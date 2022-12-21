The 8 Best Mandoline Slicers of 2023

Our overall best pick for the best mandoline slicer is the Benriner Mandoline Super Slicer . It is a favorite of industry pros for its professional quality with precision. It also has a large open handle for comfort with a non-skid rubber base for stability and to prevent injury. Here are the eight best mandoline slicers.

“Mandolines help to ensure you can get evenly cut slices with every piece, therefore creating an end product that will cook evenly and precisely,” says Chef Megan Dow of More Momma Cooking School. “They are also very helpful for the homecook to get a perfect julienne.”

You don’t need years of training and fancy knife skills to get perfectly uniform slices when you have a great mandoline slicer. These tools are excellent for whipping up a family-style potato gratin or slicing through apples destined for pies with speed and consistency.

The best thing about the slicer set is how easy it is to use. Because the blades are razor-sharp, this device makes it simple to chop vegetables and fruits. The one-quart, non-slip tray catches the food as it falls and it’s dishwasher-safe, making dinner prep and clean-up a breeze.

The set comes with 11 inserts including one large and one small chopping blade plus a one-quart tray to catch produce as you julienne, slice, grate, cut, chop and spiralize. It’s perfect for zoodles, vegetable pastas, and other heart-healthy recipes. It’s important to note that what you see is what you get—there’s no way to change the size of the chopping inserts, so if you want finer onions, you’ll need to get out your chef’s knife.

If you need a kitchen gadget to make one job of many so it’s easier and faster to prepare healthy meals after a long day, the best mandoline slicer set is the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Dicer Mandoline Slicer.

Why You Should Get It: It includes eleven inserts with different chopping blades for various slicing and dicing.

A slicing guard with stainless steel prongs is also included to keep your fingers safe—but cut-resistant gloves can also help protect your hands. Because of the different thickness options it offers, the Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline is one of our top picks.

The adjustable slicer makes it easy to slice fruit and vegetables as thick or as thin as needed. The thickness settings are adjustable with a thumb dial that doesn’t stop at set increments like other models, so it’s one of the best mandoline slicers you can buy for versatility. You can adjust the dial to any size between 1 and 9 millimeters.

It comes with five interchangeable blades: a standard mandoline blade, a wavy slicer, a coarse grater, a fine grater, and a shredder. The blades are made from sharp surgical stainless steel blades that are LFGB standard-approved. When not in use, the blades are stored in a caddy for safety and to prevent one of them from getting lost.

If you frequently make recipes requiring various sizes of fruits or vegetables, the Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline is the best adjustable mandoline slicer.

Keep in Mind: You may want to wear cut-resistant gloves if you haven’t used a mandoline before.

Why You Should Get It: It has more adjustable thickness settings than any other model and works for produce, cheese, and meat.

Features like the food holder that firmly holds food will protect fingers from getting sliced on the blades and the textured surface prevents food from sticking and holding you up. It’s also easy to clean in the dishwasher and has a lifetime satisfaction guarantee. Keep in mind that the V-shaped blades cannot be sharpened, so replacements will need to be ordered directly from the manufacturer.

The mandoline slicer has four easily adjustable thickness settings and interchangeable blades that cut straight, wavy, and julienne styles. The V-shaped, hardened stainless steel blade is sharp enough to slice through hard vegetables like potatoes and carrots. It cuts through soft fruits like tomatoes too, so it’s a versatile kitchen tool for savory and sweet recipes.

If you need a mandoline slicer that stands up without taking up a lot of room, the best mandoline slicer is the OXO Good Grips V-Blade Mandoline Slicer. When in use with the legs down, non-slip feet keep it securely in place. When you're finished, the feet fold in for compact storage.

Why You Should Get It: Fold-down legs make it easy to store and a locking mechanism keeps you from cutting your hand on the blade while it’s not in use.

The fold-down design is surprisingly compact for easy storage and the plastic is heavy-duty. The mandoline slicer is available in several colors, including gray, aqua, black, yellow, navy, and red. The only downside is the chute is short, so longer foods like carrots and zucchini may need to be cut down in size to fit.

The purchase includes the mandoline with a stainless steel blade, a food press cup to push produce down the chute, a food bin to catch the slices on the other side, a cleaning brush for food debris, and a recipe guide.

There’s a slicing dial to adjust the thickness setting between 0.5 and 8 millimeters for a choice of six slicing styles (thick, thin, big dice, small dice, matchstick, and julienne). Once the food pusher guides produce down the chute, a spring-loaded pump lever chops the food, and the slices are released into a food container in the back so there’s next to no mess on the counter.

If you are new to mandoline slicers and are a little nervous about blades, the best mandoline slicer for safety is the Dash Safe Slice Mandoline. The mandoline features eight suction cups on the underside to keep it from sliding, and the handle that controls the blade can be locked in place.

Keep in Mind: Longer foods like carrots and zucchini may need to be cut in half to fit in the chute.

