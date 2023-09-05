With all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be easy to fall behind on your Christmas shopping. Before you know it, you’re rushing down the aisle at your local department store and scrambling to wrap a gift in the car outside your festive fete. But don’t worry—we’ve created a curated guide for the best last-minute Christmas gifts for everyone on your list. We spent hours scouring our favorite fast-shipping retailers to create a master list of crowd-pleasing Christmas gifts for every price point and relationship. Our selections include top-rated products for home, entertaining, pets, travel, beauty, and more.

La Jolie Muse Moroccan Amber Candle Amazon View On Amazon Give the gift of cozy ambiance with the La Jolie Muse Moroccan Amber Candle. This candle earns our stamp of approval because it delivers a lingering fragrance of amber, eucalyptus, and cinnamon and doubles as a stunning decorative accent for any coffee table, bookcase, or entry console. The scented candle is poured into a weighty, lidded amber glass jar and boasts a generous 75-hour burn time. Price at time of publish: $26

RYVE Affirmations Cards Amazon View On Amazon Uplifting and artfully designed, the Ryve Affirmation Cards are the best last minute Christmas gift to throw in your teenager’s stocking or coworker’s gift bag. The card set includes 52 illustrated cards, each with an inspiring affirmation on one side and an empowering quote on the opposite side. Each card is designed to shine on a desk or bedside table thanks to the shimmering foil accents. And the best part? With each Ryve Affirmation Card set you purchase, the company donates a meal to someone in need. Price at time of publish: $17



BodyRestore Shower Steamers Amazon View On Amazon Spoil the self-care lover on your list with the Body Restore Store Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Pack. Each pack includes 15 shower steamers infused with revitalizing eucalyptus and mint essential oils. As the steamers melt away on the shower floor, they release a refreshing, stress-relieving fragrance that envelops the entire room. Each steamer is individually wrapped, allowing you to break up the pack and distribute the steamers throughout your loved ones’ stockings and gift bags. Price at time of publish: $27



Netvue Birdify Lite Smart Bird Feeder Camera Amazon View On Amazon For the bird lover in your life, give them the Netvue Birdfy Lite Smart Bird Feeder Camera. The innovative bird feeder features an integrated camera that connects to the accompanying app to show video footage of birds eating at the feeder. The weatherproof feeder has motion detection that alerts users of visits from feathered friends and offers full-color night vision that captures their brilliant plumage clearly. The app also allows users to share photos or videos with their friends or family. Price at time of publish: $170



Cozy Earth Plush Lounge Sock Cozy Earth View On Amazon View On Cozy Earth The Cozy Earth Lounge Socks are the perfect gift to help keep your friends and family warm and cozy during the cold winter months. The crew-length socks are knit from polyester, viscose bamboo, and elastane, lending a lightweight feel and a buttery-soft texture. The socks are available in sizes for men and women, and they’re sold in packs of three pairs. You can choose from four neutral packs or a festive holiday-inspired pack. Price at time of publish: $44



Hatch Restore Sound Machine 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On The Container Store The Hatch Alarm Clock has a luxurious, high-end design that elevates any nightstand, and the device comes brimming with high-tech features to aid in restorative sleep. Each Hatch Alarm Clock connects to a smartphone app and features nine sleep sounds, 11 sunset lights, 10 wake-up sounds, and 10 sunrise alarm lights that offer users their most restorative sleep and refreshed mornings. Users can personalize their sleep routine using the app library and use touch control to dim the light and adjust volume and brightness. Price at time of publish: $130



HYCOO Travel Weekender Bag Amazon View On Amazon With a classic design and spacious interior, the Hycoo Travel Duffel Bag is the best last-minute Christmas gift for the person who’s always on the go. The affordable bag comes in 44 different colorways, and it features one zippered interior pocket, a mesh interior pocket, and a wet pocket ideal for storing toiletries, gym clothes, or any other damp items. The water-resistant duffle has a two-way zipper, a removable adjustable shoulder strap, and an integrated trolley sleeve so you can slide the bag on a luggage handle. Price at time of publish: $22

JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy The JBL Clip3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a foolproof stocking-stuffer for your tough-to-shop-for teenager or adventure-obsessed brother. The compact speaker connects to smartphones and tablets via Bluetooth and remains charged for 10 hours to stream music and podcasts on the go. It’s waterproof, making it a staple for pool days and rainy hikes, and it has a carabiner that allows users to clip it onto their backpack, tote bag, or bike. Price at time of publish: $49

UGG Women's Coquette Slipper 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nordstrom The Ugg Women’s Coquette Slippers will help keep feet warm and comfortable all winter long. We adore these classic slides because they offer cloud-like comfort with each step. Each pair features a suede leather upper, dyed sheep fur lining, and a sturdy sole so the slippers can be worn indoors and outdoors. The slippers are available in 12 colors including neutral, pastel, and vibrant tones. Price at time of publish: $120



Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe 4.5 Brooklinen View On Amazon View On Brooklinen View On Zola The Brooklinen Super-Plush Luxury Spa Unisex Robe is the perfect gift for lounging by the fireplace this winter. The spa-like texture is plush and cozy, and it features deep pockets to carry a phone or remote. The Turkish cotton robe is machine washable and comes in your choice of gray or white.

Price at time of publish: $99



Slip Silk Sleep Mask 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Nordstrom The Slip Silk Sleep Mask is the best last-minute Christmas gift because it combats the fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, and it features a contoured silhouette that protects eyelashes. The luxurious mask is made with 22 momme silk and comes in 25 stylish colorways, including neutral hues like black, white, or gold. Add this sleep mask to a stocking, or put it in a gift bag with other self-care items to pamper your friends or family. Price at time of publish: $49

Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer Amazon View On Amazon The Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer delivers a spa-like experience from the comforts of home by evenly heating towels, robes, and throws. The sleek design powers on with the click of a button and heats up within one minute to bring your linens to the perfect temperature. It reaches 295°F and has an auto shut-off feature to ensure safe use. The towel warmer also includes an essential oils fragrance disk for an extra indulgent touch.



Price at time of publish: $116

Jack & Rose Diffuser for Essential Oils Jack & Rose View On Amazon View On Jackandrose.net The Jack & Rose Diffuser is the best last-minute Christmas gift for the stressed-out friend who needs a touch of tranquility in their home. The soothing essential oil diffuser has a 500-millimeter capacity and releases relaxing essential oils into the air for up to 20 hours. The quiet design promotes relaxation and comes with preset time settings of one, three, or six hours. Shop the diffuser in seven chic colorways to complement your recipient’s interior or personal style. Price at time of publish: $30

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Walmart View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart The Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle is a crowd-pleasing gift guaranteed to help the recipient meet their hydration goals. This water bottle earns its spot on our Christmas list because of its two-in-one spout for sipping or swigging, leak-proof lid with carry loop, and triple-layer vacuum-insulated design that keeps beverages cold for 24 hours. It comes in a 24-, 32-, and 40-ounce capacity and is available in 14 contemporary color-blocked and solid finishes. Price at time of publish: $33

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Urban Outfitters Instantly capture and print memories with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera. The old-school camera prints a film photo within five seconds, delivering instant gratification and capturing moments exactly as they are. This camera features a close-up mode, a flash control, and a viewfinder to help take high-quality pictures. This gift-ready bundle also includes 40 Fujifilm Film sheets, a carrying case with a crossbody strap, and a mini photo album. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 camera is available in five pastel hues: clay white, blossom pink, lilac, mint, or pastel blue.



