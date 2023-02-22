Shopping The 14 Best Ice Cream Scoops of 2023 These cream-of-the-crop scoops, like the Midnight Scoop, make dessert time fun and easy. By Kaitlyn McInnis Kaitlyn McInnis Facebook Twitter Kaitlyn McInnis is an experienced lifestyle writer and online shopping enthusiast with a decade's worth of experience in digital journalism and lifestyle e-commerce. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on February 22, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Better Homes & Gardens / David Hattan There’s nothing like a couple of scoops of ice cream to brighten up a gray day—or make a sunny day even brighter. And while you don’t necessarily need an ice cream scoop just to stack a couple of scoops into a bowl at home, it does make it a whole lot easier to scoop hard frozen ice cream in an efficient fashion. It’s also worth noting that the right ice cream scoop also ensures you won’t hurt your wrists or bend your spoons while serving. There are a lot of ice cream scoops on the market and not all scoops are created equal. That’s why we spoke to Michael Laiskonis, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education, and James Kilpatrick, head chef at Landry's Restaurants, to get a better understanding of exactly what to look for when shopping for the best ice cream scoop. Their insights helped us pair down the list to only include the best options for scooping our favorite frozen treat. “There are different styles of ice cream scoops that offer a range of shapes and sizes of the final scoop, as well as varying degrees of durability and ‘ergonomic’ qualities,” Laiskonis says. “I look for durability and comfort—and honestly it may be worth paying a little extra for a well-made scoop that will potentially perform for years.” Our pick for the best ice cream scoop is the Oxo Good Grips Classic Swipe Ice Cream Scoop. The durable stainless steel ice cream scoop was built to last for years but unlike traditional aluminum alloy scoops, it’s not at all precious. You can throw it in the dishwasher or into your camping gear without worrying about oxidation or tarnishing. Our Top Picks Best Overall: OXO Ice Cream Scoop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: LifHap Ice Cream Scoop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Midnight Scoop Ice Cream Scoop at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Squeeze Handle: Gorilla Grip Stainless Steel Scoop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Heated: Zeroll Ice Cream Scoop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Anti-Freeze: HIC Kitchen Ice Cream Scoop at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Trigger Lever: Good Living Ice Cream Scoop with Trigger Lever at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stainless Steel: Honsen Ice Cream Scoop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large: Met Lux Scoop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Small: Saebye Cookie Scoop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall OXO Good Grips Classic Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon View On Oxo The Oxo Good Grips Classic Ice Cream Scoop isn’t expensive or particularly fancy—but it’s the best option if you’re looking for something reliable that’ll last you for more than a few seasons without causing any trouble. The durable stainless steel ice cream scoop offers a modern take on the classic scoop design; it has a built-in trigger level that helps make perfectly shaped balls of ice cream every time as well as a non-slip and comfortable handle that won’t cause hand cramping or pain. We also really like that this option is both BFA-free and dishwasher safe so you won’t have to worry about hand-washing or being overly precious with your scoop. Price at time of publish: $15 Best Budget LifHap Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon Unless you’re scooping professional volumes of your own no-churn ice cream at home (and hey—if you are, good on you!), you probably don’t need to splurge on an ice cream scoop that has a ton of bells and whistles. The budget-friendly LifHap Ice Cream Scoop will do just fine for those who eat the occasional bowl of ice cream or who want something that’ll also work for measuring things like cake batter or meatballs. It’s also easy to clean thanks to the crevasse-free arc design and it’s dishwasher safe as well. This option is also finished in an anti-freeze material that helps prevent ice cream from sticking to the inner parts of the scoop. Price at time of publish: $7 Best Splurge Midnight Scoop Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Looking for a high-quality ice cream scoop that’s both ergonomically designed and beautiful? The Midnight Kitchen Tools Midnight Scoop is well-loved by the design-obsessed who don’t want to opt for the traditional utilitarian ice cream scoop. The unique design was made to use your muscles, rather than your joints, so it’ll actually work with you rather than against you while scooping ice cream. The durable stainless steel is built to last for a lifetime—and if you do happen to drop or break it, Midnight Scoop will replace your ice cream scoop free of charge with no questions asked. Price at time of publish: $40 Best with Squeeze Handle Gorilla Grip Premium Stainless Steel Spring-Loaded Scoop Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart If you’re looking for an easy-to-use ice cream scoop that’ll double as