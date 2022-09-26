Overall, the best laundry basket was the Simple Houseware Double Laundry Hamper because it’s made with lightweight material and has a securable top, as well as two easy-to transport laundry bags.

The baskets themselves come in a variety of shapes and sizes, ranging from flexible ones to mesh-material options. To find the best laundry baskets, we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind size, material, weight, and care. We also consulted experts Mallarkey and Samantha Hoff , interior designer, lifestyle expert, and founder of Pottery with a Purpose.

“Laundry baskets are essential for keeping your laundry organized and off the floor, piled up,” says Chantelle Malarkey , an interior designer and lifestyle expert. “It also helps with family members who tend to just toss them wherever they land—specifically with children.”

Regardless of how many loads you seem to do, laundry somehow always piles up. However, upgrading your laundry room and routine with helpful accessories, like a laundry basket, can make all the difference.

Best Overall: Simple Houseware Double Laundry Hamper with Lid and Removable Laundry Bags Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This laundry hamper has a lid to secure the top and prevent any dirty laundry smells from infiltrating your room. Keep in Mind: It isn’t as large as other laundry baskets. Keep your dirty laundry in one confined place with this simple yet effective laundry hamper. The Simple Houseware design comes with two separate compartments, so you can separate your clothing into whites and darks, or dry cleaning and washing machine, making the design one of the best laundry baskets for your home. Thanks to the included lid, you can close off the top of the laundry bin to keep your dirty laundry out of sight. The best part? The hamper has removable laundry bags that make it easy to transport them to your laundry room, ensuring that you don’t have to bring the entire basket with you each time you do laundry. Just keep in mind that this style isn’t as large as some other laundry bin styles, so it’s not ideal for larger households. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Size: 23 x 13 x 22.75 inches

23 x 13 x 22.75 inches Material: Polypropylene

Polypropylene Weight: 5.74 pounds

5.74 pounds Care: Wipe with a wet cloth

Best Budget: IKEA SLIBB Flexible Laundry Basket Courtesy of IKEA View On Ikea Why You Should Get It: It’s made from soft, flexible plastic and allows air to circulate throughout the basket, preventing mildew. Keep in Mind: It’s on the smaller side, so you may not be able to fit as much as some other picks. If you’re looking for a less expensive option, the best laundry basket is the SLIBB style from IKEA. Made of soft, flexible plastic material, the basket is lightweight and easy to carry. In addition, the basket was created with air holes throughout to allow air to circulate and prevent the formation of mold or mildew if clothing gets left in there a bit too long. This pick is on the smaller side in comparison to other options, so keep that in mind if you’re using it to collect laundry for a household of people. However, if it doesn’t suit your needs, you can always use it for storage for linens, children’s toys, and other house accessories. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Size: 14.25 x 11.5 x 15 inches

14.25 x 11.5 x 15 inches Material: Polyethylene

Polyethylene Weight: 1.1 pounds

1.1 pounds Care: Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight Best Splurge: Simplehuman X-Frame Hamper Courtesy of Simplehuman View On Simplehuman.com Why You Should Get It: This laundry basket is cleverly designed with durable materials to ensure it’s odor and stain resistant and simple to use and maintain. Keep in Mind: It’s made with heavier materials like steel, so it’s best to remove the bag to take the laundry down. Upgrade your traditional laundry basket with this cleverly designed one from Simplehuman. It’s built with heavy-gauge steel bars and a sturdy, polyester material, preventing it from buckling—even when it’s packed with dirty clothing and about to spill out everywhere. The laundry bag also has durable steel handles, so you can easily remove the bag from the frame and carry it to your laundry room without having to lug the entire basket. In addition, the bag itself is machine washable and created with a stain and odor-resistant coating to keep it fresh and easy to clean. And, while it’s an investment, the brand has a 5-year warranty that’ll protect your purchase. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Size: 16.5 x 20 x 29.7 inches

