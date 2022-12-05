The 9 Best Laundry Stain Removers of 2022, According to Testing

Overall, the Shout Advanced Grease Busting Foam was the best laundry stain remover. It was effective in removing tough stains, and it’s widely available at an affordable price.

To find the best laundry stain removers, we tested 30 different stain removers in our lab. Using a predetermined methodology, our testers rated stain removers based on ease of use, effectiveness, and value. The brand names were hidden from our testers so they didn’t know what products they were testing. In addition to Brown, we also consulted Kathy Cohoon, ​​operations manager at Two Maids and a Mop, for additional insight.

“The first key to stain removal,” says Angela Brown, CEO of Savvy Cleaner, “is to identify the type of stains common to your lifestyle so you can treat it with the proper type of remover.” Whether you are constantly scrubbing grass stains out of baseball pants or just have the occasional mustard spot, there is a laundry stain remover for many common stains.

There’s nothing quite like the initial panic of spilling red wine or a glob of foundation on your favorite blouse. Thankfully, there are a variety of laundry stain removers to help you quickly salvage your garments—no matter what type of stain you are dealing with.

Best Overall: Shout Advanced Grease Busting Foam, Laundry Stain Remover 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Testers noted that it was unscented and easy to use. Keep in Mind: It wasn’t effective at removing wine stains. Our top pick for the best laundry stain remover is the Shout Advanced Grease Busting Foam. This affordable stain remover received perfect scores for ease of use, effectiveness, and value. It features stain-removing ingredients that dissolve tough grease stains, and it’s safe to use on machine washable fabrics. To remove stains, hold the can six inches away from the stained fabric and spray. Then, wait one to five minutes and launder as usual. Be careful not to let the spray sit for too long on the fabric so it doesn’t dry. When our testers used this stain remover, it completely removed chocolate syrup, grass, olive oil, and marker stains. The stains were removed on the first treatment without damaging the fabric. The stain remover didn’t completely treat a red wine stain, but because it removed the other stains so effectively, the testers were pleased with the results. The instructions for this laundry stain remover were clear to read, and the applicator was easy to use. Our testers enthusiastically agreed that they would recommend this product because of how well it performed given how affordable it is. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Type: Spray foam

Spray foam Size: 18 ounces

18 ounces Wait Time: One to five minutes

Best Pen: Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: It removes common fresh food stains and is small enough to keep in your bag or car. Keep in Mind: Our testers found they had to use quite a bit of product to remove the stains. If you’ve ever gotten a coffee stain on your shirt before an important meeting, you know the importance of having a pen stain remover in your bag. It’s no surprise that the reliable Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover is the best pen stain remover because of its convenience and effectiveness. This bleach-free stain remover is perfectly portable and easily fits in a tote, briefcase, or glove box. The design and formula are intended to be used mainly on fresh food stains since those are the most common stains to happen when you’re on the go. It’s safe to use on machine washable and dry cleanable fabrics. Even though the pen stain remover is formulated specifically for common food stains, our testers were impressed by how well it removed non-food stains, too. It easily removed fresh chocolate syrup and olive oil stains and also, completely dissolved grass and marker stains. When testing the pen against a red wine stain, it significantly reduced the appearance of the stain but didn’t completely remove it. Our testers pointed out that the pen had a very light chemical scent, but it was hardly noticeable. Overall, because of its ability to remove fresh food stains, the Tide To Go pen earned a spot as the best pen stain remover on our list. Our testers stated they would recommend this product since it is affordable, portable, and effective. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Type: Pen/brush

