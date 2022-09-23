The 9 Best Ironing Boards of 2022, According to Pros

To help you find the best option for your home, we researched the best ironing boards on the market with these features in mind. Our top pick is the Brabantia Ironing Board C because it is durable, lightweight, and easy to store.

Size, storage, and material are also great features to look out for when shopping for an ironing board. “It’s important to consider the amount of space you’ll have when shopping for an ironing board," says Michael Garvey , Merchant of Household Organization at The Home Depot. “Some popular features for ironing boards are collapsible, indoor, and hanging.”

“A wobbly ironing board just isn't safe, especially if you have small children around, because you don't want a hot and heavy iron to fall on anyone,” notes Helen Sattler , owner of The Sassi Seamstress and head designer for True Earth Clothing.

Whether you’re thinking about a traditional ironing board, a tabletop board, or another option, the best ironing board or ironing surface provides a smooth spot to lay your clothes flat to achieve the best wrinkle and crease-free results . It should feel sturdy, not wobbly, and most importantly, it shouldn’t be difficult to fold up and put away.

Ironing isn’t exactly a favorite chore, but the look of a freshly pressed shirt or smoothing the wrinkles out of a favorite dress can be extremely satisfying. If you’re tired of pulling out your old, heavy ironing board for the task, just know that having a great ironing board that fits your needs can really make a difference.

Best Overall: Brabantia Ironing Board 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It's durable, easy to store, and comes with a 10-year warranty. Keep in Mind: Some may find it heavy to move, and it doesn’t have a hanging rack. This Brabantia ironing board is our top pick for the best ironing board because it’s durable, quiet, and easy to store. Crafted from metal, it’s a super sturdy board that doesn’t wobble and has a 10-year warranty that shows the company stands behind its product. While it’s a little pricier and heavier than some boards, it will last for years and pay for itself in longevity. It’s also super spacious, as Garvey points out, saying “Never enough room for your linen on your ironing table? No longer a problem with the Brabantia Ironing Board C.” The Brabantia C is adjustable to seven heights (the highest being 38 inches), which helps keep clothes off the floor and accommodates different heights. With an ironing space of 49 x 18 inches, there’s ample room to spread out your clothes. There’s also a handy iron rack at the end of the board to place your iron down (although it can sometimes obstruct your ironing). The ironing cover is made of 100% cotton and is lined with a foam and felt underlay to help improve the pressing of your clothes. We also love how its size doesn’t overwhelm a space, so it fits well in small and large homes. When it’s not in use, simply fold it up and tuck it out of sight. Price at time of publish: $126 Product Details: Size: 18 x 49 x 38 inches (standing); 19.29 x 3.35 x 62.60 inches (folded)

18 x 49 x 38 inches (standing); 19.29 x 3.35 x 62.60 inches (folded) Storage: Folds flat

Folds flat Material: Steel

Best Budget: Amazon Basics Full-Size Ironing Board Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It's lightweight, has a machine-washable cover, and is durable. Keep in Mind: The ironing rack isn’t very sturdy, and it doesn’t lock in place.

Whenever we need a well-made basic product for the home, Amazon Basics often delivers, as is the case with this simple board, our choice for the best ironing board on a budget. This is a full-size ironing board with a machine-washable cotton cover that's easy to remove (and you can replace it if needed). It’s relatively lightweight at 9.6 pounds, so you won’t have trouble moving it around. It’s made from durable alloy steel, and the frame has four supportive legs that won’t wobble. It also has a wide ironing space, measuring 60 x 14 inches. There’s a small retractable metal iron rest that’s not as sturdy as the rests on some of the more expensive models, but it will hold your iron handily while you adjust what you’re working on. The padding on the board, under the chevron-patterned cover, is thicker than we’ve found on most inexpensive models, so you won’t feel like you’re ironing on a piece of metal. We love that this board adjusts to 10 heights and is easy to fold up for storage. Do note that there is no locking mechanism to keep it in place when it's folded, so it may open a little in storage. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Size: 60 x 14 x 38 inches (standing)

60 x 14 x 38 inches (standing) Storage: Folds flat

Folds flat Material: Alloy Steel

Best Small: Bartnelli Rorets Ironing Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It's lightweight, won’t scratch floors, and sets up and folds down in seconds. Keep in Mind: It's as sturdy as other options and doesn’t have an adjustable height.

