The 10 Best Pet- and Kid-Friendly Couches of 2023 for Active Households

Our selections include only couches that will live up to use for more than the short term, and are upholstered in fabrics that resist claws, stains, and daily wear.

To navigate the major material, style, and care considerations behind choosing the best pet- and kid-friendly couches, we talked with Robert Ventolo, President and Principal Designer of Crain + Ventolo, Michelle Murphy, founder and principal designer of Demi Ryan, and Kim Armstrong, owner and principal designer of Kim Armstrong Interiors. Durability and maintenance drive decision-making, but style should not be sacrificed.

A couch plays an important role in home decor and functionality, as well as being a big purchase, both financially and physically. Add the need to live up to a household with pets, children, or both, and it can quickly become an intimidating purchase—but it doesn’t have to be.

In addition to vigorous fluffing to maintain the comfort and revive the appearance, you can also steam wrinkles to create a smoother appearance. Dry cleaning is recommended for almost all their fabrics since the covers are easily removed, though the cotton canvas does respond to some spot cleaning.

The 72 x 41-inch sofa is on the shorter side for our list, but with a generous 26-inch seat depth, you can really take advantage of cuddle time. Seat cushions are a mix of foam and loose fill, and back cushions are fully loose fill. While there is support at the core, there’s more to sink into. But this cloud-like experience also means that both seat and back cushions are going to get flat, move around, and get wrinkly.

The Neva is available in more than 20 fabrics—including a recycled faux fur that is plush and machine-washable. One of the fabrics recommended for an active household is the Cotton Canvas, which is durable for rough play and is tightly woven to avoid snags from claws. We love that Sixpenny sells slipcovers so you can replace a damaged cover or simply change up your style.

With a loose fit and oversized French seam slipcover, the Neva is perfectly at home in a traditional space—and yet it can transition surprisingly well into a more clean-lined contemporary decor. The Neva was tested by one of our editors , who found it lived up well to puppy paws and daily life.

The best pet- and kid-friendly couches don’t make you choose style over function, and Sixpenny’s Neva Sofa absolutely stands out on our list for both its looks and comfort.

Keep in Mind: If you’re prone to fussing over wrinkles and slouching seatbacks, this isn’t the model for you.

Why You Should Get It: This editor-approved couch is both soft and durable.

A benefit of the sleek, modern style is that there are no channels, stitching, or piping to attract lint, dirt, or tufts of pet hair. With no pillows to fluff, the tightly upholstered model will retain its shape without much maintenance from you.

Available in more than 200 fabrics, you can narrow your selection with specific filters like performance, cat friendly, dog friendly, family friendly, and stain repellent, so it’s easy to identify the fabrics that match your lifestyle needs. Upholstery cannot be removed from this tight back model, but it can be spot cleaned with solvent- or water-based solutions, as well as diluted bleach.

Note that with the curved back, however, the seating area is just 70 inches wide. Paired with a standard 22-inch seat depth, and foam-core and fiber cushions that provide a firm and supportive seat, the Ada is better for sitting than for prolonged lounging.

If you love a modern look, the Room & Board 80-inch Ada Sofa is the perfect choice for you. The clean, precise lines provide a contemporary look while the rounded back softens the stark lines. It provides a cozy modern aesthetic that would fit in with a hygge-inspired space as well as a traditionally modern home.

Keep in Mind: The upholstery cannot be removed to be cleaned—it’s spot clean only.

Why You Should Get It: There are over 200 fabrics to choose from to help customize this modern couch to your lifestyle and aesthetic.

Sabai is all about sustainability, which doesn’t just mean the materials used, but also product longevity. They offer replacement inserts, covers, legs and even sofa sides, so that you don’t have to scrap your investment. Assembly is required, but it arrives in just four flat-packed boxes.

Sabai warns the velvet will attract fur, which is common for velvets, but a lint roller will help remove pet hair from the fabric. When a more thorough cleaning is needed, the removable cushion and pillow covers can be machine washed (cold, gentle cycle) and air dried. They can be spot cleaned with gentle household cleaners, too.

To get just the right style to match your space, choose from three leg finishes and five colorful velvets. However, if you prefer neutrals, this won’t be the best option for you since there are only deep or bright colors to choose from. Made from recycled water bottles, the lush fabric has a tight weave that makes it scratch- and stain-resistant. If you spill something on this couch, it’s easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth.

