The 10 Best Indoor Plants of 2023

Overall, we chose the Costa Farms 10 in. Monstera in Paradise Planter as the best indoor plant because it provides a lush, tropical look and is low maintenance.

Investing in indoor plants for your home should give you a sense of calmness rather than stress. That’s why we’ve scoured the internet to find some of the best indoor plants suitable for most lifestyles, skill levels, and households.

Britt Parrish, founder of Plant.Sip.Vibe, says that the key to long-lasting and happy plants is finding the ones that are right for your specific lifestyle and household. “I’ve killed many plants in my journey, but it led me to now having 125 thriving indoor plants,” Parrish says. “I’ve learned what plants work for my skill level, lifestyle, and space and I continue to build on that.”

Is a house really a home without a green-hued splash of indoor plants? Houseplants don’t just add decorative texture to a room—they also come with a myriad of benefits for your health and overall wellbeing especially as you watch your new plants grow and bloom in your space.

Best Overall Costa Farms 10 in. Monstera in Paradise Planter Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This versatile houseplant can thrive in both bright and low-light rooms. Keep in Mind: The leaves might curl up while in transit and can take a while to unfold. The Costa Farms 10 in. Monstera in Paradise Planter is our top pick for the best overall indoor plant because it adds both visual interest and is perfect for beginners. The split-leaf philodendron, also referred to as a swiss cheese plant, comes pre-potted so you won’t have to worry about messing around with potting soil. We also love that this option is so versatile when it comes to placement around the home. It thrives in bright indirect light but can do just as well in low-light settings. It’s also relatively low maintenance when it comes to watering and only requires a drink about once a week. You’ll want to keep in mind that although the monstera arrives measuring about 10 inches in height, it’ll likely fan out and grow up to 10 feet over its lifetime. You’ll want to make sure you have the space to allow this plant to grow and bloom without getting stuck or squished next to other plants or furniture. Another option is letting it climb up a wall support to encourage it to grow vertically rather than fanning out horizontally. Price at time of publish: $53 Product Details: Size: 10 inches | Watering Needs: Weekly | Lighting Needs: Moderate

Best Budget Bloomscape Philodendron Heartleaf Bloomscape View On Bloomscape.com Why You Should Get It: This small and cheerful plant is extremely low-maintenance and forgiving of neglect. Keep in Mind: The Philodendron Heartleaf trails down the pot rather than growing vertically. Investing in expensive houseplants can feel a little risky—especially if you’re inexperienced or travel often and can’t commit to regular watering and care. For beginners and frequent travelers, the affordable Bloomscape Philodendron Heartleaf is the best indoor plant for you. If your plant doesn’t survive in the first 30 days, Bloomscape will replace it for free. The budget-friendly vine plant will survive in low light, but will thrive and produce more leaves when placed in bright, indirect light. It’s also able to tolerate inconsistent watering and poor-quality soil which means you won’t have to worry about repotting your plant or sticking to a regular watering schedule (but you should if you can). The pre-potted Philodendron Heartleaf will arrive at your door relatively small (between 7 to 12 inches) but the glossy, heart-shaped vining plant grows surprisingly rapidly; you can choose to let it trail and spill down the sides of the pot or you can encourage it to grow vertically by using vertical supports like a ladder or trellis. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Dimensions: 7 to 12 inches | Watering Needs: Water when the top 50-75% of soil is dry | Lighting Needs: Low to moderate

Best Succulent Bloomscape ​ Jade Plant Bloomscape View On Bloomscape.com Why You Should Get It: This succulent can grow up to 5 feet tall with proper care and maintenance. Keep in Mind: The plant is toxic to cats and dogs. Succulent plants are relatively easy to care for and most tend to be slow growing which means you don’t have to worry about re-positioning your plant as it grows or re-potting it to a more appropriately-sized pot. The Jade Plant from Bloomscape is the best succulent to add to your indoor plant collection because it is low maintenance and long lasting. This Jade Plant will arrive at your door between 8-10 inches tall and will grow up to about two inches per year with proper care and watering. The rubbery green leaves and hearty stalks prefer bright indirect light and should be left to dry out completely between watering. Although it’s relatively slow-growing, jade plants can grow up to 5 feet in height over their long lifetime and are commonly known as a generational plant to be passed down through the family over the years. It’s also a very easy plant to propagate in order to gift plant babies to friends and family. You can choose from several different colors for your pot with this plant, including charcoal, slate, and indigo. The jade plant is toxic to cats and dogs, so keep it out of reach of your pets or look for another plant option that is nontoxic. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Dimensions: 8 to 10 inches | Watering Needs: Water when soil is completely dry | Lighting Needs: Moderate to high The 13 Best Plant Stands of 2023 to Stylishly Show Off Your Blooms

