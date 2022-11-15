The 9 Best Juicers of 2022, According to Our Research

Here are the best juicers, according to our research.

Our pick for the best overall juicer is the Nutribullet Slow Juicer because it is dishwasher-safe, smaller in size, and easy to use.

Among many other tips, Jurewicz shares, “Juicing is something that needs to work with you. If juicing takes too long or you have to clean a lot of parts, you're not going to do it.”

Because so many juicers exist, we combed through dozens of them to create a list of the best juicers. We examined factors such as whether the juicer is masticating or centrifugal and the speeds, pitcher capacity, and more. We interviewed Brandon Jurewicz of JuiceRecipes.com for expert advice on selecting the best juicer.

Juicing can be an incredibly delicious way to boost your intake of vitamins and minerals. All kinds of juicing recipes exist, so the sky's the limit on what you can make. The same could be said for the many juicer models out there as well. It seems as though there are an endless number of juicing machines to choose from.

Best Overall: Nutribullet Slow Juicer Amazon View On Amazon View On Nutribullet.com Why You Should Get It: This juicer doesn’t take up a ton of space and most of the parts can go into the dishwasher. Keep in Mind: At 24 ounces, the pitcher is on the smaller end of the spectrum. As a centrifugal juicer, Nutribullet’s Slow Juicer only has one speed. However, it’s a lower speed which provides a quieter operation overall. Plus, the machine itself is relatively small which means it won’t take up tons of space on your kitchen counter or in your cabinet. It measures roughly 11 pounds, so it's not difficult to move. While the size of the pulp basin isn’t specified, the pitcher holds 24 ounces of liquid. It’s a little on the smaller side which helps the machine stay compact. It may not be ideal if you plan on juicing large quantities at once, but it’s a great option for smaller batches of juice. The feed chute is nice and wide at three inches, reducing the time you’ll need to spend cutting your fruits and veggies before juicing them. Cleaning it is easy since everything but the pusher and the auger (which is steel tipped for added strength) can go right into the dishwasher. The price point and push-button operation make it easy to use, especially for beginners. Price at time of publish: $188 Product Details: Type: Masticating

Best Budget: Hamilton Beach HealthSmart Juicer Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: If you’re looking to try out juicing for the first time, this is easy to use, affordable option. It’s also lightweight and saves on valuable kitchen space. Keep in Mind: The lower price may mean it won’t last as long as other juicers. Brandon Jurewicz of JuiceRecipes.com notes the Hamilton Beach HealthSmart Juicer is a great option for those who are new to juicing. This price point is exceptional for beginners who want to try juicing for the first time, per se, for its health benefits. Keep in mind that because it’s on the lower end of the price spectrum, it may not last quite as long as a more expensive juicer might. However, at $50, the price is a good deal. And Jurewicz says if you decide you love juicing after trying it, you can always upgrade to another higher-quality machine. Designed to take up less space, this is also great for people who are limited on kitchen real estate for appliances. It’s only about five pounds, making it super easy to stash away in a cupboard when you’re not using it. To use it, you turn the juicer on or off, making it super easy to use. The 2.4-inch feed chute is not quite as large as our pick for best juicer overall, but it’s a respectable size that’ll save you time and effort on prepping fruits and vegetables before juicing them. It’s also easy to clean up since the removable pieces are dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Type: Centrifugal

Best Splurge: Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer 4.4 View On Namawell.com Why You Should Get It: This is a quiet machine with a hopper to hold produce for juicing, and it can be used to make smoothies. Keep in Mind: You can’t use frozen fruits or vegetables in this juicer, and it’s not dishwasher safe. The best juicer if you are looking to splurge is the Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer. Jurewicz told us if he were shopping for a new juicer right now, he’d “definitely be eyeballing” the J2. (Editor's Note: We were gifted this juicer to test out first-hand.) For starters, the machine runs very quietly, which was a pleasant surprise. The juicer comes with a recipe book that helps juice newbies. The book includes handy tips about how to prep various fruits and vegetables before juicing them. Unfortunately, this model can’t handle frozen produce, which means you won’t be able to make frozen desserts or cocktails with it. You’ll also need to hand wash all of the pieces. On the plus side, it comes with a smoothie strainer, so you can make smoothies. While the machine is a little intimidating at first glance with its many components, it’s intuitive to assemble. Using it to make juice is a cinch since you turn the knob to the “on” setting. Another major bonus? It comes with a hopper that lets you add in all your produce at once, depending on how much juice you’re planning to make. You can easily add more products as you go if you’re making a large batch of juice. Price at time of publish: $550 Product Details: Type: Masticating

Best Cold Press: Omega Juicer NC800HDS Omega View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This is a model used by the expert we consulted for the story, and it comes with a 15-year warranty on both parts and performance. Keep in Mind: The price point is quite a bit higher than many other juicers on the market.

