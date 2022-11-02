The 13 Best Jewelry Organizers of 2022 to Safeguard Your Trinkets and Treasures

Here is our list of the best jewelry organizers of 2022.

Our choice for the best jewelry organizer overall is the Mark & Graham Collector’s Jewelry Box for its spaciousness, durable composition, and multiple storage compartment options.

To find the best jewelry organizers for your home we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind the type, material, and dimensions. We also consulted Spiroff for additional insight.

“Any organizer should have a place for different types of jewelry. Necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings. Huge bonus if they look good, and function well, where you can find something quickly when you need it,” says Beth Spiroff of Beth Spiroff Professional Organizing.

If you’re a jewelry lover, chances are you’ve got a few key pieces or a growing collection—and when it’s time to get it all sorted, you’ll need a great jewelry organizer to help. But how can you decide which one suits your needs?

Best Overall: Mark & Graham Collector’s Jewelry Box Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com Why You Should Get It: It has multiple storage compartments, as well as a mirror so you can check how your jewelry looks on. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options and is only offered in one color. This expansive jewelry box from Mark & Graham has everything you need in an organizer and then some, making it the best jewelry organizer overall. With its subtly hued and very durable pebbled polyurethane exterior and soft linen interior lining, it’s great for organizing and protecting all of your pieces. The box opens up to several storage sections, so you won’t be short on space. The top compartment features a ring roll and seven sections of different sizes. There are also two drawers, as well as a smaller removable travel case is included in the box too. Plus, there’s a well-fitting lid and a spacious mirror inside, so you can check yourself out before leaving the house in your new earrings or other baubles. Though it’s a more expensive option in comparison to other styles, it’s fairly spacious, so you likely won’t need to purchase any other storage options. Plus, you can monogram the box at an additional cost, making it a great gift for you or a loved one. Price at time of publish: $199 Product Details: Type: Box

Box Dimensions: 11 x 6 x 7.75 inches

11 x 6 x 7.75 inches Material: Pebbled polyurethane exterior, linen lining inside

Best Budget: Anthropologie Ursa Jewelry Stand Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: It has a decorative look that you’ll like to have on display. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in one color and one size. For a decorative and less expensive option, the best jewelry organizer of 2022 is the Ursa Jewelry Stand from Anthropologie. Simply constructed of wood and iron, the gold-finished Ursa is well-designed and ideal for nearly any surface, like the bedroom dresser top or the bathroom vanity. With four bars and a hoop to work with, you can hang necklaces and bracelets of mixed lengths, plenty of earrings, and numerous other pieces on this stand. It’s only offered in one size and one color, however, so keep that in mind when gifting or imagining it in your own space pre-purchase. To care for the stand, all you have to do is wipe it with a soft, dry cloth to get the dust and occasional grime off. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Type: Stand

Stand Dimensions: 9.25 x 3.75 x 13 inches

9.25 x 3.75 x 13 inches Material: Wood, iron

Best Splurge: WOLF Zoe Medium Jewelry Box View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales View On Nordstrom Why You Should Get It: The box features a convenient top handle for carrying. Plus, it features a variety of storage compartments that are lined with a fabric that helps prevent tarnishing. Keep in Mind: It’s on the larger side, so it’s not ideal if you’re looking for an option you can store away. The WOLF Zoe Medium Jewelry Box is the best jewelry organizer of 2022 if you’re looking for an investment piece. The handcrafted style features a posh velvet exterior with embroidered flowers that’ll make for a decorative and functional piece for your home. The box features an abundance of storage space for necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, so you won’t be short on options for your collection. In addition to a small removable travel accessory, there’s also a convenient top handle that makes it easy to take the box on the go. Plus, the box’s handy push-lock closure holds everything securely together for safekeeping. Part of what makes this pic one of the best jewelry organizers is that it’s made with the brand’s trademark LusterLoc fabric inside, which helps prevent your jewelry from tarnishing over decades. Price at time of publish: $475 Product Details: Type: Box

Box Dimensions: 8.5 x 7.75 x 11.25 inches

8.5 x 7.75 x 11.25 inches Material: Velvet

Best Box: WOLF Palermo Small Jewelry Box Neiman Marcus View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Horchow.com View On Neiman Marcus Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in three colors, features a mirror, and locks with a key for added security. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options and is ideal for smaller jewelry collections. If you’re looking for a box style, this WOLF design is the best jewelry organizer worth considering. The box, which features a mirror, is offered in three colors: red, rose, and anthracite. Plus, it can be locked with a key for added security. Adorned with stunning brass hardware, this box saves space on your dresser or countertop and has more room inside than you might expect. The convenient lift-out tray has four separate compartments for different types of baubles including two ring rolls and a full-size mirror. The deep inner chamber can hold several of your favorite pieces as well. This organizer’s wood composite construction is covered with buttery leather for a stylish look. Though it’s a bit more expensive than other options, its interior has a protective lining made with the brand’s trademarked LusterLoc system, which is said to help prevent jewelry from tarnishing. Price at time of publish: $245 Product Details: Type: Box

