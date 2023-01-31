The 10 Best Leather Cleaners of 2023

Our top pick, Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Kit , includes a cleaner and conditioner and can be used on many leather goods.

To get leather clean, you can either mix up your own cleaner or buy the best leather cleaner for your needs. Leather cleaners come in various forms, like liquids, sprays, and balms. Some can be used on multiple items, while others are geared specifically toward leather in one area, like a car. “The best choice depends on where and how you want to use the cleaner,” says Debbie Sardone , owner of SpeedCleaning.com. We researched the best leather cleaners with this advice in mind to find the top options on the market.

You likely already have a cleaning routine for your home. You might even have set days to clean rooms or declutter an area. But don’t forget about your leather items when it comes to your regular cleaning schedule.

Best Overall Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Complete Leather Care Kit

Why You Should Get It: This cleaner and conditioner kit can be used on leather in cars as well as on furniture and accessories. Keep in Mind: The conditioner is leather-scented.

The best leather cleaner overall comes in a set of two products from Chemical Guys. The cleaner comes in a spray format and has no scent. It's designed to lift away dirt and oils from your leather by getting deep into the pores of the material. After using the cleaner, apply the liquid conditioner about four times per year. Keep in mind that the conditioner's leather-like scent may not appeal to everyone. The product also contains vitamin E and promises to condition the leather and prevent future damage to items like couches or leather car seats. This complete kit, which can be used on many leather items, is our pick for the overall best leather cleaner. This versatile cleaner and conditioner can also be used on synthetic leather, natural leather, and sealed leather. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Type: Spray, cream | Suggested Use: Car, furniture, accessories



Best Budget Weiman Leather Wipes

Why You Should Get It: This package of 30 wipes can clean and condition various leather goods. Keep in Mind: The disposable wipes produce waste, plus you'll need to buff leather goods with a clean cloth after using the wipe. The Weiman Leather Conditioning Wipes clean and condition, making them the best leather cleaner for a quick touch-up. The 30-pack of wipes can be used on various items, including your car's interior and the couch in your living room. Feel free to use the wipes to spot clean leather boots or your purse as well. Thanks to included UVX-15 sunscreen, these wipes also offer protection from the sun. That means leather in direct sunlight will enjoy some added protection from fading and cracking. They're great for spot-cleaning your shoes or a quick touch-up for your car and incredibly convenient since you can toss the wipes after use. However, because they are disposable, they create additional waste and are not the most environmentally friendly option. Keep in mind that you'll need to buff away the cleaner with a cloth, so that adds a second step to the process. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Type: Wipe | Suggested Use: Car, furniture, accessories

Best for Couches TriNova Leather Cleaner

Why You Should Get It: The cleaner works on multiple materials, including leather, faux leather, and vinyl. Keep in Mind: This won't work as well on tough stains, and you shouldn't use it on suede or Nubuck materials. The best leather cleaner for couches comes in a spray bottle from TriNova. It's perfect for use on leather, of course, but it can also be used to clean other materials like vinyl and faux leather. If your furniture is made from leather and faux leather, this single product will save you time and expense since you can use it to clean both materials. Take note that you won't be able to use this on suede or Nubuck, however. You'll also want to use this as more of a regular maintenance cleaner, as it isn't your best bet for removing tough stains. The spray should be applied to the included microfiber cloth and then wiped off with another clean cloth or towel. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Type: Spray | Suggested Use: Car, furniture, accessories

Best for Cars Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner Car Cleaning Wipes

Why You Should Get It: These wipes are easy to store and are a one-step process. Keep in Mind: Because they're disposable, the wipes will create more waste than other types of cleaners. Keeping this pack of 50 leather cleaning wipes in your car is incredibly convenient. The pack is small enough to stash in your glove box and not take up a ton of room. It's easy to grab a wipe and touch up your car's interior leather when you're parked and have an extra moment. They remove dirt as well as dust, grease, and even fingerprints. Use them on any color of leather after spot testing. You don't need to buff with a cloth afterward, so these are a one-step leather cleaning option which is great when you're in a hurry. They're designed for the leather in your car, but you can certainly use them to clean your leather shoes or handbag if you notice a bit of dirt before an important meeting. Since they are disposable, these wipes do create more waste. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Type: Wipe | Suggested Use: Car

Best for Faux Leather Chemical Guys Sprayable Leather Cleaner and Conditioner In One

