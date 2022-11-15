Shopping The 9 Best Juicers of 2022, According to Our Research Get your daily dose of nutrients from the Nutribullet Slow Juicer By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Website Brittany VanDerBill has been writing copy and content for businesses and publications since 2016. She began writing for Dotdash Meredith in 2021, covering a variety of topics including pets, clothing, and product guides. Her work has been published with several Dotdash Meredith brands, including Travel + Leisure, People, Allrecipes, and Paw Print magazine. She has also written sponsored content for The Foundry 360, Dotdash Meredith's award-winning custom content studio. Her other bylines include HerMoney, Airfarewatchdog, Psych Central, PRiME Women, and more. Brittany is skilled in writing about a variety of topics, but her specialties are travel, lifestyle, and pet content. In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know About Juicers Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon Juicing can be an incredibly delicious way to boost your intake of vitamins and minerals. All kinds of juicing recipes exist, so the sky's the limit on what you can make. The same could be said for the many juicer models out there as well. It seems as though there are an endless number of juicing machines to choose from. Because so many juicers exist, we combed through dozens of them to create a list of the best juicers. We examined factors such as whether the juicer is masticating or centrifugal and the speeds, pitcher capacity, and more. We interviewed Brandon Jurewicz of JuiceRecipes.com for expert advice on selecting the best juicer. Among many other tips, Jurewicz shares, “Juicing is something that needs to work with you. If juicing takes too long or you have to clean a lot of parts, you're not going to do it.” Our pick for the best overall juicer is the Nutribullet Slow Juicer because it is dishwasher-safe, smaller in size, and easy to use. Here are the best juicers, according to our research. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Nutribullet Slow Juicer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Hamilton Beach HealthSmart Juicer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer at Namawell.com Jump to Review Best Cold Press: Omega Juicer NC800HDS at Amazon Jump to Review Best Small: Magic Bullet Mini Juicer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Attachment: KitchenAid Juicer and Sauce Attachment at Amazon Jump to Review Best Portable: Dash Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large: Breville Juice Fountain Cold Centrifugal Juicer, Silver at Amazon Jump to Review Best Centrifugal: Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Premium 2-Speed Juice Extractor at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Nutribullet Slow Juicer Amazon View On Amazon View On Nutribullet.com Why You Should Get It: This juicer doesn’t take up a ton of space and most of the parts can go into the dishwasher.Keep in Mind: At 24 ounces, the pitcher is on the smaller end of the spectrum. As a centrifugal juicer, Nutribullet’s Slow Juicer only has one speed. However, it’s a lower speed which provides a quieter operation overall. Plus, the machine itself is relatively small which means it won’t take up tons of space on your kitchen counter or in your cabinet. It measures roughly 11 pounds, so it's not difficult to move. While the size of the pulp basin isn’t specified, the pitcher holds 24 ounces of liquid. It’s a little on the smaller side which helps the machine stay compact. It may not be ideal if you plan on juicing large quantities at once, but it’s a great option for smaller batches of juice. The feed chute is nice and wide at three inches, reducing the time you’ll need to spend cutting your fruits and veggies before juicing them. Cleaning it is easy since everything but the pusher and the auger (which is steel tipped for added strength) can go right into the dishwasher. The price point and push-button operation make it easy to use, especially for beginners. Price at time of publish: $188 Product Details: Type: MasticatingDimensions: 6.25 x 7 x 17 inchesPitcher Capacity: 24 ounces Pulp Basin Capacity: Not listedNumber of Speeds: One Best Budget: Hamilton Beach HealthSmart Juicer Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: If you’re looking to try out juicing for the first time, this is easy to use, affordable option. It’s also lightweight and saves on valuable kitchen space.Keep in Mind: The lower price may mean it won’t last as long as other juicers. Brandon Jurewicz of JuiceRecipes.com notes the Hamilton Beach HealthSmart Juicer is a great option for those who are new to juicing. This price point is exceptional for beginners who want to try juicing for the first time, per se, for its health benefits. Keep in mind that because it’s on the lower end of the price spectrum, it may not last quite as long as a more expensive juicer might. However, at $50, the price is a good deal. And Jurewicz says if you decide