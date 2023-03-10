The 9 Best Lawn Edgers of 2023 to Maintain Your Front Yard

We researched the best lawn edgers on the market for a variety of needs, accounting for details like power source, price, adjustability, and cutting dimensions to provide you with a wide variety of styles. We also considered whether they came with other features included, such as trimmers, to provide even more value for your dollar. In addition to McCoy, we also consulted Martin Hodder of Hodder Landscaping and Lawncare, and Dylan Sabo of Trucut Landscaping, for additional insight.

“Lawn edgers are a good tool because they create a professional, sharp edge around sidewalks, driveways, gardens, and other landscape features. You can keep your lawn in clean shape by avoiding shaggy, untrimmed edges,” says Gary McCoy, store manager at Lowe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Taking all of the proper steps to maintain a healthy lawn won’t mean much if you don’t use a lawn edger to keep it looking orderly. Lawn edging is intended to create clear boundaries between your lawn and things like driveways or flower beds so that you can make sure your lawn looks crisp and lives up to its full beauty potential.

IPX4-rated water protection will keep it protected from any splashing water. Plus, a brushless motor means less friction and less wasted energy so the battery lasts longer. The drawback with this model that is worth being aware of is that the battery and charger are sold separately. However, a five-year warranty will keep you protected.

In terms of edging, a 3-inch max cutting depth and a guide wheel ensure that you are able to precisely work around whatever space you are in. A depth adjustment knob allows you to easily adjust the edge that you are working with. It also has a variable speed trigger so you can throttle back when you need to.

While fully electric, this 8-inch edger from Ego Power+ doesn’t sacrifice any power. It has the benefits of using electricity, such as no-fumes, but because it is battery-powered you won’t be left to the limitations of an extension cord.

Keep in Mind : The battery and charger are not included and will need to be purchased separately.

At only 6 pounds, it is a lighter option which makes it more maneuverable for a wider range of people. It also comes with a three-year warranty to help keep you feeling protected after your purchase.

Rubberized wheels help to guide the edger so that you have straighter lines, while an adjustable spacer guard protects your plants should you use it for trimming. Simply pressing a button will provide a line when you need it with the command feed spool system.

McCoy tells us that “lawn edgers are designed to cut edges and create boundary lines, while a trimmer maintains those boundary lines,“ and this adjustable option from Worx does both. Within seconds, it can turn from a wheeled edger to a string trimmer. Additionally, with the 90-degree head tilt option, you can edge in on all terrains and reach harder to get to areas.

For a lawn edger that is super convenient to use and highly versatile, we recommend this option from Worx. The cordless design is powered by a specific batter that is also compatible with all other Worx PowerShare tools,

Keep in Mind: You’ll need to be mindful of ensuring the battery is charged for when you need to use it.

Why You Should Get It : It’s adjustable, so you’ll be able to trim hard-to-reach spots.

The engine provides 3.5 foot-pounds of torque while providing 3,600 RPM. The blade can adjust plus or minus 15 degrees for beveling, which McCoy recommends because it “allows you to change the angle of the cut and give an angled edge to beds and gardens.”

It features a triangular three-point blade that can cut up to 2.5 inches deep and it also has five depth positions to get just what you need. Additionally, if you have a curb to work around, it’s designed with raised wheels to offer a curb hopping feature.

The heavier build, four-stroke engine, and 9-inch blade combine to make Southland’s SWLE0799 the best lawn edger for larger yards. The metal frame and the metal blade guard are both designed with durability and longevity in mind.

Why You Should Get It : It’s designed with raised wheels to offer a curb hopping feature.

Two different modes allow you to switch between edging against harder surfaces like your sidewalk or driveway and trenching along things like flower beds. The blade is also able to work through weeds if necessary, and the auxiliary handle is adjustable so you don’t have to be uncomfortable when using it. Just keep in mind that with this option, some assembly is required.

While it only weighs 11.5 pounds, the lighter frame of Craftsman’s edger doesn’t sacrifice power. Twelve amps power the high-torque motor to handle your edging. Additionally, a line cutting guide and three depth settings ensure a more personalized cutting experience. The hardened steel blade is removable should you need to change it over the course of the edger’s life.

While using an edger that requires a cord can be a nuisance for people with larger yards, they make much more sense for people with smaller yards who will need a less lengthy extension cord. We like this choice from Craftsman for smaller yards because it has the benefits of using a cord, without any of the headaches.

Why You Should Get It : There are three blade depth settings, so you can control the cut.

This option is fully electric, so its functionality is dependent on you having an extension cord that can accommodate your lawn size. It does feature a cord lock that is designed to help keep it in place while you are at the cord’s end range.

