The 9 Best Indoor/Outdoor Rugs for Adding a Touch of Cozy to Any Outdoor Space

Our top pick is the Unique Loom Outdoor Collection Area Rug because it doesn’t snag or fray easily while moving heavy objects across it, stays put without bunching or sliding underfoot, and is easy to maneuver—even for one person.

Waterproof rugs were sprayed down and left overnight to dry in a parking garage to test whether the surface was wet, damp, or dry the next day. Additionally, each rug was visually inspected for imperfections and our testers made detailed notes about ease in portability, comfort, if the rug slipped or stayed in place.

Our tests included dragging furniture across each surface to note any bunching, shifting, or signs of excessive wear. On each rug, we sprinkled potato chips and mulch to test a broom and vacuum’s ability to pick up debris, and we poured 1 tablespoon each of grape juice and barbecue sauce on each rug to investigate if gentle scrubbing with mild detergent was necessary to avoid stains or if a moist paper towel did the trick.

To help you navigate your options, we spent two days testing 31 indoor/outdoor rugs in our lab in Des Moines, Iowa, to evaluate their appearance and performance.

If you have a deck, you should opt for a quick-dry, lightweight rug made from plastics, says Lindsey Neff , head designer of Larkspur Botanicals. “Deck rot can be an issue if a thick rug lays soaking on the deck,” she says. “I love rugs made from recycled plastic because they’re chic and eco-minded.”

Few decorative items have the power to spruce up your patio or deck quite like an indoor/outdoor rug, but choosing the best one in a sea of online choices can feel like a gamble. Plus, returning large rugs can be a nightmare. Because outside areas can get—and stay—wet from moisture and rain, finding an easy-care rug made from materials best suited for your space is essential.

After testers unrolled this rug from its packaging, the rug’s corners and short sides had a tendency to stick up, even after they walked across the rug a few times. You’ll want to plan to give this rug a few days to fully flatten.

The texture is nice and smooth so moving planters or larger objects like furniture over its surface didn’t result in bunching or snags. Keep in mind that this rug is quite thin though, and testers were able to feel rocks underfoot. We recommend adding a rug pad for extra comfort.

What impressed our testers and clinched the title of one of the best indoor/outdoor rugs was the ability for it to be hosed off and look as good as new, even though it did not dry quickly overnight. For everyday maintenance, a broom or vacuum can easily pick up dirt and debris. Liquid stains rolled off and were easy for testers to dab up. If a liquid stayed on for too long, a little gentle soap with water did the trick without a massive amount of scrubbing.

The Nourison Positano Modern Indoor/Outdoor Rug would be well equipped for homes with pets, children, or a lot of traffic running through it thanks to its flat weave.

Keep in Mind: Because of its thin construction, the corners and short sides have trouble laying down flat, even after walking over them a number of times.

Why You Should Get It: This rug made the list of best indoor/outdoor rugs because it is as low as low maintenance can go with its thin and smooth texture that cleans like a dream yet remains smooth to the touch.

Testers found that the rug’s recycled polyester material stood up to normal wear and tear, showing no signs of damage or snagging when they slid heavy objects across it. The thick, though lightweight, rug also held up to cleaning with a vacuum and a garden hose. If you aren’t a fan of vacuuming, however, you will have a hard time cleaning its raised texture with a broom.

Because this rug is available in seven colors and 12 sizes, you could purchase multiple versions of this pattern for different areas in and outside your home as a way to transition the eye from one space to another. The rug is reversible, so opting to put one rug with the solid side up could be an interesting way to incorporate similar textures—without too many patterns—into one space.

Upon seeing this rug, you’ll want to lean down and feel the raised texture found in the weave of this geometrically designed gem. One tester said the feel and plushness of the rug was so nice that “you could lie on it and enjoy the sun due to the thick material.”

The West Elm Reflected Diamonds Outdoor Rug’s diamond pattern draws the eye in with its modern look, making it a great addition to any high-traffic area that needs a durable rug where detail does not go unnoticed.