Pen/brush Size: 1.01 ounces

1.01 ounces Wait Time: Immediate treatment

Best Travel-Sized: Method Stain Remover 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Grove.co Why You Should Get It: The small bottle features a built-in brush, making it convenient to use on trips or vacations. Keep in Mind: The formula was able to remove most stains except red wine. For the best stain remover to take with you on vacation or an extended work trip, look no further than the Method Stain Remover. This 6-ounce bottle is conveniently sized to pack in a tote bag, and it features a built-in brush to help tackle stains when you aren’t equipped with your normal cleaning arsenal. This stain remover is made with plant-based ingredients and doesn’t contain any perfumes or dyes. The cruelty-free formula is safe to use on washable fabrics and works on both colored and white fabric. To use, squeeze the product on the stain until it’s completely covered, using the built-in brush if necessary. Wait five minutes, and then wash your clothing item as you normally would. After one treatment using this product, our testers noted that both fresh and set-in grass, marker, olive oil, and chocolate syrup stains were completely removed. They were concerned that the stain may be transferred to other areas of the fabric since the formula was so sudsy. However, the product performed well and after washing the treated fabric there was no trace of the stains. The stain remover also almost completely lifted a tough makeup stain, and the testers were confident it would be removed after another treatment. It wasn’t able to completely remove a red wine stain, but it did improve the stain quite a bit. Because the Method Stain Remover received perfect scores for ease of use, effectiveness, scent, and value, it’s one of the best stain removers on our list. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Type: Pen/brush

Pen/brush Size: 6 ounces

6 ounces Wait Time: Five minutes

Best Stick: Ingredients Matter Laundry Soap Stain Stick 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This laundry stick is an eco-friendly option to stain removal. Keep in Mind: It didn’t completely remove most stains on the first treatment, but it reduced the appearance of stains significantly. Laundry soap sticks are an eco-friendly alternative to traditional laundry stain removers that are packaged in plastic bottles. This soap stain stick from Ingredients Matter is the best stick laundry stain remover for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. This laundry stick looks like a bar of soap and is free of petroleum, phosphates, parabens, and dyes. The fragrance-free stain remover can be used on most fabrics including wool, workout clothes, and delicates. Using it is simple—just wet your fabric, rub the stick on the stain, and launder as usual. When our testers used the laundry stick on fresh stains, it completely removed grass and marker stains. The laundry stick also removed a large portion of olive oil, makeup, wine, and chocolate stains on the first treatment. On set-in stains, it successfully lifted grass stains and significantly reduced the appearance of chocolate, olive oil, marker, and makeup stains. The laundry stick had a more difficult time completely removing a set-in wine stain, but it was still able to make a noticeable difference after the first treatment. This laundry stain remover received high scores across all tested categories, and the testers noted that the bar of soap made it easy to apply the stain remover in the exact stain area. They also noted it lathered well and smelled fresh and clean but didn’t have an overwhelming aroma. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Type: Bar/stick

Bar/stick Size: 2.4 ounces

2.4 ounces Wait Time: No wait time The 12 Best Dish Soaps of 2022

Best for Food Stains: Seventh Generation Laundry Stain Remover 4.8 Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: The plant-based formula was effective against fresh food stains. Keep in Mind: It’s not recommended to be used on wool or silk. For fresh food stains, your best course of action is to treat them immediately with the Seventh Generation Laundry Stain Remover. It’s made with almost all plant-based ingredients and doesn’t contain phosphates, fragrances, or dyes. The container itself is made out of post-consumer recycled packaging, and it’s recyclable. The brand also doesn’t test on animals. To use, spray directly on the stain and saturate well. Wash your fabric immediately or within 24 hours for the best results. It’s safe to use on colorfast washable fabrics, but you should avoid using the product on wool or silk. Our testers found that this laundry stain remover worked best on fresh food stains. After one treatment, the chocolate, olive oil, grass, and marker stains were completely removed from the stained t-shirts. The red wine stain showed improvement, but it was still visible. The testers also noted the spray bottle was simple to use, and there was no noticeable scent. This product received perfect scores for ease of use and value and earned high marks across other tested categories. Because of its effectiveness and affordability, this is the best laundry stain remover for fresh food stains. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Size: 16 ounces

16 ounces Wait Time: Immediate to 24 hours We Put 30 of the Best Steam Irons to the Test—But These 8 Are Actually Worth Buying

