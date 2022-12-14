Best 15 Mailboxes of 2022 That Are Practical and Stylish

Overall, the best mailbox is the Mail Boss Mail Manager Street Safe Locking Security Mailbox . It comes with multiple security features and a timeless profile that suits a variety of home styles. You can safely retrieve your mail through its rear-access yard-side door. Plus, it’s made of steel, so it can withstand tough weather conditions without rusting.

These factors all went into our selection of the best mailboxes. Along with the style and capacity considerations, you will also need to factor in the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) regulations for the mailbox’s placement, height, and size. Consult the USPS website and contact your local post office (or Homeowner’s Association) for any neighborhood-specific regulations.

To select the right one, start by making a list of your priorities: Is the best mailbox for you a lockable one that keeps your mail and packages safe until you can retrieve them, a freestanding one that can hold large or multiple parcels, made from a material that can withstand rain, snow, or intense sun, or one that shows off a fun color or looks like a piece of garden art?

Your humble mailbox is more than a letter delivery spot. It’s an essential curb-appeal booster. You can make it a focal point whether it's next to your street or right beside your front door.

Give your front door a sleek lift with a weather-resistant, teak- and powder-coated steel-slatted mailbox. A great fit for homeowners who like the modern farmhouse, rustic, or industrial look, the smaller Jasper Teak Mailbox can hold letters and rolled-up magazines in its lockable compartment. (A larger option is available at a higher price point.)

Keep in Mind: This pricier, smaller-capacity mailbox is meant for homeowners who don’t receive large amounts of letters or packages.

Why You Should Get It: The Jasper Teak Mailbox is crafted from a mix of materials—teak and steel—that boosts your entry’s design appeal.

Step up your curb appeal with this durable, weather-resistant polymer mailbox that includes recessed panels, crown and cove moldings, and an outgoing mail flag. A larger capacity option, this mailbox can be packed with letters and small packages. An easy-to-access lower compartment is designed to collect newspapers or flyers. A strong magnet keeps the mailbox closed.

Keep in Mind: The Step2 Mailmaster Huston mailbox does not come with a lock, and you will need to buy a post to slide into the base for support.

Why You Should Get It: This mailbox is for those who love the convenience of collecting their newspaper and mail in the same place.

Each box displays custom laser-cut address numbers on its side. Add a light kit to illuminate your house numbers at night. Made of powder-coated aluminum, each mailbox is finished with marine-grade paint so it can withstand salty coastal air, full sun, or other tough climate conditions.

TedStuff’s Uptown post-style mailbox lends some midcentury modern zip to your curbside with its colorful door-and-body combinations, like aqua and white or lime and black.

Keep in Mind: A more expensive option, this mailbox’s pole, lock kit, and light kit are sold separately. Because it is a custom order, the mailbox cannot be returned.

Why You Should Get It: Midcentury modern fans will love this mailbox’s two-tone style and its laser-engraved street address that’s sold in 15 different color combinations.

The Special Lite Hummingbird Mailbox takes flight with its detailed and embossed hummingbird design. As a nature-inspired accent, this larger-capacity mailbox can hold letters as well as small packages. Although it comes in an elegant copper finish, the mailbox’s body is made of powder-coated aluminum so it can withstand the rain while resisting rust.

Keep in Mind: This mailbox’s matching post is sold separately, and it uses a magnetic closure instead of a lock to stay closed.

Why You Should Get It: For homeowners who want to turn their mailbox into a front-yard focal point, this decorative post option feels like a piece of garden art with its intricate hummingbird-in-the-flowers pattern.

This rear-access slot mailbox is designed like a secure drop-box by keeping your mail corralled in a locked, rubber-mat lined compartment so you don’t come home to mail scattered across your threshold. Its extended hood and pry-resistant opening make sure thieves can’t go fishing for important items. These features also help shield your mail from rain and snow so it stays dry.

Keep in Mind: You can’t receive packages through a slot mailbox, and this version can only be installed in wood doors up to 1.75-inches thick.

Why You Should Get It: Made of heavy-duty steel, this slot mailbox comes with a sturdy tubular key lock to ensure thieves can’t reach in to grab bills or drop-box items like keys or checks.

