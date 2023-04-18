Before you buy a kitchen sink, it’s important to think about what features are most important to you. We’ve done the research for you so you can compare what kitchen sink options are right for you, your home, and your budget.

Design and budget are other critical factors to consider. Undermount sinks maximize counter space and are easy to keep clean, but they are also typically more expensive than a drop-in sink. Single-basin sinks offer a wide space to accommodate pots and pans of all sizes but also tend to cost more than double-basin sinks.

Durability is one of the most important factors to consider when shopping for the best kitchen sink. “Some of the most durable materials include stainless steel, composite sinks, cast-iron, fireclay, and copper,” says Anna Popov, Principal Designer of Interiors by Popov.

A kitchen sink is the true workhorse of your home. The best kitchen sink has to stand up to a wide variety of activities on a daily basis, including being able to handle boiling water.

Best Overall Kraus KWU110-32 Undermount Single Bowl Stainless Kitchen Sink Build View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Ajmadison.com Why You Should Get It: It serves as a kitchen workspace and comes with five accessories. Keep in Mind: The straight lines of this modern sink create tight corners that can be harder to clean than a sink with rounded sides. You’ll feel like a chef with your own cooking show when you start prepping meals with this kitchen sink. In addition to being made with a thicker metal, this sink also comes with a protective undercoating and thick rubber pads that reduce noise and better insulate the sink. This large single-basin sink is ideal for washing oversize pots and pans, such as casserole dishes and cookie sheets, but it fits within a standard 36-inch sink cabinet. The sink is made with high-quality 16-gauge stainless steel, which is thicker than the standard 18-gauge stainless steel you’ll find in most moderately-priced kitchen sinks. To protect the surface of the sink and to help water drain, there is a stainless-steel grid that keeps dishes elevated. It also comes with a drain strainer and a sleek drain cover. With a gently sloped bottom and an offset drain, the sink design prevents water from pooling. The 90-degree angles of the sink make it more difficult to clean the corners, and we recommend using a soft bristle dish brush to clean the corners. Designed with an integrated ledge, this sink comes with a cutting board and drying rack that rest perfectly on the ledge. This allows you to wash and prep produce without ever having to take a step away from the sink. When it’s time to wash dishes, simply lift the cutting board and drying rack and set them to the side. There are no levers or locking mechanisms to worry about. Price at time of publish: $370 Product Details: Dimensions: 30 x 16 x 10 inches | Material: 16-gauge stainless steel | Basin Style: Single | Installation: Undermount | Number of Faucet Holes: Zero

Best Budget Elkay Dayton Drop-in Stainless Steel Sink Lowe's View On Amazon View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: Sound-dampening pads reduce noise when using this sink. Keep in Mind: It’s made with 22-gauge stainless steel, which is thinner than most moderately-priced sinks. Drop-in sinks are a smart budget-friendly option when you’re simply looking to replace an old, worn-out sink but aren’t planning to replace the kitchen countertops. You can install this sink yourself in an afternoon with some basic DIY skills. This double sink is made with 22-gauge stainless steel, which is a durable material that can stand up to the rigors of daily dishwashing, but it is a thinner metal than some of the other stainless steel products on our best kitchen sinks list. To dampen the noise of a thinner metal, this sink has sound-deadening pads to minimize vibrations and noises when using the sink. Having two equal size sink basins is a nice feature for those who like to wash dishes in one basin and let them air dry in a drying rack in the other basin. One drawback is that each basin is 14 inches wide by 15 ¾ inches in length, and this sink is only 6 inches deep, so you won’t be able to soak larger dishes. Across the top of the sink are four faucet holes. This gives you a lot of flexibility when it comes time to pick out a faucet or reuse the one you already have. You can select a faucet with a separate lever for hot and cold water, plus it has space for a sprayer. You can also opt for a single-lever faucet and use a faucet hole cover to hide the holes on either side of the center faucet hole. With either option you can include a kitchen side sprayer or purchase a stainless-steel cap to cover the hole. Price at time of publish: $163 Product Details: Dimensions: 33 x 22 x 6 inches | Material: 22-gauge stainless steel | Basin Style: Double | Installation: Drop-in | Number of Faucet Holes: Four

