manual Can Opener because it was designed to be used ambidextrously without sacrificing performance. Made in France, this can opener features an easy-to-use design—simply put the blade on the can’s edge, hold the can to prevent sliding, and turn the handle clockwise with either your right or left hand. One of our favorite things about this can opener is that it travels around the can instead of spinning the can around, which can cause damage to your countertops over time—and cause spills, since you're often not holding onto the can while you open it. This manual can opener also has a plastic-coated butterfly screw handle that is very comfortable to use, while its compact shape and 2-inch size make it easy to fit in any utensil drawer. Keep in mind this manual can opener is not dishwasher safe. It may be prone to rust over time, so dry it thoroughly after hand washing to extend its longevity. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.14 x 1.88 x 5.51 inches | Weight: 0.15 pounds | Material: Stainless steel, plastic | Cleaning: Hand wash

Best with Magnet Zyliss Lock N' Lift Can Opener 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: The easy-turning handle on this can opener has a soft-touch design that is comfortable to grip. Keep in Mind: There's a locking function that, while handy, can get messy when detaching the opener from cans with a lot of liquid. Zyliss kitchen tools are popular among everyday cooks and gourmet chefs alike. So, we weren't surprised to find the brand would also make an exceptional manual can opener. The Zyliss Lock N' Lift Can Opener is a lightweight, smooth-edge can opener that's both effective and comfortable to use. There's a locking mechanism that reduces hand strain by maintaining a tight grip on the can so that you don't have to squeeze the handle yourself. Simply squeeze down on the handle, and the opener punctures the can and locks it in place. For added convenience, this manual can opener features a built-in magnet that lifts the lid off for safe hands-free disposal and clean-up. Other pluses include a knob that is easy to turn and cushioned handles that make for a more controlled, non-slip grip while opening cans. If there are any drawbacks to the Zyliss Lock N' Lift is that the locking mechanism is perhaps a little too effective. Once locked in place, it can be challenging to remove without spilling the inside contents, especially from cans with a lot of liquid. This opener also needs to be hand washed to keep the parts clean and free of food debris. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.24 x 3.5 x 7.5 inches | Weight: 0.4 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Cleaning: Hand wash