Keep in Mind: The texture that makes this rug so wonderful to touch and feel can also make it harder to clean since a broom does not run as smoothly over the weave.

Why You Should Get It: The soft, thick texture of this rug is comfy enough to lie down on. Plus, the reverse side of this rug is a solid color, giving you two decorating options.

Even though this rug is made from durable recycled plastic, the manufacturer recommends spot cleaning only. Our testers found that both sweeping it with a broom and vacuuming it was effective and there was no need to scrub out any spills. A quick wipe did the trick to clean up barbecue sauce and grape juice, so there’s no fear of snagging or fraying from unnecessary rubbing while cleaning.

Homeowners and renters alike will appreciate this bold and vibrant rug not only as a statement piece, but a versatile decor item that testers found to be lightweight enough to roll up and carry to a new location—even the 6 x 9 size—when you’re ready to try its look in a different area of your home. Our testers said it’s squishy enough under your feet to feel comfortable while barefoot yet durable enough to withstand a high traffic area.

If you want to bring a graphic look to your patio, then the Tillie Reversible Indoor/Outdoor Rug from Urban Outfitters is a great option. Bonus: Because it’s reversible, you get two looks in one, although we didn’t find much difference between the two sides.

Keep in Mind: Unlike most of the rugs on our list, this rug is not able to be hosed off and requires spot cleaning. There was also not a huge difference in design from one side to the other, despite the rug being reversible.

Why You Should Get It: This rug screams bold and beautiful, and its energizing pattern makes it one of the best indoor/outdoor rugs we tested.

The rug also passed our cleaning tests with flying colors. Testers found dirt and debris were easily swept away with a broom or vacuumed up. Plus, all it took was a brush and a little bit of mild detergent to scrub out grape juice and barbecue sauce stains. The rug can also be cleaned with a hose, but you’ll want to remember to give it time to dry out before you plan to host a gathering. We found the rug was still wet the next morning after spraying it down the day before.

Given the detail of this rug's colorful weave, testers were impressed that there were no snags or loose threads when inspecting the rug, noting that it seems very high quality. Even after dragging a heavy potted plant and chair across the rug, testers said the abrasion had no effect, helping it claim its spot on our list of best indoor/outdoor rugs.

Our testers found the Safavieh Courtyard Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug—in all of its 10 beautiful colors—to be one of the best indoor/outdoor rugs you can buy if you want to play with color in your space and don’t want to worry about fading (although the manufacturer recommends keeping it out of direct sunlight).

Why You Should Get It: Because it’s available in 10 different colors, you’ll be able to find a match for your patio’s color palette. Keep in Mind: While this rug is water resistant, it does not dry out quickly, which may be a concern if you want to place it on a wooden surface like a deck or pergola.

Our testers were unable to blot liquid stains out of this wool rug as well as other rugs they tested, but a professional cleaning service would likely be able to do the trick.

The rug has a grippy backing that helps it stay put on surfaces. Testers experienced no sliding when wiping their feet or bunching when moving large objects across the rug. Plus, it stayed grounded when testers used a broom and vacuum to clean up dirt and debris, making everyday maintenance less of a chore.

This rug packs a punch of color with its botanical print and rolls out like a yoga mat, perfectly flat with an invitingly smooth texture that testers said resisted snags and tears when moving furniture across it. The rug has a plush surface that should not only stand up to the elements over the long haul but also felt comfy underfoot when testers stood and walked across the rug.

The best indoor/outdoor rug for a petite space is a proportionately small rug. The Veranda Monstera Cream Outdoor Rug from Rifle Paper Co. is available in six sizes starting at 2 feet 3 inches by 4 feet.

Keep in Mind: While everyday maintenance with a vacuum (with the beater bar turned off) will keep this rug looking beautiful, it is difficult to spot treat, and you will need to budget for professional cleaning to ensure its longevity.

Why You Should Get It: If vibrant is what you want, vibrant is what you will get with this statement piece rug. The rug also laid flat the moment we unrolled it for a polished look straight from the packaging.