This 85 x 34-inch couch is simple and clean. Ample arms are soft for lounging, and you can choose from a bench cushion or individual seat cushions with no impact on cost.

If you love the look and feel of velvet, the Sabai The Essential Sofa is the best kid- and pet-friendly couch for you. Built around a sturdy wood frame, the foam seat and recycled fiber back cushions offer a more supportive sit for better longevity.

Keep in Mind: There are only five velvet fabric options, and none of them are neutral.

Though it looks taut and tailored, this couch has a top layer of memory foam so it feels soft. If a tightly upholstered sofa gives you pause, the Remi comes in a slipcover model , and you can choose a machine-washable fabric for total control and protection.

At 105 inches long and 35 inches deep, and with a 825 pound weight capacity, it can comfortably hold three people with room for a couple furry family members to curl up, too. The 26-inch seat depth works great for lounging, but the 10-inch seat back height may not provide enough back support for some.

The simple design is further enhanced by durable, stain- and scratch-resistant fabrics like the tightly woven performance washed canvas. This fabric has an oil- and water-repellent coating so you don’t have to worry about dirty paws or snacks on movie night. To maintain, gently blot spills quickly with a damp cloth or sponge to remove excess water. Tough stains can be dry cleaned, too.

What makes it one of the best pet- and kid-friendly couches is the tight back upholstery that’s effortless to live with. No cushions to fluff or put back into place, you just have to vacuum crevices for crumbs and debris, and clean up pet hair .

For the best modular pet- and kid-friendly couch, we recommend the West Elm Remi Modular Sofa. It provides a modern look and customizable options so you can have a couch that best suits your lifestyle and space. The three pieces can be used all together to form a couch, or you can separate them to create individual seating.

Why You Should Get It: The tight back style is super easy to care for and reconfigure.

Foam-padded and fiber- and feather-filled cushions on a wood frame offers plenty of support. Both the bench and back cushions are removable but not reversible (typical for leather), and the covers can also be removed for professional cleaning if needed. When it arrives at your home, you’ll have to attach the legs yourself, but otherwise it’s ready for use.

The bolster cushions add traditional flair and a comfortable headrest while laying down. The seat tufting will help disguise wear, but it will also collect crumbs and debris, so you’ll have to pay attention to the details while cleaning. Luckily, the only maintenance required is to wipe with a clean soft cloth, and fluff cushions to maintain shape.

Choose from the black or blue Oxford Leather, a semi-aniline leather—more durable than full aniline—that is capped off with a protective finish for added longevity. The bench seat cushion eliminates the gap between seats for comfortable lounging (and fewer lost remotes) on the 88 x 38 inch couch.

Leather is one of the most expensive upholstery options for sofas, and it can also require the most care, from routine conditioning to rapidly cleaning spills. However, good leather is also supple and it's one of the few materials intended to proudly show its age and wear. It’s also a material that’s prone to scratches, but resistant to shedding. Article’s Oxford Leather Sven strikes the right balance for the best pet- and kid-friendly leather couch.

Keep in Mind: The tufting on the seat will collect crumbs and fur.

Why You Should Get It: High-quality leather with a protective finish helps this couch standup to household activity.

The seat cushion is removable which means it’s easy to vacuum, lint roll, and spot clean. The stain-resistant velvet can be dry cleaned or spot cleaned with upholstery shampoo or foam from a mild detergent. Though it has a solid frame, it weighs only 70 pounds, meaning it might slide on smooth floors when confronted with an excited large dog. Partial assembly is required, so grab your toolbox to put on the legs.

Measuring just 58 inches long, it’s an average loveseat perfect for rooms short on space. With a standard 24-inch seat depth, firm foam and fiber seat cushions, and upholstered back, this is not a loungey choice. However, the firmer construction and vertical channel tufting work to help retain its charming shape and quality durability. We love that the more tailored structure means this is a piece of furniture you don’t have to worry about looking too disheveled after someone—furry or otherwise—hops off.

