The 16 Best Kitchen Towels of 2022 That Are Functional and Attractive

Alexandra Wojenski , sustainable cleaning expert and Grove guide at Grove Collaborative, recommends cotton towels "Being the most absorbent, [it] makes it the best choice for a kitchen towel," she says. "It is a hypoallergenic option that is gentle on your hands, and a high-quality cotton towel will look great in your kitchen.” To help you find the best option for your kitchen, we researched various kitchen towels with these features in mind. Our overall choice for the best kitchen towel is the Geometry House Tea Towel because it's made from recycled materials, has a generous size, and is absorbent enough for any task. It doesn’t hurt that it's incredibly attractive, too. Here are the best kitchen towels available.

Kitchen towels have a wide range of uses and are a kitchen must-have . In addition to looking attractive folded up on your oven handle, you can use them to clean up messes, dry dishes, keep hands tidy, prep food, and so much more. The best kitchen towels will match your decor style and personal needs, whether they’re cleaning up messes or drying delicate dinnerware. You’ll also want to consider their material, size, and absorbency. Oftentimes, the more you use them, the softer and more absorbent the towel becomes.

Best Overall: Geometry House Tea Towels Courtesy of Geometry House View On Food52 View On Geometry.house Why You Should Get It: With the largest selection of beautiful and one of a kind patterns, these stand out towels are just as absorbent as they are attractive. Keep in Mind: These towels are more expensive than other options. We love these tea towels from Geometry House and chose them as the best kitchen towels because they are soft, attractive, and can absorb up to seven times their weight. Designed to be quick-drying, you will never have to worry about smelly towels with these. They’re made from the brand’s Geoweave fabric, which includes 100% post-consumer recycled material, making them an eco-friendly pick for green households. The premium microfiber fabric doesn’t have any loops, so you can avoid it snagging on anything. Measuring 18 x 30 inches, they’re versatile enough to clean up spills and wipe delicate dishes dry without scratching them.



We also like that they are available in many stunning patterns, so you can pick an option that matches your kitchen decor (note: the pattern is only printed on one side). There’s also one hanging loop on the towel, making them easy to store. At $16 per towel, these are more of a splurge, but we recommend them for their overall style and functionality. As a plus, the brand also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee and hassle-free returns if you’re unsatisfied with your purchase. Price at time of publish: $32 for set of two Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 30 inches

Best Budget: Zeppoli Classic White Kitchen Towels Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Affordable and attractive, you can’t beat the cost per towel in this 30-pack of towels.

Keep in Mind: There are limited patterns and no hanging loop on these classics. An ideal way to stock your kitchen, this 30-pack of towels is our choice for the best kitchen towels on a budget—each towel comes in at just over $1 per towel. Even better, they’re also available in 15- and 45-packs. Made of 100% cotton, these lint-free towels are super absorbent and can be used for various needs. Think: cleaning up messes, cloth napkins, serving trivets, and much more. They’re quick-drying and delicate enough to use on any surface, including marble, wood, glass, tile, and more, and won’t scratch any fragile dinnerware you may have. The best part? They’re machine washable and dryer-safe, so washing is a breeze. The brand promises that the towels won’t shrink or lose their shape over time, so you can wash them as often as you need. While there’s no hanging loop for easy storing, the towel does measure 14 x 25 inches, so it should easily fold over your cabinet or oven handles. There are also limited pattern options, but they’re all neutral and match various decor styles. Price at time of publish: $44 Product Details: Dimensions: 14 x 25 inches

LinenDi Linen Kitchen Gift Towels Courtesy of LinenDi (Etsy) View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: Available in more than 45 stone-washed colors and up to eight different sizes, these come pre-washed. Keep in Mind: While lightweight, some cooks find that linen absorbs less water than other fabrics. Customization is the name of the game with these attractive linen towels. Available in a beautiful array of 47 stonewashed colors, the brand also offers up to 10 color fabric samples with each order, allowing you to test colors to find the best match for your kitchen. The towels also come in a generous lineup of sizes, ranging from 12 x 12 inches to 27 x 27 inches.