you love juicing after trying it, you can always upgrade to another higher-quality machine. Designed to take up less space, this is also great for people who are limited on kitchen real estate for appliances. It’s only about five pounds, making it super easy to stash away in a cupboard when you’re not using it. To use it, you turn the juicer on or off, making it super easy to use. The 2.4-inch feed chute is not quite as large as our pick for best juicer overall, but it’s a respectable size that’ll save you time and effort on prepping fruits and vegetables before juicing them. It’s also easy to clean up since the removable pieces are dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Type: CentrifugalDimensions: 8.4 x 6.5 x 12.72 inchesPitcher Capacity: Not listedPulp Basin Capacity: Not listedNumber of Speeds: One Best Splurge: Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer 4.4 View On Namawell.com Why You Should Get It: This is a quiet machine with a hopper to hold produce for juicing, and it can be used to make smoothies.Keep in Mind: You can’t use frozen fruits or vegetables in this juicer, and it’s not dishwasher safe. The best juicer if you are looking to splurge is the Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer. Jurewicz told us if he were shopping for a new juicer right now, he’d “definitely be eyeballing” the J2. (Editor's Note: We were gifted this juicer to test out first-hand.) For starters, the machine runs very quietly, which was a pleasant surprise. The juicer comes with a recipe book that helps juice newbies. The book includes handy tips about how to prep various fruits and vegetables before juicing them. Unfortunately, this model can’t handle frozen produce, which means you won’t be able to make frozen desserts or cocktails with it. You’ll also need to hand wash all of the pieces. On the plus side, it comes with a smoothie strainer, so you can make smoothies. While the machine is a little intimidating at first glance with its many components, it’s intuitive to assemble. Using it to make juice is a cinch since you turn the knob to the “on” setting. Another major bonus? It comes with a hopper that lets you add in all your produce at once, depending on how much juice you’re planning to make. You can easily add more products as you go if you’re making a large batch of juice. Price at time of publish: $550 Product Details: Type: MasticatingDimensions: 9.8 x 9 x 17.7 inchesPitcher Capacity: 35 oz Pulp Basin Capacity: Not listedNumber of Speeds: One Best Cold Press: Omega Juicer NC800HDS Omega View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This is a model used by the expert we consulted for the story, and it comes with a 15-year warranty on both parts and performance.Keep in Mind: The price point is quite a bit higher than many other juicers on the market. Though this juicer weighs nearly 20 pounds, it is one of the best juicers for people who plan to juice often. Jurewicz told us he uses this particular model himself. “The reason why I like it is it has a big enough feed chute so I don't have to cut things into small pieces, and {it} doesn't struggle with carrots/celery like some other ones I've tried," says Jurewicz. It’s worth noting that even with just one speed, the motor is powerful. Yet it runs quietly, so it’s easier on the ears as you’re juicing. This juicer comes with a larger feed chute to trim your prep time, though it’s not specified how large the chute is. Omega’s juicer comes with a 15-year warranty on parts and performance, which brings in added value for the steeper price tag. Besides juicing, you could also make nut butter, baby food, and your own frozen desserts (such as the banana “nice cream” Jurewicz favors). Price at time of publish: $420 Product Details: Type: MasticatingDimensions: 6.5 x 14.5 x 15.5 inchesPitcher Capacity: Not listedPulp Basin Capacity: Not listedNumber of Speeds: One Best Small: Magic Bullet Mini Juicer Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Macy's Why You Should Get It: This is a lightweight juicer that’s small in size, so it’s easy to stash away in a kitchen pantry or cupboard. It’s also perfect for taking juice on the go.Keep in Mind: The juice container holds up to 16 ounces, which is on the smaller side. Sometimes, it’s incredibly helpful to have kitchen appliances as small as possible. In that case, this Magic bullet mini juicer is an excellent pick. It weighs just under seven pounds, so you can feel free to move it around the kitchen with ease. Keep in mind this truly is a miniature juicer, as the juice pitcher it comes with is a 16-ounce cup. If you want to take your juice on the go, it's great. But you might want another option to make larger batches of juice at once. However, the pulp bin holds 52 ounces. You can load the attachments into the top rack of your dishwasher for simple cleanup. The machine itself comes with a one-year limited warranty. For beginners to juicing or those interested in new concoctions, the juicer comes with a juicing recipe book to give you inspiration for creating your own juice at home. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Type: CentrifugalDimensions: 7 x 6 x 11.5 inchesPitcher Capacity: 16 ounce Pulp Basin Capacity: 52 ounceNumber of Speeds: One The 10 Best Pantry Storage Containers to Organize Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Testing Best Attachment: KitchenAid KSM1JA Masticating Juicer Walmart View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: If you already have a KitchenAid mixer and don’t want to buy a second appliance, consider this juicer attachment. Keep in Mind: Because it’s a KitchenAid brand, this juicer attachment will only work with their mixers. Not every juicer is a standalone machine. This model is an attachment designed specifically to work with KitchenAid’s mixers, a popular kitchen appliance. Though the attachment is specific to this brand, it comes with several components that allow you to create a few different things. You’ll receive three pulp screens to create juices, sauces, or jams. The feeding tube is extra wide to help reduce prep time spent chopping vegetables or fruits into a more manageable size. You can run everything in the attachment through the dishwasher in the top rack only, except the drive assembly (which is what attaches to the mixer). The juicer attachment also includes a brush to help you get everything cleaned out and ready for your next juicing session. KitchenAid is a household appliance name known for making quality machines. Plus, the one-year warranty makes this the best juicer attachment. Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Type: MasticatingDimensions: 9.65 x 7 x 11.6 inchesPitcher Capacity: Not listedPulp Basin Capacity: Not listedNumber of Speeds: One These 10 Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines Are the Best Way to Start Your Morning Best Portable: Dash Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer 4.3 View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: When you want a juicer that’s powerful yet portable, consider this option. It will also lend itself well to frozen desserts and cocktails thanks to the attachment to frozen foods.Keep in Mind: You’ll want to cut any fruits or veggies into one-inch pieces before juicing, so this requires a bit more hands-on work. Campers and other travel enthusiasts will love the small size of this portable masticating juicer. It features an attachment so you can toss in frozen fruits and veggies for easy juicing at the press of a button. You can even make sorbet with this machine. However, you should note that it works best when you cut the food into small pieces, around one inch or so in size. Though you’ll need to hand wash this juicer, it comes with a handy brush to help you clean the two cups that come with the machine. There’s a two-year warranty, too, so you’ll be able to hang onto this one for a while. This juicer is lightweight at just under 3.5 pounds, so it’s super easy to take with you wherever you go. Or, stash it on the counter or in a cabinet—its size and weight mean you can move this one around with you. This gets our vote as the best juicer that’s easily portable. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Type: MasticatingDimensions: 3.9 x 4.9 x 14.23 inchesPitcher Capacity: 1 liter (33.81 ounces)Pulp Basin Capacity: Not listedNumber of Speeds: One Best Large: Breville BJE430SIL Juice Fountain Cold Centrifugal Juicer 3.8 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Strong titanium blades, a large 70-ounce pitcher capacity, and an option to juice right into a glass make this a versatile, larger-sized pick.Keep in Mind: This will extract juice pretty quickly, which could be messy if you’re juicing into a glass instead of the included pitcher. If you’d rather make one big batch of juice at a time, Breville’s Juice Fountain is the way to go. Its titanium blades and two speeds will chop up all kinds of fruits and vegetables. The pitcher can hold up to 70 ounces of juice, and it has a seal, meaning you’ll have leftovers to stash in the fridge for a day or two. You could skip the pitcher and juice right into a glass if you want a single serving of juice. But do note: you’ll need to keep a close eye on it if you go this route, as the pitcher comes with a directional spout to keep things cleaner. The cold spin technology works with low heat, so it won’t make your juice warm—which can also destroy all those nutritious vitamins and minerals you’re probably after from juicing. Pop the juicer cover, bowl, puree disc, and pitcher into your dishwasher for quick cleanup. It’s also got a larger feed chute, so you won’t have to worry about chopping up fruits and vegetables into tiny pieces before juicing. Price at time of publish: $198 Product Details: Type: CentrifugalDimensions: 10.5 x 14.5 x 17.6 inchesPitcher Capacity: 70 ounces Pulp Basin Capacity: Not listedNumber of Speeds: Two The 7 Best Milk Frothers of 2022, According to Our Testers Best Centrifugal: Hamilton Beach 67850 Big Mouth Premium 2-Speed Juice Extractor 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The cleaning tool built into the extractor makes loosening up pulp and debris easier, plus the pitcher holds 40 