Best Low Light Costa Farms Snake Plant in 10 in. White Cylinder Pot and Stand Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Despite its tropical-looking green- and yellow-hued leaves, this low-maintenance plant thrives in dim spaces and artificial office light. Keep in Mind: The coloring on the leaves may vary. Looking for a plant that’ll thrive in a basement or in a low-light office space? The Costa Farms Snake (Sansevieria) Plant is our favorite option for low-light corners and cubicles where other kinds of plants wouldn’t stand a chance. The snake plant will thrive in any kind of light from bright direct sunlight to very low light. While it will grow faster with bright indirect light, it’s a popular choice for office buildings since it will still lead a long and healthy life with little or artificial lighting. This specific option from Costa Farms will arrive at your door ready to be added to your home decor. It comes pre-potted in a modern white planter that sits on top of a midcentury-inspired plant stand. The snake plant you receive will start at about 20 inches in length, but it’ll continue to grow vertically until it reaches about 30 inches in length. You’ll also want to note that this option is extremely low maintenance and will only require watering about once a week, or whenever the soil has had the time to completely dry out between watering. Price at time of publish: $57 Product Details: Dimensions: 20 inches | Watering Needs: Water weekly or when soil is completely dry | Lighting Needs: Low

Best Tall Bloomscape Bamboo Palm Bloomscape View On Bloomscape.com Why You Should Get It: This stunning palm tree can grow over 8 feet tall and is nontoxic. Keep in Mind: Avoid direct sunlight—this could scorch the leaves. There’s nothing quite like a tall and flourishing houseplant to add warmth and visual interest to your home. The Bamboo Palm from Bloomscape is an excellent option for those who want a tall houseplant immediately rather than waiting for years to watch a plant reach maturity. The tropical indoor houseplant has lush and striking foliage, and surprisingly requires very little maintenance or expertise in order for it to reach its full potential. As far as lighting is concerned, bamboo palms prefer bright, indirect light; however, you’ll want to make sure the plant doesn’t get any direct sunlight since this may damage its leaves. Water your bamboo palm when the soil feels 50-75% dry, and be sure to empty any standing water from the dish—leaving excess water could result in root rot. The bamboo palm offers an instant at-home jungle—but it also happens to rank on NASA’s list of air-purifying plants as one of the best options for detoxification and purification. They are also nontoxic and safe around pets. If you think you may move your bamboo palm around, you might want to consider placing this option on a saucer on wheels. The bamboo palm is tall and heavy and placing it on a mobile saucer will help you easily reposition your tree as needed. Price at time of publish: $199 Product Details: Dimensions: 44 to 58 inches | Watering Needs: Water when soil is 50-75% dry | Lighting Needs: Moderate

Best Tropical Brighter Blooms 3 Gal. Braided Alii Ficus Plant in Black Pot Home Depot View On Lowe's View On Home Depot View On Brighterblooms.com Why You Should Get It: This stunning ficus is air-purifying, insect- and disease-resistant, and easy to take care of. Keep in Mind: It requires a lot of bright natural light in order to thrive. If you want to add a lush, tropical look to your space, the Brighter Blooms 3 Gal. Braided Alii Ficus Plant will make your room feel like an oasis. This tall, leafy plant boasts a hearty braided trunk that won’t bend or break, and it comes in a neutral black pot that will complement a variety of different aesthetics. When fully mature, the Alii ficus plant reaches about 60 inches, but is about 36 inches in height when it is shipped. It requires bright light to thrive, so be sure you have sufficient lighting for this plant before committing. The braided, tropical plant should be watered about once a week or when the soil feels dry to touch. Be sure to empty any excess water to encourage proper drainage. This option is also disease- and pest-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about investigating questionable leaf colors or wondering what is building up on the underside of your leaves. If you have never cared for a ficus before, don’t worry—if anything happens within your first 90 days, you can return it for a refund. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 36 inches | Watering Needs: Water weekly or when soil feels dry | Lighting Needs: High

