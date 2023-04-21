“A leather sofa can instantly elevate any space with its rich texture and timeless luxury,” Woolsey says. “When selecting yours, make sure to consider the type of leather that best suits your lifestyle and desired price point."

From there, we consulted interior designer Caron Woolsey to bring you professional tips on what features to look for when shopping for a leather sofa and how to select the best leather couch for your space.

On a quest for the best leather couches for every style and price point, we spent hours researching online furniture retailers and comparing key elements of dimension, weight capacity, and care instructions to narrow down the top contenders for each category.

There are endless leather couches to sift through online shopping, and while we love the amount of options available, the never-ending scroll and blur of sofas can feel overwhelming. The good news? We are taking on heavy lifting to help you find the very best leather sofa for your space.

Leather couches are an interior design mainstay and a staple for various living room styles. Genuine leather sofas are sought-after for their enduring quality, durability, and unwavering natural beauty. A living finish, leather evolves and develops a unique patina over time that lends a sofa a one-of-a-kind finish that cannot be manufactured or duplicated.

Best Overall Pottery Barn Turner Roll Arm Leather Sofa Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: Its classic silhouette and top-quality craftsmanship will bring you unmatched comfort and style for years. Keep in Mind: Though charming, the roll arm design may look out of place in a midcentury, minimalist, or contemporary living room.

Our top overall pick for the best leather couch is the Turner Roll Arm Leather Sofa from Pottery Barn. The best-selling sofa earns its number-one spot on our list because of its classic look, high-quality leather, and generous customizations. Each Turner Roll Arm Sofa has a corner-blocked, kiln-dried hardwood frame and sports top-grain, aniline-dyed leather that continues to grow more beautiful, developing a one-of-a-kind patina as years go by. The Turner comes in 38 made-to-order leather finishes ranging from neutral tones, like vintage cocoa and burnished walnut, to statement-making hues, like Statesville indigo and signature berry red. The lead time for these custom leathers is about 12 weeks, but if you need the best leather couch on the market in a pinch, you can select the gorgeous quick-ship leather finish, Statesville molasses, for a five-week turnaround. Tailor your Turner Roll Arm Leather Sofa to your space with one of the five custom width options, ranging from 68.5 to an impressive 109 inches. From there, choose between the dual or triple cushion configurations to best serve your household. Removable, dark mahogany-stained legs prop up the sofa for a polished look, while the loose, down-blend cushions lend the best leather couch on our list an unrivaled softness guaranteed to bring you comfort at the end of the day. This classic leather couch will complement traditional or transitional style. Price at time of publish: $3,099 Product Details: Dimensions: 68.5 x 38.5 x 36 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Care Instructions: Use a dry cloth to dust and vacuum to remove excess surface debris, and use an absorbent cloth to remove liquid spills

Best Budget Article Sven Sofa Article View On Article.com Why You Should Get It: This sofa uses durable materials to deliver a high-end design at an affordable price point. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in four color options. Are you searching for the best leather couch that isn't going to break your bank account? The Sven Sofa from Article is the best leather couch for those looking for a more affordable option. A composite wood frame provides a solid foundation for the design, and the midcentury modern silhouette is brought to life by full aniline leather and propped up by four hairpin legs. Each Sven sofa features a tufted bench seat and a pair of bolster pillows that nestle against opposite armrests for added support and style on each side. While the sleek lines are stunning, sometimes midcentury sofas come up short in the comfort department. However, this contemporary take on mid-mod lines is softer than it appears due to a series of foam-padded, down-blend cushions. The plush cushions have removable leather covers that become buttery soft with age. Crafted from genuine leather that boasts natural variations in tone, the Sven sofa continues to develop a patina over time. It comes in four standout color finishes: charme chocolat, charme tan, Oxford black, and Oxford blue. Price at time of publish: $1,899 Product Details: Dimensions: 88 x 38 x 34 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Care Instructions: Dust surface with soft cloth