If you’re pinched on space, this space-saving ironing board has a shorter length of 43 inches (most boards are over 50), a fixed height of 35 inches, and a weight of 7 pounds. It’s also relatively sturdy for a small ironing board, with non-skid metal legs that provide rigidity—you’d have to work a bit to really make it not stand still when you’re using it—but a smaller footprint and lightweight materials mean it will feel a little delicate compared to some of the heavier boards we’ve mentioned on this list. The legs also have protective feet, so they won’t scratch your floors (a bonus if you’re renting). The ironing board cover is made of 100% cotton and is padded with extra foam to create a suitable surface for pressing your clothes. Beyond the small size of the Bartnelli board, it also has a hook on the end, similar to the top of a clothes hanger, that makes it easy to store in your closet on the rod or a hook on the back of a door. Another clever feature? You can open and close this board with a single click, allowing you to set it up or put it away in under a minute. There’s no need to bend down and fiddle with a latch or pick up the board—it just flips right up so you can take it by the hook and put it away. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Size: 43 x 13 x 35 inches (standing)

43 x 13 x 35 inches (standing) Storage: Folds flat

Folds flat Material: Alloy steel

Best Wide: Mabel Home Extra-Wide Ironing Pro Board Mabel Home View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sears.com Why You Should Get It: It has retractable wings to help fold clothes, is durable, and locks in place. Keep in Mind: It's pricier than other options, so it's not for infrequent ironers.

Are you laundering many large household items, like quilts, comforters, and blankets, that never seem to be wrinkle-free? The Mabel Home Extra-Wide ironing board takes a lot of the hassle out of the process, and it’s not just due to the extra-large size of this mighty ironing board. The standout feature of this board is the patented and functional retractable wings. If you’re regularly ironing in bulk, this feature makes it much easier to iron shirt shoulders, pillowcases, and other large items without flipping and rotating them repeatedly. Also, if you fold your clothes on your ironing board, the wings make folding easy, especially those large items. Beyond the expandable wings, the ironing board also has a friction-free cotton cover that allows your iron to glide over the fabric without getting stuck and forcing you to lift it away, a support tray for your iron (with a cord holder), and a locking system for a stable setup. The ironing space measures 18 x 58 inches wide and can adjust from six heights, ranging between 27.5 and 37 inches. It has a durable, powder-coated metal frame that is easy to fold up for storage. This ironing board isn’t for everyone, though. Due to its size and higher price, it’s best for those who have large amounts of laundry or are often ironing large swaths of fabric, such as quilts, sheets, and more. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Size: 18 x 58 x 37 inches (standing), 62.56 x 19.41 x 37 inches (folded)

18 x 58 x 37 inches (standing), 62.56 x 19.41 x 37 inches (folded) Storage: Folds up flat

Folds up flat Material: Alloy steel The 11 Best Cooling Blankets That'll Keep You Cool All Night

Best Table Top: Household Essentials 131210 Small Steel Table Top Ironing Board with Iron Rest Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This tabletop ironing board sits high off the table. Keep in Mind: It's a compact board, so it has a small ironing area.

In the market for a tabletop ironing board? This model from Household Essentials is a great choice if you’re looking for a space-saving alternative to a larger folding board. This is also a smart item to pick up and keep handy for quick touch-ups when you don’t want to deal with pulling out a full-size ironing board. What we love about this model is that not only is it very lightweight at under 6 pounds, but it also has some features we wouldn’t expect from a tabletop ironing board at this price point. First, it sits higher off the table than most tabletop ironing boards, which means your clothes won’t wrinkle while you’re ironing, and it gives you more space to maneuver. Secondly, there’s a handy iron rest on the end, giving you more room to spread out your fabric without the potential of burns. Finally, this ironing board comes with hooks, allowing for easy over-the-door storage. It’s also fitted with a cotton cover and a thick fiber pad that makes for a resilient matte-free ironing surface. This board is easy to whip out and pop up on your kitchen table, counter, or dresser top for touch-ups and is great for small spaces or as a secondary ironing board. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Size: 31.8 x 12 x 8 inches

31.8 x 12 x 8 inches Storage: Folds flat, hook for hanging

Folds flat, hook for hanging Material: Alloy steel

Best Folding: Honey-Can-Do Foldable Tabletop Ironing Board with Iron Rest Honey-Can-Do View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On JOANN Why You Should Get It: It's great for small spaces, is lightweight, and has an iron-rest. Keep in Mind: This ironing board is not as sturdy as other options, and the middle fold line can imprint on clothes.