Set off your front door with a wall-mount mailbox loaded with details that looks straight out of Victorian London. The Tooluck Locking Mailbox’s decorative lid fully overlaps the box, so you won’t have to worry about falling leaves or rain filling your mailbox. A window built into the bottom of the mailbox lets you quickly see if anything has been delivered.

Keep in Mind: This mailbox is not water-resistant, so it’s best installed under a covered entry.

Why You Should Get It: You can get an antique-style mailbox in a bronze finish at a budget-friendly price.

The 9 Best Outdoor Motion Sensor Lights of 2022 for Your Front Door and Backyard

All of these security features are wrapped up in a fashionably modern white body with a wood-tone door—or you can go with an all-black option. Its matching post is sold separately.

Need to deter potential mail thieves? The Mail Boss Manager combines an anti-pry bar, commercial-grade lock, and baffle-door design to keep thieves from leveraging open its door to access your deliveries. When you need to send outgoing mail, you can discreetly tuck it inside an interior-mounted clip for your carrier.

Keep in Mind: A larger-capacity option, this post mailbox requires a larger footprint next to your curb.

Why You Should Get It: If keeping your mail safe is your main priority, the Mail Boss Mail Manager comes with multiple security features at an affordable price point.

When you go on a trip, you can pull down the vacation-stopper door to block deliveries while you’re away. Fabricated from powder-coated cast aluminum and galvanized steel, this mail drop-box is sturdy enough to endure heavy rains and piles of snow.

If you do a lot of online shopping, or have packages sent to you often, this lockable vault-style mailbox is made to hold multiple deliveries. The Elephantruck comes with a padded floor to protect parcels when they’re dropped inside.

Keep in Mind: You will need to check with your local mail carrier beforehand to confirm they will deliver letters to a drop-box style mailbox.

Why You Should Get It: If you receive packages regularly, this attractive drop-box/vault-style mailbox can securely hold them until you can retrieve them.

A nylon rain gutter is tucked under the top lid as an extra rain deterrent. The manufacturer’s directions include a pilot-hole template for easier installation.

Enhance your front door with a wall-mounted mailbox that not only complements your home’s architectural details but is big enough to hold everything from bills to small packages. This Whitehall mailbox features a separate lockable compartment to keep letters safe from mail fishers.

Keep in Mind: This mailbox is made of a more lightweight powder-coated aluminum that should be hung in a protected entry.

Why You Should Get It: This classic wall-mounted mailbox blends in with a variety of house styles and comes in seven colors.

The 8 Best Landscape Lighting Options of 2022 For Your Patio, Porch, and Beyond

It comes with a sturdy cam lock and a hopper-style access door to deter potential thieves. Made of powder-coated, heavy-gauge steel, the Oasis Classic won’t rust in wet or rainy climates. Its rubber seals and front overhang will also keep your mail dry.

For those looking for a mailbox that will work in a brick, stucco, or stacked-stone column to coordinate with a home’s aesthetic—or meet an HOA’s regulations—the Oasis Classic is designed to be built into a structure or installed onto a post.

Keep in Mind: Unless you’re an experienced DIYer, you will need help from a contractor or mason to install into a column.

Why You Should Get It: A USPS-approved design, the Oasis Classic is a locking mailbox that can be built into a column or mounted on a post.

The 8 Best Home Security Systems to Keep Your House and Family Safe

Made of rust-resistant cast-aluminum, it can withstand rainy and full-sun conditions. It's also a large-capacity mailbox, so it's spacious enough to collect letters, large envelopes, and small packages in one place.

The Polar Aurora Barcelona mailbox is made for admirers of Victorian-inspired letter boxes that show off flourishes like an elegant house-number plaque and an ornate 62-inch tall post.

Keep in Mind: The pedestal-mount post must be anchored into a concrete base or installed over a wood post that is set into the ground.

Why You Should Get It: This durable post mailbox is perfect for someone looking for a traditional curbside focal point that is also hardy enough to endure all types of weather.

The Dalton SS’s 14-inch-tall box can accommodate larger padded envelopes along with magazines and letters, but packages will not fit through the slender opening. If you need multiple keys, this mailbox comes with four that can be duplicated.