Best Splurge Arhaus Wessex Leather Sofa Arhaus View On Arhaus.com Why You Should Get It: This timeless leather Chesterfield is handcrafted and hand-finished with historic leather tanning techniques to achieve one-of-a-kind distressing for each sofa. Keep in Mind: Prices vary based on your leather color selection. This high-end sofa is a functional work of art for your family room. Each Wessex Leather Sofa is handcrafted by master furniture makers in North Carolina, poised to bring enduring, Old-World appeal to your lounge. The elegant, low-profile silhouette features Bronco leathers that are aniline-dyed using historic tanning and wax layering techniques for a perfectly-patinaed finish. Each Wessex is hand-finished to bring out the organic variations of tone and texture of the leather for a truly one-of-a-kind showpiece. Reclaimed umber and brass-finished nailheads line the rolled arms and base, accentuating its handsome silhouette and adding another layer of interest to the sofa. The Wessex is available in 13 colorways, including bronco whiskey, analina cocoa, and Brooklyn moondust. Keep in mind that the price of the sofa will vary depending on the color you choose. Arhaus ensures comfort with Wessex’s integrated no-sag support system and supportive coiled seat cushions. The seat cushions strike a balance of softness and support with plush down-filled padding enveloped in a cotton casing to maintain structure over time.



Price at time of publish: $6,699 Product Details: Dimensions: 109 x 40 x 34 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Care Instructions: Dust with a dry cloth to surface debris, apply a wax-free leather cleaner and conditioner for a deep clean The 10 Best Pet- and Kid-Friendly Couches of 2023 for Active Households

Best Modern Arhaus Malta Leather Sofa Arhaus View On Arhaus.com Why You Should Get It: The durable leather couch is supported by craftsman-built solid hardwood and recycled steel frames. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in two finishes. Clean lines combine with coziness to yield our pick for the best leather couch for modern spaces. This couch features a modern, angular silhouette offset by generous down-padded cushioning and side bolsters. Each craftsman-built Malta sofa features hand-finished aniline leather in one of two sleek hues: lanie camel or graphite.



The modern design is hand-built with a solid hardwood frame and a recycled steel spring support system for lasting durability. Its seat and back cushions are filled with dense foam made from combinations of feathers and plant-based materials to provide loungers maximum comfort and support. Integrated recycled steel springs reinforce the seat cushions for added flexibility. The Malta Leather Sofa makes for an effortless addition to your modern home because of its low-profile design and single bench seat. Iron Wegner-style legs create contrast against the buttery leather and provide visual interest.



The Malta Leather Sofa comes in three lengths (73, 88, or 100 inches) to serve living rooms of all sizes. Treat yourself to a roomy 88- or 100-inch Malta and style it with a pair of club chairs for an inviting entertaining space. Position the duo to face each other, separated by a coffee table. Maintenance for the Malta sofa is simple, too. Sustain its natural beauty by dusting away surface debris with a dry cloth. For periodic deeper cleans, apply a wax-free leather cleaner, and follow with a leather conditioner for enduring softness. Price at time of publish: $3,999 Product Details: Dimensions: 88 x 37 x 28 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Care Instructions: Blot oil-based stain with an undyed soft cloth and spot-clean other liquids by blotting with a clear, mild dish soap and distilled water

Best for Pets Allform 3-Seat Sofa Allform View On Allform.com Why You Should Get It: It’s constructed with top-grain leather designed to withstand scratches. Keep in Mind: This modular sofa requires additional purchases to expand or reconfigure the seating. Not all leather upholstery is prepared to stand its ground against your rambunctious cats or dogs. But don’t worry—Allform has designed the best leather couch for pets. The Allform 3-Seat Modular Sofa features a semi-aniline leather with a robust 1.2 to 1.4-millimeter thickness. This top-grain leather sofa is the perfect choice for pet owners or households with young children. “Top grain is a solid choice for leather sofa construction,” explains Woolsey. “This leather can be treated for stain resistance, so it is a favorite of those with pets and small children.” Allform exceeds industry standards for durable fabrics, too. Double rub counts are used in the furniture business to determine fabric resilience after being rubbed back and forth. If fabric scores above 15,000, it is considered top-tier durability, and Allform fabrics more than triple that number with a double rub score of 55,000. Better still, Allform fabrics are treated with an eco-friendly, stain-resistant finish that guarantees your sofa holds its own against your pet. Enduring materials aside, Allform 3-Seat Modular Sofa stands out on our best leather couch list for its versatile silhouette and design customization options. Choose from a rich whiskey brown or an inky, dark black leather finish and natural, walnut, or espresso hairpin hardwood legs. Price at time of publish: $2,845 Product Details: Dimensions: 90 x 38 x 34 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Care Instructions: Not listed