16.5 x 20 x 29.7 inches Material: Recycled polyester, steel

Recycled polyester, steel Weight: Not listed

Not listed Care: Machine washable (hamper bag)

Best Collapsible: CleverMade Collapsible Fabric Laundry Basket Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This space-saving basket pops up and folds completely, so you can easily store or transport it. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other similar options. Looking to maximize space in a small apartment or dorm room? The best laundry basket is this collapsible option by CleverMade. It’s made to pop up and fold completely flat, making it simple to store it wherever you have space. The basket itself is designed with reinforced steel and a soft, polyester material, so it’s both sturdy and lightweight. Don’t be fooled by the fabric construction, however—it can carry a load capacity of up to 55 pounds. The basket features handles on both sides, so it’s easy to transport to your laundry room or laundromat. There’s no lid, however, so you’ll want to be mindful that none of your clothes are spilling out the sides of the basket. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Size: 23 x 15 x 13.25 inches

23 x 15 x 13.25 inches Material: Polyester, plastic

Polyester, plastic Weight: ‎4 pounds

‎4 pounds Care: Not listed The 8 Best Washing Machines to Make Laundry Less of a Chore

Best with Wheels: Chrislley 45L Slim Laundry Hamper with Wheels Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Since this basket has wheels, you’ll be able to easily maneuver it around even if it’s filled to the brim with clothing. Keep in Mind: It has a slim shape that may not fit as much clothing as some other options. Laundry baskets can become quite heavy when you fill them to the brim, so wheeled options like this Chrislley pick are some of the best laundry baskets to consider. The laundry basket is offered in a few colors and has four wheels, making it easy to transport. The basket is made of sturdy polyester fabric and has a drawstring mesh cover to keep laundry safely secured and off of your floor. If you’re concerned about a wheeled pick, keep in mind that there’s an additional brake on one of the wheels that’ll prevent it from rolling away. Plus, the slimmer style can be folded into a portable size in case you need a little extra floor space. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Size: 7.87 x 2 x 15 inches

7.87 x 2 x 15 inches Material: Polyester

Polyester Weight: 1.7 pounds

1.7 pounds Care: Machine washable



Best Plastic: Sterilite Stacking Laundry Basket White Courtesy of The Container Store View On The Container Store Why You Should Get It: Since this laundry basket is made from plastic, it’s sturdier than fabric alternatives and can hold more weight. Keep in Mind: Even though it’s stackable, it’s not foldable or as compact as other options so you’ll still need room to store it. The Sterilite Stacking Laundry Basket is the best laundry basket if you want to avoid multiple trips up and down the stairs on laundry day. The plastic basket can hold a full load of laundry and thanks to its ergonomic design, it’s easy to carry up and down the stairs. The basket is offered individually or in a case of six. Although they aren’t foldable or as compact as some other picks, the design is meant to be stackable with each other, so storage shouldn’t be an issue as long as you have the space. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Size: 23.5 x 16 x 11.75 inches

23.5 x 16 x 11.75 inches Material: Plastic

Plastic Weight: Not listed

Not listed Care: Not listed

Best Large: GOCAN XXXL Rope Woven Cotton Laundry Basket Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: You can fit tons of laundry in this basket. Keep in Mind: There’s no lid, so you’ll have to be mindful of any overflow. Large households will appreciate this design by Gocan. The large cotton style will fit a bunch of clothes and can also double as storage in your home, making for a versatile option that’s one of the best laundry baskets to consider. The basket is made of natural cotton and is machine washable, so it’s easy to keep in good condition. Soft handles make it comfortable to carry around, even when it’s filled to the brim. Plus, the basket’s slouchy shape is designed to stay in place even when you fold it flat for transportation. However, you can always fill it with other items if you see it begin to lose shape. Just keep in mind that there’s no lid, so you’ll have to be mindful of any overflow. Price at time of publish: $32 Product Details: Size: 22 x 22 x 14 inches

22 x 22 x 14 inches Material: Cotton

Cotton Weight: 3.96 pounds

3.96 pounds Care: Machine wash gentle, air dry, and steam any creases The 8 Best Top-Load Washing Machines for Quick and Efficient Laundry

Best Woven: OrganiHaus Cotton Rope Basket Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in two shapes and a variety of colors, so you can choose which suits your style best. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a cover, so laundry may easily overflow.