If you’re in the market for a loveseat, the Mistana Boevange-Sur-Attert Loveseat is our top pick. Although the white boucle won’t be the most kid- or pet-friendly, the other velvet choices are great options for active and busy households. The velvet is available in emerald forest green, rust, blush rosa, dark blue, dark gray, and light gray.

Why You Should Get It: Shapely but clean-lined, this petite sofa will mesh with any decor.

Burrow conducts durability testing as well as scratch and stain tests, so the couch can stand up to a little chaos. It has a hardwood frame, and the cushions have three layers of foam for a long and supportive life.

Plus, the cushions are reversible: lightly tufted on one side and plain on the other, so you can get the right look for your space. And since it’s modular, you can reconfigure or add to it, including elements like an ottoman or chaise. It comes with a USB outlet and power cord for handy access to your phone charger.

You also get to personalize the leg and arm style. You can choose from ebony, oak, walnut, black, chrome, or brass legs, depending on what your style and aesthetic is. For the arm style, pick from a slope, arch, or block style.

Burrow’s Nomad sectionals offer excellent customization. Though there are only five fabric color options, including ivory and light gray, three are in darker, dirt- and stain-hiding colors: red, navy, and charcoal. The olefin fabric is a tight weave so it naturally resists scratches and stains, and it can be spot cleaned with a water and bleach solution.

Why You Should Get It: This modular sectional can grow with your family and change with your space—and for a great price.

But don’t worry, a down-proof ticking enclosure will help keep all that glorious filling in place (though you may still want to do some fluffing for maintenance). Beneath it all, a hardwood frame provides a durable and high-quality foundation.

With slim track arms and a low profile, this modern sofa looks inviting thanks to large, plush cushions. The seat features a foam core wrapped in a cushiony blend of fiber and down, while the back cushions are filled with fiber and down for a sink-in experience.

In addition to specifying a right or left chaise, you can choose from almost 200 fabrics–and 179 of them are labeled as kid- and pet-friendly, including chenilles, velvets, and textured weaves. The 100 percent polyester microfiber is also stain-resistant—so accidental spills will bead and run off, rather than sit and soak—but you can spot clean with stain remover or damp cloth and mild detergent.

Crate & Barrel’s Lounge Deep Chaise Sectional has an extra wide chaise and an extra deep seat (29 inches, compared to the Lounge’s 24-inch seat). It makes for a truly luxurious place to hang out, but might not be the most comfortable option for entertaining guests.

Keep in Mind: The deepest model on our list, your feet likely won’t be touching the floor if your back is against the cushions.

Why You Should Get It: The wide chaise lets you stretch out with plenty of room for your kids or pup to do the same.

Most of the options come with slipcovers that can be machine-washed on warm (but should not be tumble dried) or dry cleaned (in any solvent except trichloroethylene). You can purchase other Kivik slipcovers from Ikea so that you can update your purchase on a budget in the future, too. Full assembly is required, and that includes applying the tightly tailored slipcovers.

The medium firm foam seats sit on a frame constructed of fiberboards, plywood, and solid wood. Fiber-filled back cushions have more bounce and sink-in softness—the kind that definitely will start to sag if your pets favor sitting on back cushions, so should be fluffed to help revive the shape. Both seat and back cushions are removable so you can flip and rotate for even wear, and easily vacuum both the cushions and area underneath.

One of our favorite parts is the low and wide armrests, which offer the perfect chin rest for sleeping dogs, perch for a cat, convenient location for snacks, or spot to rest a laptop. However, this versatility does mean it limits the 90-inch sofa to just 70 inches for seating.

Ikea’s Kivik offers a simple, modern look that’s easy to clean and offers generous seating. The covers can come off the cushions—or any other part of the sofa, for that matter—for laundering or tough spot cleaning.

These cushions should also be flipped for even wear—think of it like a mattress—but that's also handy for quickly hiding a stain when company is on the way. The hardest part to clean might be the piping details around the seat cushions, which will collect lint and crumbs, but that’s easily vacuumed with a crevice tool.

Both the seat and back cushions are removable and the covers are easily unzipped and removed for cleaning, which is helpful for spot cleaning and dry cleaning. To spot clean, gently rub the stain with a microfiber cloth dampened with an upholstery cleaning product, then pat dry with another dry cloth. Dry cleaning is recommended for stubborn stains.