Why You Should Get It: Because it doesn’t have any exposed blades, it’s a safer alternative to other options.

The mandoline slicer also has a safety that locks the blade so you can safely clean and store the slicer. Keep in mind that while it’s dishwasher-safe, washing it by hand will add to its longevity and keep the blade razor-sharp. Because of its space-saving design, it’s the best mandoline slicer for a small kitchen .

For added convenience, it has a wide slicing surface to fit larger fruits and vegetables, eliminating the risk of needing a second tool to slice hearty harvest-time apples. The finger guard secures food while sliding it over the blade to help keep you safe. A non-skid base with ridges on the underside makes it easy to balance on the bowl instead of having to hold it up the whole time, which keeps your hands free for other tasks.

The mandoline features a sliding button that clicks to adjust between three thicknesses (thin, medium, and thick) to slice carrots, onions, apples, tomatoes, and more to the thickness best suited for all your different recipes.

If you aren’t a fan of gadgets that take up a lot of space, the best mandoline slicer to consider is the handheld Prepworks Adjust-A-Slice Mandoline. Its design is compact so it can be stored in a drawer or cabinet without taking up too much room.

Keep in Mind: It is dishwasher safe, but hand washing the mandoline will extend its life.

Why You Should Get It: The plastic cutting board is lightweight and easy to store.

The food holder helps secure your food while you move it up and down the slicer. Its three prongs hold onto the produce while a spring inside adjusts with each pass to slice all the way to the end so you have less food waste.

An indicator window shows each thickness setting in inches and millimeters with clear labels from above, so you can prep with as much precision and speed as a chef in a professional kitchen. The top surface area is constructed with a surface texture that prevents food from sticking and getting in your way. The mandoline slicer is also equipped with a non-slip handle, and the stable stand prevents the kitchen tool from slipping.

To change the setting to cut julienne, turn the dial to reveal blades—just remember to put them back down before storing so you don’t cut your hand. Because the blades are so sharp, cut-resistant gloves are recommended.

If your budget allows it, the mandoline slicer that brings the most to the table is the Oxo Chef's Mandoline Slicer 2.0. Its four Japanese stainless steel blade styles (straight, wavy, julienne, and french fry) cut fruits and vegetables to various thicknesses in 0.5-millimeter intervals, racking up a boast-worthy 21 different ways to slice.

Why You Should Get It: With 21 variations of shape and sizes, options seem limitless.

This mandoline slicer is a bit smaller than other mandoline slicers on our list, but because of its affordability and simplicity, it’s the best mandoline slicer for those looking for an affordable option.

For added convenience, a plastic hand guard helps keep your fingers safe from the sharp blade. Notches on each corner help it to fit securely over the edge of bowls, so fruits and vegetables will drop into your bowl instead of rolling off the counter or onto your floor. It’s also compact with a short, ergonomic handle so it won’t take up all the space in your kitchen drawer.

This mandoline features a ceramic blade that is acid-resistant, rust-proof, and dishwasher-safe. An adjustable dial allows you to choose from four different sizes so you can choose the thickness or thinness your particular dish needs, whether you are slicing cucumbers for cucumber salad or homemade potato chips.

If you’ve been searching for an inexpensive and easy-to-use mandoline slicer, the best budget mandoline slicer is the Kyocera Ceramic Mandoline Slicer. It requires no setup or special care, making it one of the simplest mandolines you can buy. This mandoline slicer is also available in several different colors including black, green, and red, so you can choose one that matches your kitchen style.

Why You Should Get It: Thus budget-friendly mandoline features one sharp blade and an easy-to-store paddle.

In addition to a non-skid base for stability and a secure grip handle, it comes with a safety guard to protect your fingers. Note, however, that you might need a little practice at first and cut-resistant gloves are recommended.

The mandoline hooks onto the side of a mixing bowl, so slices fall down into the bowl and never pile up or get in the way. When you’re done slicing, it can be washed on the top rack of the dishwasher.

Its BPA-free and dishwasher-safe plastic frame features four interchangeable stainless steel blades (straight edge, coarse, medium, and fine) with an easy-turn dial on the underside. A quick turn adjusts the thickness of the cuts, making it versatile enough to slice wide chunks of potatoes for a gratin and pivot easily to cut paper-thin slivers of radishes for a salad.

If you like to stock your kitchen with some of the highest quality, yet reasonably priced kitchen tools, the Benriner Mandoline Super Slicer is our best pick. Originally a must-have food prep tool for hotels and restaurants, this mandoline slicer has grown popular with home cooks because of its ability to drastically speed up dinner prep.

Why You Should Get It: It’s as slim and sharp as professional-quality models, and it has a non-skid rubber base.

The Bottom Line

Having the right tools and gadgets in the kitchen can make cooking a whole lot easier, but finding a tool that can save hours of prep time in the kitchen for a small amount of money is worth our attention.

