The 8 Best Hot Tubs of 2022

For safety, you shouldn't spend more than 10 to 15 minutes in a hot tub, and anyone with diabetes, lung issues, high or low blood pressure, or heart problems should receive the all-clear from their medical practitioner before using one. Hot tubs shouldn't be used during pregnancy, and, according to the CDC, children under 5 should not be allowed in a hot tub either.

For safety, you shouldn’t spend more than 10 to 15 minutes in a hot tub, and anyone with diabetes, lung issues, high or low blood pressure, or heart problems should receive the all-clear from their medical practitioner before using one. Hot tubs shouldn’t be used during pregnancy, and, according to the CDC, children under 5 should not be allowed in a hot tub either.

“When choosing a hot tub, one should consider the experience they prefer,” says Larson. “Some hot tubs have lots of jets and bubbles and offer a 'sit down' experience.” According to Karr, the size of the hot tub is one of the main factors to consider, as well as the number and type of jets and their placement. “Do you want powerful jets or massage jets?” he says. “Would you like them at the center of your back or more towards the lower or upper sections?”

To find out what to look for when shopping for the best hot tub for home use, we spoke to Eddie Karr , the CEO at Bellareed Luxury Pools, and Karen Larson , the Co-Founder of Soake Pools.

In addition to being a luxurious way to relax, a hot tub can also provide an array of health benefits. Hot tub use can contribute to reduced stress, improved sleep, relief from muscular aches and pains, and increased cardiovascular health.

Best Overall Lifesmart Coronado 7-Person 65-Jet Spa with Turbo Blaster The Home Depot View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Our best hot tub pick comes with a waterfall feature, multicolor LED underwater lights, an Ozonator to keep the water clean, and a reasonable price. Keep in Mind: The hot tub has a capacity of seven people, but it might feel a bit crowded at full capacity. Featuring 65 powerful jets from 14 separate strategically placed nozzles, a waterfall feature, and underwater lights, the Lifesmart Spa with Turbo Blaster is our top pick for the best hot tub. The adjustable jets provide a strong and relaxing back massage, and there are also four jets specifically for foot massage. Made from durable molded polyethylene designed with foam insulation, this hot tub is built to last. The ozone water care technology keeps the water clean and keeps the addition of chemicals to a minimum. This hot tub is roomy and has a capacity of up to seven people, though, for ultimate comfort, we recommend sticking to five people or fewer. A thermal locking cover is also included, which, together with the thick-walled construction, helps the water stay at optimal temperature without you having to keep adjusting the settings. There’s a user-friendly digital control panel to operate the tub and customize it to your liking, and multicolor LED lights add a relaxing ambiance. Spa steps are available for this model, but you’ll need to purchase them separately. Price at time of publish: $5,999 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 81 x 81 x 34 inches | Water Capacity: 285 gallons | Occupancy: Seven people | Included Accessories/Features: Waterfall, ozonator

Best Budget Bestway SaluSpa St. Lucia AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This sturdy inflatable option is an affordable way to enjoy the hot tub experience. Keep in Mind: There’s only a 1-year warranty on the pump and a 6-month warranty on the spa liner. The excellent Bestway SaluSpa St. Lucia AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa is the best way to get your very own home hot tub without breaking the bank. This portable and inflatable option has impressive features, and the installation process is simple, with no tools required. With 110 bubble jets all around and a maximum temperature of 140°F, this hot tub provides a soothing and relaxing hydromassage experience. It also comfortably fits up to three people. The kit comes with a pump featuring the control panel, a hot tub cover, a filter cartridge, and a chemical dispenser that evenly disperses the correct level of chlorine to keep the water at optimal cleanliness. Though it’s made from a durable, UV-, stretch-, and puncture-resistant material, there’s also a Freeze Shield that automatically heats the tub when the weather gets chilly to protect the machine from any damage. The warranty could be better, but the hot tub is designed to keep its shape, inflation after inflation, so it should last you a good while. Price at time of publish: $520 Product Details: Dimensions: 67 x 67 x 26 inches | Water Capacity: 160 gallons | Occupancy: Three people | Included Accessories/Features: Cover

Best Splurge ThermoSpas Manhattan II 6-Person Hot Tub ThermoSpas View On Thermospas.com Why You Should Get It: It’s a fully customizable, high-end hot tub that can be designed exactly to your liking. Keep in Mind: It’s pricey, and the final cost depends on the extras you opt for. If you’re willing to splash out a little (or a lot) more on the ultimate hot tub for your home, the ThermoSpas Manhattan II is an excellent choice. This fully customizable hot tub has a plethora of add-on features for retreat-like spa sessions in the comfort of your own abode. You can also choose the appearance and color of the inside and outside of the tub. This hot tub includes innovative pillow jets, wave massage therapy, jet configurations, a wrap-around corner seat, and seating for up to eight people (though it’s a six-seater, you may be able to squeeze in eight). The hot tub features a touchscreen panel to operate the machine, smart features to monitor and control it via your smartphone or tablet, up to 125 jets to soothe and relax, and a handrail to help you enter and exit the water. These made-to-order hot tubs are available in an array of prices, starting from around $10,000 for a basic model and potentially going up to $22,000 if you decide to purchase all the fancy bells and whistles, which, admittedly, are very worth it and make for a wonderful spa experience. You’ll need a professional to install it, however, and since it’s custom-made, there might be a bit of a wait to receive it. Price at time of publish: Approx. $20,000 Product Details: Dimensions: 93 x 93 x 38.75 inches | Water Capacity: 430 gallons | Occupancy: Six people | Included Accessories/Features: Pillow jets, reversible panels, cover, wave massage