This couch has a standard 22-inch seat depth that feels firm and supportive, thanks to foam cushions and an upright seat back. It also has a 5.5 inch arm width, which means this sofa is comfortable for both formal entertaining and casual wine nights.

Our best overall pick is the Soto Sofa from Apt2B. Among the 87 fabric options for the Soto, you can find plenty that will live up to an active lifestyle. For homes with kids and pets, we recommend microfiber, plush velvet, Taylor fabrics, and the darker smoke and charcoal fabrics.

Keep in Mind: The piping details look elegant, but they easily collect crumbs in the creases.

Why You Should Get It: Removable and reversible covers help you tackle stains and messes.

The Bottom Line

With top style and a reasonable price, Apt2B’s Soto is an easy to care for pet- and kid-friendly sofa. If you’re looking for something bigger to entice family time while lounging in the living room, check out Crate & Barrel’s Lounge Deep 2-Piece Double Chaise Sectional Sofa.

What to Know About Pet- and Kid-Friendly Couches Before Shopping

Dimensions

Overall dimensions help you narrow the field of options to couches that will fit in your space. Dimensions like seat depth also help you decide how you, your pets, and your kids, will fit while sitting or laying on the couch. Be sure to measure your space before purchasing a couch to make sure it will fit appropriately in your living space.

Standard seating depth is 21 to 23 inches, and deeper seats are great for lounging or fitting more people on the couch. Seat height is another number you can pay attention to: 17 or 18 inches is standard. A lower couch might be easier for pets and youngsters to hop on, but too low of a seat height may be difficult for adults to get on and off.

Materials

Fabrics

Perhaps the most considered factor for the best pet- and kid-friendly couch is the fabric and upholstery. When narrowing your options, look for descriptors like stain-resistant, pet-friendly and family-friendly. These can reference the inherent nature of the fabric’s weave and fibers, or how the material has been treated, such as an added stain repellent.

Tight weaves and low-texture fabrics can also be more durable against claws and scratching, while preventing pet hair from working its way into the fibers. “If you want something that is more maintenance free, then you will need to look for ‘performance’ fabrics,” recommends Kim Armstrong of Kim Armstrong Interiors.

Performance fabrics are typically synthetic blends with characteristics that help the material, and your sofa, live up to the challenges of everyday use.

Durability is another important characteristic. You may see it qualified as “rubs” or “double rubs,” which references a certain style of abrasion testing. The higher the rub count, the more long-wearing the fabric.

Cushions

After fabric, cushions display the most wear from use and age. “A better quality cushion will maintain its shape for a longer period of time,” says Armstrong. A high-density foam wrapped encased by (or topped with) a fiber or down fill, for example, will offer both support and plush comfort.

Cushions will require more fluffing to retain the body and shape. Outside of material construction, consider if seat or back cushions and covers are removable or flippable. Loose cushions may have to be frequently put back in place, but they’re easy to clean.

Frame

The skeleton of the sofa, the frame should be constructed of sturdy material in order to withstand everyday use. Hardwood is the most common highly durable frame material, and you may frequently find it supplemented with engineered wood. Particleboard and fiberboard may be used as well, but they do not have the same durability.

Style

The style of the sofa should match the look of your space. Low to the ground with sleek, simple lines or an abstract, overstuff shape are some of the hallmarks of a contemporary sofa. Rolled arms, a high or curved back, and lots of tufting is traditional. But none of these style cues are exclusive, and there’s much to consider between those two ends of the spectrum.

Style isn’t just about decor—you can also think about style in terms of maintenance or use. Most sofas have seat cushions and back pillows, which may or may not be removable, in addition to the couch frame. Some have cushioning applied directly to the frame and then tightly upholstered. These tight-back sofas are sleekly upholstered––on the back, seat, or both—meaning they won’t have pillows or cushions.

Another choice is an upholstered or slipcover model. Slipcovers have one major advantage: they protect the sofa and cushions underneath and can be removed for cleaning. However, slipcovers can look messy and require maintenance, like ironing or pulling back into place.

Weight Capacity

Weight capacity is an important factor for everyone, from families who like to pile onto one sofa or for people with large dogs who like to lounge with them. Weight on the sofa not only wears down the cushions, it puts pressure on frame joints and seating suspension.