Best Artificial West Elm Faux Potted Rubber Tree West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: The slightly rubbery texture and detailed leaf coloring means you’d never know this plant was artificial. Keep in Mind: The price point is quite high for an artificial plant. You may not have a green thumb or have the time to worry about taking care of a plant—but that doesn’t mean you have to forego the calming and visually pleasing benefits of having a plant-filled home. Modern artificial plants look realistic without the stress of keeping it alive. This Faux Potted Rubber Tree from West Elm is the best artificial indoor plant. It’s crafted to look and feel just like a ficus tree, and the high-gloss rubber material helps to give the illusion of a living plant. It also features a realistic trunk with texture and soil-like material in the pot to help seal the deal. The artificial plant includes a modern white planter with vertical engravings, but if you have a pot already or want a different look, you can purchase the faux tree without the planter. The faux tree comes in two different sizes to best suit the area or room you’re shopping for—either 39 inches or 68.5 inches. The only maintenance required with this plant is an occasional cleaning to remove dust. To do this, simply wipe with a dry, clean cloth. Price at time of publish: $149 Product Details: Dimensions: 39 inches | Watering Needs: None | Lighting Needs: None The 13 Best Potting Soils for Indoor and Outdoor Plants

Best Flower Bloomscape Red Anthurium Bloomscape View On Bloomscape.com Why You Should Get It: This flowering plant will retain its blooms year-round due to the fact that the flowers are actually modified leaves and not technically flowers. Keep in Mind: The blooms are toxic to animals. There’s something magical about receiving a flower delivery—but that magic quickly fades to melancholy once the blooms begin to fade and dry out. With the Red Anthurium from Bloomscape, you can have the look of flowers for much longer than a couple of weeks. The bright red flowers on this flowering plant are long-lasting blooms, with each flower lasting for months on end before requiring pruning. The blooms last for so long because they aren’t actually flowers—they are modified leaves. Your plant will continue to bloom its bright red flowers year-round. We also love that this stunning plant is low maintenance and easy to take care of. It thrives in low to bright light, so you can place it pretty much anywhere in your home. To maintain its luminous leaves and blooms, water when the soil feels about 50% dry. Although it prefers a slightly humid environment, it can thrive just as well in a low-humidity climate with regular misting or the addition of a pebble tray. If your leaves look dry or crispy, add a humidifier close to your plant to provide additional moisture. Though this plant produces breathtaking faux blooms, don’t let it looks fool you—it’s toxic and should be kept away from pets. Price at time of publish: $49 Product Details: Dimensions: 8 to 12 inches | Watering Needs: Water when soil feels 50% dry | Lighting Needs: Low to moderate

Best Vine Terrain Pothos Plant Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: This stunning vine plant will grow between 6 to 10 feet in length with regular care and maintenance. Keep in Mind: The leaves will wilt when they need watering. If you are looking for the draping elegance of a vining plant, the Anthropologie Pothos Plant is the best vining indoor plant for you. This gorgeous cascading vine plant grows quickly and fully with lush and glossy leaves and a hearty stem. The purchase includes a pothos plant, soil, a plastic pot, and a metal hanger if you want to hang it from the ceiling. Although these plants do prefer bright, indirect light, pothos plants are extremely low-maintenance and disease-resistant. This plant doesn’t require frequent watering and only needs a drink when the potting soil has completely dried out. If you neglect the plant’s water needs, it will let you know—its leaves will start to wilt. However, the leaves will perk up once again when it receives sufficient water. We also love that the pothos plant is easy to propagate when pruning—simply cut off a piece of the plant that has a node, and stick it in water for it to start growing roots. Display the vining plant on a ledge or bookshelf, or hang from the ceiling to get the most out of your pothos. When cared for properly, they can grow up to 10 feet long. Price at time of publish: $64 Product Details: Dimensions: 7 to 14 inches | Watering Needs: Water when soil is completely dry | Lighting Needs: Moderate to high