An auto feed line system also helps to keep the trimmer at the proper length; once you pull the trigger, it will automatically adjust the line to the proper cutting length.

This option can be switched very easily between trimmer and edger with the press of a button. In regards to trimming, a 14-inch dual-line cutting head covers more area quickly. Thanks to adjustable speed options, you can also change the speed depending on what your specific situation calls for.

At less than 7 pounds, Toro’s 51480 Electric Trimmer/Edger is the best lawn edger for someone looking to avoid lugging around a heavy machine. It is adjustable in height due to a telescoping shaft, so it can be set to your own personal preferences and can be extended to add to your reach. The shaft is also made from aluminum and is rust-free.

Keep in Mind : It only has 5-amps, as compared to others with 12.

Why You Should Get It : The height is adjustable, so you can set it to your preferences.

It also pays a lot of attention to detail, featuring an adjustable front handle as well as a debris shield that is durably made from high-impact nylon. Overall, this option is built to last. Additionally, a five-year consumer warranty is designed to keep you feeling further protected.

Although the lawn edger is more expensive than other options, the fuel capacity is 14.2 fluid ounces which means that you will get plenty of usage out of a single fill. The blade that is 7.75 inches makes it a great match for whatever it comes up against.

A gas-powered edger can provide some extra firepower, and this choice from Echo does just that with its two-stroke engine. Like other gas-powered products, it does have a pull start, but it should be fairly easy to get started.

Why You Should Get It : It has a high fuel capacity, so you’ll get plenty of use with each fill.

For the higher price, it is important to account for longevity, which this option does by covering it in a baked polyester powder coating that is specifically designed to be protected from chipping and corrosion. It is a more involved piece of equipment, though, so if you are looking for something you simply turn on and go, this may not be for you.

In terms of functionality, 5.5 foot-pounds of torque will help to accomplish a significant amount of work, while a single lever blade clutch and depth control means that you can get the exact cut that you are looking for. While it can be adjusted to almost any angle, it is able to trim flat at any height and it has a 9-inch cutting width.

To start, 7-inch diameter rubber tires with ball bearing wheels promote smooth functioning for cleaner lines. This option can cut both vertically and horizontally as well, making it one of the more versatile choices available.

McLane’s 101-5.5GT-7 Gas Powered Lawn Edger checks all of the boxes that make it the best lawn edger to invest in. In addition to the overall quality and durability of the heavy-duty steel that it’s made with, there are several other details that set it apart.

Keep in Mind : The manual is a bit complicated, so it may not be the best option for a beginner.

Why You Should Get It : The durable build and versatility mean that you’ll keep your lawn looking great for a long time. Plus, it can cut both vertically and horizontally.

It is worth noting, though, that it doesn’t feature an edge guide to keep it protected from hitting the edge of the sidewalk, so if you are someone that is new to edging or doesn’t trust themselves to keep it in a straight line, this is something to be aware of.

At 14 pounds, it is heavier than other options. However, the rolling nature means that you don’t have to physically hold up the weight of it, making it a bit easier to use.

While other corded lawn edgers receive criticism for their lack of power, a 12-amp motor offers more than enough power for the task at hand. Additionally, an adjustable height handle means that you won’t have to compromise and work with something that keeps you hunched over and strains your body.

The Greenworks 12 Amp Electric Corded Edger demonstrates that keeping a tidy lawn shouldn’t have to break the bank. A 7.5-inch double-edged steel blade is supported by wheels that feature spring assist to adjust your blade depth. It can also trench between 1 and 1.5 inches should you need to go below the grass.

Why You Should Get It : The height is adjustable, so you can set it to your comfort level.

This is a corded option, meaning that you are limited in your potential range of usage by the length of your extension cord. But protective measures such as built-in cord retention prevent the headache of it constantly being disconnected, so you should be able to use it with ease.

A simple and tool-free assembly means that you can use this option almost immediately upon receiving it. In regards to functionality, the assist handle is designed for ambidextrous use, and with a weight of 12.4 pounds, it is fairly lightweight as well.

The functionality and ease of use separate this choice from other ones on the market. The conveniently designed pull-up edge guide is what seamlessly converts it from an edger to a landscape trencher. A door on the guard can be opened easily as well, making it easy to clean.

“An edger that has an adjustable cutting depth, with at least three blade positions will help you get a neat, sharp line,” says McCoy . This style offers three positions exactly, making it a great addition to your lawn care tools.

Overall, the best lawn edger is this Black and Decker style. Featuring both an edger and a trimmer with 12-amps of power and high torque, this style offers a lot and is less expensive than other styles.