Dirt, debris, and food all swept and vacuumed off very easily without causing much trouble (though it needs to be mentioned that the tassels can be tricky to clean). Liquids can be dabbed off, but our testers were impressed by how easily stains came out with a gentle cleanser and a little elbow grease. Testers said the rug looked like new after being hosed down.

Testers did notice that the edges tended to stick up after unrolling the rug from its packaging, however; plan to give this rug a bit of time to completely flatten. The latex backing also made this rug a cinch to vacuum, according to testers.

Another great aspect of this rug is its latex backing, which makes the rug slightly tacky so it stays in place on smooth surfaces. Testers found that the rug didn’t scrunch or bunch while dragging objects across it or vacuuming its surface. This is an optimal quality for placing this rug in a dining area where guests need to be able to scoot their chairs back easily without causing a tripping hazard.

If you live in a rainy climate and you plan to keep your rug in an unsheltered location, the best indoor/outdoor rug for you will be a quick-drying pick. This Aperto Indoor/Outdoor Diamond Trellis Area Rug is the only one on our list that testers found to dry completely overnight after being soaked with a hose the previous day.

Keep in Mind: The edges curled up and required a bit of smoothing. Expect to give this rug some time to flatten after unrolling it from its packaging.

Why You Should Get It: Of all the best indoor/outdoor rugs that we tested, this was the only one that completely dried overnight after getting wet.

The rug comes with an outdoor-friendly rug pad that adds a bit of cushion and secures the rug in place.

The subtle sophistication of this rug will complement any patio, deck or entryway. Or, if you prefer to use this rug inside, testers said that its soft surface would make it a great option for your kitchen, living room, or den because it holds up against snagging and does not have loose threads.

Our testers said they would recommend this rug to family and friends after seeing how easy it was to clean . It passed the cleaning test against dirt and liquid stains because of its ability to be laundered in a washing machine—just make sure to verify that the tub of your machine is large enough for the size of rug you choose (at least 2.2 cubic feet for 5 x 7 rugs and 3.8 cubic feet for 6 x 9 rugs). Most standard washing machines can handle this rug. For lighter cleaning, testers found using a broom to be a bit challenging with this rug, but debris lifted easily with a vacuum.

Available in two colors (sand and antique oak), the Ruggable Border Braid Re-Jute Rug has a woven pattern designed to mimic the look of hand-braided jute rugs—but with a softer surface that’s easier to clean.

If you want a rug that can be washed in your washing machine and is a feel-good, eco-friendly purchase, look no further than this super-soft area rug that is made from recycled plastic bottles and fits comfortably in your washer and dryer.

Keep in Mind: While most standard washing machines can handle cleaning this rug, you’ll want to double check the size of your machine’s tub before buying.

Why You Should Get It: The rug is made from recycled plastic bottles and can be tossed in your washing machine when it needs a clean.

We recommend the Better Homes & Gardens rug for use outdoors, but because it is available in varying sizes (and colors), this rug is also perfect for entryways, kitchens, and any other living space inside your home.

It also held up well when our testers swept and vacuumed it, though it can also be easily sprayed down with a hose to clean up spills and debris. Testers did have trouble getting out juice and barbecue sauce, however, so you may want to avoid eating messy foods around this rug.

Made from polyester and polypropylene, this rug is designed to be durable against weather, sun, and abrasion caused by surface wear, and we found this to be true during testing. The rug stayed in place when testers wiped their feet, and although it moved slightly when moving a chair and a planter across it, there was no damage left behind.

Because it comes ready to use, it’s the perfect same-day addition to your outdoor space for hosting guests or throwing a barbeque party . Our testers found that the rug laid flat immediately after unrolling and was completely free of imperfections. Even the tassels were in great shape straight from the packaging.

Liven up any space with the Better Homes & Gardens Multi-Color Striped Outdoor Rug, our choice for the best indoor/outdoor rug for shoppers on a budget. The light color palette and tassels add a pop of color and texture to your space while remaining subtle enough to not steal the show.

