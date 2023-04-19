We put more than 20 ice scrapers to the test in our daily lives to suss out the best ice scrapers on the market. We rated them on how well they chipped away ice, how sturdy they were against thick ice, whether they were comfortable to hold with and without gloves, what features were most helpful, and the value of each ice scraper compared to its price tag.

“It is frustrating when ice unexpectedly accumulates and obscures your windows, rendering your visibility zero and posing a major safety risk,” says Kristen Reser, Watering and Tools Merchant at The Home Depot. “Ice scrapers are a necessary tool to have on hand to quickly and effectively remove ice.”

An ice scraper should be part of every well-prepared vehicle come wintertime, because you never know when frost, snow, or ice will overtake your car. Anyone who’s ever resorted to using a credit card or CD case to clear their car’s windows and windshield can attest to an ice scraper’s importance. Not just any tool will do the trick.

If you live in a more mild climate or have a small car, this might be a bit more than you need. But for those who deal with inclement weather on a regular basis in the winter months, this could be a great choice.

The other end has a thick plastic scraper with jaws on one side for cutting into thick ice. We found it efficient and easy to use. The aluminum pole extends from 36 to 60 inches, and it locks in place at whatever length you choose. The pole is also wrapped with foam grip on both ends so hands have a comfy spot to grasp while sweeping or scraping. Even with daily use during a long, cold winter, we found this tool held up well.

We were thoroughly impressed with the SubZero Quick Lock Pivoting Head Snowbroom. One end features a curved head (it looks a little like a snowplow) with a squeegee on one edge and a bristled broom on the other; both are adept at sweeping snow off a vehicle without scratching it. The head also pivots to just the right angle for reaching a tricky spot.

Keep in Mind: If you live in a mild climate or have a small car, this might be more than you need.

Why You Should Get It: The combination of a thick scraper, squeegee, and long-reach broom puts everything you need into a single product.

The mitten is made of quilted nylon on the outside, and the inside is lined with soft, warm fleece. Elastic around the wrist keeps snow and ice out. We wish the scraper were a little longer, but that’s our only complaint.

Slip your hand inside, grasp the scraper’s handle, and go to work on that windshield—your hand will stay warm and dry. We found that it’s easy enough for anyone to use.

Anyone who’s ever tackled snow and ice on their car without gloves knows how quickly their hands get wet, cold, and stiff. The Jalorama Ice Scraper with Glove solves that problem by cleverly enclosing a durable plastic scraper inside a waterproof fabric glove (well, it’s really more like a mitten).

Why You Should Get It: This handheld ice scraper has one ingenious addition: a waterproof outer “mitten” that keeps hands warm and dry.

We found that we usually didn’t need all three extenders, and it could be tricky to take off and connect them—we pinched our fingers more than once in the process.

This tool comes with a handy storage bag, and it is brimming with goodies. In addition to the tool itself, it also includes a pair of gloves (which the manufacturer recommends wearing while assembling, taking apart, and using the product) and a microfiber towel. The bag itself is handy for stashing the entire (disassembled) tool in the trunk or backseat.

The other end features a dual-sided brush and squeegee combo; we found that the brush works exceptionally well, even on heavy or wet snow, and the squeegee is handy for wiping off mud or condensation.

The sheer size of this tool is impressive. It can go from 17 inches to just over 61 with the addition of three extenders, so reaching even the tallest roof or widest trunk is a cinch. An ice scraper is on one end; it’s removable if you need to do just a few quick passes on your windshield.

Why You Should Get It: This pick comes with a whole host of accessories, including a squeegee, gloves, microfiber towel, and carrying pouch.

The whole contraption weighs under 1.5 pounds, and the foam head can release from the handle for compact storage: The handle snaps into two brackets on the back of the foam head. Our only complaint about this product is that the aluminum handle got mighty cold while we were scraping.

The handle extends from 33 inches up to 52 inches with a quick twist, so you can reach the tallest parts of even tall trucks and SUVs. The other end features a built-in ice scraper, too; we especially appreciated that we could scrape ice on the windshield, then use the foam head to clean off the debris.

We know this product is called a “snow broom,” but its snow-removal element is more like a snowplow. That’s because it’s a non-abrasive foam head that pushes or pulls heavy, wet snow off a car’s roof, hood, or trunk with relative ease, all without scratching the paint.

Keep in Mind: The metal handle can get cold as you’re scraping and sweeping, so gloves or mittens are a must.

Why You Should Get It: A telescoping pole that extends to a full 52 inches makes quick work of both snow and ice removal, even on tall or wide vehicles.

We did notice some issues. Because there are tools on both ends, there isn’t a great place to hold the pole with your hands—but it’s long enough that we could still reach every section of the car. The scraper was harder to use than the brush, and we really had to work to clear the windshield of ice. We also note that for the price, it could have more advanced features.

The handle is also cushioned on both ends so your hands don’t get as fatigued as you tackle the ice and snow . There is a scraper with thick jaws on one end for cutting through ice and a pivoting brush head on the other for sweeping off snow.

