The 14 Best Ice Cream Scoops of 2023

Our pick for the best ice cream scoop is the ​​ Oxo Good Grips Classic Swipe Ice Cream Scoop . The durable stainless steel ice cream scoop was built to last for years but unlike traditional aluminum alloy scoops, it’s not at all precious. You can throw it in the dishwasher or into your camping gear without worrying about oxidation or tarnishing.

“There are different styles of ice cream scoops that offer a range of shapes and sizes of the final scoop, as well as varying degrees of durability and ‘ergonomic’ qualities,” Laiskonis says. “I look for durability and comfort—and honestly it may be worth paying a little extra for a well-made scoop that will potentially perform for years.”

There are a lot of ice cream scoops on the market and not all scoops are created equal. That’s why we spoke to Michael Laiskonis , chef at the Institute of Culinary Education, and James Kilpatrick , head chef at Landry's Restaurants, to get a better understanding of exactly what to look for when shopping for the best ice cream scoop. Their insights helped us pair down the list to only include the best options for scooping our favorite frozen treat.

There’s nothing like a couple of scoops of ice cream to brighten up a gray day—or make a sunny day even brighter. And while you don’t necessarily need an ice cream scoop just to stack a couple of scoops into a bowl at home, it does make it a whole lot easier to scoop hard frozen ice cream in an efficient fashion. It’s also worth noting that the right ice cream scoop also ensures you won’t hurt your wrists or bend your spoons while serving.

Best Overall ​​OXO Good Grips Classic Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon View On Oxo The Oxo Good Grips Classic Ice Cream Scoop isn’t expensive or particularly fancy—but it’s the best option if you’re looking for something reliable that’ll last you for more than a few seasons without causing any trouble. The durable stainless steel ice cream scoop offers a modern take on the classic scoop design; it has a built-in trigger level that helps make perfectly shaped balls of ice cream every time as well as a non-slip and comfortable handle that won’t cause hand cramping or pain. We also really like that this option is both BFA-free and dishwasher safe so you won’t have to worry about hand-washing or being overly precious with your scoop. Price at time of publish: $15

Best Budget LifHap Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon Unless you’re scooping professional volumes of your own no-churn ice cream at home (and hey—if you are, good on you!), you probably don’t need to splurge on an ice cream scoop that has a ton of bells and whistles. The budget-friendly LifHap Ice Cream Scoop will do just fine for those who eat the occasional bowl of ice cream or who want something that’ll also work for measuring things like cake batter or meatballs. It’s also easy to clean thanks to the crevasse-free arc design and it’s dishwasher safe as well. This option is also finished in an anti-freeze material that helps prevent ice cream from sticking to the inner parts of the scoop. Price at time of publish: $7

Best Splurge Midnight Scoop Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Looking for a high-quality ice cream scoop that’s both ergonomically designed and beautiful? The Midnight Kitchen Tools Midnight Scoop is well-loved by the design-obsessed who don’t want to opt for the traditional utilitarian ice cream scoop. The unique design was made to use your muscles, rather than your joints, so it’ll actually work with you rather than against you while scooping ice cream. The durable stainless steel is built to last for a lifetime—and if you do happen to drop or break it, Midnight Scoop will replace your ice cream scoop free of charge with no questions asked. Price at time of publish: $40

Best with Squeeze Handle Gorilla Grip Premium Stainless Steel Spring-Loaded Scoop Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart If you’re looking for an easy-to-use ice cream scoop that’ll double as a multi-purpose kitchen gadget, you’ll want to check out the Gorilla Grip Premium Stainless Steel Spring-Loaded Scoop. This convenient scooping tool is designed with a slip-resistant and quick-release handle that makes it super easy to scoop and release perfectly shaped balls without putting in much effort or hand strength. This option is also available in eight different sizes (ranging from 1 to 8 tablespoons) which allows you to customize your scooping diameter to best suit your specific culinary needs. Price at time of publish: $11

Best Heated Zeroll 1020 Original Ice Cream Scoop 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma Ice cream parlor legacy brand, Zeroll, has a reputation in the cooking industry akin to Le Creuset or Smeg; it’s been around for nearly a century and is the chef-approved option in kitchens and ice cream stands alike. The 1020 Original’s classic design is one of the best ice cream scoops we’ve seen and features a unique heat-conductive fluid handle that uses the heat from your hand to warm up the scoop—making it easier to serve your favorite pick-a-flavor no-churn ice cream without making a mess or serving half-formed balls. This option is also crafted from one single piece of aluminum alloy which means you won’t have to worry about pieces breaking off or malfunctioning. Price at time of publish: $25