This pick from OrganiHaus has a woven style and is the best laundry basket if you prefer a more decorative design. Made from 100% cotton, this basket looks plush yet masterfully tackles those overwhelming piles of laundry. The basket is made with large, comfortable handles that make carrying it as easy as can be. The best part? It can fold up seamlessly if you’re low on storage space. Just remember that unlike traditional laundry baskets, this design doesn’t have a lid so you’ll have to be mindful of overflow. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size: 15 x 15 x 17.72 inches

15 x 15 x 17.72 inches Material: Cotton

Cotton Weight: 3.39 pounds

3.39 pounds Care: Not listed

Best Wire: Room Essentials Metal Wire Basket with Fabric Courtesy of Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: The laundry basket has a minimalist design that will fit effortlessly into your space. Keep in Mind: There aren’t any handles, which could make it difficult to transport. Once you’ve designed your space, you’ll need a laundry basket that blends in with your decor seamlessly. Take this Room Essentials design, for example, which features a wire basket that makes for a stylish addition to a space. In addition to the wired frame, the laundry basket comes with a cream cloth liner to protect your clothing from any accidental stains or mishaps. Plus, it has a tall and deep round shape that provides ample space for your dirty laundry. Just keep in mind that this pick doesn’t include any built-in handles, which could make it difficult to transport. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Size: 20 x 14 x 23.6 Inches

20 x 14 x 23.6 Inches Material: Metal

Metal Weight: 3.4 pounds

3.4 pounds Care: Spot or wipe clean

Best Foldable: Brabantia Foldable Laundry Basket Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On PBteen Why You Should Get It: It has a sturdy bamboo rim with built-in handles for easy transporting. Plus, it’s suitable for both wet and dry laundry. Keep in Mind: It’s small than some other options and may not fit as much clothing. If you’re looking for a laundry basket that can easily be stowed when it’s not in use, the Brabantia Foldable Laundry Basket is the best laundry basket to consider. It’s made with fabric material and has a bamboo-trimmed rim that adds sturdiness. Unlike some other laundry baskets, this style easily folds away, so you can easily store it or take it on the go. It’s suitable for both dry and wet clothing, so you won’t have to worry about the fabric getting damaged during use. Just keep in mind that it’s on the smaller side for a laundry basket, so it may not hold as much clothing as some other picks. When you’re not using it for laundry, it makes a great storage option for toys, books, or magazines. Price at time of publish: $53 Product Details: Size: 21.3 x 14.2x 10.4 inches

21.3 x 14.2x 10.4 inches Material: Bamboo

Bamboo Weight: Not listed

Not listed Care: Sponge clean We Put 30 of the Best Irons to the Test—But These 9 Are Actually Worth Buying

Best Mesh: Handy Laundry Mesh Pop-Up Laundry Hamper Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s less expensive than other styles and easily folds, so it’s easy to pack up if you need to. Keep in Mind: The mesh siding may rip easily during use. Make the most of limited space with this mesh laundry hamper from Handy Laundry. Not only does it fit perfectly into small corner spaces in a dorm room, but it can also be stored underneath your bed by folding it flat. Its mesh build allows air to circulate and get rid of any excess moisture or odors, which is ideal for those who may have laundry piling up. With two top handles, it’s easy to carry the laundry basket to the laundry room or laundromat. Plus, it easily folds up so it’s easy to pack up if you need to. The mesh material may not hold up well with excessive use and large piles of laundry but the basket is less expensive than other options and is offered in a set of two, so you’ll be able to get a replacement if you need it. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Size: 14 x 13 x 24 inches

14 x 13 x 24 inches Material: Mesh

Mesh Weight: 0.51 pounds

0.51 pounds Care: Not listed