Tall or wide vehicles can be difficult to scrape or sweep because most handheld tools are short and don’t reach very far. Not so with this product: Its pole is curved to make scraping and sweeping easier, and it’s 38 inches long to reach even the farthest spots on your vehicle.

Why You Should Get It: If you own a tall pickup, van, or SUV, the SubZero Snowbroom is excellent at pushing snow from the hood, roof, and bed.

We found this foam head convenient and easy to use, and we liked that both an ice scraper and a snow remover were on the same tool. The handle has a cushioned grip for a comfortable handhold, but we did notice that if you have small hands, it might be a bit wide for you. Our other complaints had to do with this scraper’s size. It is big, so if you don’t need a wide snow brush, your vehicle is compact, or you are short, it might not be the best choice.

The flat scraper can then slide underneath to scrape away the rest. The jaw-scraper end is removable if you just need to do a few quick swipes on your windows and windshield. The other end of the tool is a 14-inch-wide foam head. It pivots 270 degrees to push or pull heavy, wet snow off the vehicle, and the handle stretches from 31 to 55 inches to reach the roofs of even the tallest trucks and SUVs.

Behold, a mighty tool in the fight against icy windshields and snow-covered cars! This brush-scraper combo is great for banishing both ice and snow. One end features a sharp, flat-head scraper on one side and tooth-like jaws on the other. These jaws are sometimes called an ice breaker because they break through the ice surface quickly without scratching your car.

Keep in Mind: If you are shorter or have small hands, the tool might be unwieldy.

Why You Should Get It: This combination of ice scraper and snow brush allowed us to clear most of the car by standing in just one spot.

We found that this scraper-brush is simple and no-frills, but easy to use and efficient. It’s also small enough, at 17.5 inches long, to stash in the trunk. Our only caveat is that it might not be long enough to scrape taller or wider vehicles.

The handle is made of lightweight but strong aluminum, which is impervious to swings in temperature, and foam padding provides a comfy spot for your hands—this soft grip was our favorite feature, in fact.

For those looking for the best ice scraper for just a few dollars, this is your best bet. One end has a 4-inch-wide scraper for chipping ice, and the other a 7-inch brush for sweeping away snow.

Keep in Mind: It might not be long enough for SUVs, pickups, and other large vehicles.

Why You Should Get It: This ice scraper-and-brush combo has a grip pad that makes holding it especially comfortable.

The price tag is an exceptional value, considering how well the scraper chips away at ice and that it doubles as a snow brush. We found it affordable, versatile, and easy to store when it’s not needed. While we have no complaints, it might be on the heavier side for some.

As an added plus, the handle extends from 27 to 36 inches long, which we found to be the perfect size, even for larger vehicles: long enough to reach across the windshield but not so long that we lost control of the brush or scraper. The handle is wrapped with a foam grip so hands don’t fatigue as you’re scraping. We especially appreciate that the whole contraption comes apart easily and can be stashed in its own bag.

The Moyidea Snow Removal Tool features a scraper on one end and a snow brush on the other. We found that the scraper’s jaws really dig into thick ice, and the brush easily pushes heavy snow off the car’s hood and roof. The brush head pivots 360 degrees for just the right angle, and its PVC bristles won’t scratch a vehicle’s paint.

Oftentimes, a product that tries to “do it all” ends up doing nothing all that well. But we are pleased to report that the best ice scraper of the bunch combines all our favorite features into a single product—and performs each task beautifully.

Keep in Mind: It might be heavy for some due to all the features.

Why You Should Get It: This do-it-all tool stands out in every arena, from its heavy-duty scraping blade to its extendable handle with a foam grip.

The Bottom Line

After extensive testing over a few months during a snowy winter, the Moyidea 36” Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush was deemed our overall winner for its strong scraper, handy brush, and long handle. We were especially appreciative of the fact that it could be disassembled and stored in its accompanying pouch.

Our Testing Process

At the first dusting of ice or snow, we used the scrapers without turning on our vehicles’ defrosters. We timed how long it took to clear the windshield and windows to determine the scrapers’ efficiency and ease of use. We also noted the thickness of the ice, how much sunshine there was, the outside temperature, and how many windows were scraped.

While using the scrapers, we considered how well they chipped away at the ice, whether they could handle thick ice, if they were comfortable to hold with and without gloves, whether the scrapers’ length helped clear ice, and if any special features (LED lights, squeegee attachments, pivoting head, storage bag, etc.) helped with the task. We then rated each tool on a scale of 1 to 5 in each of these areas: performance, durability, features, ease of use, and value. We then added up the points for each product to determine the best ice scrapers on the market.

What to Know About Ice Scrapers Before Shopping

Type

The best ice scrapers are available in metal and/or plastic, and both materials have their advantages. “Plastic ice scrapers are lightweight, popular, and budget-friendly,” says Reser. “A majority of plastic scrapers are made from a high-quality polymer, making them flexible and durable enough to withstand the thickest of ice and the lowest of temperatures.”