Price at time of publish: $70

Bala Bangles 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Shopbala.com Your search for the best last-minute Christmas gift for your favorite walking partner or fitness-loving friend ends here. The Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights add resistance to their existing exercise routine and can take their favorite yoga, pilates, HIIT, or core exercise regimens to the next level. Each set is forged from alloy steel and designed to be worn on wrists or ankles for toning arms and strengthening legs. The stylish weights are available in 1 and 2 pounds and come in six chic colors: sea, charcoal, blush, sage, sand, and shine. Price at time of publish: $55

Corkcicle Travel Soft Lotus Pack Cooler Amazon View On Amazon The Corkcicle Soft Lotus Pack Cooler is the best last-minute Christmas gift for anyone on your list. Each backpack features a waterproof neoprene exterior, a zippered top pocket, two expandable side pockets, and an ultra-roomy interior that can hold up to 24 canned beverages. The cooler is made with 100% recycled insulation that keeps food and drinks cold, even on sweltering afternoons. Choose from four colorways to complement your lucky giftee’s style: black, orchid, Santorini, or navy camo.



Price at time of publish: $180

Bearaby Cotton Napper 4.5 Bearaby View On Amazon View On Pottery Barn View On Nordstrom The best last-minute Christmas gift for the nap-lover on your list is the Bearaby Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket. The ultra-chunky knit blanket features a sustainable design, exceptional airflow to regulate body temperature, and even weight distribution to provide the most comforting sleep. The weighted blanket is knit from 100% organic cotton, and it’s machine washable for easy maintenance. It comes in three neutral colors, and your choice of 10, 15, or 20 pounds. Price at time of publish: $249

Thermee Micro Flannel Heated Electric Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Keep warm all winter long with the Thermee Micro Flannel King-Size Heated Electric Blanket. The mid-weight blanket comes with a one to 12 hour timer and 10 heat settings that insulate the entire bed with heat ranging from 77 to 114°F. This heated blanket has a memory function that records previous temperatures and has dual controls, allowing couples to adjust the temperature for their respective side of the bed. Price at time of publish: $200

Better Home & Gardens 2-in-1 Fragrance Warmer Walmart View On Walmart The Better Homes & Gardens 2-in-1 Fragrance Warmer is the best last-minute Christmas gift for those who love to fill their home with scents. The versatile warmer looks elegant on countertops and entry tables, with a fluted ivory ceramic base ideal for candles and a contrasting gold warming plate for wax melts. This wireless design is battery-operated, so it can be placed anywhere without worrying about finding an outlet nearby. Gift the gorgeous warmer as is, or pair it with a seasonal candle or wax melt pack for a festive finishing touch. Price at time of publish: $18

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set 4.8 Cozy Earth View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Cozy Earth Embrace the cozy season by giving your loved one the Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set. The timeless button-down top and matching bottoms come in four cozy colorways: black, light gray, white, or blush. Each set is ultra-stretchy, knit from 95% bamboo-derived Viscose and 5% Spandex to deliver cloud-like softness, moisture-wicking, and temperature regulation for year-round wear. Price at time of publish: $140

Mary Macgill Baroque Pearl Studs Mary Macgill View On Marymacgill.com The Mary Macgill Baroque Pearl Studs are the perfect gift for those who love to wear dainty and delicate jewelry. The elevated everyday studs are handmade in New York or Rhode Island, using natural pearls and gold-filled wire. The delicate studs are as meaningful as they are beautiful, designed to offer the wearers luck and protection. The stud earrings are available in a timeless white style, plus two contemporary alternatives: silver or charcoal pearls. Price at time of publish: $95

Skagen Women's Freja Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Skagen.com For those who love to accessorize, give them the Skagen Women’s Freja Stainless Steel Dress Watch. The understated mesh-strap watch features a dainty silhouette, a minimalist face with crystal indexes, and a mixed metal finish that lends it unmatched versatility for everyday wear. It’s also water resistant up to 50 meters so it can be worn by the pool or on the beach. Price at time of publish: $67