Best Splurge Kohler Whitehaven Undermount Single Bowl Farmhouse Kitchen Sink Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Enameled cast iron is more durable than fireclay sinks. Keep in Mind: Accessories, such as the sink drain, strainer basket, and steel sink rack, are sold separately. If you want a sink that’s both beautiful and easy to clean, consider an enameled cast iron kitchen sink, such as the Kohler Whitehaven Undermount Single-Bowl Farmhouse Kitchen Sink. It is worth the splurge because it is designed to be easy to install on 36-inch apron-front cabinetry, and the farmhouse aesthetic will make it a showpiece in your kitchen. In addition to its charming good looks and ease of installation, it’s also incredibly durable. This sink is made from enameled cast iron, which makes it resistant to stains, chips, cracks, or burns. Fireclay sinks may have a similar look, but they are more prone to cracks and staining. Enameled cast iron is also a good insulator, which means that it will keep the hot water in your sink hotter for a longer period of time. There’s no need to use harsh chemicals to keep this sink clean as it will clean up easily with mild soap, warm water, and a soft cloth. We also love that this best kitchen sink is made from 80% recycled or reclaimed materials, making it an environmentally-friendly choice—you could even pair it with an eco-friendly countertop if you are in the process of renovating your kitchen. With one big basin, this sink can tackle soaking and scrubbing large platters, pots, and pans, which makes it a great choice for large families or home cooks who love to entertain. It has a gently sloped bottom that leads water to an offset drain so that water doesn’t pool in the sink. For an additional cost, you can purchase a steel sink rack that elevates dishes. Another accessory that you will need to purchase to have the sink properly installed is the sink drain and strainer basket. Price at time of publish: $870 Product Details: Dimensions: 34 x 22 x 9 inches | Material: Enameled cast iron | Basin Style: Single | Installation: Undermount | Number of Faucet Holes: Zero The 9 Best Kitchen Faucets of 2023 for Adding Style and Function to Your Kitchen

Best Stainless Steel Blanco Formera Undermount Stainless Steel Single Bowl Undermount Sink Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: Rounded corners make it easier to clean than stainless steel sinks with 90-degree angles. Keep in Mind: It is made with 18-gauge stainless steel, which is good for home use, but it’s not as thick as a commercial-grade stainless steel sink. If you like a tidy kitchen, then you should consider an undermount kitchen sink. This single-basin stainless steel kitchen sink is installed below the countertop, giving your space a seamless look and preventing buildup that can sometimes accumulate around the edges of a drop-in stainless steel sink. One benefit of this single-basin kitchen sink is that it can handle large platters, but it also fits within a standard 36-inch sink cabinet so there’s no need to splurge on custom cabinetry to get the large kitchen sink you’ve always wanted. Another feature that makes this best kitchen sink easy to use is the rounded corners. This design prevents debris from collecting in the corners, making it easier to clean with the simple wipe of a washcloth. This sink also has sound-dampening insulation to reduce the noise from doing dishes or running the garbage disposal. Although the corners are soft to the touch, this stainless steel sink has a sleek modern kitchen look. The drain is offset with a gently sloping base to direct water to the drain. The strainer basket, drain, and stainless-steel sink grid are sold separately. This sink is made from 18-gauge stainless steel, which is a high-quality material for residential use. If you’re looking for commercial-grade stainless steel, you’ll want to shop for 16 or 14-gauge stainless steel. Price at time of publish: $509 Product Details: Dimensions: 33 x 18 x 9 inches | Material: 18-gauge stainless steel | Basin Style: Single | Installation: Undermount | Number of Faucet Holes: Zero

