The 10 Best Kitchen Knife Sets of 2023 for Home Cooks of All Skill Levels

Our top pick is the Wusthof Classic 9-Piece Knife Block Set from Amazon, due to the knives’ sharp blades, sturdy feel, and handy storage block. Read on for more recommendations of the best kitchen knife sets.

To help you find the best set for your needs, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites on the market, in a wide range of sizes, price points, and uses.

“A great kitchen knife set is first and foremost, safe and comfortable for you,” says chef and cookbook author Tracy Wilk . An ideal kitchen knife set, she says, should include knives that “fit in your hand, are not too heavy or too light, and don’t make you feel too intimidated.”

Regardless of whether you’re a seasoned chef who loves nothing more than dreaming up delicious meals or a hesitant kitchen newcomer who’s still working on mastering the basics, it’s essential that you gather the right tools to help you on your cooking journey. In addition to items like sauté pans and silverware sets, you’ll want to get a great kitchen knife set that you can use for so many of your daily needs.

Best Overall Kitchen Knife Set Wusthof Classic 9-Piece Knife Block Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s a strong, sharp set of knives that comes with shears and a wooden block. Keep In Mind: It’s a little pricey and the knives don’t fill the whole block. For a strong and durable set of kitchen knives that you’ll be able to use for years on end, the Wusthof Classic 9-Piece Knife Block Set is our pick for the best kitchen knife set. Although it’s a bit pricier than some other sets out there, it comes with eight high-quality knives including a paring knife, a utility knife, an Asian utility knife, a serrated utility knife, a bread knife, a cook’s knife, a honing steel, and shears (unlike many knife sets that come without). It also comes with a gorgeous wooden block to store them all in. These knives are made from top-notch tempered steel that resists discoloration, corrosion, dulling, and fading. They each have sharp, precise blades and a triple-riveted base, as well as a full bolster that’ll let you handle the knives safely. And while the knives boast a lightweight and easy-to-hold feel, they’re sturdy and dependable. Just note that because the block has room for more knives than come with the set, you’ll need to buy a few extra on your own if you want to fill in those gaps. Price at time of publish: $665 Product Details: Material: High carbon stainless steel I Number of Pieces: Nine I Block or Case: Block

Best Budget Kitchen Knife Set Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It’s a lightweight and stylish set of inexpensive knives. Keep In Mind: The handles are a bit chunky compared to other knives. Looking to keep your kitchen purchases under a tight budget? Consider opting for this affordable option from Henckels, which comes with 15 useful pieces: a paring knife, a serrated utility knife, a santoku knife hollow edge, a chef’s knife, a bread knife, six steak knives, honing steel, shears, and a hardwood knife block for storage. In addition to its low price, this set boasts precise, fine-edge blades for all its knives, all of which are made from top-tier, stain- and rust-free stainless steel. They have a lightweight feel that makes it easy to hold and maneuver them, as well as curved handles that allow you to get a firm grip during use. Plus, all of the knives and shears are dishwasher-safe, so cleaning up after cooking prep will be a breeze. On the downside, the handles are a bit blocky, so they won’t fit perfectly in everyone's hands. But if keeping costs down is your main priority, make sure not to miss out on this set despite those minor flaws. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel I Number of Pieces: 15 I Block or Case: Block

Best Splurge Kitchen Knife Set Shun Hikari Knife Block, Set of 7 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: The knives are handcrafted and made from high quality materials. Keep In Mind: They require handwashing. For shoppers that are able and willing to spend a bit more on their kitchen accessories, take note of this gorgeous and high-quality knife set from Williams Sonoma. Each of the five handcrafted knives (a paring knife, a utility knife, two chef’s knives, and a bread knife) are made from durable stainless steel and feature birch handles. These knives are sharp and effective, with micro-serrations designed to reduce friction and help the knives last for years on end. They all have comfortable grips thanks to polished bolster, and moisture- and bacteria-resistant handles can be used by both left- and right-handed chefs. The storage block, also made from birch, has eight slots for various knives as well as the included honing steel. Hone your knives once a week, and sharpen them yearly using a whetstone or knife sharpener. To help prevent rusting, be sure to hand wash these knives and avoid using bleach or citrus extracts. Still, this is an excellent set of knives for anyone who isn’t shopping with a tight budget and wants a top-level collection of kitchen tools. Price at time of publish: $1,280 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel, birch wood I Number of Pieces: Seven | Block or Case: Block The 15 Best Cutting Boards of 2023