Cocktails: Modern Favorites to Make at Home Amazon View On Amazon Bring new meaning to “making spirits bright” with the help of this cocktail book. Cocktails: Modern Favorites to Make at Home is the best last-minute Christmas gift for your long-standing happy hour date, the newlyweds in your circle, or the self-appointed mixologist in your family. The display-worthy hardcover offers 54 recipes for contemporary and classic cocktails, plus tips on entertaining guests, selecting glasses, garnishing drinks, and mixing flavors for unforgettable sips. Price at time of publish: $20

Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Amazon View On Amazon For the music lover in your life, the Srhythm NC25 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are the perfect Christmas gift. The lightweight headphones are foldable for easy travel and include features like noise cancelation, voice assistant, hands-free calling, and 50 hours of playtime. The headphones decrease 90% of low-frequency noise to fully immerse the user in their music even in the busiest train stations, office buildings, or libraries. Grab the versatile headphones in matte black, mint green, coral orange, or misty white. Price at time of publish: $66

Nintendo Switch 4.5 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Gamers will be thrilled to open a Nintendo Switch on Christmas Day. This gaming system enables your gamer to play games on their desktop, television, or as a handheld device. The handheld controllers can be removed so multiple players can play games, and you can play old-school games on the device as well as new games. Price at time of publish: $299

Hatch Rest Go Portable Sound Machine for Babies Amazon View On Amazon Spoil the soon-to-be parents in your family this Christmas with the Hatch Rest Go Portable Sound Machine. The grab-and-go device clips onto strollers, pack-and-plays, and diaper bags and plays 10 sounds designed to soothe babies to sleep while at home or away. The compact sound machine comes with a rechargeable battery and a color-matching USB-C cable. It’s available in five pastel hues: slate, mint, peach, putty, and honey. Price at time of publish: $35

Cuisinart Cordless Electric Kettle Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Wayfair The Cuisinart Cordless Electric Kettle is the ultimate Christmas treat for the tea-lover on your list. They’ll adore the kettle’s exceptional heat-up time, push-to-boil button, and generous 1.7-liter capacity. This electric tea kettle features a stay-cool base with a 360-degree swivel for convenience and a stay-cool handle for comfort and safety. Keeping tabs on water levels is a breeze thanks to the backlit water window, and its lid release button makes for speedy refills. Price at time of publish: $60

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock with Tree Straps 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart The Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock provides a relaxing spot to swing and soak in the views. The adjustable-height hammock is made from rip-resistant nylon, and it can be set up in a minute or less. The hammock includes a pair of 9-foot talon straps, two d-shaped carabiners, and an easy-to-tote storage bag. Choose from 18 colorways ranging from vibrant hues to neutral tones. Price at time of publish: $35

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore The Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream is widely popular thanks to its trademark formulation featuring cupuaça butter, açai oil, coconut oil, and Amazon-native guraná, which contains five times the caffeine found in coffee. This ingredient aids in circulation, which helps the skin look smoother and brighter. And skin-boosting ingredients aside, this body cream smells like a dream, with notes of pistachio, vanilla, and salted caramel.



Price at time of publish: $46

Better Homes & Gardens Acacia Wood Rectangle Tray with Gold Handles Walmart View On Walmart The best last-minute Christmas gift to spoil the host in your social circle is the Better Homes & Gardens Acacia Wood Rectangle Tray with Gold Handles. The natural acacia wood tray offers ample space for your favorite entertainer to create a show-stopping charcuterie spread or snack board for kids. Contemporary gold handles flank each end of the lightweight wooden tray, making it easy to carry. Gift the gorgeous tray as is, or pair it with a bottle of wine, fresh-baked cookies, or a few of your cheeseboard staples for a thoughtful touch. Price at time of publish: $20

humblestead Digital Picture Frame Amazon View On Amazon Send season’s greetings to your out-of-town grandparents with this touchscreen digital picture frame. Available in three sizes, the Humblestead Digital Picture Frame offers a way to connect with long-distance relatives in real time and adds beauty to their walls in one fell swoop. The Wi-Fi-enabled frame has no distance limits, allowing you to share photos and videos from the AiMOR app anywhere in the world, and has a multi-user connection that enables your loved ones to send pictures to your digital frame, too. Better still, the wall-mounted design has a robust 32GB memory that allows you to share thousands of can’t-miss moments with the recipient without any additional charge. Price at time of publish: $115