a multi-purpose kitchen gadget, you’ll want to check out the Gorilla Grip Premium Stainless Steel Spring-Loaded Scoop. This convenient scooping tool is designed with a slip-resistant and quick-release handle that makes it super easy to scoop and release perfectly shaped balls without putting in much effort or hand strength. This option is also available in eight different sizes (ranging from 1 to 8 tablespoons) which allows you to customize your scooping diameter to best suit your specific culinary needs. Price at time of publish: $11 Best Heated Zeroll 1020 Original Ice Cream Scoop 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma Ice cream parlor legacy brand, Zeroll, has a reputation in the cooking industry akin to Le Creuset or Smeg; it’s been around for nearly a century and is the chef-approved option in kitchens and ice cream stands alike. The 1020 Original’s classic design is one of the best ice cream scoops we’ve seen and features a unique heat-conductive fluid handle that uses the heat from your hand to warm up the scoop—making it easier to serve your favorite pick-a-flavor no-churn ice cream without making a mess or serving half-formed balls. This option is also crafted from one single piece of aluminum alloy which means you won’t have to worry about pieces breaking off or malfunctioning. Price at time of publish: $25 Best Anti-Freeze HIC Kitchen Anti Freeze Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon You could always run your ice cream scoop under a bit of hot water to help cut through frozen treats while serving—but that can sometimes result in a watered-down ice cream experience. It’s a whole lot easier to opt for an ice cream scoop with an anti-freeze handle. This anti-freeze ice cream scoop from Harold Import Company is one of the most affordable ice cream scoops on the list and while it doesn’t come with a comfort-designed handle or spring-loaded trigger, it does make scooping quick and easy. The aluminum scoop contains a non-toxic, self-defrosting fluid in the center of the handle which uses the body heat from your hand to warm the scoop and cut through frozen desserts with very little effort on your end. Price at time of publish: $7 The 6 Best Ice Makers for Chilling All Your Drinks Best with Trigger Lever Good Living Ice Cream Scoop with Trigger Lever Amazon View On Amazon Some people prefer the convenience of a trigger lever ice cream scoop over the classic aluminum style; trigger levers are great for those with wrist pain or weaker joints because you don’t have to push and prod as heavily to scoop up frozen treats. Trigger lever scoopers quickly and easily release perfectly shaped balls. The Good Living Ice Cream Scoop with Trigger Lever is one of the best ice cream scoops online for its quality construction and ease of use. We also like that this option can be thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleaning rather than having to be immediately hand-washed after use. Price at time of publish: $9 Best Stainless Steel Honsen Solid Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon The Honsen Solid Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop is a really good option for those looking for the simplicity of an aluminum ice cream scoop but with a more modern look. It’s crafted from solid stainless steel which gives the same feeling in-hand as the aluminum variety but because of the stainless steel material, it’s easy to throw this option in the dishwasher. We also really like that this option has an extra-wide ergonomic handle that is much more comfortable in hand than the traditional cylinder shape. Price at time of publish: $10 Best Large Met Lux 4.66 Ounce Portion Scoop Amazon View On Amazon If you’re scooping extra large servings of ice cream or you’re looking for something to properly measure out cookie dough or batter, the Met Lux 4.66 Ounce Portion Scoop is going to be your best bet. T he best ice cream scoop for bigger portions, this trigger lever scoop comes in a variety of sizes with the 4.66-ounce option being the largest. It’s designed with an efficient spring clip and lever built into the handle which makes it easier to scoop any and all ingredients while also ensuring you won’t strain your muscles from the repetitive scoop-and-dump motion. Price at time of publish: $13 The 15 Best Measuring Cups of 2023 Best Small Saebye Small Cookie Scoop Amazon View On Amazon The Saebye Small Cookie Scoop is ideal for home cooks and bakers looking for a petite size scoop for things like melon balls or miniature cupcakes and cookies—but it’s also perfect for serving smaller frozen desserts like trou normand or decorative ice cream dishes. The 1-tablespoon ice cream scoop includes a comfortable ergonomic trigger release which helps ensure those cutesy scoops come out perfectly round and intact every single time. This option is also dishwasher friendly so you won’t have to worry about hand washing the tiny nooks and crannies. Price at time of publish: $14 Best with Comfort Grip Spring Chef Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon This adorable ice cream scoop looks like it’s straight out of a retro ice cream parlor; the cutesy colorways and slightly rounded handle are aesthetically pleasing and nice enough to leave on the kitchen counter rather than hiding away in the cutlery drawer. We also really like that this option has a thoughtfully designed ergonomic shape that is comfortable in-hand. A slightly thinner scoop makes cutting through frozen desserts as easy as scooping butter. The