Best Copper Signature Hardware Fiona 33” Farmhouse Single Basin Copper Sink Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Build.com Why You Should Get It: The hammered copper finish has a distinctive style that will give your kitchen a handcrafted look. Keep in Mind: Copper sinks require a little more care to protect the patina, so you’ll want to avoid abrasive cleaners. There is something undeniably alluring about a hammered copper sink—it brings an artisan feel to the kitchen. When you opt for a farmhouse-style sink with a hammered copper finish, like this sink from Signature Hardware, you’re making the sink a focal point of the kitchen. This high-quality single-basin copper sink is made of solid copper, and the sink bowl was pressed into shape so there are no internal welds that you need to worry about breaking open over time. This sink comes with a 25-year limited warranty so you can feel good about the investment you’re making into this copper kitchen sink. One consideration for this sink (and any farmhouse sink) is that you will need a base cabinet designed to hold a sink with an exposed apron. To properly care for a copper sink, you need to be mindful of what substances come into contact with the sink. It’s not hard to maintain the finish of a copper sink—all you need to do is clean it daily with mild soap, warm water, and a soft cloth. It sounds easy enough, but it’s important not to leave dirty dishes or water standing in the sink overnight as it could cause the sink to show more wear and tear. The bottom of the sink is sloped to help water drain away, but a quick wipe down each evening will keep the sink looking better longer. You also want to avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaners that could damage the finish. Price at time of publish: $1,209 Product Details: Dimensions: 33 x 22 x 9 inches | Material: Copper | Basin Style: Single | Installation: Undermount farmhouse | Number of Faucet Holes: Zero

Best Black Elkay Quartz Classic ELGRU1322BK0 Black Single Bowl Undermount Sink Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This sink is durable and easy to clean with mild soap. Keep in Mind: This material is tough and could break dishes or glassware dropped in the sink. If you’re looking for a kitchen sink in a distinctive color, such as black, shopping for a quartz composite kitchen sink is a smart choice. With this black quartz composite sink, the color goes all the way through the material, so if you do happen to scratch or chip the material there won’t be a noticeable mark. This sink is also non-porous so you don’t have to worry about oils or food staining the surface. This undermount single bowl sink in black would nicely complement an industrial modern or a dark and moody kitchen. For contrast, pair this black sink with a light-colored countertop or if you prefer that it fades into the background, opt for a stone countertop with a lot of color and movement. The bottom of the sink is almost 9.5 inches deep, which offers plenty of space to hide dishes until you’re ready to wash them, and the bottom is gently sloped to help water drain away. The drain is positioned in the center of the bowl horizontally and toward the back of the sink, and it sits just under the faucet, which further helps prevent standing water in the sink. Overall we recommend this sink because it’s easy to maintain, it’s moderately priced, and it doesn’t show much wear and tear. If you’re looking for a durable option that doesn’t need a lot of TLC, this may be the ideal sink for you. Price at time of publish: $330 Product Details: Dimensions: 33 x 18.44 x 9.44 inches | Material: Quartz Composite | Basin Style: Single | Installation: Undermount | Number of Faucet Holes: Zero The 8 Best Touchless Kitchen Faucets of 2023 to Enhance Your Kitchen

