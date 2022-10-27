The 10 Best Hot Tub Covers of 2022

Here are the best hot tub covers for every lifestyle, need, and budget.

Our overall pick for the best hot tub cover is The Cover Guy Extreme Hot Tub Cover . This high-quality spa cover is completely customizable based on precise measurements to fit the specific style and model of your hot tub like a glove. You select everything, including shape, fold, skirt length, and cover color. There are also four lockable straps to keep your hot tub securely closed when not in use.

We’ve researched a wide range of hot tub covers on the market, keeping Robinson’s advice in mind regarding dimensions, weight, shape, material, and insulation to find your best options.

To find the right fit, Robinson advises that consumers will “need the exact dimensions of the acrylic and what the radius or cut corner dimensions” of your specific hot tub. Most of this information can be measured and verified in your hot tub owner’s manual. While it may take a bit of time to find the correct measurements, it’s worth it to own a well-fitting and secure hot tub cover.

The best hot tub cover for you will depend on the style of your hot tub, the climate you live in, and your personal preference. Ricky Robinson, spa department manager of Pelican Sports Center and expert in the pool and spa industry, says, “All spa covers are usually made to order based on your spa dimensions.”

A hot tub can become an outdoor oasis for relaxation on your property. Whether you live in a warm or cold climate, if you own a hot tub, some sort of hot tub cover is necessary. The cover will help keep out debris, maintain the water temperature, and, most importantly, keep out people who should not be able to access your hot tub. In fact, many hot tub covers have locks, so the hot tub can be safely sealed when not in use.

Best Overall: The Cover Guy Deluxe Hot Tub Cover 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Thecoverguy.com Why You Should Get It: This durable all-weather cover is completely customizable to the exact dimensions of your hot tub and comes with a seven-year warranty. Keep In Mind: The price will vary based on your custom specifications. Our top choice for the best hot tub cover, this high-quality spa cover is all you need to protect and insulate your hot tub for years to come and maintain. It’s not a one-click order on this cover. You’ll need to select everything, including shape, fold, skirt length, and cover color, and input your hot tub style and model number when you order. There’s even a measuring video to help you correctly measure the dimensions (the covers can measure up to 96 x 96 inches) because once your order is placed, you can’t make changes. The effort to order is well worth it. You’ll end up with a custom hot tub cover that’ll fit like a glove with a seven-year warranty. These covers are made with high-density foam and marine-grade vinyl, and they’re crafted for year-round insulation, even under harsh weather conditions, to protect your outdoor oasis. Additionally, the outdoor fabric, available in 15+ colors, will not fade or crack. With four lockable straps, the cover and hot tub can be securely closed when not in use. While the ordering process may seem intimidating, watch the video, use the guide, and input all the information. If you do all that, your hot tub cover will arrive quickly and fit perfectly. Price at time of publish: $450 Product Details: Dimensions: Customizable up to 96 x 96 inches

Best Budget: Arlmont & Co. Jared Spa Water Resistant Hot Tub Cover Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: With a water-resistant coating and built-in UV protection, this inexpensive soft cover will not only look clean but also help keep your hardtop hot tub cover in tip-top condition. Keep In Mind: This cover does not provide insulation, so you will still need a hard top or insulated cover. If you live in very harsh weather conditions, have your hot tub positioned where debris falls on it, or want to close up your hot tub for the season, this affordable lightweight square cover could be a helpful buy. Rain, debris, bird droppings, and other elements roll right off the water-resistant polyester cover that comes with built-in UV protection, so not only will this cover look clean, but it’ll keep your hardtop hot tub cover in mint condition. Weighing in at 1.5 pounds, it’s easy to take on and off. Buyers should note that our choice for the best hot tub cover on a budget doesn’t take the place of a hard, lockable hot tub cover. Your tub will still need that, but this is an affordable option to provide another level of protection, if not insulation. Available in two sizes and five color combos, the company also makes patio furniture covers if you want a fully coordinated look for your outdoor furniture. Price at time of publish: $38 Product Details: Dimensions: 94 x 94 inches or 86 x 86 inches

Best Hard Cover: MySpa Cover Replacement Taper Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The company confirms all your measurements before creating the custom-made cover according to your specs and dimensions, up to 96 x 96 inches. Keep In Mind: Shipping is listed as three to five weeks after ordering, but it could be longer. If your hot tub didn’t come with a hard cover or you need to replace the one you own, it’s nice to know that you can order a custom option online, like this one from MySpaCover, which is our choice for the best hot tub cover that has a hard top. “A hard cover … is a flat surface that can withstand much more weight than a soft cover,” Ricky Robinson says. Hard covers are much more expensive than a soft cover.” A hard cover is useful if you live in a cold climate where your hot tub may get covered in lots of snow. The “standard” version of this cover can hold up to 150 pounds on the top. If you anticipate a higher weight load, there are other models from MySpaCover that can hold up to a 450-pound weight load. All covers are constructed from durable marine-grade vinyl and EPS foam for insulation. We like this option because it is easy to customize. Choose from 10 colors, seven shapes, fold/hinge locations, and various skirt and strap measurements. All options come with a five-year warranty, which is helpful in case of any issues. Do keep in mind that, because this is a custom order, the production and shipping time could take at least a few weeks. Price at time of publish: $459 Product Details: Dimensions: Up to 96 x 96 inches

Best Soft Cover: Himal Square Hot Tub Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: A locking elastic rope provides an extra-secure fit. Keep In Mind: This cover does not provide insulation. Soft hot tub covers are best for protecting your hot tub and your hard top from the elements. Available in two colors and two common sizes, this polyester cover protects from falling debris, harsh sun, snow, and more. Unlike other soft covers, this one has a lockable elastic rope that goes around the body of the hot tub to keep it extra secure, which is especially helpful if you live in an area with high winds. Made of lightweight and waterproof polyester material, this square hot tub cover is easy to take on and off. There are two air vents on either side to let out any moisture from within. In colder weather conditions, this cover won’t provide insulation on its own but will add another level of protection for your hot tub at an affordable price point. Price at time of publish: From $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 85 x 85 inches or 95 x 95 inches

