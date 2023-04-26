Kitchen carts come in a variety of sizes and styles so you’re sure to find one that fits your home. From a small kitchen cart that offers extra pantry storage to a wide kitchen cart that doubles as a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, there are a multitude of styles and storage options to suit any kitchen.

“Keeping essential items within reach on a kitchen cart not only saves time, eliminating the search for products deep within cabinets, but also ensures a clutter-free workspace and a stress-free cooking and entertaining environment,” says Danielle Dorn, Creative Director of mDesign.

Reclaim your kitchen countertops and move small appliances and other cooking accessories to one of the best kitchen carts. Within a small footprint, a kitchen cart adds efficient storage with multiple tiers of shelves, drawers, or full cabinets. They can also provide extra counter space when you’re preparing or serving meals.

The 10 Best Food Storage Containers for Keeping Your Lunches and Leftovers Fresh

If you’re looking for something sturdier, the Stablelink Stainless Steel Table with Caster Wheels has a weight capacity of 770 pounds.

The frame is made from alloy steel that’s painted black, and the shelves have a rustic brown finish that will complement an industrial or organic modern kitchen. Keep in mind that the weight capacity is 120 pounds, which isn’t the highest weight capacity on our list.

The outlets can be installed on either the left or right-hand side of the rack so you can set it up in a way that best fits your space, and it comes with a 6.5-foot electrical cord. You can also opt to purchase this kitchen rack without any electrical outlets if you simply want to use it for storage and decor display.

The engineered wood shelves are made with a heat-resistant finish so you don’t have to worry about using a microwave, toaster, or coffee maker on this cart.

Perfect for storing and using small appliances, this kitchen cart comes with an electrical outlet with space to plug in three items, so you won’t need an extension cord if your appliance cords are short.

Why You Should Get It: It has three electrical outlets built into the rack so you don’t have to worry about the microwave cord reaching a wall outlet.

This kitchen cart also comes with industrial-strength casters that make it easy to roll this cart from one side of the kitchen to the other. Two of the wheels feature a locking mechanism so you can keep it securely in place. It also comes with a one-year warranty.

In addition to the three drawers, there are also three shelves for open storage, including the top shelf which has a raised edge to prevent items from slipping out. This would be a smart place to store wine bottles, pantry items, or table linens.

Boost kitchen storage with this small kitchen cart that features three deep drawers. With a generous weight limit of 300 pounds, this cart can handle storing a stack of dinner plates plus a small appliance or two. Filling this cart is a great way to clear clutter off your kitchen counters.

Keep in Mind: There are a lot of parts that come in the box, so be sure to follow assembly instructions closely.

Why You Should Get It: With three deep drawers and three open shelves, this small kitchen cart offers plentiful storage space.

The countertop is made of solid rubberwood, which is water-resistant, but it can be heavy to lift into place during assembly. We recommend having another person available to help put together this kitchen cart.

Even without the drop leaf, this cart offers great storage with a series of three drawers and a wide cabinet with adjustable shelves that can hold cookbooks, small appliances, dishware, and more. This cart, with a black finish and brushed nickel hardware, is made out of solid and MDF wood and weighs 127 pounds.

Extend your kitchen counter space by 11 inches whenever you need more room to prep meals or serve drinks with this drop-leaf kitchen cart. You could also pull up a stool and make this kitchen cart a breakfast bar.

Keep in Mind: The countertop piece is heavy so you should plan to have someone help you assemble this kitchen cart.

Why You Should Get It: The 11-inch drop-leaf countertop creates more countertop space or a casual bar for eating.

Since there are no drawers or storage features attached to this best kitchen cart, you may want to add your own storage accessories, such as an acrylic lazy Susan or bins.

While it is made with restaurant-quality materials, the rounded edge profile makes it comfortable for home use—no bruised hips as you walk by. It’s durable, water resistant, and easy to clean with mild soap and a damp cloth. You could also use a special stainless steel cleaner if you want it to really shine.

The bottom shelf, which is adjustable, can hold up to 330 pounds, making it possible for this cart to store more than a total of 770 pounds. This means you could store several small appliances here without worrying about stability.

The Stablelink Stainless Steel Table with Caster Wheels is a heavy-duty kitchen cart for a home chef who wants to work with restaurant-quality products. The top shelf of this stainless steel kitchen cart can hold up to 440 pounds.

Keep in Mind: It doesn’t come with any built-in storage features—you may want to add storage accessories, such as trays or an acrylic lazy Susan.