When shopping online for the best mandoline slicers, it’s essential to now only choose a price point that makes sense for your budget, but to also pay attention to the safety aspect and the features that fit your lifestyle, cooking abilities, and kitchen space. After our research, the best overall mandoline slicer was the Benriner Mandoline Super Slicer.

What to Know About Mandoline Slicers Before Shopping

Style

The main styles of mandoline slicers are handheld and standing. Standing mandolines are more stable, but may be more difficult to clean. Conversely, handheld mandoline slicers can be easier to use, but may not be as stable.

When choosing a style, consider how often you will use your mandoline slicer and what types of food you will be slicing. If you plan on using one often, it may be better to get a countertop or standing mandoline so you can rely on its stability. However, if you plan on just using it occasionally for salads or potatoes, a handheld one will be sufficient.

Thickness Settings

The ability to adjust the thickness of a potato from super wide to paper-thin is an important aspect of the cooking process as well as a dish’s presentation.

“Mandolines are definitely worth it when cutting items that need to be cut precisely and evenly,” Chef Dow says. “Especially for things like homemade potato chips where the thickness of the potato will determine cooking time.”

Four-time James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Eric Gabrynowicz advises to find a setting that you like for the most work you do with it and mark the setting screw with a permanent marker so you can get it right every time.

Blade Style

French mandolines have one blade that goes all the way across. They are bulky, require some patience to set up, but allow you to set thickness levels with precision. Most students learn with them while in culinary school but home cooks tend to stay clear due to the higher price tag and level of difficulty. If you need a visual, think French guillotine.



Japanese mandolines are typically lighter, smaller, and easier to use. The blade sits at a diagonal angle, which is better for accuracy. They are the go-to for many professionals like Chef Gabrynowicz who find them quick, easy, and precise with practice.



V-Shaped mandolines have a V-shaped blade with two separate surfaces, which makes it easier to get even slices every time—even with the most delicate of foods. This makes it great for amateurs or cooking enthusiasts as long as the exercise caution around the sharp blades. These sharp blades are typically not interchangeable, but you can easily adjust the thickness of the cuts.



Dimensions

When shopping for the best mandoline slicer, consider how often it will be used and how much storage or counter space you have to spare. If you will only be using your mandoline occasionally or have limited space, a handheld slicer will be best. However, if you have more space in your kitchen and plan on utilizing your mandoline often, opt for a larger, standing one.

Be sure to measure where you plan on storing your mandoline slicer before you purchase one to make sure you have plenty of room for storage in your drawer or cabinet.

Care

In general, with so many parts, slicers with small grids or lots of moving parts will be tougher to clean. Stainless steel models require more maintenance but can last longer. They must be cleaned after every use and dried completely. They may even require oil to keep it in great shape. Plastic models are easier to maintain because they can be tossed in the dishwasher, but they are more likely to break sooner.

Chef Donald Young, Michelen-star chef and owner of Duck Sel, suggests washing a mandoline after every use and to periodically sharpen the blade. “With proper care, this top-of-the-line slicer will last longer than all the other ones on the market. In the long run, this is the cheapest option over time,” he says.

Your Questions, Answered

How much does a mandoline cost?

The average mandoline slicer starts around $30 and can go up to $200 for professional-grade models. If you plan on using a mandoline on a regular basis, it may be worth the splurge to opt for a more expensive model with more features. If you think you will use one less frequently, start out with a more affordable option.

What kind of mandoline is best?

According to Chef Gabrynowicz, the best mandoline is the French mandoline because of its quality and sturdiness. “But with the amount a home cook would use one, they are much better off with a Japanese mandoline,” he says. “They accomplish the same goals, are more easily stored, and are much cheaper.”

Is a mandoline worth it?

In short, yes. If you’re serious about cooking, a mandoline slicer can be downright life-changing in the kitchen for its ability to add consistency to your cooking and make your presentation more professional.

“I would say a mandolin is absolutely worth it if having uniformed knife cuts is important to you,” says Chef Gabrynowicz. “It makes dicing and slicing so much easier than freehand with a knife. It also makes it so much easier to add vegetables to a home made salad.”

Before using your mandoline, be sure to read the instructions that come with your kitchen tool so you know how to properly use it.

Who We Are

Belle DuChene is an award-winning digital content producer and stylist who is often seen in Better Homes & Gardens home and garden videos. She is the agency director of a micro-influencer talent agency and teaches strategic digital communications at three colleges and universities.

For this article, Belle researched a variety of mandoline slicers, looking at blade style, settings, performance, and overall value to find the best pie pans. She also consulted four-time James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Eric Gabrynowicz of Tupelo Honey Cafe; Chef Megan Dow of More Momma Cooking School; and Chef Donald Young, one of the industry’s youngest Michelen Star Chefs and owner of Duck Sel in Chicago.

