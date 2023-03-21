The 9 Best Landscape Fabrics of 2023 for a Weed-Free Garden

To find the best landscape fabrics we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind dimensions, fabric type, and uses. We also spoke with Jacob Thomlinson, a landscaping business owner at Southern Surrey Mowing, for additional insight.

The benefits of landscape fabric go beyond just weed maintenance. In fact, it’s also a standout item to keep in your gardening arsenal if you’re concerned about inclement weather (hot or cold), fostering healthier plant roots, and even reducing the need for chemical herbicides.

Gardeners know that dealing with unwanted weeds is just a part of the landscaping process. However, that doesn’t mean you have to concede to a garden full of unwieldy and undesirable growth. Landscape fabric is a quick, easy, and relatively low-cost solution that helps eliminate weeks without hindering the growth of the plants and vegetables that you do want to cultivate.

FLARMOR Woven Landscape Fabric Amazon View On Amazon The best landscape fabric will cover your garden to prevent weeds and this Flarmor style gets the job done. The fabric is offered in seven sizes, so you’ll be able to find one that suits your garden and keeps it protected. The fabric is made to withstand UV rays, so you won’t have to worry about it getting damaged in the sun over time. Although it has three layers, it’ll still be able to let water and air through, so your soil will still stay moist even while it’s covered. It’s fairly easy to install this fabric as all you’ll have to do is cut it and adjust it to fit your garden. Just keep in mind that you will need staples to secure it, so make sure you have those handy. Price at time of publish: From $26 Product Details: Dimensions: 3 x 150 feet | Fabric Type: Woven polypropylene

WAENLIR Weed Barrier Landscape Fabric Amazon View On Amazon The Waenlir Weed Barrier Landscape Fabric is a durable option and is one of the best landscape fabrics if you’re looking for a less expensive pick. The landscape fabric is offered in 11 sizes, so you’ll be able to choose the best fit for your garden. Like some other options, the landscape fabric features stripes that make plant placement easier. Whether you’re growing vegetables or decorative blooms, the lines will help you space them so they can grow healthy. Part of what makes this pick one of the best landscape fabrics is that it’s designed to withstand UV exposure, so you won’t have to worry about damage over time. Plus, you can apply water on top of the fabric so your plants can get all the necessary nutrients. Price at time of publish: From $32 Product Details: Dimensions: 3 x 50 feet | Fabric Type: Woven polypropylene

Hoople Premium Weed Barrier Landscape Fabric Amazon View On Amazon The Hoople Garden Weed Barrier Landscape Fabric is offered in 11 sizes and is one of the best landscape fabrics to consider. The fabric is a durable option that's ideal for gardens, flower beds, and walkways alike. Unlike other landscape fabrics, this pick doesn't feature any lines to help with spacing plants, so it's ideal for more experienced gardeners. It's designed to allow ample air and water through the fabric but it's also UV-resistant and able to hold up against the elements. To set it up, all you have to do is remove any weeds and rake the desired area until it's smooth. From there, place it where you want plants to grow and use garden staples to hold it in place. The fabric is only offered in black and while you can leave it on display, it'll still be effective if you want to cover it with decorative stones. Price at time of publish: From $32 Product Details: Dimensions: 3 x 50 feet | Fabric Type: Woven

AGTEK Landscape Fabric Amazon View On Amazon If you’re dealing with a smaller garden space, the best landscape fabric is this pick by Agtek. The fabric is offered in nine sizes, so you can find one that works for gardens of all sizes. When it comes to the smaller sizes—4 x 8 and 4 x 12 feet—the fabrics are offered in packs of two, so you’ll have replacements or extra fabric if you need. The heavy-duty material won’t succumb to the elements or direct UV rays, but it’s designed to allow water and air to penetrate so you don’t have to worry about the health of your plants or veggies. Like other styles, it features lines that make it easier to space your plants. Plus, it’s easy to install if you have the right gardening tools, so you’ll have it set up in no time. Price at time of publish: From $13 Product Details: Dimensions: 4 x 8 feet | Fabric Type: Woven

Goasis Lawn Weed Barrier Control Fabric Ground Cover Amazon View On Amazon If you’re lucky enough to have a significant amount of space in your garden or backyard area, the best landscape fabric is this pick by Goasis Lawn. In addition to standard-size offerings, the material is also offered in larger options that are sure to come in handy. This landscape fabric is offered in 5 x100 and 5 x 250 feet, which is larger than the standard offerings. Like other styles, it’ll allow air and water to pass while keeping unwanted weeds out of your garden. Plus, it features lines to indicate how to space out your plants. Although the fabric is great for keeping plants healthy, the larger styles will come in handy for other projects as well. In addition to garden or window boxes, you can use the fabric on pathways and driveways as well. Price at time of publish: From $39 Product Details: Dimensions: 3 x 100 feet | Fabric Type: Woven polypropylene

ArmorLay Commercial Grade Driveway Fabric Amazon View On Amazon The ArmorLay Commercial Grade Driveway Fabric works a little differently from the rest of the landscape fabrics on the list, but it’s the best landscape fabric for any sort of driveway project or landscaping project that require parking vehicles on your lawn area. The fabric was designed to be laid underneath gravel. While it might not seem necessary, it’ll actually help to extend the life of your driveway by helping to maintain the integrity of the gravel throughout all kinds of weather and seasons. This option is also designed with a specific texture to help prevent potholes and ruts from forming. The driveway fabric is, admittedly, quite a bit more expensive than the average underlay, however it’ll prevent you from having to do repairs in the future at an additional cost. Price at time of publish: From $90 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.5 x 30 feet | Fabric Type: Woven

Super Geotextile Non Woven Fabric for Landscaping Amazon View On Amazon This Super Geotextile pick is offered in three weights and 16 sizes, so it’s the best landscape fabric to suit a variety of needs. Whether you’re planting a garden or working on a large construction project, the industrial-grade fabric is durable and easy to use. The fabric is able to withstand direct UV light and is totally rot-resistant, which makes it a smart option for large projects that require landscape fabric with longevity. The non-woven fabric also allows water to flow through without pooling on top, so you won’t have to worry about the fabric getting weighed down if there’s a storm or you water the area. Price at time of publish: From $67 Product Details: Dimensions: 3 x 50 feet | Fabric Type: Non-woven polypropylene

Happybuy Commercial Grade Driveway Fabric Amazon View On Amazon For bigger projects, the best landscape fabric is this pick from Happybuy. Although it's an investment, the fabric is offered in two larger sizes that are great for a variety of projects, like home construction or driveway repairs. The fabric is meant to be tear-proof and resistant to corrosion, so it should be able to withstand just about any project you have in mind. The underlayment of the fabric is strong and stretchable, so it should be able to handle weight from gravel and stones as well. Plus, it's offered in two large sizes that are sure to cover the space you're working with. Price at time of publish: From $93 Product Details: Dimensions: 13 x 60 feet | Fabric Type: Woven polypropylene