These towels are woven according to OEKO-TEX’s 100 Standard and are super lightweight. Since they’re not as absorbent as other towels, we recommend using these for minor tasks. Fortunately, they’re still quick-drying like other options on this list.



These towels come pre-washed and are machine washable and dryer-safe on gentle cycles. We also love that they come with a hanging loop for easy storage. Since the seller is in Lithuania, the shipping time is longer than other commercial retailers. However, given their high quality, we think they’re well worth the wait.

Price at time of publish: $8

Most Colorful: Anthropologie Baker Stripe Dish Towels Courtesy of Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: The affordable four pack is a long-time best-seller; the towels wash well and last a long time Keep In Mind: While color coordinated, each of the four towels in the set is a different color. Swapping colorful kitchen towels in and out is an easy and cost-effective way to spice up your kitchen decor. This four pack of kitchen towels is a longstanding fan favorite of Anthropologie shoppers. The towels are a perfect combination of bright and colorful while not overwhelming or clashing with most kitchen color schemes.



We like that you can choose from three color options: Assorted, Sienna, and Chartreuse. The four towels in the set are each a different color but are all color coordinated in the same color family. A fun, colorful kitchen towel makes a great hostess gift—wrap new towels around some homemade bread or a bottle of olive oil to share with your host.



Best Microfiber: Puracy Edgeless Microfiber Towel Courtesy of Puracy View On Amazon View On Puracy.com Why You Should Get It: An oversized towel, this pick touts the “edgeless” design, making it safe to use on the most delicate surfaces.

Keep In Mind: This two-pack features oversized towels that don’t have a hanging loop. For some kitchen and cleaning needs, microfiber is super helpful. Measuring 16 x 16 inches, this oversized option has a high density, meaning it’s very absorbent and traps more dirt. In fact, it can hold up to seven times its weight in water. The “edgeless” design ensures there’s no stitching or edges that could scratch glass, screens, induction cooktops, or anything else. It also won’t leave behind any streaks and won’t stick or snag on anything when cleaning. As a plus, they’re also machine washable and dryer safe on gentle cycles.



Best with Hanging Loops: Ritz Permanent Hook and Hang Towel Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The built-in rubber hook easily opens so you can attach the towel to knobs, oven doors, grills, or anywhere else.

Keep In Mind: These towels are only available in solid colors. If your kitchen lacks convenient towel racks or you’re always in need of a quick hand wipe, these towels are for you. Measuring 18 x 28 inches, the oversized towel is made with a laundry-friendly rubber loop that can easily fit on knobs, appliance doors, outdoor grills, hooks, or anywhere else without falling off. The loop has a small slit, so it easily expands to fit where you need it. Made of 100% cotton, these towels are super absorbent and fashioned in a diamond terry weave pattern.



They’re available in a two-pack for roughly $30, making them one of the more expensive options on this list. However, we love that they are available in a handful of solid colors to match any decor scheme. When you need to clean them, toss them in the washing machine. Since the brand doesn’t specify if the towels are dryer-safe, we recommend air drying them.



Best Quick Dry: Full Circle Home KIND Plant Dyed Dish Towel Courtesy of Full Circle Home View On Fullcirclehome.com Why You Should Get It: Lightweight breathable cotton ensures the towel dries quickly. Keep In Mind: Only available in three colors, these towels are plant dyed from pomegranate, turmeric, and indigo. Made of super lightweight, breathable organic cotton, these towels are quick-drying and absorbent. The pretty color options are derived from plants, so while they aren’t super vibrant and don't feature patterns, the three options are soothing and naturally muted. Even better, Full Circle Home is a Certified B Corporation dedicated to reducing its environmental impact, making these towels an eco-friendly and sustainable option for green households.