Why You Should Get It: The rug laid flat immediately—even the tassels—after unrolling it from the packaging. Keep in Mind: Testers weren’t able to get barbecue and grape juice stains completely out of this rug, so it may not be the best choice for under outdoor dining sets.

If you’re planning to place this rug in an uncovered area outdoors, be aware that it may take some time to dry after a rainstorm—testers noted that the rug was still wet one day after they hosed it down.

Another reason this rug made our list of best indoor/outdoor rugs is because it is incredibly easy to clean with a broom or vacuum, making it a great choice for high-traffic areas that could get a little muddy. Testers found that liquid stains (barbecue sauce and grape juice) did not come completely out, however. Luckily, this rug’s fibers can stand up to a little elbow grease without causing too much noticeable damage.

In our testing, we liked how well the rug stayed in one place without shifting or sliding underfoot, but we were downright pleased when we discovered that we could slide heavy objects from side to side on its surface without causing it to buckle or bunch up. Keep in mind that the rug may need some time to fully flatten, though, since it ships rolled up.

Testers also named this rug the overall best indoor/outdoor rug because of its quality. The fibers resisted snags, tears, and excessive wear when we slid heavy objects, like furniture and plants, across it, subjecting it to a lot of surface friction.

If you need a lightweight yet durable rug that can be moved around easily—even for one person working alone—the Unique Loom Outdoor Collection Transitional Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug is one of our favorite picks because of how effortlessly it can be folded up and carried around.

Keep in Mind: Once it's put in place this rug tends to stay put, which also means the edges of this rug may have a memory and need a little time to flatten out the first time it is unrolled.

Why You Should Get It: This area rug doesn’t snag or tear during cleaning or when moving heavy objects across it, stays put without bunching or sliding underfoot, and is easy to maneuver—even for one person.

The Bottom Line

When shopping online for the best indoor/outdoor rugs, it’s essential to not only choose a design aesthetic you love but also a rug material that’s easy to care for and suited to your space, whether that’s a covered patio or open deck. For our testers, the Unique Loom Outdoor Collection Area Rug took the trophy for best indoor/outdoor rug because it doesn’t snag or fray easily while moving heavy objects across it, stays put without bunching or sliding underfoot, and is easy to maneuver—even for one person. We also think it’s lightweight and portable enough to take with you on a picnic or to a park.

Our Testing Process

To determine our list of the best indoor/outdoor rugs, we gathered a team of home experts in our lab in Des Moines, Iowa, and had them put 31 different indoor/outdoor rugs through extensive testing for quality and performance over the course of two days.

Each rug went through rigorous testing that included dragging furniture across each surface to note any bunching, shifting, or signs of excessive wear. Testers sprinkled potato chips and mulch to test both a broom and vacuum’s ability to pick up debris. Then they poured 1 tablespoon each of grape juice and barbeque sauce onto each rug to investigate if gentle scrubbing with mild detergent was necessary to avoid stains or if a moist paper towel did the trick. Waterproof rugs were also sprayed down and left overnight to dry in a parking garage to test whether the surface was wet, damp, or dry the next day.

Additionally, each rug was visually inspected for imperfections, and our testers made detailed notes about ease in portability, comfort, and the overall quality of each rug to inform our final selections.

What to Know About Indoor/Outdoor Rugs Before Shopping

When beginning the process of selecting the best indoor/outdoor rug for your home, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind.

Size

Choosing the right size area rug for your space takes a little effort—and a little planning. Start by measuring the dimensions of the location with a measuring tape. If you try to wing it, you may be disappointed to discover that the rug you fell in love with hangs too far over an edge or looks too tiny for your patio furniture.

You’ll also want to consider where the rug will be placed and how much total area you want to cover. Ideally, rugs in a seating area should be large enough that the legs of tables and chairs overlap with the rug and won’t get tangled when guests push their chairs in and out from the table. In general—but not always—bigger is better when it comes to rugs. Don’t forget that outdoor rugs will get wet, which could make them very heavy to move.

Material

You definitely don’t want an indoor/outdoor rug that looks or smells musty. To combat this potential problem, choose synthetic materials that are water-resistant or moisture-wicking.

