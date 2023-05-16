To properly gauge each Instant Pot we tested, we assembled the gadget and made general observations on the ease of assembly and how well the product guide explained each step. We prepared two recipes and evaluated their performance, ease of cleaning, and versatility. For additional insight, we also consulted George Duran, culinary contributor for Good Morning America, and Daniel Shumski, author of “How to Instant Pot.”

Many of these countertop kitchen gadgets have a myriad of buttons, multiple functions, and numerous parts and pieces, making them sometimes intimidating to use. To help you find the best instant pot for your kitchen, we put 13 instant pots to the test at our testing lab in Birmingham, Alabama.

Instant Pots are a popular kitchen appliance that has garnered rave reviews and many fans. After all, they make it easy to cook some of your favorite recipes quickly, which is ideal for busy households and long work days.

Best Overall Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker V4 4.9

Performance 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Versatility 5 /5 Why You Should Get It The anti-spin design kept the cooking pot in place while sauteing. Keep in Mind This model is only available in the stainless steel gray color. This Instant Pot model has several special features and performed well overall, making it the best Instant Pot we tested. The model is only offered in a stainless steel gray, though we think the style is sleek and will look at home in any modern kitchen We liked that the controls were easy to find and intuitive to use. Additionally, this model comes with a detailed, well-organized manual with handy charts for time, temperature, and settings. We wish all the models came with this guide. When it came to cooking, this model sailed through our tests with flying colors. It got hot quickly, cooked evenly, and produced the most well-cooked food prepared with both recipes. The steam release uses “whisper quiet” technology, so it won’t make a loud sound when it's time to release the pressure. Fingers rejoice–the steam release button is also placed far away from the vent, so it’s safe and easy to push, without any threat of steam touching your hand. Since sauteeing is common for these gadgets, we liked that there are two nice features when using that function. First, the cooking pot is made with an anti-spin design, so the pot stays in one place while you mix and saute your ingredients. Home cooks will also appreciate the innovative way the lid can rest on the handle when the pot is open. This helps free up counter space and keeps the lid secure and clean while cooking. Our pick for the best Instant Pot comes with nine cooking functions including pressure cook, steam, saute, yogurt, cake, sous vide, and more. Additionally, there are 25 customizable smart programs. Our only drawbacks about this Instant Pot selection are it’s only available in one color and is a bit on the pricier side, but given the features and performance, it’s well worth your money. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Capacity: 8 quarts | Dimensions: 15 x 14 x 15 inches | Number of Settings: Nine cooking functions and 25 smart cooking programs | Accessories Included: Two sealing rings and a stainless steel rack

Best Budget Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1, One-Touch Multi-Cooker 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It It features nearly all the common settings and was easy to navigate and clean. Keep in Mind The inner pot moves when sauteeing, which is updated in other models. If you’re looking for an option that’s less expensive than other models, this is the best Instant Pot to consider. We tested the 8-quart pick, but it’s also offered in two other sizes if that suits your needs better. There are seven functions and 13 smart programmable settings, which is less than other Instant Pot models. If you’re looking to sous vide it’s not the best option, but it can do a host of other cooking methods, including pressure cooking, steaming, sauteing, and making yogurt. Buttons on the appliance are also easy to navigate. We found this model cooks pretty well and appreciate that it’s easy to program. One drawback is that the inner pot moves while trying to saute, which is a bit cumbersome. This feature has been changed in other, more expensive models. The stainless steel model was very easy to clean. Though there was little residue after cooking the rice and beans, we were able to easily handwash and remove anything that was left over. The inner pot is dishwasher safe, and the rest of the model can be wiped down. This model produced fairly consistent results during our cooking tests. It’s certainly a more basic option than some of the more advanced Instant Pots on the market, but sometimes that works and too many bells and whistles can be intimidating and useless to many home cooks. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Capacity: 8 quarts | Dimensions: 14.8 x 10.4 x 13 inches | Number of Settings: Seven functions and 13 smart programmed settings | Accessories Included: Steam rack

Best Smart Instant Pot Pro Plus Wi-Fi Smart 10-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker 4.6