Many plastic scrapers have a straight blade on one side and “jaws” or “teeth” on the other to dig into thick ice. “Jaws or teeth help to quickly but safely break up any ice on your car, and without scratching,” Reser says.

Some scrapers have brass blades, which Reser also recommends. “Because brass is softer than glass, you’ll easily scrape through light or heavy frost or icy frozen mixes [on windows and windshields] without leaving a scratch,” she says. Both steel and aluminum, which are popular metals for long-handled scrapers, “offer control and precision to swiftly break through layers of tough ice,” she says.

Size

When shopping for the best ice scraper for your needs, “consider the size of your vehicle,” Reser recommends. “Do you have a car, truck, SUV, or van?” Larger vehicles require longer handles to reach high areas; you may even need a tool that extends to clean really tall and wide vans and SUVs. Small vehicles, such as sedans and hatchbacks, are probably fine with a handheld tool. In fact, we found that some of the larger ones were a bit too unwieldy to easily maneuver around a smaller vehicle (not to mention if you have short arms or small hands).

Size also matters when stashing the scraper when you’re not using it. “If you want to store your ice scraper in the car throughout the winter season, opt for a compact size,” Reser says. “Multifunctional ice scrapers also often come as separate units, allowing you to piece it all together when in use and then separate it for easy storage or when not in season.” We especially appreciated when the best ice scrapers included pouches or bags.

Features

Another consideration is what features you might want in a scraper. Tools that also remove snow, not just ice, are almost essential for Northern climates. Snow brushes are helpful to removing loose snow and ice after scraping from the car. Some are combined with an ice scraper on the other end so there’s only one tool to store (and keep track of). We found using these dual-purpose tools especially convenient, though sometimes the more features, the bulkier the ice scraper.

And, “if you live in an area with heavy snow, you need more than just a snow brush,” Reser says. She suggests investing in a snow broom, which “makes sweeping snow off your vehicle’s roof (or even high places around the house) easier. With just one tool, you can quickly push heavy, wet snow off your roof, hood, trunk, and windshield of the car.” Many of the best ice scrapers we tried include also useful extras like soft-grip handles, included gloves, and squeegees. While not essential, we often appreciated these thoughtful details.

Other Ice Scrapers We Tested

Hopkins SubZero Ice Crusher: This handheld scraper won praise for its small size, which makes it easy to store, and its efficiency at clearing a thin layer of ice from a windshield. We also liked its reasonable price (under $8) and ready availability. While we appreciated its foam grip, we wish it were thicker so the scraper was more comfortable to use. We also found that we needed a second tool (a brush) to clear snow from our vehicle, which prevented us from naming it one of the best ice scrapers.

Snoshark: The Snoshark quickly and efficiently pushes (or pulls) heavy, wet snow from your car’s roof, hood, and trunk with very little effort. That’s thanks to its extendable handle, which stretches from 20 inches to 39 at its maximum. We found it wasn’t great for scraping ice, though, and it’s a little on the large side. And at $55, we wanted it to have more features than simply removing snow for us to consider it for our list of best ice scrapers.

Snow Joe 2-in-1 18” Foam Head Telescoping Snow Broom and Ice Scraper With Headlights: We liked that this tool combines a snow broom on one end with an ice scraper on the other; dusting off a light snow was a snap, especially with the extendable pole. The LED lights on the snow broom were also a huge benefit when scraping early in the morning, and being able to lengthen and shorten the pole was a big help. However, we found that the scraper was hard to use on thicker ice; it wouldn’t cut through no matter how we tried.



Your Questions, Answered

What is the best car ice scraper?

The Moyidea 36” extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush earned the best ratings during our testing, leading to its spot as the overall best ice scraper on our list. It got high marks for its heavy-duty scraper, pivoting brush, and long handle with a foam grip. It also comes with a drawstring pouch, so the whole contraption can be disassembled and stored compactly.

What material is best for an ice scraper?

High-quality plastic, such as ABS thermoplastic polymer, is durable and sturdy against even thick ice. Choosing a polymer scraper that also has teeth (sometimes called jaws or ice breakers) on one side is a big help too. Most of the best ice scrapers we tested were made of this material.

What size ice scraper do I need?

For cars, a compact, handheld model is probably sufficient, though you might opt for a scraper-brush or scraper-broom combo if your area gets lots of snowfall. For tall and/or wide trucks, vans, and SUVs, a scraper with a rigid, extendable handle will let you reach every inch and still have leverage to dig under ice. And again, if you experience lots of snow, you probably want a scraper combined with a snow brush or broom on the other end.

Who We Are

Sarah Halverson has more than 25 years of experience writing for magazines and websites. Though she lives in Texas and rarely sees snow, she still keeps an ice scraper in her car—a vestige of living in the cold Midwest for many years. That ice scraper has helped her (and her less-prepared coworkers and friends) out of several scrapes (har har) over the years! Kristen Reser, our expert, is the Watering and Tools Merchant at The Home Depot.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products and we let you know that we got it for free to remain as transparent as possible about our picks.