Refresh your protected entry with a sleek stainless-steel mailbox. A 2-inch slot is tucked under a rear-hinged top that’s narrow enough to prevent mail thieves from reaching into the box. A clear-coat finish and top-hatch overhang fend off any rain or snow.

Keep in Mind: The door must be locked to keep the mailbox closed.

Why You Should Get It: A contemporary take on a wall-mounted mailbox, this option shows off design details like a black powder-coated body and stainless-steel doors..

The 9 Best Wireless Doorbells of 2022 for Smart Security on Your Front Porch

If your main priority is a secure, attractive curbside mailbox, the MailCase loads up on anti-theft features. It includes an anti-pry ledge and an extra-thick tubular lock that can’t be pried or drilled open. Its stainless steel construction holds up to harsh weather while resisting rusting. Use the metal clip inside the top box’s door to hold outgoing mail in a secure place.

Keep in Mind: This mailbox is an investment, and you will need to pay an additional fee to purchase the matching post.

Why You Should Get It: At 20 inches tall, this dual-compartment mailbox separates letters from packages.

The Gibraltar’s Designer Mailbox corrals letters and allows magazines to lay flat instead of being rolled up to fit inside the box. Keep the decorative “Mail” emblem on as a decorative accent or remove it for a cleaner look. The Gibraltar mailbox is made from weather-resistant, powder-coated aluminum and comes with a secure cam lock to discourage thieves.

Keep in Mind: This wall-mount option can collect everyday mail but isn’t designed to hold large-scale envelopes or packages.

Why You Should Get It: This affordable galvanized steel version includes a concealed, lockable compartment for letters.

The bottom of the mailbox is cushioned with a plastic liner so packages won’t incur damage when they’re dropped into the compartment. Use the spring steel clip inside the top door to send outgoing mail.

The Mail Boss’s Street Safe curbside mailbox is a contemporary take on a traditional mailbox. Its front- and rear-locking access door allows you to unlock and retrieve the mail while standing in your yard. An anti-pry locking mechanism, sturdy camlock, and a protective baffle-style door will keep all deliveries safe.

Why You Should Get It: This USPS-approved mailbox is attractive, durable, and includes multiple security features.

The Bottom Line

We selected the Mail Boss Mail Manager Street Safe Locking Security Mailbox as the best mailbox for its large capacity and its protective bi-cam, anti-pry latch. We also like its rear- and front-access doors that simplify mail delivery and collection. Its sleek, timeless profile also ups a home’s curb appeal.

For those looking for a stylish, secure wall-mount mailbox that can hold a lot of mail, we like the vintage-inspired Tooluck Large-Capacity Locking Wall-Mount Mailbox as a decorative, door-side focal point.

What to Know About Mailboxes Before Shopping

All mailboxes must meet USPS installation regulations to ensure your mail is delivered. They must be securely installed so they can’t come off a wall or topple into the street. Consider these mailbox features when shopping:

Size/Mail Capacity

Mailboxes are typically listed as small-, medium-, large-, or extra-large capacity. Some manufacturers will also list the capacity in cubic inches. Small- and medium-sized mailboxes are for smaller households that receive a few pieces of mail daily.

A large-capacity mailbox is ideal for households that receive a lot of mail or small packages. Large-capacity options are also best for those who travel often and need a mailbox that can hold several days' worth of mail. Lockable drop-boxes (also known as mail vaults or parcel drop-boxes) are for households who receive large envelopes or packages regularly and need a safe holding place until they can collect them.

Style

Mailboxes are available in pole, wall-mount, slot, column, or drop-box options. Post-mounted mailboxes are common in rural areas or neighborhoods with curbside mail delivery. Their posts must be installed into the ground or bolted into a cement base. Consider a rear-access version if you live on a busy street or want to avoid stepping into the road to gather your mail.

Wall-mounted options are typically placed next to the front door for easy access from the house. Column-style mailboxes are built into brick, stacked-stone, or stucco structures.

Extra-large, drop-box mailboxes are locked options made to hold large envelopes and/or multiple packages. They are freestanding units that must be bolted into a concrete base so they can’t be pushed over or stolen.