Best for Grass Stains: Defunkify Stain Remover Spray 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s EPA Safer Choice certified and can remove other stains in addition to grass stains. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options. If you have a house full of budding athletes, you’ll want to keep the Defunkify Stain Remover Spray on hand at all times. This EPA Safer Choice Certified formula will help remove those stubborn grass stains from baseball practice and soccer games. It’s safe to use on all fabric types, and can even be used on couches and carpets, too. To treat stains, the instructions recommend shaking the spray bottle and then spraying the affected area. For best results, allow the product to sit on the stain for 15 minutes, and then launder the fabric as usual. When testing this product, our testers noticed that this product completely removed both fresh grass stains and set-in grass stains. In addition to the grass stains, the stain remover also completely lifted the marker, chocolate syrup, and olive oil stains. However, the formula struggled to remove red wine and makeup stains. Testers also noted that the spray bottle was simple to point and spray, and no scent was detected. Because it was so effective at treating grass stains, this is the best laundry stain remover to keep in your laundry room if you have a household full of sports lovers. Although the price is higher than other products on our list, it does come in a pack of two so you get double the amount of stain remover. Price at time of publish: $25 for a two-pack Product Details: Type: Spray

Spray Size: 16 ounces

16 ounces Wait Time: 15 minutes

Best for Makeup Stains: Shout Advanced Ultra Concentrated Gel Stain Remover 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: You can wait up to a week before laundering the treated stain. Keep in Mind: It didn’t completely remove the stain, but it lightened the spot much better than other products we tested. There’s nothing quite like the panic of watching a glob of foundation splat onto your favorite blouse when you’re getting ready for work or a night out. Makeup stains are tough to remove, and while we tested more than 30 stain-removing products, none of them entirely removed foundation stains from clothing. However, the Shout Advanced Stain Remover got pretty close. This stain remover features a thick gel formula and a built-in scrub brush. It’s safe to use on colorfast fabrics and can be used in any temperature water. One of the best features of this formula is that you can apply the product without having to wash your garment immediately—you can wait up to a week before washing your stained fabric. To use, apply the gel on the stain and cover the stain entirely, using the brush to work the formula into the fabric. Wait for one to five minutes, then launder as you normally would. If you can’t wash the garment immediately, don’t worry—this formula allows you to wait up to one week before laundering. While testing this product, our testers noted that this formula was able to remove more of the makeup stains than any other products we tested. It didn’t entirely remove the foundation stain, but it did significantly lighten the spot. In addition to working well on the makeup stains, it also completely removed fresh grass and chocolate syrup stains. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Type: Gel

Gel Size: 8.7 ounces

8.7 ounces Wait Time: One to five minutes

Best for Red Wine Stains: OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover Powder 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s unscented and the only product we tested that removed red wine stains entirely. Keep in Mind: You will need a sink, container, or top-loading washing machine to soak your stained garment. The OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover Powder is the best laundry stain remover to use when evidence of your wine night is visible on your clothes. While several of the other stain removers on our list significantly lightened red wine stains, this was the only product we tested that completely removed the stains. This water-activated powder formula is chlorine-free and unscented. Plus, it can be used on more than stained clothes—you can also use it to remove stains from carpets, upholstery, and more. To remove stains using this product, scoop the powder to the second line on the included scoop, and pour it into a gallon of water. Allow the garment to soak for one to six hours, depending on the size and type of stain. After soaking the stained fabric, launder your garment as you normally would. Our testers noted that this product completely removed both fresh and set-in red wine stains from t-shirts. In addition to the stubborn red wine stains, the powder also removed fresh and set-in grass, olive oil, and marker stains. It received a perfect score for value and received high marks for effectiveness. While many other products on our list are sprays or brushes that you can apply directly to the stain, note that this is a powder so you will need a container or basin to soak your garment in. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Type: Powder

Powder Size: 3-pound container

3-pound container Wait Time: One to six hours The 8 Best Washing Machines to Make Laundry Less of a Chore