ounces of juice and has a foam strainer. Keep in Mind: The machine is on the louder side while running thanks to its powerful motor, and you’ll need to hand wash the juice pitcher. Two speeds and a wide-mouth feed chute combine with an 850-watt motor to create this powerful centrifugal juicer. Though the motor can be rather loud, it does a great job of juicing into the included 40-ounce pitcher. The pitcher comes with a froth separator, so once you pour out the juice, you’ll have a smooth drink free of foam. Though capacity isn’t listed, the pulp bin is nice and large, so it will hold a bit of pulp from juicing. This is another juicer that lets you add whole fruits and vegetables, trimming back on prep time. When it’s time to clean the strainer after juicing, this juicer has a handy cleaning tool — just run it over the strainer to loosen up the pulp and other debris for easier cleaning. You can send the pulp bin, juice bowl, and the machine’s lid right through the dishwasher, though you’ll want to hand wash the pitcher. Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Type: CentrifugalDimensions: 9 x 15.5 x 15 inchesPitcher Capacity: 40 ouncesPulp Basin Capacity: Not listedNumber of Speeds: Two The Bottom Line Our pick for the best juicer overall is Nutribullet’s Slow Juicer because of its quieter operation, space-saving size, and wide feed chute. What to Know About Juicers Before Shopping Type In the world of juicers, you can go with a masticating juicer or centrifugal juicer. Each has its own pros and cons (more on that later), so selecting a type of juicer comes down to your needs and preferences. Brandon Jurewicz of JuiceRecipes.com recommends a centrifugal juicer if you want to give juicing a try. Generally speaking, he says they’re easier to clean and offer products at a lower price point. “If you decide you love it, start looking into a better juicer. Juicing is something that needs to work with you. If juicing takes too long or you have to clean parts, you're not going to do it. Choosing a juicer isn't about the slight variations in nutrients, it's what works for you," says Jurewicz. Dimensions When shopping for juicers, consider both the size of the whole machine and the size of the feed chute. Some machines can be quite large, taking up more counter space. Jurewicz adds that he uses an Omega NC800HDS masticating juicer because “it has a big enough feed chute, so I don't have to cut things into small pieces.” Pitcher Capacity A juicer will have a pitcher to hold the juice, and pitcher size will vary a bit with each machine. However, Jurewicz says the pitchers are “all pretty standard” these days at about 32 ounces of capacity. Pulp Basin Capacity As with pitcher capacity, Jurewicz says pulp basin capacity is pretty standard, too. The pulp basin holds the leftovers from whatever food you’re extracting juice from. A smaller basin could mean you’ll need to pause to empty it while juicing. The Number of Speeds Jurewicz says that many centrifugal juicers come with varying speed options. "In my opinion, it's mostly marketing since you're only ever going to be using the highest speed. They say to use the low speeds for leafy greens, but it's not going to help much." Your Questions, Answered Are masticating or centrifugal juicers better? According to Jurewicz, each type of juicer has its pluses and minuses. “Masticating juicers chew and squeeze the fruits and vegetables that you put in them. It's a slower process, but you yield more juice and it allows you to juice leafy greens like spinach.” On the other hand, he says, “Centrifuge juicers spin blades at high speeds, which makes quick work of harder fruits and vegetables like carrots, apples, celery, but {don’t} do great with the softer leafy greens and will just throw most of it in the pulp bin.” He also adds that centrifugal juicers tend to create a wetter pulp, which means more of your juice goes into the pulp bin. “People like my dad prefer a centrifugal juicer because he wants to get it done. I mostly use a masticating juicer, but if I want an apple, carrot, or celery juice I get out the centrifugal," says Jurewicz. What can you put in a juicer? You can put just about any fruit or vegetable into a juicer, notes Jurewicz. Though he explains bananas and avocados aren’t so great for juicing because they’ll “just turn into mush.” He also cautions that you’ll want to remove any large pits from produce before juicing. Can you only make juice with a juicer? Centrifugal juicers generally only make juice, but masticating juicers can do a few more things. For instance, Jurewicz tells us some people use masticating juicers to make baby food or nut milk. He makes “nice cream” out of frozen bananas to create an “ice-cream-like texture” for a healthier treat. “Put a few frozen strawberries or frozen blueberries through the juicer too, crush up some graham crackers in it... I could talk about that dessert for a while, it's that good," says Jurewicz. Who We Are This article was written by Brittany VanDerBill, a freelance lifestyle and travel writer whose work has been published with several Dotdash Meredith brands. 