Best Magnetic Kitchen Knife Set Schmidt Brothers Bonded Ash 15-Piece Knife Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It features extra safety and easy storage for your knives. Keep In Mind: It’s not magnetic on both sides. Magnetic knife blocks can be super helpful in keeping all your knives safely secured when not in use, and we’re particularly fond of this option from Schmidt Brothers. It comes with 15 pieces (a bread knife, a slicer knife, a chef’s knife, a Santoku knife, a double edge utility knife, a fine edge utility knife, a paring knife, six steak knives, a knife sharpener, and an ash wood knife block), all of which are sturdy, durable, and meant for long-lasting use. These steel-made knives feature sharp blades and unpolished handles, which help ensure a strong grip and reduce the risk of slipping during use. And then there’s that slidable magnetic block, which keeps each knife tightly stored yet easy to access whenever you need to grab one. It’s a space-saving and convenient accessory that will undoubtedly make a big difference in your cooking prep routines. Just keep in mind that the block is only magnetic on one side, and that you’ll need to wash and dry these knives carefully to avoid rusting. Price at time of publish: $400 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel I Number of Pieces: 15 I Block or Case: Block

Best Kitchen Knife Set with Block Zwilling Pro 7-Piece Knife Block Set Sur La Table View On Wayfair View On Belk.com View On Macy's Why You Should Get It: It includes six essential knives and an acacia wood block for storage. Keep In Mind: There are more open slots than there are knives. Having a solid knife block is key to keeping your kitchen knives organized and easily accessible, and we love this pick from Zwilling. In addition to featuring six quality stainless steel tools (a bread knife, a chef’s knife, a fine-edge prep knife, a paring knife, shears, and honing steel), it also comes with a two-stage sharpener as well as a 16-slot block made from stylish and sturdy acacia wood. The wooden block will keep your knives securely stored when not in use while also adding a sophisticated touch to your kitchen, thanks to its stand-out, elegant design. As for the knives themselves, they’re sharp, durable, and corrosion-resistant, and you can use the sharpener to maintain their edges as needed. Each knife has a comfortable pinch grip and an ergonomic, curved-bolster look, so you can hold them with ease. Just make sure to note that you’ll need to fill in the knife block with extra knives if you want to avoid the look of empty slots, which can add up the costs and cause some hassle if you weren’t expecting it. Price at time of publish: $350 Product Details: Material: High-carbon stainless steel I Number of Pieces: Seven I Block or Case: Block

Best Kitchen Knife Set with Case Ross Henery Professional 9-Piece Chef Knife Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s ideal for people who don’t have a lot of kitchen space and prioritize convenience. Keep In Mind: It can’t be displayed on a counter. A wooden block isn’t the only storage option for a set of kitchen knives—you can instead opt for a case, like the one included in this nine-piece Ross Henery knife set. The set comes with a carving knife, a chef’s knife, a fileting knife, a bread knife, a cleaver, a boning knife, a paring knife, a meat fork, and sharpening steel. All of the knives and tools can be safely and securely stored in a compact, roll-up canvas carrying case. The knives all come with protective sheaths, too, for extra protection. Rust- and corrosion-resistant, their blades will stay sharp for a long while, but you can use the included sharpener to hone their edges as needed. They each have a knurled grip to keep your hands steady during use, so you don’t risk slipping while preparing your food. Because these knives have a case, not a block, there’s no way to display them nicely on your kitchen counter, if that’s something you were hoping to do. Still, having such a handy way to keep them stored makes up for the issues. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Material: Stainless steel I Number of Pieces: Nine I Block or Case: Case The 14 Best Flatware Sets of 2023