Best Small Aquarest Spas Powered By Jacuzzi Pumps Plug And Play Hot Tub Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The triangular shape makes this hot tub suitable for corners in even the smallest outdoor spaces. Keep in Mind: It doesn't include foot jets or footrests. Available in three earthy colors to seamlessly match your outdoor decor, the Aquarest Spas Pumps Plug and Play Hot Tub has extremely powerful jets that won't leave a single knot in your back muscles. The unique triangular shape means it can fit in a small garden corner, taking up minimal space. Naturally, the small size means small capacity: this hot tub can comfortably fit just two people. This waterfall hot tub has an Ozonator to keep the water fresh and kill bacteria and pollutants, which means you won't need to spend so much on chemicals. It also has a patented Easy Kleen 100% water filtration system that should cut down on maintenance time. Additionally, the freeze-resistant technology protects the tub in harsh weather, and the sturdy roto-molded construction is designed to resist all the elements. Also included are colorful lights, two cup holders, and helpful air controls that allow you to control the airflow on each side individually. Shoppers in California can rejoice as this tub is good to go according to the California energy efficiency code. The only key elements missing are foot jets and footrests for extra relaxation. Price at time of publish: $4,000 Product Details: Dimensions: 80 x 68 x 31 inches | Water Capacity: 158 gallons | Occupancy: Two people | Included Accessories/Features: Waterfall, freeze resistant, cover, cupholder

Best Large Futura Spas 8-Person 88 Jet Acrylic Square Hot Tub Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: If you love hosting garden parties, this eight-person hot tub will make your yard the place to be. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to use a pump to empty it as there’s no outside drainage valve. With 88 powerful jets, this 7-foot hot tub has enough space for up to eight people to enjoy relaxing hydrotherapy (and enough cup holders for everyone to store their drinks). The jets are strategically placed to massage your body, including swoon-worthy neck jets, and the varied seat heights to allow users to work on different parts of the back. There’s a special “corner cuddler” seat that you’ll all be fighting over, offering all-encompassing jet therapy and a spa footwell that massages the lower legs and feet. The hot tub heats to a maximum temperature of 104°F and is freeze-resistant. It has a waterfall feature and also an Ozonator to keep the water clean and germ-free. The wooden cabinet, which gives the hot tub an elevated look, requires no maintenance. The filter and the hot tub cover are included in the price. Unfortunately, steps don’t come with this hot tub, but you can purchase them separately, which we recommend doing. Beyond being a safer way to enter and exit the tub, steps also serve as a good cool-down spot when you need a break. Keep in mind that you’ll also need an electrician for hot tub installation and set-up. Price at time of publish: $8,625 Product Details: Dimensions: 82 x 82 x 35 inches | Water Capacity: 425 gallons | Occupancy: Eight people | Included Accessories/Features: Waterfall, cupholders, cover

Best Inflatable Intex PureSpa Plus 4-Person Portable Inflatable Hot Tub 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This easy-to-inflate hot tub has 140 jets, a built-in hard water treatment, a thermal ground cloth, and comfy headrests. Keep in Mind: Orders shipped to California must also be accompanied by a 28523E energy-efficient cover (the order may be canceled otherwise). Thanks to its quick and easy set-up, you can be soaking in a relaxing bath with 140 powerful bubble jets within a couple of hours of bringing the PureSpa Plus home. It takes less than 30 minutes to fully inflate the hot tub and headrests, and an easy-to-navigate tilting control panel allows you to activate the jets and set the temperature as high as 104°F. There's also an insulated ground cloth to maintain the warmth in the hot tub. Color-changing LED lights create a relaxing atmosphere, and the hot tub comes with an insulated cover that doesn't let any heat escape. If you live in California, keep in mind that you'll need to purchase a 28523E energy-efficient cover with the hot tub (like this PureSpa Deluxe Cover). Otherwise, according to retailers, your order could be canceled. If you add the cover to your order and still run into difficulties, contact Intex directly to ask about shipping requirements to your location. Price at time of publish: $1,140 Product Details: Dimensions: 77 x 77 x 28 inches | Water Capacity: 210 gallons | Occupancy: Four people | Included Accessories/Features: Cover, color-changing light, thermal ground cloth, carry bag, test strip

Best with Smart Settings Jacuzzi J-365 Large Comfort Open Seating Hot Tub Jacuzzi View On Imaginebackyard.com View On Jacuzzi.com Why You Should Get It: This highly advanced hot tub has a plethora of features and can be operated remotely via your smartphone. Keep in Mind: Prices may vary based on your location. As the creator of the first ever integrated jet whirlpool bath for home use in 1968 (the Jacuzzi—named after its inventor, Roy Jacuzzi), this company knows a thing or two about hot tubs. The beautiful and highly advanced Jacuzzi Large Comfort Open Seating Hot Tub offers the same hydrotherapy benefits as its predecessors, with even more extra perks. The Jacuzzi J-365 is one of the tubs in the brand's SmartTub line which can be operated and monitored from an app on your phone or tablet. The app also allows you to adjust the temperature, lighting, jets, and filtration remotely, making it perfect for vacation rentals. This model sports 44 powerful massage jets, comfortable open seating for up to seven people, a Clearray water management system, and a waterfall feature. It has two massage selectors, no-splash jetted massage pillows, interior and exterior lights, and an advanced filtration system that you can upgrade. You can even opt to add a spa stereo system. Customize your hot tub from a selection of five funky shell colors and three exterior shades, including modern hardwood and brushed gray, to elevate your outdoor space. Price at time of publish: $17,800 Product Details: Dimensions: 91 x 84 x 38 inches | Water Capacity: 395 gallons | Occupancy: Seven people | Included Accessories/Features: SmartTub System compatible