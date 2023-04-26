We researched the best inflatable pools for a spectrum of needs and accounted for details like water capacity, material, and ease of setup. We also used Gedney’s insights to help us select the best inflatable pools.

If you want your pool to last for multiple seasons, be sure to look for one that is made out of durable materials, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The best inflatable pools are also puncture resistant to help prevent any accidents from pets or kids.

“Proper sanitization is vital to ensure a safe swimming experience,” says John Gedney, vice president of Wagner Pools. “You need to clean the debris that falls into the pool out on a regular basis as well.” If your pool doesn’t come with a filtration system, be sure to purchase a net to scoop out any leaves, bugs, or dirt to help keep it clean.

When looking at inflatable pools, you’ll want to consider things like the material it is made from and how many people you are looking to fit into it. Additionally, it is important to find an inflatable pool that you can maintain.

There’s nothing quite like lounging in the pool on a hot summer day. But if you don’t have the budget or the means, fret not, because an inflatable pool can be just as relaxing as an in-ground pool.

Best Overall Intex Inflatable Pool with Ladder, Pump, and Deluxe Pool Maintenance Kit Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: An included pump filter means that this pool will stay clean all season. Keep in Mind: The 3,736-gallon pool may increase your water bill. With a maximum occupancy of eight people and a water capacity of 3,736 gallons, Intex’s Inflatable Pool With Ladder, Pump, and Deluxe Pool Maintenance Kit is a clear winner for our best overall inflatable pool. Despite its larger size, it can be inflated in just 15 minutes—all you have to do is fill the upper ring with air while the pool fills with water. This pool has a 15 foot diameter and is 4 feet deep, making it a perfect choice for both adults and kids. The pool filtration pump sucks debris from the floor of the pool, while a skimmer allows you to clean the top layer. We also appreciate its durable design—puncture resistant three-ply material keeps it protected from rips and tears. It’s important to be aware that the 3,736 gallon water capacity is dramatically larger than other options on our list, and that can be costly to fill, and also may feel wasteful to some. However, unlike other inflatable pools on our list, the filtration pump that this option comes with means that it is intended for multiple uses and can be drained at the end of the season, conserving water in the long run. Additionally, the drain plug can accommodate a garden hose so that you can redirect the water when you do decide to drain it. Price at time of publish: $382 Product Details: Dimensions: 180 x 180 x 48 inches | Maximum Occupancy: Eight | Water Capacity: 3,736 gallons

Best Small Minnidip That's Banana(leave)s! Luxe Inflatable Pool Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: With just a 125 gallon capacity, you’ll spend less time filling and more time relaxing. Keep in Mind: No filtration or cover means that you’ll most likely have to empty this every time you use it Measuring at just 5.5 feet wide and 1.5 feet tall, the Minnidip Pool That's Banana(leave)s Inflatable Pool is a great option for someone looking to cool off without taking up much space. It’s also an adorable and fun addition to your backyard if you plan on hosting a summer pool party. Like many other choices on our list, this one doesn’t come with a pump. However, unlike other inflatable pools on our list, this one has a wider air valve, and Minnidip notes that you can even use a hairdryer set to cool to inflate it. When you’re done, a drain valve on the bottom of the pool allows you to quickly and easily let the water out. The palm leaf design is reminiscent of a tropical beach vacation with its bright green and pink hues, and will complement colorful backyard decor. However, this pool is really only intended to be used once for each fill up as it doesn’t have a cover or any sort of filtration system. You may have to use a net to clean out any debris that falls in during use. Despite its smaller size, this inflatable pool has a recommended occupancy of three people and it also comes with a repair patch should an accident occur. Price at time of publish: $43 Product Details: Dimensions: 66 x 66 x 18 inches | Maximum Occupancy: Three | Water Capacity: 125 gallons

Best Large Sellotz Inflatable Pool Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s made with durable materials to ensure that it lasts. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t come with an air pump. While slightly smaller than the best overall pick, this choice from Sellotz is very sizable compared to the other choices on our list. At 120 inches long, even the tall adults can luxuriously sprawl out in it. Designed with families in mind, this option can hold two adults and up to five children at one time so you can make memories with your family while staying cool this summer. This inflatable pool is made with polyvinyl chloride and alloy steel, two highly durable materials that help to create a thicker option that is puncture resistant. We also appreciate that the materials are BPA-free and meet the standards of international children’s toys, so your whole family can enjoy it with peace of mind. The white cap lining the top is designed for heat resistance so you don’t burn yourself trying to get out or when you’re reclining. It also features three individual air chambers that have double intake and free flow exhaust valves so you can inflate it to your desired height. In terms of setup, this option can be inflated in three to four minutes with an electric pump, but a pump is not included. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: 120 x 72 x 22 inches | Maximum Occupancy: Seven | Water Capacity: 312 gallons We Tested 30 Garden Hoses—These Are the 10 You Need for Your Yard