Keep in Mind : Since it’s corded, you’ll need to ensure you have an outlet nearby.

Why You Should Get It : This option edges your lawn with precision and can seamlessly convert to a trencher as well.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the best lawn edger is the Black and Decker 2-in-1 String Trimmer / Edger and Trencher. It packs 12-amps of power, can easily switch between an edger and trimmer with a pull-up edge guide and is easy to assemble.

What to Know About Lawn Edgers Before Shopping

Lawn Size

When finding the best lawn edger for your needs, considering the size of your lawn will be important. Larger lawns will require something that not only can hold power for longer but can maintain its strength in the process. Smaller lawns can sometimes get away with less overall power or amps as they will demand less workload for a shorter period of time.

Power Source

While edgers are not all gas-powered anymore like in the past, those options are still available. However, electric options are also highly common today, either through a chargeable battery or through a cord that can be plugged into a power source.

All of these options have their pros and cons. For example, some neighborhoods don’t even allow gas-powered engines for lawn care anymore. When considering something with a cord, there is the issue of making sure that you not only avoid damaging the cord with the blade but that you also have an extension cord that is long enough to accommodate your needs.

Lastly, with a battery option, making sure that it is charged and ready to go can lend itself to issues, and some battery-powered options may not have as much torque as gas-powered choices.

Type

The two main choices of edgers are options that are walked behind and handheld. Walk-behind ones generally feature a wheel that will help to keep it on line, but they are usually heavier and bulkier. Conversely, handheld options will require you to carry it around and use some of your own artistry for a clean line, but they are usually less bulky and are great for someone who doesn’t want it taking up a lot of space when not in use.

Adjustability

Because there are different choices available, it will be important to understand what your own individual needs are. If you are someone who just wants a simple edge along your driveway, less adjustability should work just fine. If you are someone looking to do more advanced edging, looking into different blade widths and depths will be more important.

Hodder notes that some at-home models, “come with a fixed blade and wheel,” and as a result “have no possible adjustments to blade depth or angle.” He tells us that this is okay for people who are only edging sidewalks or driveways infrequently. However, “for the more frequent edger, models with an adjustable wheel can be purchased, which allows the user to change the depth of the edge. This is a great feature if you are doing multiple properties which require different depths or doing hard surface edges, as well as landscape beds.”

Ease of Use

For someone who is not savvy with tools or who is new to lawn maintenance, finding a lawn edger that is easy to use can be invaluable. Like all lawn tools, it is important to consider safety, so edgers that feature guards to protect both the blade and you are a wise choice, as is seeking out things, such as tires, that will help to guide you along the edge with ease.

Additionally, gas-powered options can have their own set of issues for beginners, such as having to handle a choke, which can make a battery or electric option more enticing for simplicity's sake.

Your Questions, Answered

What is the difference between edgers and trimmers?

While both tools are designed to keep your lawn looking good, a trimmer and an edger serve two different functions.

“A trimmer is used to cut the grass where the lawn mower cannot reach. They usually have a string line that spins horizontally, at a very high speed, removing the tops of the blades of grass,” says Hodder.

He tells us that trimmers are usually used along buildings and fences. Conversely, an edger “has a metal blade that spins vertically,” and is used “to create a cut or ‘edge’ between the lawn area and its borders,” which he says will more likely be a sidewalk, driveway, or landscape beds.

How often should I use an edger on my lawn?

Determining how often to edge your lawn, “really depends on how fast your lawn grows and spills over onto sidewalks and driveways,” says McCoy. It will also come down to your own personal preference and how often you are willing to edge it.

As a general rule, though, Sabo says that he “would edge [his] walkways and driveway’s perimeter around once a month” to keep everything looking neat and tidy.

Can an edger cut through roots?

It depends on what kind of roots you are trying to cut through. McCoy tells us that the “blade of an edger can cut several inches below the surface of the ground, cutting through lawn roots,” while Sabo notes that they can generally cut through roots that are within 3-4 inches thick.

However, if you are dealing with more substantial roots, you may want to think twice, with Hodder telling us to avoid cutting through tree and shrub roots because it can “cause damage and stress to the plant.”

Who We Are

This article was written by Jack Byram, a freelance writer who covers all things home related. For this best lawn edger article, he researched numerous lawn edgers and also spoke with Gary McCoy, the manager of Lowe’s Charlotte, Martin Hodder of Hodder Landscaping and Lawncare, and Dylan Sabo of Trucut Landscaping to glean insight and make recommendations for lawn edgers based on things like power source, adjustability and overall value for the cost.