Before purchasing a couch, consider how many adults, children, and pets will be using the piece of furniture at one time to make sure it can suit your needs. Sticking within a weight capacity will help the sofa last longer, and it’s safer for your family, too.

Care Instructions

The ease of cleaning your couch cushions is an important factor when evaluating your options—especially picking the best pet- and kid-friendly couch.

“Care instructions provide specific guidelines on how to properly maintain and clean the sofa,” says Robert Ventolo, President and Principal Designer of Crain + Ventolo. “They take into account the materials used in the construction of the sofa, including the fabric or upholstery, and provide information on the best methods for cleaning and caring for the sofa to keep it looking its best for as long as possible.”

This includes how to spot clean and launder, as well as how to fluff and tuck to keep it comfortable and to minimize wear and signs of aging. Manufacturers and retailers should offer specific care instructions depending on the type of material selected for the sofa.

Often it will come in the form of fabric care codes: S (solvents, dry clean only), W (water-based cleaner only), and W/S (either S or W methods). Armstrong suggests looking for fabrics that come with instructions for water-soluble (W) solutions. “They will be the easiest to get stains out of using everyday products for upholstery,” Armstrong says.

Your Questions, Answered

What is the best material for a couch if you have dogs?

Shedding, muddy paws, smelly slobber, and a lot of lazy lounging can take its toll on a sofa. Tightly woven fabrics like canvas, twill, velvet and microfiber will not only help prevent liquids and debris from getting into the fabric or reaching the cushion, they stand up better against scratches.

Loose weaves and highly textured fabrics, like many linens, knits, tweeds, and chenilles, are more susceptible to damage and they trap fur. Performance fabrics combat the dirty paws and sleepy drool. Leather is another popular option, and though it can be more susceptible to scratches, it’s easy to wipe off fur. In addition to fabric, think about color. “When you have pets, especially pets that shed, it’s best to look at fabrics that are similar to the value tone of their fur,” Armstrong says.

What couch color is best when you have kids?

Darker colors are less likely to show stains and imperfections. As you’ve probably learned with dark floors or furniture, a deeper solid shade may hide some flaws, but dust and lint, for example, can still be visible.

Ventolo recommends deeper shades with patterns, which can be more forgiving in a household with kids. “Patterns will typically camouflage some stains, spills, and soiling that you would prefer people not see,” Armstrong agrees.

But, that doesn’t mean lighter tones are out. “I have two dogs who love getting onto the sofas, and a teenage boy, yet I have two white sofas in my own house,” says Michelle Murphy of Demi Ryan. Murphy cites performance fabrics, like Crypton, as to why she’s able to have a seemingly vulnerable couch color.

Armstrong—who has two dogs, one cat, two kids—says a slipcover is another way busy households like hers can get a light couch if they want to.

What is a good price for a couch?

“A range would be starting $1,000 up to $10,000—this all depends on your needs,” says Murphy. Our most affordable couch on our list is the IKEA Kivik Sofa, which is under $1,000, while our most expensive couch is the Lounge Deep 2-Piece Left Arm Double Chaise Sectional Sofa which starts at around $5,000.

Murphy sees sofas falling in three categories. The first: models that will last a few years and with limited fabric options, which cost up to $1,500. The second category is the costliest, $5,000 and up, but Murphy says the purchase will produce a sofa that should last for years and can be recovered as styles and tastes change. The third category is that in-between area, which Murphy says is often the sweet spot for people with kids or pets: good quality, but with an easier price tag.

Many of the models in this middle tier come in stylish, durable fabrics, but note that fabric upgrades add to the cost as well. Don’t forget that size can really come into play here, too. A sofa or sectional will be more expensive than a loveseat. But overall, it’s totally possible to find a great pet- and kid-friendly couch and decorate your living room on a budget.

Who We Are

Kristina McGuirk is a freelance writer with more than a decade of experience writing and researching product and home design stories for Better Homes and Gardens brands. For a better understanding of the elements that combine to create the best pet- and kid-friendly couches, she reached out to Robert Ventolo, President and Principal Designer of Crain + Ventolo, Michelle Murphy, Founder and Principal Designer of Demi Ryan, and Kim Armstrong, Owner and Principal Designer of Kim Armstrong Interiors.