Box Dimensions: 6 x 4.75 x 8.25 inches

6 x 4.75 x 8.25 inches Material: Wood composite, leather The 13 Best Storage Containers of 2022

Best Wall-Mounted: Pottery Barn Aubrey Wall Mounted Jewelry Organizer Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: It has a minimal, space-saving design that’ll work well in just about any room. Keep in Mind: There are no drawers or closed compartments, unlike some other styles. If you’re short on space, the best jewelry organizer is this pick from Pottery Barn. The minimal, wall-mounted design from Pottery Barn has tons of hanging space for bracelets and necklaces, so you won’t have to worry about them getting tangled. The Aubrey is a neat, crisp option that puts the focus on your jewelry, not itself. The piece is made of MDF wood and metal, a durable combination. Plus, all the necessary mounting hardware is included in the package, too, so you won’t need to buy anything additional to get it up. There are well-placed notches for your necklaces and chains, pegs for your bracelets and rings, and a bar across the center for earrings and more. It’s lightweight and can be easily transported, but it can hold up to 30 pounds of jewelry. Just note that there are no closed compartments or drawers, so it depends on your preferences. If you’re concerned about the white finish, know that it’s also easy to clean off. Just grab a soft, dry cloth and wipe it down for a smooth and dust-free look. Price at time of publish: $199 Product Details: Type: Wall-mounted

Wall-mounted Dimensions: 21 x 3 x 17 inches

21 x 3 x 17 inches Material: MDF, metal

Best for Travel: Shinola Jewelry Traveler Shinola View On Shinola.com Why You Should Get It: It has special spots for earrings, necklaces, rings, watches, and more. Keep in Mind: The color may transfer, so you’ll want to be mindful of where you put it in your luggage. The Shinola Jewelry Traveler is the best jewelry organizer of 2022 if you need to take a few pieces on the go. Made of premium leather and matte gold hardware, this piece also has carefully constructed pockets, panels, zippers, and snaps to hold each item safely in its place while you travel. The design is unlined inside and has a simple flap snap enclosure to hold it all together. It’s offered in five colors and can be monogrammed, making it a thoughtful gift to yourself or a loved one. Just keep in mind that the color may also transfer, so you’ll want to be mindful of where you put it in your luggage. Price at time of publish: $175 Product Details: Type: Pouch

Pouch Dimensions: 6.5 x 0.25 x 5.75 inches

6.5 x 0.25 x 5.75 inches Material: Leather

Best Door-Hanging: The Container Store White Over The Door Mirror & Jewelry Organizer The Container Store View On The Container Store Why You Should Get It: It has space for every type of jewelry and is lockable, so you can easily secure it. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one size. Whether it’s necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, or other pieces, this pick from The Container store is one of the best jewelry organizers worth considering. This over-the-door mirror and jewelry organizer has plenty of space for your collection and is lockable, so your pieces are always secured. The piece is crafted of sturdy medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and glass with a luxurious velvet interior lining. It’s cinch to install with reader-friendly instructions included. It’s easy to set up, but wall-mounting hardware is included if you prefer to use it that way as well. In addition to six convenient bracelet compartments, there are two trays that can be removed for optimal organizing. You can also store your extra-long necklaces, in addition to those of regular length, on the necklace pegs. When the unit is closed, you’ll be able to enjoy a full-length mirror that lets you see how each piece looks with your clothing selection. Plus, its velvety lining protects quality pieces from damage and moisture during storage. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Type: Over the door

Over the door Dimensions: 14.125 x 3.5 x 40.125 inches

14.125 x 3.5 x 40.125 inches Material: MDF, velvet The 9 Best Closet Systems of 2022 to Organize Clothes, Shoes, and More

Best for Necklaces: Pottery Barn Teen Heirloom Necklace Stand Pottery Barn View On PBteen Why You Should Get It: There are three different rods, so you can hang necklaces of different lengths. There’s also a storage drawer for small, non-hanging items. Keep in Mind: It’ll take up more space than some other styles, so you’ll need the space for it. Those with a large necklace collection are sure to appreciate this pick from Pottery Barn Teen. The jewelry organizer offers simple elegance to a space and is designed with three tiers, so you can store necklaces of different lengths. Part of what makes this one of the best jewelry organizers is that In addition to the three staggered necklace and bracelet tiers, there is also a drawer in the base where you can stash items like brooches, tie bars, watches, stud earrings, or cufflinks. The flat surface above the drawer can also hold items that won’t fit in the drawer. It’s worth noting, however, that this piece is larger than other options so you’ll need the space for it. To clean or dust it, all you have to do is wipe it with a soft cloth, either dry or damp, then gently wipe down its surfaces. Be sure not to use any harsh cleaning solutions on this stand. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Type: Display Stand