Best Sectional West Elm Haven Leather Sectional West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: It comes in a left or right seating configuration and 17 leather finishes to allow you to custom-tailor a leather sectional to fit your style and space. Keep in Mind: Most color options come with a lead time of six or more weeks. The Haven Leather 2-Piece Bumper Chaise Sectional is the best leather couch for family movie nights and stretched-out Saturday afternoon snoozes alike. The handcrafted L-shaped sofa features genuine or vegan top-grain leather and provides plush seating for family and guests. The ultra-soft cushions have zip-off covers, come filled with down alternative, and feature a polyurethane foam core of maximum comfort. The low-profile sectional is well-supported with a solid pine-and-engineered hardwood frame and high-gauge sinuous springs. Cloudlike and cozy, the Haven sectional has a firmness level of two out of five to provide your family with an extra soft spot to land at the end of the day.



You can customize the Haven to your existing living room layout by choosing from a left or right two-piece configuration. From there, take your pick of 17 genuine and vegan leather finishes with hues like nut, fog, molasses, banker, and oxblood. With that said, there is only one quick-ship leather option and the remaining 16 colorways come with a lead time of six weeks or more. Each Haven sectional includes West Elm’s White Glove Service for effortless assembly. The couch is delivered to the home and assembled on-site without you needing to lift a finger. All packaging materials are removed, and you are left to enjoy your leather sectional with your household.



Price at time of publish: $1,079 Product Details: Dimensions: 108 x 89 x 31.5 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Care Instructions: Dust with dry dust cloth and wipe clean spots or smudges with a dampened cloth The 15 Best Sectionals to Lounge in Style and Comfort in 2023

Best Reclining Pottery Barn Turner Square Arm Leather Power Reclining Sofa Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: All the seats on the Turner sofa feature power reclining, meaning your entire family can lay back and relax together. Keep in Mind: The stand-out storage console feature is only available in two width options. The best leather couches are those that provide you with ultimate comfort at the end of a long day. Our pick for the best reclining leather sofa provides both cozy comfort and modern style. The Turner Square Arm Leather Power Reclining Sofa has a contemporary silhouette, a solid kiln-dried wood frame, optional integrated storage consoles, and top-grain aniline-dyed leather upholstery.



The Turner allows you to tailor your reclining sofa to fit your family and lifestyle needs, coming in four widths ranging from 74 to 129 inches. The expansive sofa comes with your choice of integrated storage consoles between each seat, providing extra storage and armrests for a movie theater experience at home.



The customizable reclining sofa is made-to-order in your choice of 31 classic leather colorways. Order a few free color swatches to determine the hue for your living room or den. Your leather samples are delivered within seven business days, but the Turner Reclining Sofa has a lead time of 12 or more weeks.



Its pièce de résistance, though, are the Turner’s luxurious down-filled power-reclining seats with electric footrests. The comfortable reclining sofa uses a push button for each seat to recline, providing a new go-to spot to read a book, watch your favorite shows, or catch the end of the big game. The Turner leather sofa requires 25 inches of clearance from your wall to recline fully and operates with a standard power cord hidden discreetly under the seats. The purchase of this sofa also includes Pottery Barn’s White Glove Service for on-site assembly and package removal upon delivery, so you don’t have to assemble the couch yourself. Price at time of publish: $5,598 Product Details: Dimensions: 74 x 40.5 x 40 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Care Instructions: Dust surface for regular maintenance and immediately soak liquid spills with an absorbent cloth. Hire a professional leather specialist for deep cleaning.