Performance 4 /5

Ease of Use 4.7 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4.8 /5

Versatility 5 /5 Why You Should Get It You can wirelessly program and operate your Instant Pot via the app. Keep in Mind Despite the price, there are no accessories except the inner pot with silicone handles. According to our tests, there’s a lot to like about this smart Instant Pot, which is one of the more expensive options on our list. Boasting ten features, including pressure cooker, slow cooker, saute pan, warmer, and more, this Instant Pot model is nearly as good as you can get in terms of features. Plus, we liked the classy, easy-to-read, touchscreen display panel because it lights up and is very clear and intuitive to use What sets this model apart from others is that it offers “fully connected cooking”, allowing you to operate the device from your mobile device. To do so, you’ll need the corresponding free app installed on your phone, where you’ll have access to over 1,900 recipes and step-by-step instructions. One feature we liked is the stress-free steam release. Unlike some others that require a manual steam release experience, this pick offers two options. You can either release the steam via a one-touch button on the appliance’s control panel or the connected app. When cooking, we appreciated the silicone handles on the inner pot, which make it much easier to handle during the saute function or upon removal of the inner pot. During our cooking tests, this particular model overcooked the rice and beans but the pork was well-cooked and achieved the best sear out of all the models tested. Upon cleaning up, we found this pick easy to clean and noted the steam rack, lid, and inner pot are all dishwasher safe on the top rack only. While the pot was a bit discolored after cooking, a bit of dish soap and scrubbing removed that quickly. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Capacity: 6 quarts | Dimensions: 15.2 x 15.2 x 15.2 inches | Number of Settings: 10 | Accessories Included: Inner pot with silicone handles

Best for Beginners Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker 4.5

Performance 4.5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4.5 /5

Versatility 4 /5 Why You Should Get It A helpful cooking progress indicator gives a visual record of where you are in the cooking process. Keep in Mind The six-quart size may limit home chefs who want a larger volume appliance. If you’re new to using a pressure cooker or you’re overwhelmed by the variety of settings and buttons some models have, this is the best Instant Pot to consider. We love the smart design of this pick. The large LCD screen is easy to read and the intuitive dial makes it easy to move between settings, eliminating the guesswork quickly. There are only two buttons–start and cancel–so everything else is controlled with the dial. You can replace a variety of common appliances with one purchase since this tool can do everything from pressure cook, slow cook, sterilize, and even bake cakes. In addition to the ten functions, there are 16 programs that can be set in a matter of seconds. In our cooking tests, this pick performed very well for both the beans and pork, cooking both to perfection. The only drawback on our scoresheet was that it took a bit longer to come up to pressure, but that was a very minor complaint compared to all the positives this machine offers. All the parts except the base can be washed clean with soap and water but can also be placed in the top rack of a dishwasher. After testing, the only disadvantage is the smaller 6-quart size. If you plan on cooking many oversized cuts of meats, you’ll probably need the 8-quart option. For any other needs, this appliance is intuitive for beginners and would likely get used again and again, quickly eliminating novice status. Price at time of publish: $140 Product Details: Capacity: 6 quarts | Dimensions: 13 x 12.5 x 12.5 inches | Number of Settings: 10 functions and 16 programs | Accessories Included: Steam rack with handles, recipe booklet, serving spoon, and soup spoon

Best Small Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker 4.6

Performance 4.6 /5

Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Versatility 4.5 /5 Why You Should Get It The entire unit weighs less than ten pounds and is significantly smaller than others on the list. Keep in Mind There’s no option for sous-vide, unlike some other options. Tailgaters, apartment dwellers, or those with smaller family sizes that still want to experience the ease of a pressure cooker will appreciate this Instant Pot. Weighing in at under ten pounds, this 3-quart cooker is much smaller and lighter than the bigger versions on our list. In our tests, this gadget received high marks across the board. This product has seven settings and 13 smart programs, so there’s still a lot to offer, but if you have your heart (or stomach) set on a certain setting, make sure it’s still offered here. For example, this model cannot sous vide, unlike some other options. Given the small size, the pressure release button is far away enough from the valve to not feel like a safety issue. The unit fared extremely well cooking beans, less so with rice, but did sear the pork very nicely. During the cooking test, we found that the meat cut fit into the unit, but a larger side of meat would not have fit in the appliance. The inner pot is dishwasher safe but all of the other parts are hand wash only. If you’re looking for all the versatility of an Instant Pot but have limited counter space, this mini version could be the best Instant Pot for your kitchen. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Capacity: 3 quarts | Dimensions: 11.4 x 10 x 11.2 inches | Number of Settings: Seven settings, 13 smart programs | Accessories Included: Stainless steel steamer rack