Why You Should Get It: This restaurant-quality stainless steel cart has an adjustable height lower shelf.

The wood top offers an easy spot to prepare meals, although if you want to avoid nicks and cuts in the counter surface you may want to use a separate cutting board. This kitchen cart is only available in a gray finish, and it doesn’t come pre-assembled.

It would also be an efficient place to store everyday dishware and flatware as you could unload items from the dishwasher and move them straight into the utensil holders and open shelf.

Our favorite feature of this storage-packed kitchen cart is the open shelf under the counter. You can use the shelf to stow heavy platters or cookware without having to bend down low to get them out of a base cabinet.

A closed cabinet at the base of this kitchen cart is a smart place to store a toaster or another small appliance you want to get off the counters.

The Gerolakkos ClickDecor Anson Kitchen Island Bar Cart will supplement the storage in your kitchen. It has two drawers, which would be a convenient place to store table linens and other essentials you want out of sight but close at hand.

Keep in Mind: It only comes in a gray finish, which may not work with every style of kitchen.

Why You Should Get It: It has two drawers, a closed storage area, open shelves, utensil cubbies, and a towel rack.

On the side of the cart, there are two speed-rail shelves that keep mixers and spirits—or grilling seasonings—close at hand. This best kitchen cart comes with a 72-inch electrical cord so you have some flexibility in where to set the cart once you plug it in.

The top of the cart has a cutting board for slicing limes for summer cocktails or for preparing food before grilling. There is also a sink-like space that can hold up to 32 cans.

If you plan on hosting backyard parties this summer , this is the best kitchen cart for you. This stainless steel outdoor cart has everything you need for entertaining. It features an LED-illuminated dual-zone beverage refrigerator that holds up to 39 bottles of wine on one side of the cart, while the other side has a compartment for dry storage.

Keep in Mind: It has to be plugged in to operate the fridge and LED lights, so you need an electrical outlet near this outdoor kitchen cart.

Why You Should Get It: It’s the ultimate entertaining kitchen cart with a dual-zone wine fridge, a storage drawer, an ice bucket, and counter space to mix cocktails.

The center shelf is a removable wire tray that makes a smart place to store produce or extra dishware. Slatted wood on the bottom offers a sturdy shelf for small appliances or cookware. This kitchen cart is only 24 inches wide, so only one person will be able to use it at a time, unlike the Jayesh 60-inch Rolling Kitchen Cart .

Off to the side is a removable spice rack and towel rack that includes several S-hooks so you can store kitchen utensils or hang dish towels. Inside the small drawer, you could add an optional knife block to make this kitchen cart a complete meal prep station.

For those looking for a butcher block option, this is the best kitchen cart for you. The butcher block top was designed with a built-in groove that catches any stray liquids and directs them to a stainless steel chef pan that sits below a cut-out in the butcher block. You can also use this removable pan to collect scraps while you chop up ingredients for a healthy dinner for you and your partner .

Keep in Mind: This cart is only wide enough for one person to use at a time.

Why You Should Get It: It has a grooved edge to catch juices and direct them into a recessed stainless steel chef pan.

The wheels are made of metal and have a locking mechanism so you can keep it in place.

This piece comes fully assembled, except for the wheels, but they simply screw into place. This item is made of solid wood and MDF and weighs more than 100 pounds, so you should plan to have someone help you install the wheels and position the kitchen cart.

If you want a kitchen cart that doubles as your central island, this is the best kitchen cart for you. It is 60 inches wide and has two center drawers and two glass-front cabinets, so you have plenty of room for kitchen storage . There is also a slatted shelf at the bottom of the cart for storing baskets, platters, or small appliances.

Keep in Mind: This cart is made of wood and weighs more than 100 pounds so you will need an extra set of hands to install the metal wheels.

Why You Should Get It: With drawers and glass-front doors, it adds storage and traditional style.

Assembly is straightforward, and no tools are required—the mesh baskets simply snap into place.

Since it’s on wheels, you could also roll it out into a dining area and let it serve as a bar cart . You could also use it for extra storage in your living room or guest bathroom.

The top of the cart is made with engineered wood in a vintage finish. The combination of black metal and a distressed wood top gives this kitchen cart an industrial style that would work well in a modern Farmhouse or transitional-style home .