These towels measure 28 x 18 inches, and the larger size means these can be used for a wide range of kitchen uses. Think: cleaning up spills, wiping down dishes, drying your hands, and more. A helpful loop means these towels can stay in a handy spot, so they’ll be within reach whenever you need them. Throw them in the washing machine for easy cleaning. However, lay them flat to dry since they are not dryer safe.



Best Cotton: Parachute Fouta Kitchen Towels Courtesy of Parachute View On Parachute Why You Should Get It: Fans of the brand’s home goods will appreciate the quality fabric and classic style.

Keep In Mind: These kitchen towels are more expensive than other options.



If you’re a fan of Parachute Home’s sumptuous sheets, robes, or other household goods, you’ll love the Fouta Kitchen Towels. Made from Turkish cotton that’s OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, these towels are soft and simply styled. Available in two different color options, they have a flat weave front and terry back and will look chic folded in your kitchen. They’re very absorbent and are great for wiping your hands, cleaning up spills, and much more.



When you need to clean them, toss them in the washing machine and dryer on gentle cycles. As a plus, they will get softer with age. The towels come in a two-pack. Although they are more expensive than other options on this list, their high quality speaks for itself. There also isn’t a hanging loop on these. However, they measure 27.5 x 19.5 inches and can easily hang over large handles and hooks.



Best Dishcloths: Grove Co. European Dish Cloth Courtesy of Grove Co. View On Grove.co Why You Should Get It: These reusable dishcloths are highly absorbent and eco-friendly, eliminating the need for paper towels. Keep In Mind: On the smaller side, these don’t have a hanging loop for drying. Eliminate or reduce the need for paper towels with these European-style dishcloths. Made of biodegradable cellulose and cotton, the small towels are highly absorbent, so they’re ideal for wiping up spills or cleaning up after mealtime. While they’re smaller than other options, they’re still quite durable and should last you through multiple mishaps. Just keep in mind that they stain easily, so you may need to wash them often if you are constantly cleaning spills. Fortunately, they’re machine washable and can even be microwaved to disinfect them.



While we love the lemon print, the towels are also available in a chic arc pattern that’s yellow and blue. The brand does note that sometimes the cloth can arrive with a gray background instead of white due to supply shortages. They’re available in a two-pack and are more budget-friendly than other options.



Best Terry Cloth: Skura Style Towel Ta-Da Courtesy of Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: Double sided towel features lightweight cotton terry on one side and a lint-free flat side.

Keep in Mind: These towels are only available in white or gray; both come in a two-pack. The lightweight terry cloth on these towels is great for wiping and drying off dishes, pots, pans, or countertops. If you need to dry glassware, these towels have you covered, too, since the flip side has lint-free cotton. Both sides are super soft, making this towel especially versatile. Made from 100% cotton, it’s highly absorbent, durable, and long-lasting. There’s also a hanging loop for easy storage when you’re not using the towel.



Best Waffle Fabric: Crate & Barrel Oversized Waffle Dish Towels Courtesy of Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: Chunky waffle weave has a unique look and is ultra-absorbent.

Keep in Mind: These towels are only available in three solid colors. Not only does the chunky waffle weave of these kitchen towels give them an eye-catching style, but the bigger weave makes them more absorbent—win-win. While they're only available in three solid colors, the towels are bold enough to stand out in your kitchen. We also love that Crate & Barrel makes other textiles in the same colors so you can create a cohesive look for your kitchen. These towels are made of 100% cotton and have an oversized design, measuring 18 x 28 inches.



As a bonus, these towels are machine washable and will get softer with each cleaning. The brand does caution against using fabric softener and dryer sheets since they may affect the towel’s absorbency. You can also toss them in the dryer on a low cycle for easy and quick drying. There isn’t a hanging loop, so just be prepared to fold these over an oven handle or leave them on the counter.



