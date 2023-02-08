The 9 Best Knife Sharpening Systems of 2023 to Make You Feel Like a Pro Chef

Our overall favorite was the Chef’s Choice Trizor 15XV Professional Electric Knife Sharpener because it makes it possible to sharpen knives in as little as 10 seconds. Plus, it has settings for different angles, ensuring the right type of sharpening for an array of different knives. Here are our recommendations for the best knife sharpening systems.

To help narrow down the best knife sharpening systems on the market today, we researched the category, looking at things like material, precision, ease of use, and price accessibility.

Corey Milligan , founder of New West KnifeWorks, says the first thing to know about knife sharpening is that it's going to come with a learning curve, regardless of what type of system you choose. “The truth is, the best sharpener is you,” he says. “So, you need to find a system that not only works well, but one that you can actually see yourself enjoying to use.”

Knife sharpening systems are tools that grind blades against a rough hard surface to polish and smooth out their edges. Knife sharpeners can be manual or electric and usually use stone or diamond to help sharpen knife edges, ensuring a razor-sharp cut even after many uses.

Sharp kitchen knives are a must-have tool for any home chef. From chopping vegetables to fileting fish and poultry, sharp and effective kitchen knives can save you time during meal prep. To help keep your knives sharp and effective, regularly sharpen them with a knife sharpening system.

Best Overall Chef’sChoice Model 15XV 3-Stage Professional Electric Knife Sharpener Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com Why You Should Get It: This system works incredibly fast, about one minute for a first time sharpening and about 10 seconds for resharpening. Keep in Mind: It’s pricier than most other options on this list, but well worth the investment. The Chef’s Choice Trizor 5XV electric knife sharpener will turn your standard kitchen knives into high performance tools with Trizor XV 15-degree edges, thanks to a highly effective three-step process. The first and second stages use pure diamond abrasives to file and sharpen knife edges, while stage three uses a flexible abrasive system to polish and strengthen, helping prolong the lifespan of both straight-edge and serrated blades. A flexible spring system automatically adjusts the knife’s angle to help you keep greater control during the process. We love that this knife sharpening system is both fast and very easy to use. You can complete a first-time sharpening in approximately one minute, while resharpening takes about 10 seconds. To operate, simply use the on/off switch and move your knife through the three different facets, which are specifically set at different angles for more precise accuracy. Measuring just 10 inches wide and weighing about 4 pounds, it can be comfortably used on any kitchen countertop, and easily stored in any kitchen cabinet. You also get the peace of mind of a three-year limited warranty. The Chef’s Choice Trizor 5XV isn’t the most inexpensive pick on our list, but the performance, user-friendliness and conveniently compact size make this knife sharpening system well worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Dimensions: 10 x 4.25 x 4.25 inches |Type: Electric | Material: Diamond | Warranty: 3 years, limited

Best Budget Priority Chef Knife Sharpener 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Prioritychef.com Why You Should Get It: It has a nonslip base and an ergonomic handle. Keep in Mind: It may not last as long as other options on our list. If you are new to knife sharpening or looking for a much less expensive option, this pick by PriorityChef is the best knife sharpening system. This tool features a two-stage manual sharpener that is designed specifically for keeping straight edge knives looking razor sharp. In the first slot, you’ll find a diamond-coated wheel in the first slot that will help file the edge of your knife’s blade. To use, simply pull the knife through about 10 times. The second slot will polish your knife with the help of a ceramic honing wheel. Like with step one, you simply pull your knife through about 10 times for best results. Besides being easy to use, this knife sharpener is constructed of durable stainless steel and boasts a sleek minimalist design, which makes it easy to fit into any kitchen aesthetic. This knife sharpener also features a no-slip base to help keep your device stationary while you are sharpening your knives. It also has an ergonomic handle that provides better control and makes the sharpener easy to grip. Because of its low price, it may not last as long as other knife sharpening systems on our list. However, since it’s easy to use and affordable, this is the best knife sharpening system for those who are looking for a budget-friendly option. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.5 x 2.5 x 2.5 inches | Type: Manual | Material: Diamond and ceramic | Warranty: 60 days