Why You Should Get It: This cleaner is made with vitamin E and aloe and promises to keep your items soft. Keep in Mind: This spray is leather-scented, which may or may not be something that everyone will love. Faux leather can be just as appealing as genuine leather, but not all leather cleaners can be used on both types of material. This cleaner from Chemical Guys is the best leather cleaner for faux leather, although you can also use it on your leather furniture or car interior if you choose. The spray comes in a leather scent, which may not appeal to everybody. However, it's formulated with vitamin E and aloe and promises to deliver a soft feel. The water-based formula will whisk away dirt and stains. It's designed to be dry to the touch, so you can spray this directly onto your faux leather items if you'd like. You can also spray the product onto a microfiber cloth and then work it into the faux leather. Either way, a second cloth should be used to wipe away any remaining product. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Type: Spray | Suggested Use: Car, furniture, accessories

Best Spray Weiman Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Spray

Why You Should Get It: This is easy to use and apply and cleans, conditions, and restores genuine leather goods. Keep in Mind: The cleaner is sold in a pack of two, which may be more than you need if you don't have a large amount of leather to regularly clean. Weiman is the best spray leather cleaner because it cleans, conditions, and restores genuine leather. Plus, you can use this multitasking spray on numerous leather goods, including purses, shoes, leather furniture, and more. Feel free to use the spray on the leather in your vehicle as well because it contains sun protection in the form of UVX-15 sunscreen. The spray comes in a pack of two, which may be a little too much if you don't have a ton of leather to keep clean. However, the bulk purchase makes it a good value. The spray formula gives leather a supple look with a bit of a shine while also adding moisture back to the material. Overall, you'll notice that your leather looks restored after using this cleaner. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Type: Spray | Suggested Use: Car, furniture, accessories

Best Liquid Leather Honey Leather Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Leatherhoney.com Why You Should Get It: This cleaner can be used on various surfaces, doesn’t contain chemicals, and is unscented. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to dilute it because it’s sold in a concentrated formula.

Though the price may seem a little high for a 4-ounce bottle, this liquid leather cleaner is a concentrate that makes 32 ounces of cleaner when diluted in water. Although this adds an additional step to the cleaning process, it’s easy enough to mix the concentrated liquid with water. After mixing, you pour the mixture into a spray bottle and spray it directly onto any leather surface. Then, you simply let it dry rather than wipe it off. The product is made in the United States and comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The liquid formula is free from chemicals and is unscented, making it a friendlier choice for the planet and your home. Note that you won’t want to use this product on suede, but it can be used to clean faux leather. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Type: Liquid | Suggested Use: Car, furniture, accessories

Best Balm Chamberlain's Leather Milk Healing Balm

Why You Should Get It: The included sponge makes it easy to apply this cleaner and restore the look of your leather goods. Keep in Mind: You may not want to use this on lighter-colored leather items since it may darken them. If your leather items have seen better days, consider trying Chamberlain's Leather Milk Healing Balm. It comes in an easy-to-use balm form, which keeps your cleaning routine from getting overly messy, as liquids or sprays can be. The sponge included with the balm makes it easy and convenient to touch-up leather items like briefcases or wallets. After applying the balm, simply let it soak into the leather until it dries. Then, wipe off any remaining product. Keep in mind that this balm is made to restore or condition leather, so if you have dirt or stains, you may want to mix up a DIY cleaner before applying. Even if the leather has scratches, light cracks, or has simply lost its luster, this balm will help condition it. After using the balm, your leather will shine and look restored. Be cautious using this product on lighter-colored leathers, as they may darken. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Type: Balm | Suggested Use: Accessories

Best Kit Lexol Complete Two-Step Leather Regimen

Why You Should Get It: It includes two sponges, a cleaner, and a conditioner for everything you need to keep leather looking good. Keep in Mind: You might go through the cleaner faster than the conditioner, especially if you only condition your leather items periodically. With so many things on your to-do list, having a complete kit that makes it easy to clean and condition leather is handy. Lexol's kit includes a liquid cleaner, a conditioner, and two sponges for application. The cleaner removes dirt and oil, while the conditioner includes oils to restore the look and feel of leather items. The conditioner also protects leather from cracking, so it's excellent for maintaining leather goods over time. As Sardone notes, you don't have to condition quite as often as you clean your leather. You'll likely go through the cleaner before you finish the conditioner, but this set includes everything you need to make your cleaning and conditioning routine a little easier. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Type: Liquid | Suggested Use: Car, furniture, accessories