According to Michal Rubin, interior designer and owner of MR Interiors, flat weave, low pile plastic rugs are your best bet for maintaining the look of an indoor/outdoor rug long term. “Polypropylene rugs are a great option because they are UV resistant, so they can be left in the sun without fading and they are stain resistant as well.”

Other options include polyester, which has less durability than polypropylene but is fade-resistant, and materials made from recycled plastics like water bottles and straws.

Care

The better the quality of the indoor/outdoor rug you choose, the less maintenance it will require to look its best. Choose a rug that lies completely flat and is free from loose fibers, frays, and snags. You’ll want to sweep, vacuum, or hose down your rug often to avoid mildew, dirt, and stains.

Always read the rug’s care label for proper care, but in general, avoid using harsh cleaning chemicals as they may damage or fade your rug, opting for a mild detergent instead. After exposure to excessive water from a spray down or heavy rainfall, allow the rug to dry completely before use if possible. Our experts suggest not leaving standing in water for extended periods of time to avoid mold and mildew growth.

Other Indoor/Outdoor Rugs We Tested

Pottery Barn Stinson Handwoven Indoor/Outdoor Rug

While the Pottery Barn Stinson Handwoven Indoor/Outdoor Rug was incredibly plush and surprisingly lightweight to carry, our testers would not put it outside due to it needing to be kept away from high moisture. Testers also found that it stained easily and was difficult to clean.

Anthropologie Handwoven Harani Indoor/Outdoor Rug

During testing, the Anthropologie Handwoven Harani Indoor/Outdoor Rug was lightweight, soft, and easy to carry, but it stained easily and bunched when objects were drug across it. Cleaning this rug was also a chore. Sweeping it with a broom didn’t pick up much debris, vacuuming it caused loose fibers to shed, and light blotting alone caused slight visible damage as well.

Article Redondo Area Rug in Gray

The Article Redondo Area Rug in Gray was durable and did not slip when moving furniture from one side of it to the other, but being “hand wash only” at the price point of $399, the rug was a little too finicky for our testers. They felt there were more affordable rugs on the list that were easier to care for.

Your Questions, Answered

Do indoor/outdoor rugs cause deck rot?

According to Neff, deck rot can be a major concern for thicker rugs that have a tendency to rest in or retain water because the moisture has nowhere to escape. To combat the issue, avoid purchasing indoor/outdoor rugs made of natural fibers as they will absorb a high content of water. Instead, opt for synthetic rugs like those we tested that are made from polypropylene, polyester, or a combination of both.

Can indoor/outdoor rugs be left in the rain?

Yes, indoor/outdoor rugs can be left in the rain because they are made to withstand a harsher environment outdoors. For the sake of longevity, you might consider bringing a rug in if it’s rainy season or if puddling is happening too often to prevent having water rest on your rug for extended periods of time, which could break down the dye and change its appearance.

Do outdoor rugs get moldy?

If a rug is left in water too long or neglected in general, even the best indoor/outdoor rugs can fall prey to dirt and moisture and develop mildew. The good news is that it’s easy to remove mildew with common household items that people reach for, including liquid dish soap, white vinegar, and baking soda. Always consult your rug’s care instructions before choosing a cleaner, however, so you don’t accidentally damage your rug.

Who We Are

Belle DuChene is an award-winning digital content producer and stylist who is often seen in Better Homes & Gardens home and garden videos. She is the agency director of a micro-influencer talent agency and teaches strategic digital communications at three colleges and universities.

For this article, Belle compiled the results of tests conducted by our home experts who rated and reviewed each rug on a scale of 1 to 5 for quality, texture, durability, ease of cleaning, and overall value. She also consulted Lindsey Neff, head designer of Larkspur Botanicals, and Michal Rubin, interior designer and owner of MR Interiors, for their expertise.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products and we let you know that we got it for free to remain as transparent as possible about our picks.

Looking for more products that have earned our BHG Recommends seal of approval? Check out our picks for everything from picnic blankets to humidifiers.