Cavallini & Co. Vintage Christmas 500 Piece Puzzle Amazon View On Amazon View On Savorypantry.com The Cavallini Papers & Co. Vintage Christmas Jigsaw Puzzle is the best last-minute Christmas gift to spread holiday cheer. The 500-piece jigsaw puzzle comes packaged in a charming plastic-free tube and comes together to form a nostalgic collage of vintage Christmas scenes. We also love that you can gift this gorgeous puzzle without a bag or wrapping paper. Just top the puzzle tube with a brilliant ruby or gold bow, and you’re good to go. Price at time of publish: $28

Ember Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 14-oz Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Crate & Barrel The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 connects to a smartphone app that allows users to set their mug to their preferred coffee temperature. The Ember maintains their chosen temperature wirelessly for 80 minutes or all day on the included charging coaster. The sleek mug features a LED light at its base that notifies drinkers when their beverage is heating up, at its optimal temperature, or cooling down. It’s available with a 10- or 14-ounce capacity and comes in brilliant matte and metallic finishes, including white, black, red, rose gold, copper, stainless steel, and gold. Price at time of publish: $180

Tile Starter Pack Amazon View On Amazon For those who have a habit of misplacing their wallet or keys, the Tile Starter Pack is the best last-minute Christmas gift for them. This bundle includes a Tile Mate that hooks onto a keychain and a Tile Slim that looks like a credit card and can be added to a wallet. Both bluetooth trackers connect to a smartphone app, enabling users to locate their items. The Tile Mate works both ways and can help locate a missing phone with just a double click of the Tile Mate or Slim. This sends a notification to the phone that will make it ring even if it’s on silent.



Price at time of publish: $55

Eddie Bauer Edgewood Khaki Reversible Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair The Eddie Bauer Reversible Throw Blanket combines Christmas style with plush softness to deliver the ultimate cozy gift they’ll look forward to using year after year. The plush reversible blanket features a faux popcorn fleece on one side and a festive flannel on the other. The throw has dual layers that combat the chilly winter temperatures and maintain optimal warmth while cuddling on the couch. Shop the machine-washable throw in four plaid finishes: edgewood khaki, edgewood blue, edgewood gray, or edgewood red.



Price at time of publish: $30

Vintage Skiing: Nostalgic Images from the Golden Age of Skiing Amazon View On Amazon Impress the interior design lover or skier on your list with this chic, après ski-inspired coffee table book. Vintage Skiing: Nostalgic Images from the Golden Age of Skiing by Ray Atkeson and Rich Schafer features a wintry black-and-white cover with holly-red script that lends an understated Christmas appeal to any table, bookcase, or console vignette. The hardcover has 184 pages with 75 captivating black-and-white photos that capture snow-capped peaks, powdery slopes, and skiers ascending on lifts.



Price at time of publish: $15

Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Collection Kit 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy The Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Kit is the best last-minute Christmas gift the proud pet parent in your life. The easy-to-use swab kit screens for 350+ different breeds and shares the percentage of each to give owners a picture of their dog’s heritage. The Wisdom Panel also screens each dog for more than 25 medical complications to inform owners any issues that may arise with their beloved pup. This swab test also helps connect owners to their dog’s family with the relative matching feature. Price at time of publish: $85

Done Lucky BBQ Rub Gift Set Amazon View On Amazon For the grillmaster in your life, the Done Lucky BBQ Rub Gift Set is the best last-minute Christmas gift. This gift set includes nine mouth-watering dry rubs for chicken, beef, fish, and pork. The bundle comes gift-ready in a wooden case with dry rubs in a twist-top glass jar. For a complete grill-themed gift, pair this set with an apron or other grilling essentials. Price at time of publish: $50

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy What better gift for your favorite bibliophile than access to limitless books to read, bundled up by an open fire this Christmas? The Kindle Paperwhite is a compact personal library that stores thousands of books in a single locale, making it the best last minute for avid readers and frequent travelers alike.