Best Kitchen Knife Set with Scissors Henckels Graphite 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set The Home Depot View On Walmart View On Lowe's View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The knives are dishwasher safe. Keep In Mind: The top of the block features a stainless steel look on top of wood, which may not match certain kitchen styles. If you frequently find yourself needing a pair of scissors while cooking, the Henckels Graphite 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set is the best kitchen knife set for you. The 20-piece set comes with two paring knives, a serrated utility knife, a prep knife, a utility knife, a boning knife, a santoku knife, a bread knife, a carving knife, a chef’s knife, eight steak knives, and a pair of kitchen shears. All of the knives and tools can be safely placed in the self-sharpening wooden knife block. These carbon knives and scissors are all razor-sharp and have fine-edge blades, as well as triple-rivet, lightweight handles for an easy grip. The block is made from elegant ash wood and comes with labeled guide slots, so you can easily know where each knife is supposed to go. Additionally, the self-sharpening feature automatically hones the knives whenever they’re stored or taken out. Unlike many knives on our list, these are dishwasher safe so you won’t have to spend extra time washing and drying your utensils. Keep in mind that the top of the wooden block does feature a stainless steel-looking cap, which may not match your exact kitchen aesthetic. However, if you’re indifferent toward the look, this is the best kitchen knife set with scissors to add to your countertop. Price at time of publish: $280 Product Details: Material: Carbon stainless steel I Number of Pieces: 20 I Block or Case: Block

Best Small Kitchen Knife Set Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Set 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s perfect for beginner chefs who aren’t doing a lot of fancy cooking. Keep In Mind: The glass may need to be dusted occasionally. If you have a small kitchen, the Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set pairs a quality knife set with convenient storage. Because this set also has all the essentials, it’s also ideal for a beginner home cook who is honing their basic knife skills. The five knives (a paring knife, a utility knife, a boning knife, a bread knife, and a chef knife) all live in a compact block made from wood and tempered glass. Not only does it take up less space than other knife sets, but it also has a natural and minimalist look that matches many different kitchen styles. The high-carbon German steel knives are durable and highly effective, with ergonomic handles and non-slip grips to help make cutting easy and comfortable. To avoid rust, wash the knives with mild soap and warm water, and make sure they are completely dry before storing them. Washing them by hand (instead of the dishwasher) will help ensure the knives will last for years to come. Because the block features glass, it may occasionally need to be dusted or wiped clean. Even so, though, this is a beautiful and convenient knife set great for smaller kitchen spaces. Price at time of publish: $159 Product Details: Material: Alloy steel I Number of Pieces: Six I Block or Case: Block

Best Large Kitchen Knife Set Calphalon Contemporary Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: The storage block is self-sharpening and the pieces are all labeled for easy identification. Keep In Mind: The handles are plastic. If you cook often or are looking to upgrade to a larger set, the Calphalon Contemporary Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set has everything you need. The 20-piece set includes a paring knife, a boning knife, two santoku knives, a tomato/bagel knife, a utility knife, a fork, a bread knife, a chef’s knife, a slicing knife, eight steak knives, and kitchen shears. The set also includes a 19-slot storage block with a walnut finish. The storage block is self-sharpening, so you can keep your knives ready to go at all times. The high-carbon steel knives are sturdy and easy for chefs of all skill levels to maneuver, with precise blades and bolsters. Also, each piece features an end cap labeled with its name and size so you never lose track of which knife is which. The knives also have plastic handles, which ensure a secure and ergonomic grip. To clean these knives, hand wash with a mild soap and warm water, and dry immediately. Avoid using bleach, citrus cleaners, or the dishwasher to help your knives last longer. Price at time of publish: $330 Product Details: Material: Alloy steel I Number of Pieces: 20 I Block or Case: Block