Standing at 34 inches tall, this slim storage cart can provide 7 inches of counter space plus three shelves. The main metal mesh shelves would make a smart home for spices or pantry staples, while the smaller side basket can hold cooking utensils or your favorite flatware . There’s also a rod on the opposite side that can hold your favorite kitchen towel.

Keep in Mind: The total weight capacity of the cart is 22 pounds, so you can’t add heavy appliances or dishware to its shelves.

Why You Should Get It: At just 7 inches wide, this kitchen cart can be tucked into almost any small kitchen.

The 10 Best Pantry Storage Containers to Organize Your Kitchen in 2023, According to Testing

Two storage baskets (12 x 21 x 8 inches) sit below the countertop, and they can be used to store produce such as potatoes or onions. The slatted shelf at the bottom of the cart could hold small appliances, such as a slow cooker or a stand mixer . This heavy-duty kitchen cart weighs 190 pounds, so you may need some help to bring it inside once it’s been delivered. To maintain the look and durability of the wood, the butcher block top should be oiled monthly .

It is built to order in one of nine distressed finishes: natural maple, warm cherry, useful gray, alabaster, barn red, basil green, black, walnut, or slate gray.

The craftsmanship of this kitchen cart, made with solid wood and a 4-inch-thick end-grain maple butcher block countertop, is unmatched and comes with a one-year warranty.

Keep in Mind: To properly maintain the butcher block top, you should apply Boos Mystery Oil to the cutting board once a month.

Why You Should Get It: This kitchen cart is made to order from solid wood and has a beautiful 4-inch end-grain maple butcher block top.

The storage baskets are made of plastic, so we don’t recommend storing heavy items in this cart, but it is a smart way to boost pantry storage.

This cart is also a fun way to add a pop of color to your kitchen as it comes in black, blue, orange, or white. It’s also easy to assemble and doesn’t require the use of tools. Casters on the bottom and grooved handles on the top make it easy to move the cart from room to room.

Tall and slim, this affordable kitchen cart can boost kitchen storage with ease. Thanks to its five storage shelves, you can clear out some space in your pantry or use it to store items that are cluttering your kitchen counter . If you have a small kitchen, consider keeping pasta, snacks, or baking supplies in this budget-friendly kitchen cart.

Keep in Mind: The storage baskets are made of plastic, which makes it lightweight, but it may not be as durable as a metal shelf.

Why You Should Get It: With five shelves, this small kitchen cart can store a lot of items within a small footprint.

This kitchen cart also has locking casters so you can use it as an island or move it from place to place while you cook. Since it comes in either a black or white finish, it will complement any kitchen style.

The cabinet area has adjustable shelves and is a great place to store serving platters, small appliances, or other items that you don’t want to leave sitting out on your countertops.

The top is made of 0.5-millimeter stainless steel, which is a durable surface for preparing food. This cart is also big enough to hold small appliances like a toaster or coffee maker. There is a small spice rack on the side of the counter surface so you can keep your favorite oils and seasonings close by while you’re preparing to roast some vegetables . The open shelves are useful for storing frequently used dishware or mixing bowls.

For the best overall kitchen cart, the Yaheetech Kitchen Cart takes the top spot. Adding this kitchen cart is like adding 48 inches of countertop space plus cabinet storage to your kitchen.

Keep in Mind: It weighs 73 pounds and has to be assembled, so you may need an extra set of hands to put it together.

Why You Should Get It: This kitchen cart has multiple storage options, including open shelves, drawers, and cabinet space.

The Bottom Line

Our top pick for the best kitchen cart is the Yaheetech Kitchen Cart because it has multiple storage options including open shelves, drawers, cabinet space, a towel rack, and a spice rack. It comes in a black or white finish, has a durable stainless steel work surface, and is available for a moderate price.

What to Know About Kitchen Carts Before Shopping

Dimensions

Kitchen carts come in a wide variety of sizes, and the size you need depends on several factors.

“When picking a kitchen cart make sure to pick a size that fits your kitchen layout and storage needs,” says Janelle Cohen, author and professional organizer at Straighten Up by Janelle. “If you need help visualizing, use some blue tape to map out the size and what walking room will be left over. This way you can get the biggest size without overwhelming your space.”

We found that most countertop-height kitchen carts were 34 to 36 inches tall, so they will be similar to or slightly shorter than your standard 36-inch kitchen countertops. There are also taller kitchen carts, such as the Bestier Baker’s Rack which is 50 inches high.

