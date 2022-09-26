Shopping The 12 Best Laundry Baskets of 2022 For Organizing and Easily Transporting Keep your laundry organized with the Simple Houseware Double Laundry Hamper. By Rachel Dube Rachel Dube Website Rachel Dube is a full-time freelance writer living in New York City covering beauty, lifestyle, and commerce topics. Although a relative newcomer to the industry, since she began writing in 2020, her work has appeared in Byrdie, BuzzFeed, Daily Beast, HelloGiggles, Real Simple, Shape, and Reviewed, among other publications. Rachel holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government from Rutgers University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on September 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Ikea Regardless of how many loads you seem to do, laundry somehow always piles up. However, upgrading your laundry room and routine with helpful accessories, like a laundry basket, can make all the difference. “Laundry baskets are essential for keeping your laundry organized and off the floor, piled up,” says Chantelle Malarkey, an interior designer and lifestyle expert. “It also helps with family members who tend to just toss them wherever they land—specifically with children.” The baskets themselves come in a variety of shapes and sizes, ranging from flexible ones to mesh-material options. To find the best laundry baskets, we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind size, material, weight, and care. We also consulted experts Mallarkey and Samantha Hoff, interior designer, lifestyle expert, and founder of Pottery with a Purpose. Overall, the best laundry basket was the Simple Houseware Double Laundry Hamper because it’s made with lightweight material and has a securable top, as well as two easy-to transport laundry bags. Here are the best laundry baskets. Keep in Mind: It isn’t as large as other laundry baskets. Keep your dirty laundry in one confined place with this simple yet effective laundry hamper. The Simple Houseware design comes with two separate compartments, so you can separate your clothing into whites and darks, or dry cleaning and washing machine, making the design one of the best laundry baskets for your home. Thanks to the included lid, you can close off the top of the laundry bin to keep your dirty laundry out of sight. The best part? The hamper has removable laundry bags that make it easy to transport them to your laundry room, ensuring that you don’t have to bring the entire basket with you each time you do laundry. Just keep in mind that this style isn’t as large as some other laundry bin styles, so it’s not ideal for larger households. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Size: 23 x 13 x 22.75 inches Material: Polypropylene Weight: 5.74 pounds Care: Wipe with a wet cloth Best Budget: IKEA SLIBB Flexible Laundry Basket Courtesy of IKEA View On Ikea Why You Should Get It: It’s made from soft, flexible plastic and allows air to circulate throughout the basket, preventing mildew. Keep in Mind: It’s on the smaller side, so you may not be able to fit as much as some other picks. If you’re looking for a less expensive option, the best laundry basket is the SLIBB style from IKEA. Made of soft, flexible plastic material, the basket is lightweight and easy to carry. In addition, the basket was created with air holes throughout to allow air to circulate and prevent the formation of mold or mildew if clothing gets left in there a bit too long. This pick is on the smaller side in comparison to other options, so keep that in mind if you’re using it to collect laundry for a household of people. However, if it doesn’t suit your needs, you can always use it for storage for linens, children’s toys, and other house accessories. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Size: 14.25 x 11.5 x 15 inches Material: Polyethylene Weight: 1.1 pounds Care: Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight Best Splurge: Simplehuman X-Frame Hamper Courtesy of Simplehuman View On Simplehuman.com Why You Should Get It: This laundry basket is cleverly designed with durable materials to ensure it’s odor and stain resistant and simple to use and maintain. Keep in Mind: It’s made with heavier materials like steel, so it’s best to remove the bag to take the laundry down. Upgrade your traditional laundry basket with this cleverly designed one from Simplehuman. It’s built with heavy-gauge steel bars and a sturdy, polyester material, preventing it from buckling—even when it’s packed with dirty clothing and about to spill out everywhere. The laundry bag also has durable steel handles, so you can easily remove the bag from the frame and carry it to your laundry room without having to lug the entire basket. In addition, the bag itself is machine washable and created with a stain and odor-resistant coating to keep it fresh and easy to clean. And, while it’s an investment, the brand has a 5-year warranty that’ll protect your purchase. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Size: 16.5 x 20 x 29.7 inches Material: Recycled polyester, steel Weight: Not listed Care: Machine washable (hamper bag) Best Collapsible: CleverMade Collapsible Fabric Laundry Basket Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This space-saving basket pops up and folds completely, so you can easily store or transport it. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other similar options. Looking to maximize space in a small apartment or dorm room? The best laundry basket is this collapsible option by CleverMade. It’s made to pop up and fold completely flat, making it simple to store it wherever you have space. The basket itself is designed with reinforced steel and a soft, polyester material, so it’s both sturdy and lightweight. Don’t be fooled by the fabric construction, however—it can carry a load capacity of up to 55 pounds. The basket features handles on both sides, so it’s easy to transport to your laundry room or laundromat. There’s no lid, however, so you’ll want to be mindful that none of your clothes are spilling out the sides of the basket. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Size: 23 x 15 x 13.25 inches Material: Polyester, plastic Weight: 4 poundsCare: Not listed The 8 Best Washing Machines to Make Laundry Less of a Chore Best with Wheels: Chrislley 45L Slim Laundry Hamper with Wheels Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Since this basket has wheels, you’ll be able to easily maneuver it around even if it’s filled to the brim with clothing. Keep in Mind: It has a slim shape that may not fit as much clothing as some other options. Laundry baskets can become quite heavy when you fill them to the brim, so wheeled options like this Chrislley pick are some of the best laundry baskets to consider. The laundry basket is offered in a few colors and has four wheels, making it easy to transport. The basket is made of sturdy polyester fabric and has a drawstring mesh cover to keep laundry safely secured and off of your floor. If you’re concerned about a wheeled pick, keep in mind that there’s an additional brake on one of the wheels that’ll prevent it from rolling away. Plus, the slimmer style can be folded into a portable size in case you need a little extra floor space. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Size: 7.87 x 2 x 15 inches Material: PolyesterWeight: 1.7 pounds Care: Machine washable Best Plastic: Sterilite Stacking Laundry Basket White Courtesy of The Container Store View On The Container Store Why You Should Get It: Since this laundry basket is made from plastic, it’s sturdier than fabric alternatives and can hold more weight. Keep in Mind: Even though it’s stackable, it’s not foldable or as compact as other options so you’ll still need room to store it. The Sterilite Stacking Laundry Basket is the best laundry basket if you want to avoid multiple trips up and down the stairs on laundry day. The plastic basket can hold a full load of laundry and thanks to its ergonomic design, it’s easy to carry up and down the stairs. The basket is offered individually or in a case of six. Although they aren’t foldable or as compact as some other picks, the design is meant to be stackable with each other, so storage shouldn’t be an issue as long as you have the space. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Size: 23.5 x 16 x 11.75 inchesMaterial: Plastic Weight: Not listed Care: Not listed Best Large: GOCAN XXXL Rope Woven Cotton Laundry Basket Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: You can fit tons of laundry in this basket. Keep in Mind: There’s no lid, so you’ll have to be mindful of any overflow. Large households will appreciate this design by Gocan. The large cotton style will fit a bunch of clothes and can also double as storage in your home, making for a versatile option that’s one of the best laundry baskets to consider. The basket is made of natural cotton and is machine washable, so it’s easy to keep in good condition. Soft handles make it comfortable to carry around, even when it’s filled to the brim. Plus, the basket’s slouchy shape is designed to stay in place even when you fold it flat for transportation. However, you can always fill it with other items if you see it begin to lose shape. Just keep in mind that there’s no lid, so you’ll have to be mindful of any overflow. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Size: 22 x 22 x 14 inchesMaterial: Cotton Weight: 3.96 poundsCare: Machine wash gentle, air dry, and steam any creases The 8 Best Top-Load Washing Machines for Quick and Efficient Laundry Best Woven: OrganiHaus Cotton Rope Basket Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in two shapes and a variety of colors, so you can choose which suits your style best. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a cover, so laundry may easily overflow. This pick from OrganiHaus has a woven style and is the best laundry basket if you prefer a more decorative design. Made from 100% cotton, this basket looks plush yet masterfully tackles those overwhelming piles of laundry. The basket is made with large, comfortable handles that make carrying it as easy as can be. The best part? It can fold up seamlessly if you’re low on storage space. Just remember that unlike traditional laundry baskets, this design doesn’t have a lid so you’ll have to be mindful of overflow. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size: 15 x 15 x 17.72 inches Material: Cotton Weight: 3.39 poundsCare: Not listed Best Wire: Room Essentials Metal Wire Basket with Fabric Courtesy of Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: The laundry basket has a minimalist design that will fit effortlessly into your space. Keep in Mind: There aren’t any handles, which could make it difficult to transport. Once you’ve designed your space, you’ll need a laundry basket that blends in with your decor seamlessly. Take this Room Essentials design, for example, which features a wire basket that makes for a stylish addition to a space. In addition to the wired frame, the laundry basket comes with a cream cloth liner to protect your clothing from any accidental stains or mishaps. Plus, it has a tall and deep round shape that provides ample space for your dirty laundry. Just keep in mind that this pick doesn’t include any built-in handles, which could make it difficult to transport. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Size: 20 x 14 x 23.6 Inches Material: Metal Weight: 3.4 poundsCare: Spot or wipe clean Best Foldable: Brabantia Foldable Laundry Basket Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On PBteen Why You Should Get It: It has a sturdy bamboo rim with built-in handles for easy transporting. Plus, it’s suitable for both wet and dry laundry. Keep in Mind: It’s small than some other options and may not fit as much clothing. If you’re looking for a laundry basket that can easily be stowed when it’s not in use, the Brabantia Foldable Laundry Basket is the best laundry basket to consider. It’s made with fabric material and has a bamboo-trimmed rim that adds sturdiness. Unlike some other laundry baskets, this style easily folds away, so you can easily store it or take it on the go. It’s suitable for both dry and wet clothing, so you won’t have to worry about the fabric getting damaged during use. Just keep in mind that it’s on the smaller side for a laundry basket, so it may not hold as much clothing as some other picks. When you’re not using it for laundry, it makes a great storage option for toys, books, or magazines. Price at time of publish: $53 Product Details: Size: 21.3 x 14.2x 10.4 inches Material: BambooWeight: Not listed Care: Sponge clean We Put 30 of the Best Irons to the Test—But These 9 Are Actually Worth Buying Best Mesh: Handy Laundry Mesh Pop-Up Laundry Hamper Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s less expensive than other styles and easily folds, so it’s easy to pack up if you need to. Keep in Mind: The mesh siding may rip easily during use. Make the most of limited space with this mesh laundry hamper from Handy Laundry. Not only does it fit perfectly into small corner spaces in a dorm room, but it can also be stored underneath your bed by folding it flat. Its mesh build allows air to circulate and get rid of any excess moisture or odors, which is ideal for those who may have laundry piling up. With two top handles, it’s easy to carry the laundry basket to the laundry room or laundromat. Plus, it easily folds up so it’s easy to pack up if you need to. The mesh material may not hold up well with excessive use and large piles of laundry but the basket is less expensive than other options and is offered in a set of two, so you’ll be able to get a replacement if you need it. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Size: 14 x 13 x 24 inches Material: Mesh Weight: 0.51 poundsCare: Not listed Best Laundry Bag: The Laundress Triple Sorter Courtesy of The Laundress View On Thelaundress.com Why You Should Get It: With three different compartments, this laundry bag makes it easy to sort your whites, darks, and hand-wash only clothing. Keep in Mind: It’s a bag so it can get quite heavy if it’s filled to the brim. When you’re trying to keep yourself organized, a handy laundry bag like this style from The Laundress is a perfect option. The design has three compartments so you can separate your laundry, and is one of the best laundry bags to consider. Made with cotton canvas, this Triple Sorter Bag from The Laundress uses a built-in divider to give whites, darks, and hand-wash-only clothing a designated spot in order to make laundry day a bit easier. The collapsible laundry bag can easily be thrown into a suitcase, so it’s a great option if you’re headed on vacation or just want to store the pick between uses. Just keep in mind that the bag may get a bit heavy when it’s filled to the brim. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Size: 30 x10 x 19 inches Material: Cotton canvas Weight: Not listed Care: Not listed The 7 Best Clothes Steamers for a Wrinkle-Free Wardrobe, According to Testing The Bottom Line Overall, the best laundry basket is the Simple Houseware Double Laundry Hamper because it comes with two separate compartments and a lid to keep your dirty laundry out of sight and easy to store. It also has detachable laundry bags that are removable, so you don’t have to bring the entire basket down with you when you decide to do a laundry load. What To Know About Laundry Baskets Before Shopping Size Laundry baskets are offered in a variety of sizes, with some being tall and slim and others short and wide. In terms of size, take into consideration where you plan to store the laundry basket. Whether it’s the corner of your bedroom or inside a closet, measure the space to confirm that it’ll fit. “The wider the basket is, the easier it is for putting folded clothing back into it,” Hoff says. Material Laundry baskets are offered in a variety of materials, like plastic, canvas, and polyester. The material you choose for your basket really depends on how you plan to use the basket. For example, if you’re moving into a dorm room and need a compact option, folding options made of cloth materials are the best laundry baskets to consider. However, if you’re looking for a more stylish pick, sturdy, woven options are worth considering. With fabric options, however, ensure that they’re suitable for both wet and dry clothing. “Plastic is lightweight and durable, but it’s not my first choice due to them cracking and not being as environmentally friendly as others,” Malarkey says. “A woven, sustainable basket will last long yet is still aesthetically pleasing to look at.” Weight Overall, the heavier the basket weighs, the harder it is to carry it when it’s full. “Depending on the material of the basket, I’d say it should weigh 2-3 pounds maximum,” says Malarkey. “It’s easier on the basket and it’s best for maneuvering around.” Care When selecting a laundry basket, you want to make sure it can be washed or cleaned easily. “Baskets with canvas liners are the easiest to wash since you can simply throw the liner into the wash with a load of laundry—but don’t forget, you will also have to tackle the actual hamper, which will need to be hand washed,” says Hoff. Your Questions, Answered Where should you keep your laundry basket? The best place to keep your laundry basket is your bedroom or closet. “This is so you can remember to use it and not the floor,” explains Hoff. “You should avoid the bathroom since it is damp in there and more likely to have mold or mildew build-up.” How much can a full laundry basket weigh? Baskets all have their weight limits, but the weight really varies based on what you put in the basket. Overall, it really depends on the laundry basket since they all vary in size and material. Should you clean a laundry basket? 