Shopping The 9 Best Ironing Boards of 2022, According to Pros Our top pick is the Brabantia Ironing Board C because it's sturdy and easy to store. Ironing isn't exactly a favorite chore, but the look of a freshly pressed shirt or smoothing the wrinkles out of a favorite dress can be extremely satisfying. If you’re tired of pulling out your old, heavy ironing board for the task, just know that having a great ironing board that fits your needs can really make a difference. Whether you’re thinking about a traditional ironing board, a tabletop board, or another option, the best ironing board or ironing surface provides a smooth spot to lay your clothes flat to achieve the best wrinkle and crease-free results. It should feel sturdy, not wobbly, and most importantly, it shouldn’t be difficult to fold up and put away. “A wobbly ironing board just isn't safe, especially if you have small children around, because you don't want a hot and heavy iron to fall on anyone,” notes Helen Sattler, owner of The Sassi Seamstress and head designer for True Earth Clothing. Size, storage, and material are also great features to look out for when shopping for an ironing board. “It’s important to consider the amount of space you’ll have when shopping for an ironing board," says Michael Garvey, Merchant of Household Organization at The Home Depot. “Some popular features for ironing boards are collapsible, indoor, and hanging.” To help you find the best option for your home, we researched the best ironing boards on the market with these features in mind. Our top pick is the Brabantia Ironing Board C because it is durable, lightweight, and easy to store. Read on to discover the best ironing boards available. This Brabantia ironing board is our top pick for the best ironing board because it’s durable, quiet, and easy to store. Crafted from metal, it’s a super sturdy board that doesn’t wobble and has a 10-year warranty that shows the company stands behind its product. While it’s a little pricier and heavier than some boards, it will last for years and pay for itself in longevity. It’s also super spacious, as Garvey points out, saying “Never enough room for your linen on your ironing table? No longer a problem with the Brabantia Ironing Board C.” The Brabantia C is adjustable to seven heights (the highest being 38 inches), which helps keep clothes off the floor and accommodates different heights. With an ironing space of 49 x 18 inches, there’s ample room to spread out your clothes. There’s also a handy iron rack at the end of the board to place your iron down (although it can sometimes obstruct your ironing). The ironing cover is made of 100% cotton and is lined with a foam and felt underlay to help improve the pressing of your clothes. We also love how its size doesn’t overwhelm a space, so it fits well in small and large homes. When it’s not in use, simply fold it up and tuck it out of sight. Price at time of publish: $126 Product Details: Size: 18 x 49 x 38 inches (standing); 19.29 x 3.35 x 62.60 inches (folded)Storage: Folds flatMaterial: Steel Best Budget: Amazon Basics Full-Size Ironing Board Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It's lightweight, has a machine-washable cover, and is durable.Keep in Mind: The ironing rack isn’t very sturdy, and it doesn’t lock in place. Whenever we need a well-made basic product for the home, Amazon Basics often delivers, as is the case with this simple board, our choice for the best ironing board on a budget. This is a full-size ironing board with a machine-washable cotton cover that's easy to remove (and you can replace it if needed). It’s relatively lightweight at 9.6 pounds, so you won’t have trouble moving it around. It’s made from durable alloy steel, and the frame has four supportive legs that won’t wobble. It also has a wide ironing space, measuring 60 x 14 inches. There’s a small retractable metal iron rest that’s not as sturdy as the rests on some of the more expensive models, but it will hold your iron handily while you adjust what you’re working on. The padding on the board, under the chevron-patterned cover, is thicker than we’ve found on most inexpensive models, so you won’t feel like you’re ironing on a piece of metal. We love that this board adjusts to 10 heights and is easy to fold up for storage. Do note that there is no locking mechanism to keep it in place when it's folded, so it may open a little in storage. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Size: 60 x 14 x 38 inches (standing)Storage: Folds flatMaterial: Alloy Steel Best Small: Bartnelli Rorets Ironing Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It's lightweight, won’t scratch floors, and sets up and folds down in seconds.Keep in Mind: It's as sturdy as other options and doesn’t have an adjustable height. If you’re pinched on space, this space-saving ironing board has a shorter length of 43 inches (most boards are over 50), a fixed height of 35 inches, and a weight of 7 pounds. It’s also relatively sturdy for a small ironing board, with non-skid metal legs that provide rigidity—you’d have to work a bit to really make it not stand still when you’re using it—but a smaller footprint and lightweight materials mean it will feel a little delicate compared to some of the heavier boards we’ve mentioned on this list. The legs also have protective feet, so they won’t scratch your floors (a bonus if you’re renting). The ironing board cover is made of 100% cotton and is padded with extra foam to create a suitable surface for pressing your clothes. Beyond the small size of the Bartnelli board, it also has a hook on the end, similar to the top of a clothes hanger, that makes it easy to store in your closet on the rod or a hook on the back of a door. Another clever feature? You can open and close this board with a single click, allowing you to set it up or put it away in under a minute. There’s no need to bend down and fiddle with a latch or pick up the board—it just flips right up so you can take it by the hook and put it away. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Size: 43 x 13 x 35 inches (standing)Storage: Folds flatMaterial: Alloy steel Best Wide: Mabel Home Extra-Wide Ironing Pro Board Mabel Home View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sears.com Why You Should Get It: It has retractable wings to help fold clothes, is durable, and locks in place.Keep in Mind: It's pricier than other options, so it's not for infrequent ironers. Are you laundering many large household items, like quilts, comforters, and blankets, that never seem to be wrinkle-free? The Mabel Home Extra-Wide ironing board takes a lot of the hassle out of the process, and it’s not just due to the extra-large size of this mighty ironing board. The standout feature of this board is the patented and functional retractable wings. If you’re regularly ironing in bulk, this feature makes it much easier to iron shirt shoulders, pillowcases, and other large items without flipping and rotating them repeatedly. Also, if you fold your clothes on your ironing board, the wings make folding easy, especially those large items. Beyond the expandable wings, the ironing board also has a friction-free cotton cover that allows your iron to glide over the fabric without getting stuck and forcing you to lift it away, a support tray for your iron (with a cord holder), and a locking system for a stable setup. The ironing space measures 18 x 58 inches wide and can adjust from six heights, ranging between 27.5 and 37 inches. It has a durable, powder-coated metal frame that is easy to fold up for storage. This ironing board isn’t for everyone, though. Due to its size and higher price, it’s best for those who have large amounts of laundry or are often ironing large swaths of fabric, such as quilts, sheets, and more. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Size: 18 x 58 x 37 inches (standing), 62.56 x 19.41 x 37 inches (folded)Storage: Folds up flatMaterial: Alloy steel The 11 Best Cooling Blankets That'll Keep You Cool All Night Best Table Top: Household Essentials 131210 Small Steel Table Top Ironing Board with Iron Rest Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This tabletop ironing board sits high off the table.Keep in Mind: It's a compact board, so it has a small ironing area. In the market for a tabletop ironing board? This model from Household Essentials is a great choice if you’re looking for a space-saving alternative to a larger folding board. This is also a smart item to pick up and keep handy for quick touch-ups when you don’t want to deal with pulling out a full-size ironing board. What we love about this model is that not only is it very lightweight at under 6 pounds, but it also has some features we wouldn’t expect from a tabletop ironing board at this price point. First, it sits higher off the table than most tabletop ironing boards, which means your clothes won’t wrinkle while you’re ironing, and it gives you more space to maneuver. Secondly, there’s a handy iron rest on the end, giving you more room to spread out your fabric without the potential of burns. Finally, this ironing board comes with hooks, allowing for easy over-the-door storage. It’s also fitted with a cotton cover and a thick fiber pad that makes for a resilient matte-free ironing surface. This board is easy to whip out and pop up on your kitchen table, counter, or dresser top for touch-ups and is great for small spaces or as a secondary ironing board. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Size: 31.8 x 12 x 8 inchesStorage: Folds flat, hook for hangingMaterial: Alloy steel Best Folding: Honey-Can-Do Foldable Tabletop Ironing Board with Iron Rest Honey-Can-Do View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On JOANN Why You Should Get It: It's great for small spaces, is lightweight, and has an iron-rest.Keep in Mind: This ironing board is not as sturdy as other options, and the middle fold line can imprint on clothes. At just under 4 pounds, this tabletop ironing board is not only small, but it’s also lightweight. We added it to our best ironing boards list because it folds in half when not in use, and the metal legs tuck neatly in, making it easy to store or take along on a road trip (great if your summer rental doesn’t have an ironing board). Do note that when you set it up for use, you must make sure it’s laying flat. If not, the middle fold line of the board can imprint on the clothes when you iron. Even with its small size, it still has ample ironing space (32 x 12 inches), so you can use it to freshen up any wrinkled clothes or even larger items like sheets. It’s also padded to help evenly press your clothes. It includes a rest for your iron, keeping the heat away from your clothes and the board when not in use. Keep in mind that if you’re doing large loads of laundry that require ironing regularly, this board might feel a little flimsier than a stable, full-size board. It’s best suited for semi-frequent use by an apartment dweller or at a vacation home. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Size: 12 x 32 x 7 inches (standing)Storage: Folds up Material: Plastic The 8 Best Washing Machines to Make Laundry Less of a Chore Best Wall-Mounted: Iron-A-Way Built-In Ironing Center Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Ajmadison.com Why You Should Get It: This ironing center stores your iron, includes a work light, and comes in various door styles.Keep in Mind: The door isn’t very durable, and it's pricier than other options. If you prefer your laundry and cleaning supplies hidden out of sight when you’re not using them, we present this sleek laundry center from Iron-A-Way. The cabinet, which you’ll need to mount or recess into the wall, holds a metal ironing board—with a 90-degree left or right swivel and a 4-inch height adjustment—that folds down and pivots when you’re ready to use it. At 51 inches in length, the ironing board has ample room for ironing dresses, shirts, pants, and other items. Available in white and wood looks, the cabinet door is crafted from MDF. While this isn’t the most durable cabinet material, it should last a while as long as it doesn’t frequently bump into other surfaces. The door also has a rod to hang clothes up after (or before, let’s be honest) you iron them. In terms of storage, the cabinet is capable of housing a small or large iron and a cord cover. Another cool feature is the direct electric hook-up with a 60-minute timer, meaning you can leave your iron plugged in when you’re not using it. The cabinet also has two hot iron rests. One is at the top to store your iron after use, and the other is on the bottom shelf, so you can set your iron down while you’re working. Finally, we love the work light that’s included, so you can really see what you’re doing as you attack those pesky wrinkles. Price at time of publish: $624 Product Details: Size: 7.75 x 15 x 60.63 inches (cabinet dimensions)Storage: Stores in a wall-mounted cabinetMaterial: Metal and MDF Best Over-the-Door: Honey-Can-Do Door Hanging Ironing Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It's great for small spaces, and it locks in place. Plus, the hooks won’t damage your door.Keep in Mind: It has a small ironing area and can bang against your door while in use. Space is at a premium in a lot of our homes, and saving floor space is a huge plus, so this over-the-door ironing board can be an ideal solution for many. It’s also a solid option for anyone with limited upper body mobility, as there’s no wrestling to set it up. It’s easy to install with over-the-door metal hooks (they’re cushioned to prevent damaging your door) that hold the board in place. The ironing board folds down when needed and can be locked in place to lay flat against the door when not in use. You can hang this ironing board anywhere that’s useful, including your bedroom, the laundry room, a bathroom—wherever you do your laundry. The hanging board includes a foam pad and cotton ironing board cover that will protect the board and your clothes from the heat and steam of the iron. Measuring 42 x 14 inches, this isn’t the largest ironing space available, and it tends to bang against the door while in use. However, we like this board because it is space smart and a sturdy over-the-door model. We love this for anyone in a small apartment, beach house, or for a student heading off to college. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Size: 47 x 17 x 50 inches (folded)Storage: Hangs over doorMaterial: Alloy steel Best Mat: Above Edge Magnetic Ironing Mat Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It's great for travel and affordable. Plus, the magnetic surface fights wrinkles.Keep in Mind: This option doesn’t give the same results as a board, and it may be small for some washers/dryers. Looking for a budget-friendly and space-saving way to tackle infrequent ironing? With this mat, you’ll never need to drag out a big ironing board for a quick touch-up. Instead, you can grab this mat, roll it out onto a table or dresser, and be good to go. It’s great to take on vacation or for keeping in a craft room to help press out sewing projects and hems. Easy to place on the top of your washer, dryer, or even your bed, this cloth mat has a magnet pull force that the brand says will help pull wrinkles from your clothes and stick to a metallic surface (like the top of a washing machine). It’s crafted from cotton and polyester fabric and has a built-in heat-resistant pad to protect the surface underneath. Measuring 32.28 x 18.9 x 0.2 inches, it’s not terribly large or as effective as a traditional ironing board, so you’ll have to adjust it frequently if you’re pressing something like the bottom of a dress. Still, if you’re all about convenience or have limited space, this is the best option. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Size: 32.28 x 18.9 x 0.2 inches (rolled out)Storage: Fold or roll upMaterial: Polyester and cotton The Bottom Line Shopping for the best ironing board isn’t the most exciting process, but there’s more to it than just picking the cheapest one on the market. If you consider the size, durability, and your specific needs, you can find a board that will last longer and goes the extra mile—meaning you won’t have to look for another one anytime soon. We love the Brabantia Ironing Board C for its sturdiness, noiseless setup and breakdown, and ease of use. For a sleek option that hides your board and stores everything you need for ironing, we recommend the Iron-A-Way Built-In Ironing Center. What to Know About Ironing Boards Before Shopping Size Size matters when you’re shopping for the best ironing board. You’ll want to consider the size of the area you’re going to be doing your ironing in, and, if it’s a tight space, measure it so you can select the right size for your needs. With tabletop ironing boards, portable ironing boards, and larger ironing boards, there is an ideal size for everyone. Just check the measurements carefully before hitting checkout because returning an oversized ironing board won’t be fun. Durability The key factors to consider for the durability of an ironing board are how easy it is to maneuver and set up, how much it weighs, and how often you’ll use it. Daily setup and breakdown for storage can be hard on the mechanics of this tool, so if you’re planning to use it daily, you’ll need one that’s well constructed and potentially heavier. For more occasional use, a lighter weight, lower-cost ironing board will probably serve your needs. Storage The days of trying to jam a heavy, cumbersome ironing board into a corner by your washer and dryer are gone. There are now many options on the market to make storage easier, including foldable ironing boards and wall-mounted ironing boards. Consider your needs and space when shopping. If you have a small space for laundry, there are plenty of great options. Material There are a few things to look for here when choosing the best ironing board. If you’re concerned about weight, look for an ironing board made of alloy steel or lightweight wood. Also, the material on the board itself is important, says Kraus, explaining, “The more padding in the ironing board cover, the easier it is to press.” Finally, for the cover, Sattler recommends wool and cotton. One that’s washable and easy to remove is also important (so you can get rid of those unsightly brown spots). Your Questions, Answered Is a wide ironing board better? This is really based on your personal preferences and what you’re actually ironing, says Sattler. There’s no correct answer—it’s about what’s right for you. “It depends on what you are ironing and if you iron all the time,” she told us. “The width of an ironing board gives you more surface space to iron on, therefore making ironing quicker because the hot iron can cover more of the garment. A smaller board can sometimes be useful if you need to get into difficult areas.” Why does my ironing board cover turn brown? This happens to everyone, and it’s really not a big deal—it’s not dirty! “It turns brown because, after a while, the fabric on the ironing board is under constant heat, therefore burning the fabric,” Sattler explained. “As a designer dressmaker, I use the iron a lot, and I go through a lot of ironing board covers.” “The brown spots are often scorch marks from the iron and can sometimes be removed with vinegar and baking soda,” says Renee Kraus of Renee’s Cleaning Services. “When heating up the iron make sure not to have it face down on the ironing board.” What is the purpose of an ironing board? Pressing clothes to remove wrinkles with an iron can potentially damage surfaces like a tabletop. A well-constructed, padded ironing board provides a heat-resistant surface that aids in removing the creases by enabling steam and heat to travel through and out the other side. 