Best Farmhouse Kingston Brass Articstone 36-Inch Farmhouse Sink Build View On Lowe's View On Build.com View On Faucetdirect.com Why You Should Get It: The ribbed design on the sink apron adds timeless texture to your kitchen. Keep in Mind: This wide sink needs a base cabinet that is at least 39 inches wide, which is bigger than the standard sink base cabinet. A farmhouse sink imbues the kitchen with historical charm, and this eye-catching farmhouse kitchen sink takes the nostalgia up a notch with a textured design on the apron. The front of this sink features a series of columns that make a style statement that would be a perfect fit in a cottagecore or modern farmhouse-style home. The sink is made out of a stone composite, which makes it very durable and easy to clean. It comes with a basin rack and a strainer basket, and you get a one-year warranty. At 36 inches wide, this sink is one of the widest sinks on our list of best kitchen sinks. While having an extra wide sink is great for tackling heavy-duty dish cleanup, it also means that you need a special base cabinet to support the sink. Standard sink cabinets are 36 inches wide, and this sink requires a base cabinet that is at least 39 inches wide and also has space for an exposed sink front. This sink does come with mounting hardware. Unlike many of the other single-basin sinks on this list, this sink has a center drain, which may require some plumbing changes under the sink. For example, if you’re changing from a double-basin sink to this single-basin sink, your plumber will have to make some adjustments under the sink to get everything to align properly. It is not a hard fix, but it will add to your installation costs. Price at time of publish: $984 Product Details: Dimensions: 36 x 18 x 9.56 inches | Material: Stone composite | Basin Style: Single | Installation: Undermount farmhouse | Number of Faucet Holes: Zero

Best Double Bowl Blanco Diamond 32-Inch Undermount Double Basin Kitchen Sink Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This sink’s non-porous surface prevents bacteria growth. Keep in Mind: A double-basin sink isn’t wide enough to accommodate extra large platters, pots, and pans. Busy households that need low-maintenance fixtures should consider this double-basin sink made of Silgranite, which is a stone composite. This material is durable and resistant to heat, so it won’t blister, burn, melt, or discolor if exposed to high heat. The surface is also non-porous so oils and food residue are easily washed away, reducing bacteria growth. In addition to being easy to clean, this sink has a double-basin design, which is great if you like to wash dishes and let them air dry. The center divider sits about ¾ of an inch below the top edge of the sink, which discourages water from splashing out of the sink if the flow of water from the faucet hits the center. This makes it easier to wash, lift, and transfer dishes from one side of the sink to the other. While it doesn’t seem like a big benefit, this simple design feature makes it more ergonomically efficient to use. This sink is installed under the counter for an integrated look, and you can customize your kitchen with the sink color of your choice. It comes in a range of neutral colors including bright white, grays, browns, and black. There are no faucet holes in the sink so you can install the faucet of your choice directly onto the countertop, which creates a clean feel. The bottom of the sink gently slopes back to the drains. Having the drains located in the rear of the sink basins leaves space under the sink in the front of the sink cabinet for storage. Price at time of publish: $508 Product Details: Dimensions: 32 x 19.36 x 9.5 inches | Material: Granite composite | Basin Style: Double | Installation: Undermount | Number of Faucet Holes: Zero

Best Undermount Ruvati 28-inch Workstation Undermount Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It is made with commercial-grade stainless steel and comes with four workstation accessories. Keep in Mind: It is not as wide as other single-basin sinks. If you love to cook meals at home, then this undermount workstation stainless steel kitchen sink is a great option for you. It is made with 16-gauge stainless steel, which is often found in commercial sinks, and it has sleek 90-degree angles for a sharp modern look. This sink comes with a stainless-steel grid, a drain, and a strainer basket so that you have everything you need to install the sink with a single purchase. The drain is centered at the back of the sink, which makes it easy for water to drain away in the middle of the sink if you’re using the cutting board or another accessory on either side of the faucet. There are several accessories that transform this single-basin sink into a workstation where you can prepare meals with ease. The sink has a built-in ledge where you can rest a wooden cutting board, colander, and drying rack, all of which are included with the purchase of the sink. You can buy additional accessories that fit with this workstation sink, such as a mixing bowl or pasta strainer. One drawback to this undermount workstation sink is that it is not as wide as the other single-basin sinks on our list of best kitchen sinks. It is only 28 inches wide, while most of the other single-basin sinks are 32-33 inches wide. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in functionality—this chef-inspired workstation sink is a home run for the serious at-home cook. Price at time of publish: $379 Product Details: Dimensions: 28 x 19 x 10 inches | Material: 16-gauge stainless Steel | Basin Style: Single | Installation: Undermount | Number of Faucet Holes: Zero