Best Splurge Chef’s Choice Commercial Electric Kitchen Knife Sharpener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It:: This is a versatile system capable of sharpening even ultra-fine knives and cleavers. Keep in Mind: It only comes with a 20-degree sharpening module. Any collection of high-end knives is worthy of a knife sharpening system that's equally high end. So, if you’re looking to invest a bit, the best knife sharpening system is this pick by Chef’s Choice. This commercial-grade tool features a 3-stage sharpener with patented Edge Select technology that lets you choose an edge to match your specific cutting task. Diamond abrasive discs and a super fine file result in razor sharp edges. Measuring about 12.5 inches long and just under 5 pounds, this is a surprisingly lightweight electric knife sharpening system that won’t take up too much space in your kitchen. This knife sharpening system comes with an easily removable 20-degree class module that will work for most straight-edge and serrated American and European kitchen knives. We love that you can also swap this module out for a 15-degree or ceramic knife sharpening module, which makes it the most versatile option on our list. However, the latter modules must be purchased separately. If you are looking for a system that can tackle ceramic and ultra-fine knives, this pick is worth the investment. However, if you mostly have standard kitchen knives, you might want to consider a more budget-friendly option with a 15-degree module. Price at time of publish: $680 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.6 x 5.12 x 5.51 inches | Type: Electric | Material: Diamond | Warranty: One year, parts and maintenance The 10 Best Kitchen Knife Sets of 2023 for Home Cooks of All Skill Levels

Best Electric Wüsthof Easy Edge Electric Sharpener 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Zola Why You Should Get It:: This one-step system uses the centuries-old technique of leather stropping to effectively sharpen and polish even the dullest knives. Keep in Mind: The 14-degree angle sharpening works best for small and medium knives like steak knives and paring knives. The German brand Wüshtof has been around since the 1800s and has earned a reputation for producing high quality knives. So, it comes as no surprise that the brand would also offer a highly effective knife sharpening system for keeping your kitchen blades in top form. Unlike other systems that use diamond abrasive discs or coarse sharpening steels, the Easy Edge Electric Sharpener uses a leather belt that relies on friction to help file the blade of any dull knife. A manual knife sharpening practice that’s been used for centuries, leather stropping goes a step further than just polishing your knives — there are microscopic fibers in the leather that can actually grab on to the metal of the blade to realign it. This results in a sharper, smoother blade. The one-step system is easy to use. Simply put your knife into the sharpening slit and let the machine work its magic. There are three sharpening stages to ensure a smooth, razor-sharp finish, a convenient interchangeable angle guide, and integrated dust suction to minimize mess. Keep in mind that the 14-degree angle sharpening works best for small and medium knives. Use it with your favorite paring and slicing knives for best results. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Dimensions: 12 x 8 x 6 inches | Type: Electric | Material: Leather strop and polishing compound | Warranty: 1 year, parts and maintenance

Best Manual Chef’s Choice AngleSelect Manual Knife Sharpener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chefschoice.com Why You Should Get It: With no electric outlet needed, you can use this lightweight and portable knife sharpener just about anywhere. Keep in Mind: This sharpener was designed for standard knives and won't work on filet knives or ultra-fine cleavers. Manual knife sharpeners are convenient in that they don’t rely on an electrical outlet to function. We chose this pick by Chef’s Choice as the best manual knife sharpening system because it features a three-stage manual sharpener that uses diamond abrasive discs at each stage to form an angle on each side of the blade, which helps keep it sharp considerably longer. It also sharpens the entire length of the blade, which makes for more effective slicing, dicing, and chopping. Because this knife sharpener doesn’t need to be plugged into an outlet, you can use it just about anywhere, which makes it a handy tool for RVs or campers. We also love that this manual knife sharpener is easy to use and designed to operate either right- or left-handed. It also comes with a slip-resistant base that prevents your sharpener from sliding across the countertop while in use. Keep in mind that this knife sharpener was designed to fit both straight edge or serrated knives of 15- or 20-degree class, which covers most standard American and European knives. However, if you have other more fine or delicate knives such as fish filet blades or cleavers, you will want to look for something designed for a higher degree class (25- to 30-degree) depending on your specific knives. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.62 x 2.37 x 3.5 inches | Type: Manual | Material: Diamond | Warranty: 1 year, parts and maintenance