Polyester Weather Conditions/Insulation: Waterproof, no insulation

Best Insulated: MySpaCover Rectangle/Square Spa Cover in Deluxe Energy Saver Amazon View On Amazon View On Myspacover.com Why You Should Get It: Energy-efficient EPS foam keeps the heat in. Keep In Mind: The customization means the hot tub cover ships in a few weeks. For those in colder climates, an insulated hot tub cover makes financial sense. “If you live in a cold climate you will spend a small fortune on electricity trying to keep the hot tub up to your hotter desired temps,” Robinson says. Keeping the warmth in the hot tub with an insulated hot tub cover is a wise move, both for your wallet and the environment. We like the MySpaCover pick because the ordering process allows buyers to completely customize their cover, from custom choices for shape, size, color, and skirt/strap length. Although, keep in mind it weighs 60 pounds, so it may be more difficult to take on and off. Crafted from marine-grade vinyl and an energy-efficient EPS foam, the brand promises this cover will help keep the heat in and save on heating costs. As a bonus, this cover comes with a five-year warranty, so while it’s expensive, the energy savings and warranty help counter the expense. Price at time of publish: $529 Product Details: Dimensions: Up to 96 x 96 inches

Best Square: The Cover Store Square/Rectangle Hot Tub Spa Cover The Cover Store View On The-cover-store.com Why You Should Get It: Affordable and attractive, this cover lets you make multiple customizations, including material and extra elements. Keep In Mind: The lowest price Classic material collection does not include a drawcord hem; the three higher-priced material collections (Elite, Ultima, and Prestige) do. The Cover Store makes it a cinch to find a square hot tub cover that will fit your exact needs. Simply enter your hot tub’s width, height, and depth into the interactive website, and your cover will be designed to your exact specs. A “how to measure” section of the website provides foolproof images and tips to ensure you measure exactly the right way. If you have extras, like an outdoor faucet, select that element and your cover will fit exactly as it needs to. Once you’ve measured, there are four grades of materials to choose from: Classic, Elite, Ultima, and Prestige. In addition to a range in colors, each level (which gradually gets more expensive), also comes with a longer warranty. The warranty minimum is two years and goes all the way up to a 10-year warranty for the highest grade material. It’s worth noting that the Classic collection has an elastic hem, but the Elite, Ultima, and Prestige material collections also feature a drawcord hem for extra durability. We like that the covers are affordable and customizable. These soft covers are made of water-resistant polyester, so you’ll still need a hard cover for most spas. The Cover Store sells covers for a huge array of items, so if you’ve got outdoor chairs, televisions, grills, firepits, or anything else, The Cover Store will have a coordinated cover for you. Price at time of publish: From $201 Product Details: Dimensions: Custom, up to 150 inches x 150 inches

Best Round: UCEDER Hot Tub Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: An adjustable wind belt prevents the cover from blowing off. Keep In Mind: There is no insulation, so you will still need a hard top cover for your hot tub. For a round hot tub, this weatherproof option is a great choice. The soft polyester cover will help protect your tub and hard top cover from wind, rain, snow, hail, leaves, and sun damage. While it does not provide insulation, we like that the lightweight polyester cover is easy to put on (it only weighs 6 pounds). This option is only available in 83-inch diameter, so make sure it can provide a secure fit for your round hot tub. The wind belt has adjustable and lockable cords that go around the body of the hot tub, so it’ll stay covered even in harsh windy conditions. As a bonus, it comes with a three-year warranty to protect your purchase. Price at time of publish: From $52 Product Details: Dimensions: 83-inch diameter

Best Solar: In The Swim Solar Blanket Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It can help maintain the temperature of your hot tub and prevent evaporation and chemical loss. Keep In Mind: This doesn’t replace the need for a hard top cover. A solar blanket is like a protective layer that floats on the top of your hot tub. Its purpose is twofold: The blanket reduces heat loss and evaporation and can minimize the debris that falls into your hot tub. Solar blankets are useful if you live in a moderate climate with lots of sunny weather and don’t regularly close your hot tub with a hard cover. By leaving the solar blanket on, it can raise the temperature if there is consistent sunlight. We like this option because, although it does not provide insulation, the lightweight blanket is made of durable polyethylene. If you own an odd-shaped hot tub thanks to custom seats, cup holders, or anything else, you can use standard scissors to cut this blanket to fit your exact dimensions and shape (it arrives as a 96- x 96-inch square). When not in use, simply fold away the lightweight solar blanket. Price at time of publish: $37 Product Details: Dimensions: 96 x 96 inches

Best Blanket: Redeo Hot Tub Thermal Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The foam’s closed-cell composition allows you to cut it to size without damage. Keep In Mind: This cover will prevent debris from falling into the tub, but it is not a replacement for a hard top cover. Water evaporation in your hot tub can be annoying, costly, and even impact the integrity of the inside of your hard cover. To prevent evaporation and heat loss, this thermal cover could be a helpful addition to your hot tub setup. It’s crafted from foam to help insulate your hot tub in cold weather conditions. The square measures 6 x 6 feet and can be cut with standard scissors if you own an odd-sized or circular hot tub or stock tank. Because it’s made with a closed-cell design, the foam material won’t absorb water, and cutting it won’t compromise its integrity. This cover will also prevent debris from falling into the tub but is not a replacement for a hard top cover. Price at time of publish: $89 Product Details: Dimensions: 6 x 6 feet

