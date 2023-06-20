From grow lights to material to dimensions, there are a lot of factors to consider when identifying the best indoor greenhouses. After speaking to experts and researching multiple products, we found the best indoor greenhouses.

Ryan McEnaney, fifth-generation plantsman, garden designer, and author, explains the benefits of having an indoor greenhouse. “They serve many purposes: creating a controlled environment to help plants thrive that would otherwise suffer, providing a growing space for those that don’t have an outdoor area to garden, overwintering tender plants in cool climates, growing edibles near the kitchen, and more.”

Whether you’re a professional gardener or your green thumb looks more like a black thumb, any grower can benefit from an indoor greenhouse.

Best Overall Barrina Mini Greenhouse with LED Grow Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Both the grow lights and shelves can be adjusted based on your needs. Keep in Mind Assembly is required. This structure earned the title of best indoor greenhouse. We love that it’s spacious, but not overwhelming, allowing you to grow indoor plants or herbs inside without taking up too much room. You can also use it on a patio or porch thanks to the waterproof and wind-resistant cover made of eco-friendly EVA material that offers cold and frost protection. It’s transparent with ventilated windows, which is great for monitoring without opening the cover up. When you need to open it, you can use the roll-up zippered door. The shelves hold up to 220 pounds total, and they can be adjusted to four different heights. The three 2-foot grow lights are operated via four dimmable levels and three automatic timer options: three, six, or 12 hours. The included wheels make it easy to move the greenhouse around if needed, and they can lock in place when stationary. Though assembly is required, no tools are needed to put together the structure. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Dimensions: 29.5 x 59 x 13.8 inches | Material: Metal and EVA material | Grow Lights Included: Yes

Best Budget Ohuhu Mini Greenhouse Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Smart details like a roll-up door and hanging rod make it a win, particularly for the price. Keep in Mind It may need to be anchored for extra stability. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, this is the best indoor greenhouse for you. This structure features four tiers and a mesh polyethylene cover that’s corrosion resistant, low temperature resistant, waterproof, and ultraviolet proof. The cover also features a zippered roll-up door (with a strap to keep it open) that makes it easy to check on plants. Each shelf has a capacity of 22 pounds, measures 24 x 4 x 17.3 inches, and can be stabilized with eight fixing buckles. You can either opt for the single layer roof or spring for the double layer roof, which comes with an interior hanging rod at the top for structural stability and grow lights or fans. Assembly—and disassembly—is a breeze. Anchoring the shelf to the wall is an extra step in the assembly process, but it will offer more stability and help prevent the shelf from toppling over. The sand bag pouches on the bottom sides also help provide additional support. Price at time of publish: $43 Product Details: Dimensions: 27 x 62 x 20 inches | Material: Polyethylene and steel | Grow Lights Included: No

Best Splurge DreamBuck 62-Inch Large Portable Wood Greenhouse Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It This indoor greenhouse can pass for a regular cabinet and comes with wheels, an anti-tipping strap, and even a half shelf to maximize space. Keep in Mind White is the only color option, and it may show dirt easily. For most of us, an indoor greenhouse in our space can be hard to ignore. If you can afford the investment, we suggest considering something a little easier on the eyes. Made from fir wood (white is the only option) and ribbed polycarbonate panels, this indoor greenhouse looks like it could be a regular cabinet. If you want, you can add the included four wheels to make moving the greenhouse a breeze (two of them have brakes, so you don’t have to worry about it accidentally moving around). An anti-tipping strap you can attach to the wall is also included for extra safety, minimizing the risk of it falling. Inside the greenhouse are two adjustable shelves and one half shelf (to maximize space for tall plants and seedlings/herbs at the same time), providing a total of four tiers for growing. The upper shelf has a weight capacity of 40 pounds, while the middle and lower shelves have a weight capacity of 80 pounds. The roof, which can be opened for ventilation, is designed diagonally, which is helpful if you bring it outside because it prevents water and rain from collecting inside the greenhouse. Price at time of publish: $350 Product Details: Dimensions: 31.5 x 62 x 22.4 inches | Material: Fir wood and polycarbonate | Grow Lights Included: No