Best Entry Level Electric Presto EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener 4.3 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: Special precision blades minimize guesswork by guiding the positioning of your knives to ensure perfect results. Keep in Mind: You can’t run double-serrated blades through this sharpener. A knife sharpening system can be an intimidating purchase for the novice home cook. And while electric knife sharpeners are typically faster and easier to use than other manual options, some models still require a learning curve. If you’re looking for something that’s extremely user-friendly, this pick from Presto is a great option. We chose this as the best entry level knife sharpener for several reasons. It has a two-step system versus a three-step system seen on other models. It uses convenient precision blade guides that hold your knife at the perfect angle, minimizing any guesswork. It also works extremely fast, creating an acute edge in seconds thanks to its Saphrite sharpening wheels—the same material used by professionals. We also appreciate the ergonomic design and suction cups on the bottom of the base, which holds your knife sharpener in place, minimizing accidental slips. Keep in mind that while this tool works exceptionally well for most American and European straight edge knives, it won’t work for double serrated blades like those found on bread knives. But for the price, this knife sharpening system is definitely worth it. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Dimensions: 9.9 x 7.2 x 4.8 inches |Type: Electric | Material: Saphrite | Warranty: One year, covering any manufacturing defects The 15 Best Cutting Boards of 2023

Best Sharpening Stone Naniwa Chosera 3,000 Grit Stone With Base 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Unlike other sharpening stones, this one doesn’t need to be soaked in water before use. Keep in Mind: Because this is a manual sharpening stone, it will require more patience than using an electric option. A high-quality sharpening stone like this pick from Naniwa is extremely effective at helping return knife blades to razor sharpness. It does this by quickly removing substantial amounts of blade, easily grinding away at chips or even setting a new bevel angle on your knives. This sharpening stone is made of 3,000 grit sharpening synthetic water stone that offers strong hardness and polishing effects. Unlike other sharpening stones, you don’t have to soak this one in water before each use. Just add a light splash of water and it is ready to go. While it does require a bit more patience than sliding your knives through an electric sharpener, the Chosera 3000 is a great option for fine, delicate knives. Diamond stone systems, while quick to sharpen, are aggressive and can leave small marks on your blade. The Chosera 3000 will quickly remove metal from your blade, leaving a nice smooth edge without compromising the rest of the material. Make sure to follow care instructions with this option—if not cared for properly, this stone can crack after prolonged use. Make sure you follow proper maintenance to get the most out of your sharpening stone. Price at time of publish: $103 Product Details: Dimensions: 8.27 x 2.76 x 0.98 |Type: Manual | Material: 3000 grit stone/synthetic water stone | Warranty: 90-day warranty against product defects

Best Quick Fix Lansky D-SHARP Diamond Pull Through Quad Angle Knife Sharpener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Scheels.com Why You Should Get It: Small enough to fit in your pocket, this is a perfect knife sharpener to use on the go. Keep in Mind: You’ll want to be careful how you position your fingers to avoid an injury. If you’re looking for the best knife sharpening system for travel, a quick-fix sharpener like the Lansky D-Sharp is a great option. Lightweight and compact, this sharpener provides a super fast blade tune up without the need for larger equipment, making it a perfect solution for taking with you on fishing or camping trips. It uses diamond to effectively file your knife edges, as well as a ceramic bench stone that will polish both straight and serrated blades, leaving them looking new again. Because you can choose from four different sharpening angles, this knife sharpener is especially handy at handling a variety of cooking tasks. The 17-, 20-, and 25-degree angles can sharpen blades for everyday cubing, cutting, and peeling, while the 30-degree is perfect for those delicate knives used for slicing and mincing. As the name suggests, this is a quick fix sharpening system and won’t effectively replace a more complete knife sharpening system in the long run. You’ll also want to be careful how you position your fingers during use to avoid an injury. If you are new to knife sharpening, you might want to consider a different option. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 1 x 1 x 1 inches | Type: Manual | Material: Diamond/ceramic | Warranty: 1 year manufacturer