Unlike traditional paperbacks and hardcovers, the Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and designed to withstand accidental splashes by pool and submersions in the tub. It comes with a 6.8-inch glare-free display that mirrors paper and boasts a 10-week battery life with a single charge. Price at time of publish: $140

Brooklinen 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase 4.2 Brooklinen View On Amazon View On Brooklinen View On Zola The Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is made from a lightweight 100% mulberry silk with a charmeuse weave that remains cool to the touch for comfort throughout the night. The silk design takes beauty sleep to a new level by minimizing fine lines and frizz-causing friction against the face and hair. Choose from a standard or king size, and pick from four classic colorways to cater to your lucky giftee’s style. Price at time of publish: $59

Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag for Women 15.6 Inch Waterproof Amazon View On Amazon For the student or career-oriented friend in your life, the Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag is the best last-minute Christmas gift for them. This durable, scratch-resistant tote bag is big enough to fit a laptop as well as other office supplies, such as notebooks and pens. There are several pockets inside of the tote bag to help keep everything neat and organized. Available in 25 different colors, there is an option to match your giftee’s style or aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $39

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Laneige.com View On Sephora Help prevent dry, chapped lips during the winter months with the Laneige Lip Sleep Mask. This Internet-famous overnight lip mask provides lips with hydration and antioxidants for smooth and soft lips. It’s available in several different scents including berry, peppermint, and mango. Price at time of publish: $22



Labjob Wireless Charging Station Amazon View On Amazon The Labjob Wireless Charging Station will provide your gift recipient with an organized place to charge their electronic devices. This device has a designated place to charge a phone, smart watch, and wireless headphones, and it is designed with overcharge protection. Available in white, black, blue, and pink, you can select the color that best matches your giftee’s style or electronics. Price at time of publish: $34



Kitsch Heatless Satin Hair Curler Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Mykitsch.com The Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set is the best last-minute Christmas gift for the beauty lover in your life. This satin curling set will allow them to wake up with beautiful, bouncy curls without having to use a curling iron. It can be used on all hair types, and it helps prevent damaging friction thanks to its smooth fabric. The set includes one heatless curler and two satin hair scrunchies to help keep hair in place during the night. Price at time of publish: $15

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Williams-Sonoma Bakers will love receiving the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Stand Mixer. Available in a variety of colors, this stand mixer is essential for easily making cookies, cakes, dough, and other holiday treats. With 10 speeds and three attachments, they will be able to whip up an assortment of baked goods. The stainless steel bowl is even dishwasher safe, so clean up is a breeze. Price at time of publish: $380

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum 4.2 Ulta View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Kohls.com Give the gift of longer, fuller-looking lashes with the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum. When applied once a day for six weeks, this lash serum will yield thicker-looking lashes without having to use a mascara. The serum contains vitamin peptides and amino acids that help make lashes look stronger and healthier. Price at time of publish: $68

Yeti Lowlands Blanket 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ace Hardware View On Acmetools.com For those who love being outside, the Yeti Lowlands Blanket is a perfect gift. With a durable, waterproof design, this blanket can be used for camping, picnicking, or laying on the beach. It also comes with utility hoops on each corner so it can be staked into the ground if needed. The included tote bag makes it easy to carry, and it’s machine washable when it gets dirty. Price at time of publish: $200



Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat Amazon View On Amazon The Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager will help your gift recipient feel more relaxed thanks to its kneaded massage nodes. It has three different speeds and a heating option to help reduce soreness and stiffness in the neck and shoulders. The soft fabric also provides a comfortable feel, adding to the relaxing experience. This massager is designed to be portable, so it can be used at home, at the office, or during long car rides. Price at time of publish: $50