Best with Grow Lights Bstrip Mini Greenhouse with Grow Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It The shelves are adjustable, and there are several light and time options for the grow lights. Keep in Mind The grid design of the shelves may require a plastic mat or cardboard to prevent seedlings or smaller plants from falling through. Grow lights can help your plants receive sufficient sunlight, especially if your greenhouse is tucked away in a dark corner of your house. For the best indoor greenhouse with grow lights, we chose the Bstrip Mini Greenhouse with Grow Light. This is one of the best indoor greenhouses because it’s equipped with four tiers of rigid steel tubing, a durable PVC cover, and an adjustable grow light on every shelf. The cover includes a roll-up door with two ties that keep it secured at the top, allowing you to care for your plants easily. The grow lights include a multi-function switch with three light modes: yellow, pink, and mixed. It can be set for three, six, or 12 hour timers with five brightness options. This customization will help ensure your plants are getting the exact kind of light they need at all times. We love that no tools are required for assembly with this indoor greenhouse—everything simply snaps into place. Each shelf can be removed, which is helpful for adding shorter plants or allowing extra room for tall plants. The shelves featured a metal grid design, which may require a plastic mat over them if you plan on growing seedlings or smaller plants. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Dimensions: 26.8 x 61.8 x 19.3 inches | Material: Steel and PVC | Grow Lights Included: Yes

Best for Starting Seeds Bonviee 5-Pack Seed Starter Tray Kits Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It There is a clear tray that fits inside the main tray, so you can lift it out and check on the progress of your seedlings’ roots. Keep in Mind Having five small trays to tend to may be more tedious than one large tray. Finding the best indoor greenhouse for starting seeds is important because this stage can make or break your plant’s success. We love the Bonviee 5-Pack Seed Starter Tray Seedling Starter Kits because it helps create ideal conditions for your seeds to thrive. The lids have vents that can be adjusted to control the temperature and humidity of each tray. Another feature we love is the clear seed tray that you can lift out of the main tray to easily check on your seedlings’ progress. Each tray is equipped with 12 pods, totaling 60 pods total. The helpful part about having them separated into different trays is that you don’t have to carve out a large surface to start such a high volume of seeds—you can place them in different areas of your home. Having to tend to so many different trays, however, may make plant care more tedious for some. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.4 x 5 x 6.1 inches | Material: Plastic | Grow Lights Included: No

Best for Beginners Pure Garden 3-Tier Greenhouse Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This affordable structure, which comes in three or four tiers, has a small footprint that doesn’t take up too much space. Keep in Mind The shelving isn’t adjustable. This budget-friendly indoor greenhouse is ideal for those who are new to gardening, both because of its affordability and its small footprint. Indoor greenhouses can take up a lot of space, necessitating you move around other things in your home—this one doesn’t, focused on the vertical versus the horizontal in the form of three or four tiers. The structure is made of sturdy iron tubing that’s been powder coated to protect it from rust and corrosion if you choose to put it outside. It’s covered in a heat-trapping PVC cover with a zippered roll-up door for easy access to plants, plus a tie strap to keep it open when needed. The wire shelving unfortunately can’t be adjusted, though you can easily remove shelving if you’re trying to grow a tall plant and need some extra height. No tools are required for assembly, which is always a win. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Dimensions: 27.5 x 19 x 50 or 27.5 x 19 x 63 inches | Material: Metal and polyvinyl chloride | Grow Lights Included: No

Best Cabinet MCombo 35.4 x 14.6-Inch Greenhouse Cold Frame Wayfair View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Overstock Why You Should Get It It comes in four colors, and it includes a removable and adjustable shelf. Keep in Mind No floor is included. While indoor greenhouses are practical, not all of them are aesthetically pleasing. However, the MCombo 35.4 x 14.6-Inch Cold Frame provides both functionality and style. This indoor greenhouse is available in four colors (blue, orange, green, and natural wood) and is large enough to hold out your plants without being overwhelming in size. With an included shelf, you can have up to two levels of plants. There are four screw holes to install the shelf, but if you have tall plants you don’t have to use it. There is no floor included, which is important to keep in mind if you’re worried about damaging your floor or table (but it can always be added). For ventilation or extra sunlight absorption, simply pop the roof open. If you want to take it outside, you can since it’s made from weather-, rot-, UV-, and mold/mildew-resistant fir wood, and the roof grooves prevent rain from collecting. Plus, it can handle winds up to 18 miles per hour and up to 10 pounds of snow. Assembly is required, but all you need is a screwdriver. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.4 x 27.6 x 14.6 inches | Material: Wood and polycarbonate | Grow Lights Included: No