At just under 4 pounds, this tabletop ironing board is not only small, but it’s also lightweight. We added it to our best ironing boards list because it folds in half when not in use, and the metal legs tuck neatly in, making it easy to store or take along on a road trip (great if your summer rental doesn’t have an ironing board). Do note that when you set it up for use, you must make sure it’s laying flat. If not, the middle fold line of the board can imprint on the clothes when you iron. Even with its small size, it still has ample ironing space (32 x 12 inches), so you can use it to freshen up any wrinkled clothes or even larger items like sheets. It’s also padded to help evenly press your clothes. It includes a rest for your iron, keeping the heat away from your clothes and the board when not in use. Keep in mind that if you’re doing large loads of laundry that require ironing regularly, this board might feel a little flimsier than a stable, full-size board. It’s best suited for semi-frequent use by an apartment dweller or at a vacation home. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Size: 12 x 32 x 7 inches (standing)

12 x 32 x 7 inches (standing) Storage: Folds up

Folds up Material: Plastic The 8 Best Washing Machines to Make Laundry Less of a Chore

Best Wall-Mounted: Iron-A-Way Built-In Ironing Center Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Ajmadison.com Why You Should Get It: This ironing center stores your iron, includes a work light, and comes in various door styles. Keep in Mind: The door isn’t very durable, and it's pricier than other options.

If you prefer your laundry and cleaning supplies hidden out of sight when you’re not using them, we present this sleek laundry center from Iron-A-Way. The cabinet, which you’ll need to mount or recess into the wall, holds a metal ironing board—with a 90-degree left or right swivel and a 4-inch height adjustment—that folds down and pivots when you’re ready to use it. At 51 inches in length, the ironing board has ample room for ironing dresses, shirts, pants, and other items. Available in white and wood looks, the cabinet door is crafted from MDF. While this isn’t the most durable cabinet material, it should last a while as long as it doesn’t frequently bump into other surfaces. The door also has a rod to hang clothes up after (or before, let’s be honest) you iron them. In terms of storage, the cabinet is capable of housing a small or large iron and a cord cover. Another cool feature is the direct electric hook-up with a 60-minute timer, meaning you can leave your iron plugged in when you’re not using it. The cabinet also has two hot iron rests. One is at the top to store your iron after use, and the other is on the bottom shelf, so you can set your iron down while you’re working. Finally, we love the work light that’s included, so you can really see what you’re doing as you attack those pesky wrinkles. Price at time of publish: $624 Product Details: Size: 7.75 x 15 x 60.63 inches (cabinet dimensions)

7.75 x 15 x 60.63 inches (cabinet dimensions) Storage: Stores in a wall-mounted cabinet

Stores in a wall-mounted cabinet Material: Metal and MDF

Best Over-the-Door: Honey-Can-Do Door Hanging Ironing Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It's great for small spaces, and it locks in place. Plus, the hooks won’t damage your door. Keep in Mind: It has a small ironing area and can bang against your door while in use.

Space is at a premium in a lot of our homes, and saving floor space is a huge plus, so this over-the-door ironing board can be an ideal solution for many. It’s also a solid option for anyone with limited upper body mobility, as there’s no wrestling to set it up. It’s easy to install with over-the-door metal hooks (they’re cushioned to prevent damaging your door) that hold the board in place. The ironing board folds down when needed and can be locked in place to lay flat against the door when not in use. You can hang this ironing board anywhere that’s useful, including your bedroom, the laundry room, a bathroom—wherever you do your laundry. The hanging board includes a foam pad and cotton ironing board cover that will protect the board and your clothes from the heat and steam of the iron. Measuring 42 x 14 inches, this isn’t the largest ironing space available, and it tends to bang against the door while in use. However, we like this board because it is space smart and a sturdy over-the-door model. We love this for anyone in a small apartment, beach house, or for a student heading off to college. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Size: 47 x 17 x 50 inches (folded)

47 x 17 x 50 inches (folded) Storage: Hangs over door

Hangs over door Material: Alloy steel