Display Stand Dimensions: 10 x 7 x 14.25 inches

10 x 7 x 14.25 inches Material: MDF, metal, linen

Best Dish: Uncommon Goods Wooden Zodiac Constellation Jewelry Dish Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Why You Should Get It: The design is offered with each zodiac sign’s specific constellation, making it a more personal pick. Keep in Mind: It’s ideal for smaller jewelry collections. For a personal pick that’ll sit pretty on a nightstand, the best jewelry organizer of 2022 is this pick from Uncommon goods. The crescent-shaped tray is offered in the 12 different zodiac constellations, so you can choose which suits you or a loved one best. Each piece is handcrafted of wood. It can hold earrings, rings, and pretty much anything trinket-sized—even your tiniest pieces. Plus, it’s less expensive than other options. The dish wipes clean effortlessly with a soft cloth and is lightweight enough to be moved around whenever you like. Whether on the bedroom nightstand, bathroom counter, or otherwise, this jewelry dish works well with most decor. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Type: Dish

Dish Dimensions: 4.25 x 3.5 x 1 inches

4.25 x 3.5 x 1 inches Material: Wood

Best Stackable: Stackers Classic Jewelry Box Collection Courtesy of Stackers. View On The Container Store View On The Container Store View On Kjbeckett.com Why You Should Get It: You can choose which pieces fit your jewelry collection and add to it as you get more pieces. Keep in Mind: It can become expensive as you add more pieces. This stackable jewelry organizing system from The Container Store helps you sort and easily find your pieces when it’s time to get dressed or plan your outfit. With this system, you’ll be able to choose from a variety of modular elements to create the best jewelry organize for your home. Start with the Classic Lidded Box and stack layers as you wish to create the ideal jewelry organizer for your needs, no matter how big your collection is. Choose from a variety of stackable elements: charm bracelet box, glass top lidded eyewear box, glass top drawer, glass top charm drawer, classic trinket drawer, deep accessory drawer, deep three-section tray, deep open tray, ring/bracelet tray, two-charm bracelet tray, six-charm bracelet tray, four-section glasses organizer, and a 25-section tray. All Stackers boxes are modular with vegan, cruelty-free leather over medium-density fiberboard exteriors and a lush lining of protective velvet inside. Just keep in mind that while you’re only choosing the pieces you need, it may become costly depending on what you need. Price at time of publish: $35 (lidded box) Product Details: Type: Stackable boxes

Stackable boxes Dimensions: From 9.875 x 1.75 x 7.25 inches (lidded box)

From 9.875 x 1.75 x 7.25 inches (lidded box) Material: MDF, vegan leather, velvet

Best Display: West Elm Terrace Golden Glass Wall Shadow Boxes West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: The wall-mounted style is space-saving and is offered in two sizes. Keep in Mind: It has minimal display pegs, so it’s ideal for smaller jewelry collections. This West Elm pick is the best jewelry organizer to consider if you want to put a few of your favorite pieces on display. With an heirloom quality feel, the box is wall-mounted with a soldered metal frame that’s finished in gold, and the inside lining is woven into textured linen. The display is offered in two sizes, small or large, so you can choose which suits your space best. Just keep in mind that it features minimal display pegs and nowhere to store stud earrings, so it’s ideal for a smaller jewelry collection. However, it’s easy to keep in pristine condition as you can just wipe it clean with a soft cloth if it gets dusty. Price at time of publish: From $82 Product Details: Type: Wall-mounted

Wall-mounted Dimensions: From 10 x 2 x 14 inches

From 10 x 2 x 14 inches Material: Glass, soldered metal, linen lining The 12 Best Glass Cleaners of 2022

Best for Rings: Everly Quinn Lockable Display Ring Jewelry Organizer Tray Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It can also hold up to 20 pairs of earrings and the flat style can be stored in a drawer or closet. Keep in Mind: It’s only offered in one color and is more expensive than other options. With a protective clear glass lid for viewing and keeping its contents dust-free, this ring display jewelry organizer from Everly Quinn is the best jewelry organizer for those with a lot of rings to keep track of. When deciding what to wear in the morning, you’ll be able to see your entire ring collection at a glance in order to properly accessorize. One side is for your rings and the other can be used to hold up to 20 different pairs of matching earrings. The sturdy composite exterior is covered with a fabric called ‘premium ice velvet’ that’s soft to the touch and pleasing to the eye. The jewelry box comes with two safety locks to keep your baubles safe and sound—just keep in mind they’ll help keep the box shut, but don’t necessarily offer security. Most importantly, your rings will be protected from moisture, damage, and corrosion by the velvety interior fabric as well. Although it’s only offered in one color and style, this box has a subtle, classic look and would work with most decor. Plus, the flat design makes it easy to store in a drawer or closet. Price at time of publish: $122 Product Details: Type: Box

Box Dimensions: 7.48 x 2.36 x 11.02 inches

7.48 x 2.36 x 11.02 inches Material: Composite board, velvet, glass