Best with Slide Banzai Bounce House with Water Slide and Air Blower Amazon View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: With UV resistance and a 350-pound weight limit, it’s a fun and safe option for kids. Keep in Mind: The larger footprint of this option means that it won’t work in small backyards. Banzai’s Bounce House with Water Slide and Air Blower is designed to add some fun into a standard inflatable pool. It features a climbing wall that leads up to the two slides. On top, two water sprayer nozzles add to the excitement by keeping the slides wet while a continuous water cannon at the base helps to further ensure your kids are entertained. This is the best inflatable pool to have if you are planning a kid’s birthday party this summer. This option is made with PVC and can be inflated in two minutes with the 400 watt air blower which comes included and features a ground fault circuit interrupter that helps to prevent electrical shocks. When you’re done, deflation only takes five minutes. This option has a weight limit of 350 pounds and can hold up to four kids. It is recommended for ages five to 12 and it comes with a storage bag for when it is not in use so you can easily store it away for next summer. Though it comes loaded with features, one thing to be aware of with this option is that it is pricier than other inflatable pools on our list. Price at time of publish: $437 Product Details: Dimensions: 175 x 114 x 96 inches | Maximum Occupancy: Four | Water Capacity: Not listed

Best for Kids Intex Rainbow Ring Inflatable Play Center 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: Multiple game options and a slide will help keep kids entertained for hours. Keep in Mind: Without the proper tools, inflating this can be tedious. With a fun colorful design and loads of features to play with, Intex’s Rainbow Ring Inflatable Play Center is the best inflatable pool for kids looking to have some fun in the sun. The water sprayer attaches directly to a garden house for continuous sprinkler, and it also includes a short slide. Other featured games include a ring toss with four inflatable rings, a ball roller game, and a bouncing ball toss game for a day full of entertainment. We also appreciate the attention to detail with this inflatable pool. It features a rubber landing mat that provides extra padding and it has a durable 178 pound weight limit. Much like other inflatable pools on our list, it is made with vinyl for lasting durability. The drain plug for this option is on the bottom of the pool, so be sure to make sure that it isn’t sealed to the ground before attempting to drain. Additionally, there is no option to hook a hose up to it, so be sure to pull it somewhere that you don’t mind 54 gallons of water pouring onto. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Dimensions: 117 x 76 x 53 inches | Maximum Occupancy: 178 pounds | Water Capacity: 54 gallons

Best Deep Evajoy Large Inflatable Swimming Pool with Canopy Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: A deeper pool means that you can fully submerge yourself to cool off. Keep in Mind: The canopy doesn't cover the whole pool. Measuring at 47 inches deep, Evajoy’s Large Inflatable Swimming Pool with Canopy is perfect for someone looking for more submersion from their inflatable pool. And at 150 inches long and with a capacity of 360 gallons, it’s big enough for the whole family with Evajoy saying it can handle two adults and five kids. If you should get too much sun while in the pool, you can go under the removable sun shade that will protect you from UV rays. It’s also compatible with electric air pumps to make inflation and deflation a breeze. This option also has three separate air chambers which are specifically designed to create a stable inflation process and which reviewers appreciate to accommodate different air pump tips. It also uses 0.38 millimeters thick BPA-free PVC materials for longevity and sturdiness, and it has smooth edges to keep kids safe during use. While the pool has an easy drainage system with a drain tab on the bottom of it, there is no way to redirect the water somewhere else. As a result you will have 360 gallons of water pooling in your yard unless you move it during drainage. Price at time of publish: $110 Product Details: Dimensions: 150 x 70 x 19 inches | Maximum Occupancy: Two adults and five children | Water Capacity: 360 gallons

The 8 Best Above-Ground Pools for Your Backyard

Best Design Intex Swim Center Shootin' Hoops Inflatable Family Pool Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: A basketball hoop provides hours of fun for the whole family. Keep in Mind: Inflating this will require moving the pump to different spots on the pool. For hours of entertainment in the sun, Intex’s Shootin Hoops Swim Center Family Pool combines two great summer activities, basketball, and playing in the pool. Plus, with a four person capacity, it means that the adults can play, too. The hoop is 53 inches tall, but the walls of the pool are only 12.625 inches high so that it poses no issue for kids to play. At 100 inches long, this inflatable pool is also more sizable than many other options on the market, making it a good deal for its price. Like other products from Intex, this one is also made with 13ga vinyl. It is safe for kids ages three and up, and it can hold up to 180 gallons of water. It also comes with a repair patch should something go wrong, and draining it is as simple as pulling the drain plug once everyone has had enough pool time for the day. Do note that this option will require additional time for inflating than other choices on our list as you will have to inflate the pool and the basketball hoop separately. Price at time of publish: $52 Product Details: Dimensions: 101 x 74 x 51 inches | Maximum Occupancy: Four people | Water Capacity: 180 gallons

Best with Seat Summer Waves Premier Family Inflatable Swimming Pool Walmart View On Walmart View On Target View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: Four seats and two cup holders make this a great option for people looking to cool down after a long day in the sun. Keep in Mind: No pump is included, so you’ll have to supply your own. With four cushioned seats with backrests and two cup holders, this inflatable pool from Summer Waves is perfect for anyone looking to sit and lounge with their favorite summer cocktail. At only 26 inches high, and with 2 feet of depth, it’s not necessarily designed with the intention for you to submerge, but if you’re looking to lounge in some cool water, this is the best inflatable pool for you. It has a higher water capacity than other inflatable pools on our list, with a limit of 540 gallons, and it’s durably built with PVC to be puncture-resistant and to withstand four grown adults sitting in it. While this inflatable pool does feature a two in one valve to make inflating it easier, it’s important to be aware that it does not come with an actual pump. As a result, you will have to be prepared to purchase one separately, but any standard pump should work just fine Also, it includes a repair patch should a mistake happen. It weighs 31.5 pounds, which is lighter than other options on our list, making it a breeze to store when not in use. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Dimensions: 88 x 60 x 24 inches | Maximum Occupancy: Four | Water Capacity: 540 gallons