squared-off scoop also makes it easy to carve into the hard-to-reach corners of the carton so none of your delicious homemade ice cream creations go to waste. Price at time of publish: $13 Best Set Che Mong Ice Cream Scoop Set Amazon View On Amazon Ice cream scoops are extremely versatile and great for multiple different culinary needs—which is why a set of ice cream scoops can be an appealing option to add to your kitchen arsenal. This set of three comes in three different colors so, for example, you can use one for dog food, one for baking, and one for ice cream without mixing up the three. This option is crafted from stainless steel and includes an ergonomic design and trigger lever mechanism to make scooping as effortless as possible. Price at time of publish: $18 The 19 Best Cake Stands of 2023 for Birthdays, Holidays, and More Best Plastic Chef Craft Select Plastic Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon Looking for an ice cream scoop that’s suitable to bring camping or to backyard ice cream socials? The Chef Craft Select Plastic Ice Cream Scoop is lightweight and affordable—but it’ll also work well for those outdoor events where you don’t want to pull out the items you use in the kitchen. Although this option can be a little tough to use on really frozen treats, it’s sturdy enough that it won’t break or snap and the lightweight design makes it easy to throw this in a picnic bag or in with the camping gear for easy scooping on the go. Price at time of publish: $7 Best Aluminum Happyware Ultra-Premium Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon The Happyware Ultra-Premium Ice Cream Scoop checks off all the right boxes if you’re looking for a high-quality and long-lasting ice cream scoop with retro appeal. The versatile scoop was designed and built in the U.S. with heavy-duty aluminum that won’t break or tarnish with time. The material is also heat conductive which makes ice cream much easier to scoop—but unlike other aluminum scoops on the list, it’s also completely dishwasher safe so you won’t have to worry about hand-washing or dealing with the scoop tarnishing if you forget to dry it completely. Price at time of publish: $25 The Bottom Line Overall, the best ice cream scoop is the versatile and long-lasting Oxo Good Grips Classic Ice Cream Scoop. This chef-approved ice cream scoop is budget-friendly but high-quality thanks to the stainless steel body and comfortable and ergonomic handle. It also has a decent trigger release that won’t break or come apart while washing or storing. What to Know About Ice Cream Scoops Before Shopping Dimensions The standard dimensions for an ice cream scoop is a 2.5-inch diameter—but you’ll also want to take into account the size of the handle. Look for something that’ll comfortably fit in your hand and won’t feel top-heavy once it’s filled with ice cream. Material Most ice cream scoops will either be made of aluminum alloy, stainless steel, or plastic, and while each has their own set of pros and cons to consider, stainless steel is going to be your best bet if you want something easy to take care of. “As a professional chef and restaurant owner, I highly recommend using a stainless steel scoop with a sturdy handle for scooping ice cream at home or in a professional kitchen,” says Kilpatrick. “This type of scoop is durable, easy to clean, and allows for efficient scooping, which is important in a busy kitchen.” Scoop Capacity Scoop capacity doesn’t vary all that much between ice cream scoops–but it does begin to get a little tricky if you’re shopping for something that doubles as a cookie scoop or measuring scoop. You’ll want to carefully read the scoop capacity and select something that’ll suit your needs, especially if you’re looking for something multi-functional or want a traditional scoop that’ll fit properly on an ice cream cone. “At my restaurant, we use a size 20 scoop, which is equivalent to about 1.6 ounces of ice cream per scoop. This ensures that all of our ice cream portions are consistent and that we are able to efficiently serve our customers,” explains Kilpatrick. “For home use, scoop capacity matters less. Instead, I recommend using a scoop with a comfortable grip and a sharp edge to easily scoop through frozen ice cream.” Your Questions, Answered What is the standard ice cream scoop size? Ice cream scoops come in all shapes and sizes but the standard dimensions for an ice cream scoop is a 2.5-inch diameter. This is equal to about 2.67 ounces or about 1/3 cup of ice cream per scoop. What are the benefits of using an ice cream scoop? You might think that an ice cream scoop is one of those frivolous kitchen accessories that you can skip on—but the handy tool actually makes it a whole lot easier to get things done in the kitchen and not just when scooping ice cream. Not only does it help ensure aesthetically-pleasing and equal portion sizes when serving ice cream, but it can also function as a cookie dough scoop or an easy way to portion out things like hamburgers, cake or muffin batter, and meatballs as well. How do you clean an ice cream scoop? Proper maintenance and storage of your scoop will also help prolong its lifespan and ensure consistent and delicious scoops every time. You’ll want to clean your scoop by first dipping it into warm water to remove any lingering ice cream particles. From there, wash the scoop with regular dish soap and a soft cloth. Avoid putting your scoop in the dishwasher as that might cause your scoop to flake over time, depending on the material. 