Slim kitchen carts, like the Yitahome 4-Tier Slim Storage Cart, can be as narrow as 7 inches, making them easy to tuck into a small space. Most of the moderately sized kitchen carts on our list of best kitchen carts are 23 to 36 inches wide.

Larger kitchen carts that are often used as kitchen islands are typically 49 to 53 inches wide, and the biggest kitchen cart on our list, the Jayesh 60-inch Rolling Kitchen Cart, is 60 inches wide.

To make sure a kitchen cart will fit in your kitchen before you purchase it, mark the dimensions of where you want the kitchen cart to go on the floor with painter’s tape.

If it’s going to be used as an island, you should have at least 36 to 42 inches of space on all sides of the cart for clear walkways in the kitchen. Be sure to double-check that the kitchen cart won’t interfere with opening appliance doors, such as the dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven.

Weight Capacity

Generally speaking, less expensive kitchen carts are made of lightweight materials, such as plastic, and will not be able to hold a lot of weight. These are good for storing pantry items, like pasta and crackers, but are not equipped to handle small appliances or heavy dishware.

Moderately-priced kitchen carts made with MDF can usually handle 100 to 200 pounds in total weight. However, it’s more important to look at the weight limit per shelf instead of the overall weight so that you know what shelves can handle heavier items, such as a microwave.

Kitchen carts made of solid wood and stainless steel can handle heavier loads of up to 300 to 400 pounds. However, these kitchen carts are also the most expensive and can be heavy to move and assemble.

Before you shop, consider what items you want to store on your kitchen cart. If you just want it to supplement pantry storage then you probably don’t need to look for anything with a high weight capacity.

But if you’re looking to store wine, cookware, dishes, or small appliances on a kitchen cart then you should pay close attention to weight capacity.

Material

Kitchen carts are made out of plastic, engineered wood, metals (such as alloy steel and stainless steel), and solid wood.

Higher quality materials such as solid wood and metal are more expensive and more durable than kitchen carts made from cheaper materials. Stainless steel carts can handle a lot of wear and tear, but their sleek commercial-style look may not be right for every style of home.

Solid wood kitchen carts are handsome, but will be very heavy and expensive. For a more moderately priced kitchen cart made of wood, look for one that is made with some solid wood pieces, such as the countertop, and some MDF boards for shelves and cabinet doors.

Less expensive kitchen carts made of plastic are a good way to supplement pantry storage or to make your home more efficient by storing everything you need for a specific task, such as breakfast prep.

You could use a plastic kitchen cart to hold cereal boxes and coffee supplies. We recommend buying the kitchen with the most durable materials in your price range.

Your Questions, Answered

What should you store on a kitchen cart?

“Kitchen carts are a great place to store frequently used tools and utensils, cookbooks, or

anything that feels worthy of display and easy access,” Dorn says. “I love using functional yet decorative canisters or lazy Susans on a kitchen cart to make your cooking experience more efficient.”

Kitchen carts can also be used to store pots and pans, cookware, dishes, cutting boards, spices, and fresh fruits and vegetables. You can also use it as a portable bar cart or a serving cart during parties or family gatherings.

What are the benefits of a kitchen cart?

“Kitchen carts are practical and versatile storage solutions for your kitchen,” Cohen says. “They increase storage space, especially if you have limited cabinet or counter space. They are easy to move around so you can place them wherever you need them most in your kitchen.”

Kitchen carts are a great way to clear clutter off your countertops while keeping items close at hand. You can also use kitchen carts to boost pantry storage or create a specialized storage area, such as a coffee bar or baking center.

What features should you look for in a kitchen cart?



“For kitchen bar carts, having multiple tiers is a must,” Dorn says. “Three tiers will provide a significant amount of additional surface area for you to keep your kitchen essentials, allowing you to keep your kitchen counters clear and available for workspace.”

The Yaheetech Kitchen Cart has three levels of open storage as well as a closed cabinet for lots of storage options. Look for convenient features like a towel rack or spice rack near the countertop. We also recommend a cart with wheels, so you can easily maneuver to your cooking or prep station.

Who We Are

Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer for Better Homes and Gardens, writing about a variety of topics, including home design, holiday crafts, and more. To find the best kitchen carts she researched the ins and outs of kitchen carts for this story, comparing the latest features and product specifications. She also consulted with Danielle Dorn, Creative Director of mDesign, and Janelle Cohen, Author and Professional Organizer at Straighten Up by Janelle to learn about the safety considerations of step stools.