Best Bar Mop Towels: Utopia Towels Kitchen Bar Mops Towels 4.6 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: An affordable 12-pack of basic white towels ensures you have one, whenever you need. Keep in Mind: These have no loops, so plan to store them folded or hung over a kitchen handle. If you’re looking for a reliable bar mop towel, look no further than this option from Utopia Towels. Bar mop towels are typically thicker and plusher than standard kitchen towels and originated as a tool to clean up spills and dry glasses in a bar. Even if you don’t run a home bar, it’s helpful to have a stack of these around. These affordable towels are crafted from 100% ring-spun cotton and are highly absorbent and durable. Put them to work for baking, cleaning, or anything else. Just note that they tend to shed lint, so these are not the best option for drying delicate glassware.



They measure 19 x 16 inches and can easily hang over your oven handle since they don’t have a hanging loop. We also love that they’re available in a convenient 12-pack and several colors, including blue, green, plum, and more. To clean, throw them in the washing machine and dryer on gentle cycles.



Best Flour Sack Towels: Aunt Martha's White Flour Sack Dish Towels Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Lint free, these are helpful when using with food, like proofing dough or drying wet veggies. Keep in Mind: It’s often useful to pre-wash flour sack towels so they become more absorbent. Home cooks, crafters, and cleaning aficionados have a place in their hearts for flour sack towels, like these from Aunt Martha’s. Thinner and stiffer than typical kitchen towels, these are modeled after the old sacks that stored baking flour. They are made of cotton, lint-free, and have a medium to fine weave, so they can be used for food preparation and can replace cheesecloth in a pinch. Each pack of seven towels comes pre-washed and bleached, so they’re ready for use once they arrive.



There are three sizes available, 18 x 28 inches, 28 x 28 inches, and 33 x 38 inches, to accommodate your personal needs. We also love that they are machine washable, although the brand does not mention if they are safe for the dryer. Still, they shouldn’t shrink and can even hold up to crafts like embroidery (which is great, considering they only come in plain white). There’s no hanging loop on these, so plan to store them folded up, tucked into your waist, or anywhere else you need them.



Best Bamboo: Cuisinart Bamboo Kitchen Towels Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: Cotton/bamboo blend is eco-friendly and anti-bacterial. Keep In Mind: There’s no hanging loop on these towels.

Made with a 50-50 blend of cotton and bamboo fibers, these towels are highly absorbent and anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal. Great for a wide variety of uses, the towels have a more rigid side for regular drying and a smooth side for delicate dinnerware and glassware. Even better, both sides will eliminate streaks from appearing on any surface. The towels come in a few different color options, including turquoise and teal, although we wish they had patterns instead of just solid colors.



It’s recommended that you wash these before use, and fortunately, they are safe to use in the washing machine. Although there’s no hanging loop, they easily fold up and hang over handles or hooks in your kitchen. Measuring 16 x 26 inches, these are smaller than other options but still large enough to complete most tasks. They’re also budget-friendly and available in a convenient two-pack.



Best Lint Free: All-Clad Textiles Kitchen Towel 3-Pack All-Clad Textiles View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: An oversized towel that features one side that’s lint-free and one that’s flat weave. Keep in Mind: This three-pack is on the more expensive side. Known for their kitchen gear, these towels are no exception to All-Clad’s reliable lineup of products. Made of 100% Turkish cotton, the towels are 25% bigger than standard kitchen towels, offering lots of surface area to dry your wet items. They are designed with two distinct sides. One has a flat weave and is lint-free, which is great for delicate items and streak-free drying. The other side has a plush terry weave, so it is good at absorbing spills and other liquids (although, it tends to snag and unravel, so make sure to use it carefully). We love that these towels are available in a chic striped pattern in different colors, making it easy to choose a style that best matches your decor. While they may feel expensive, they come in a value pack of three, giving you a great bang for your buck. Like other towels on this list, they are machine washable for easy clean-up. However, we recommend letting them air dry since it's unclear if they’re dryer-safe.