Best Anti-Freeze HIC Kitchen Anti Freeze Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon You could always run your ice cream scoop under a bit of hot water to help cut through frozen treats while serving—but that can sometimes result in a watered-down ice cream experience. It’s a whole lot easier to opt for an ice cream scoop with an anti-freeze handle. This anti-freeze ice cream scoop from Harold Import Company is one of the most affordable ice cream scoops on the list and while it doesn’t come with a comfort-designed handle or spring-loaded trigger, it does make scooping quick and easy. The aluminum scoop contains a non-toxic, self-defrosting fluid in the center of the handle which uses the body heat from your hand to warm the scoop and cut through frozen desserts with very little effort on your end. Price at time of publish: $7 The 6 Best Ice Makers for Chilling All Your Drinks

Best with Trigger Lever Good Living Ice Cream Scoop with Trigger Lever Amazon View On Amazon Some people prefer the convenience of a trigger lever ice cream scoop over the classic aluminum style; trigger levers are great for those with wrist pain or weaker joints because you don’t have to push and prod as heavily to scoop up frozen treats. Trigger lever scoopers quickly and easily release perfectly shaped balls. The Good Living Ice Cream Scoop with Trigger Lever is one of the best ice cream scoops online for its quality construction and ease of use. We also like that this option can be thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleaning rather than having to be immediately hand-washed after use. Price at time of publish: $9

Best Stainless Steel Honsen Solid Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon The Honsen Solid Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop is a really good option for those looking for the simplicity of an aluminum ice cream scoop but with a more modern look. It’s crafted from solid stainless steel which gives the same feeling in-hand as the aluminum variety but because of the stainless steel material, it’s easy to throw this option in the dishwasher. We also really like that this option has an extra-wide ergonomic handle that is much more comfortable in hand than the traditional cylinder shape. Price at time of publish: $10

Best Large Met Lux 4.66 Ounce Portion Scoop Amazon View On Amazon If you’re scooping extra large servings of ice cream or you’re looking for something to properly measure out cookie dough or batter, the Met Lux 4.66 Ounce Portion Scoop is going to be your best bet. T he best ice cream scoop for bigger portions, this trigger lever scoop comes in a variety of sizes with the 4.66-ounce option being the largest. It’s designed with an efficient spring clip and lever built into the handle which makes it easier to scoop any and all ingredients while also ensuring you won’t strain your muscles from the repetitive scoop-and-dump motion. Price at time of publish: $13 The 15 Best Measuring Cups of 2023

Best Small Saebye Small Cookie Scoop Amazon View On Amazon The Saebye Small Cookie Scoop is ideal for home cooks and bakers looking for a petite size scoop for things like melon balls or miniature cupcakes and cookies—but it’s also perfect for serving smaller frozen desserts like trou normand or decorative ice cream dishes. The 1-tablespoon ice cream scoop includes a comfortable ergonomic trigger release which helps ensure those cutesy scoops come out perfectly round and intact every single time. This option is also dishwasher friendly so you won’t have to worry about hand washing the tiny nooks and crannies. Price at time of publish: $14

Best with Comfort Grip Spring Chef Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon This adorable ice cream scoop looks like it’s straight out of a retro ice cream parlor; the cutesy colorways and slightly rounded handle are aesthetically pleasing and nice enough to leave on the kitchen counter rather than hiding away in the cutlery drawer. We also really like that this option has a thoughtfully designed ergonomic shape that is comfortable in-hand. A slightly thinner scoop makes cutting through frozen desserts as easy as scooping butter. The squared-off scoop also makes it easy to carve into the hard-to-reach corners of the carton so none of your delicious homemade ice cream creations go to waste. Price at time of publish: $13

Best Set Che Mong Ice Cream Scoop Set Amazon View On Amazon Ice cream scoops are extremely versatile and great for multiple different culinary needs—which is why a set of ice cream scoops can be an appealing option to add to your kitchen arsenal. This set of three comes in three different colors so, for example, you can use one for dog food, one for baking, and one for ice cream without mixing up the three. This option is crafted from stainless steel and includes an ergonomic design and trigger lever mechanism to make scooping as effortless as possible. Price at time of publish: $18 The 19 Best Cake Stands of 2023 for Birthdays, Holidays, and More

Best Plastic Chef Craft Select Plastic Ice Cream Scoop Amazon View On Amazon Looking for an ice cream scoop that’s suitable to bring camping or to backyard ice cream socials? The Chef Craft Select Plastic Ice Cream Scoop is lightweight and affordable—but it’ll also work well for those outdoor events where you don’t want to pull out the items you use in the kitchen. Although this option can be a little tough to use on really frozen treats, it’s sturdy enough that it won’t break or snap and the lightweight design makes it easy to throw this in a picnic bag or in with the camping gear for easy scooping on the go. Price at time of publish: $7