Placement and Installation

Before you invest in a mailbox, ask your local mail carrier or post office where your mailbox must be located to ensure delivery. A mail carrier usually won’t come to your door in a rural area or in a neighborhood composed of post- or column-style mailboxes. All mailboxes must be securely fastened to the ground or wall. If you need help with the installation, find a local contractor who can follow USPS guidelines.

Lockable

Lockable mailboxes are a must if you are concerned about mail thieves or identity theft. The types of locks used can vary from simple latches you turn into place with a key, to more secure cam locks or heavy-duty tubular locks used on vending machines. Check for anti-pry and anti-pick features for additional layers of security.

Before you purchase a lockable mailbox, find out how many keys come with the unit and if you can duplicate or order more keys if needed. Postal carriers must be able to deliver to your mailbox without needing a key for access.

Your Questions, Answered

Where should you put a mailbox?

All mailboxes must be installed per USPS regulations. To install a post curbside, you will need a post digger, cement, a level, and measuring tape. Another option is to bolt the post to a concrete base. A post mailbox’s opening must be 41–45 inches above the ground and 6–8 inches from the curb. Your local hardware store or home center can recommend a landscaper or contractor if you need help with installation.

Verify with your local carrier or post office about the proper placement for wall-mounted or slot mailboxes before installing. Affix your house numbers on your mailbox so they are easy to read. If your mailbox faces a different street than your postal address, post your street’s name, too. Decals and other house numbers are sold at home centers, hardware stores, and online. Select ones that will fit on your box and are large enough to read quickly—usually 2–4 inches tall.

What is the most durable material for a mailbox?

Consider your climate and the location’s light conditions when choosing the best mailbox material for you. Mailboxes that sit out in the full sun or next to a busy street will need to be made of a more durable material than ones placed under a covered front entry. Aluminum is a lightweight option that costs less, but it must be treated to withstand water and slow any rusting.

Powder-coated cast aluminum is a good all-weather option that’s also rust-resistant. Brushed stainless steel is durable and attractive, but it must be powder coated to withstand rain and rust. Galvanized steel is a more expensive material, but it is ultra-durable when weather-treated.

Decorative metal options like copper or brass are pricier and require regular polishing to remain patina free. Heavy-duty plastic or polymer mailboxes are made to withstand tough weather conditions. But they can also crack or fade over time, especially if they’re exposed to full sun or extreme temperatures.

The best wood mailboxes are made from water-resistant cedar or teak. Plan on staining them if you want to preserve their warm wood tones. All wood mailboxes will eventually crack if placed in a sunny location without a protective stain.

How do I boost my mailbox’s curb appeal?

Once you have selected the best mailbox for you, you will want to turn it into a pleasing front-yard feature. As Jenny Simpson, owner of Creekside Nursery and creator of Gardening with Creekside says, “People want to have a really pretty area around their mailboxes since it’s by the entrance into your house or what people first see.”

Simpson recommends first improving the soil with high-quality compost and mulch around the mailbox so plants can thrive. Then you can layer in plants to add color and texture. “Think about it as a way to add interest to your yard,” Simpson says. For wall-mounted mailboxes, Simpson recommends setting them off with a large-scale container planting that will tie your entry into your yard.

If you’re not sure what to plant or how to do it, Simpson suggests taking photos of your mailbox’s area along with its measurements to share with your independent nursery for ideas. “Local garden centers want to help their customers and will be more than happy to help pick the plants that suit your area and your light and soil conditions.”

How much is a good mailbox?

Quality mailboxes are sold at a variety of price points. Weather-resistant, medium-capacity options start around $30. Stainless-steel mailboxes that feature multiple compartments with lock and anti-pry features can run up to $500. Super-secure vault- or drop-box style mailboxes can cost upwards of $1,000.

Who We Are

Samantha S. Thorpe is a freelance home and garden editor writing about home design, decorating, and organizing tips, gardening how-to, and entertaining know-how. She researched mailbox styles, security features, and USPS regulations that must be followed to ensure mail delivery in curating the list of the best mailboxes. She also consulted Jenny Simpson, owner of Creekside Nursery in Dallas, N.C., for tips on landscaping around mailboxes.