Though this juicer weighs nearly 20 pounds, it is one of the best juicers for people who plan to juice often. Jurewicz told us he uses this particular model himself. “The reason why I like it is it has a big enough feed chute so I don't have to cut things into small pieces, and {it} doesn't struggle with carrots/celery like some other ones I've tried," says Jurewicz. It’s worth noting that even with just one speed, the motor is powerful. Yet it runs quietly, so it’s easier on the ears as you’re juicing. This juicer comes with a larger feed chute to trim your prep time, though it’s not specified how large the chute is. Omega’s juicer comes with a 15-year warranty on parts and performance, which brings in added value for the steeper price tag. Besides juicing, you could also make nut butter, baby food, and your own frozen desserts (such as the banana “nice cream” Jurewicz favors). Price at time of publish: $420 Product Details: Type: Masticating

Best Small: Magic Bullet Mini Juicer Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Macy's Why You Should Get It: This is a lightweight juicer that’s small in size, so it’s easy to stash away in a kitchen pantry or cupboard. It’s also perfect for taking juice on the go. Keep in Mind: The juice container holds up to 16 ounces, which is on the smaller side. Sometimes, it’s incredibly helpful to have kitchen appliances as small as possible. In that case, this Magic bullet mini juicer is an excellent pick. It weighs just under seven pounds, so you can feel free to move it around the kitchen with ease. Keep in mind this truly is a miniature juicer, as the juice pitcher it comes with is a 16-ounce cup. If you want to take your juice on the go, it's great. But you might want another option to make larger batches of juice at once. However, the pulp bin holds 52 ounces. You can load the attachments into the top rack of your dishwasher for simple cleanup. The machine itself comes with a one-year limited warranty. For beginners to juicing or those interested in new concoctions, the juicer comes with a juicing recipe book to give you inspiration for creating your own juice at home. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Type: Centrifugal

52 ounce Number of Speeds: One

Best Attachment: KitchenAid KSM1JA Masticating Juicer Walmart View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: If you already have a KitchenAid mixer and don’t want to buy a second appliance, consider this juicer attachment. Keep in Mind: Because it’s a KitchenAid brand, this juicer attachment will only work with their mixers. Not every juicer is a standalone machine. This model is an attachment designed specifically to work with KitchenAid’s mixers, a popular kitchen appliance. Though the attachment is specific to this brand, it comes with several components that allow you to create a few different things. You’ll receive three pulp screens to create juices, sauces, or jams. The feeding tube is extra wide to help reduce prep time spent chopping vegetables or fruits into a more manageable size. You can run everything in the attachment through the dishwasher in the top rack only, except the drive assembly (which is what attaches to the mixer). The juicer attachment also includes a brush to help you get everything cleaned out and ready for your next juicing session. KitchenAid is a household appliance name known for making quality machines. Plus, the one-year warranty makes this the best juicer attachment. Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Type: Masticating

Not listed Number of Speeds: One

Best Portable: Dash Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer 4.3 View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: When you want a juicer that’s powerful yet portable, consider this option. It will also lend itself well to frozen desserts and cocktails thanks to the attachment to frozen foods. Keep in Mind: You’ll want to cut any fruits or veggies into one-inch pieces before juicing, so this requires a bit more hands-on work. Campers and other travel enthusiasts will love the small size of this portable masticating juicer. It features an attachment so you can toss in frozen fruits and veggies for easy juicing at the press of a button. You can even make sorbet with this machine. However, you should note that it works best when you cut the food into small pieces, around one inch or so in size. Though you’ll need to hand wash this juicer, it comes with a handy brush to help you clean the two cups that come with the machine. There’s a two-year warranty, too, so you’ll be able to hang onto this one for a while. This juicer is lightweight at just under 3.5 pounds, so it’s super easy to take with you wherever you go. Or, stash it on the counter or in a cabinet—its size and weight mean you can move this one around with you. This gets our vote as the best juicer that’s easily portable. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Type: Masticating

Best Large: Breville BJE430SIL Juice Fountain Cold Centrifugal Juicer 3.8 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Strong titanium blades, a large 70-ounce pitcher capacity, and an option to juice right into a glass make this a versatile, larger-sized pick. Keep in Mind: This will extract juice pretty quickly, which could be messy if you’re juicing into a glass instead of the included pitcher.

If you’d rather make one big batch of juice at a time, Breville’s Juice Fountain is the way to go. Its titanium blades and two speeds will chop up all kinds of fruits and vegetables. The pitcher can hold up to 70 ounces of juice, and it has a seal, meaning you’ll have leftovers to stash in the fridge for a day or two. You could skip the pitcher and juice right into a glass if you want a single serving of juice. But do note: you’ll need to keep a close eye on it if you go this route, as the pitcher comes with a directional spout to keep things cleaner. The cold spin technology works with low heat, so it won’t make your juice warm—which can also destroy all those nutritious vitamins and minerals you’re probably after from juicing. Pop the juicer cover, bowl, puree disc, and pitcher into your dishwasher for quick cleanup. It’s also got a larger feed chute, so you won’t have to worry about chopping up fruits and vegetables into tiny pieces before juicing. Price at time of publish: $198 Product Details: Type: Centrifugal

Not listed Number of Speeds: Two