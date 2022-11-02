The 21 Best Hostess Gifts of 2022 That Are So Useful You’ll Want To Keep Them

Backed by our research, here are the 21 best hostess gifts of 2022.

These hostess gifts are foolproof and suit various tastes and occasions–especially housewarmings. From game night games to décor, our picks feature everything from practical, everyday items to ones that may require a tissue.

If you didn't have time to create adorable DIY hostess gifts, couldn't think of something while on the run, or need some inspiration, we're here to help. We researched a variety of items and poured over hundreds of online reviews to find the 21 best hostess gifts of 2022 in various categories that are so practical, clever, or stylish you may even order one for yourself.

Maybe you don't know the hostess as well as you thought to know how to narrow down the options on the market. Perhaps you want something other than a gift card or the same old bottle of wine. Or at worse, maybe you forget all about the event altogether.

Showing up empty-handed to a special event or party is the worst, especially if everyone else has put in the effort to bring something to thank the host for their hospitality. You need one of the best hostess gifts of 2022, but finding said gifts aren't as easy as you hoped.

Best Mixology Set: Mixology & Craft Mixology Bartender Kit Tool Set with Stylish Bamboo Stand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Amateur and professional bartenders alike will appreciate this stylish 10-piece set. Keep in Mind: You’ll have to guess what metal finish your host prefers and if they’ll want the bamboo or mahogany stand. Available in three colors (silver, gold, copper), the Mixology Bartender Kit with Bamboo or Mahogany Stand comes equipped with matching, must-have accessories to make it easy for newbies and practiced bartenders to craft cocktails like a pro. The 24-ounce cocktail shaker has a built-in strainer to remove chunks of ice. The double-sided jigger lists milliliters and centiliters to precisely measure liquids for metric and imperial drink recipes. The corkscrew has an easy-to-use, two-step lever, and two liquor pourers to reduce the risk of messy spills from a bottle. We love how the muddler helps to mash fruits, herbs, and spices from the garden with ease and that the fancy spoon allows you to emulsify like a pro. Plus, the ice tongs make it super easy to grab ice cubes. The stand reduces drawer clutter, makes it easy to find just what you need when you need it, and we think it looks great on a bar cart. Price at the time of publish: From $43

Best Game: Hygge Games The Hygge Game Hygge Games View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: This game kicks stale conversation to the curb and can be enjoyed by guests of all ages. Keep in Mind: This is not necessarily a drinking game, though, with some imagination, it could be. The Hygge Game is like giving the gift of contentment. The term Hygge first appeared in Danish writing in the 1800s as a derivative of a Norwegian term meaning “well-being.” It became a buzzword that went viral a few years ago and has now become a mantra for a stress-free lifestyle where one enjoys the good things in life. This thought-evoking entertaining party game is intended to spark conversation through 300 questions. It is great for icebreakers and bringing people even closer together. Plus, it is acceptable for guests of all ages. Price at the time of publish: $20

Best Gift Card: Winc Gift Card Winc View On Winc.com Why You Should Get It: It takes the guesswork out of finding the best wine for a hostess because they can choose for themselves. Keep in Mind: The company is subscription-based, but you can purchase just one month, and you aren’t automatically signed up for anything. If you’ve ever stared at an aisle wine in a state of paralysis so long you could feel yourself aging with the grapes, you’ll want to know about the Winc Wine Gift Card because it takes all of the guesswork out of matching a hostess’ preferences to the perfect bottle. Instead, they will answer six quick questions in the Palate Profile quiz to select a bottle of wine according to the type, region, and hints of flavor that the hostess likes best. The Winc gift card is sent digitally. You simply choose the amount you want (starting at $60) and write a personalized note. A code will be used to redeem the card online. Keep in mind that when completing a gift card purchase, you'll be asked to create an account in order to receive an email confirmation, but you will not automatically be enrolled in the Winc Membership after purchase. Price at the time of publish: From $60

Best Gadget: Anthropologie USB Candle Lighter Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: Because it’s rechargeable, it's a greener option than matchsticks and disposable lighters. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have the sleekest design. If your hostess likes to burn candles, the Anthropology USB Candle Lighter is one of the best hostess gifts because it can be used up to 130 times before needing to be recharged through a USB port. It uses flameless ARC technology for a butane-free ignition and is also eco-friendly by reducing the waste of matches and disposable lighters. The lighter comes with a gift box (making presentation super easy), and it’s available for purchase both online and in-store pickup. Rechargeable lighters are relatively new to the market, so there’s a good chance it’s an item the host doesn’t already own. We love that it comes in four colors (white, gold, light pink, and rose gold), though some colors are often on backorder. We also think its design leaves something to be desired. Price at the time of publish: $30

Best for Pet Lovers: DrawYourPortrait Custom Pet Portrait Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: It is the ultimate sentimental gift to pull at one’s heartstrings. Keep in Mind: The price rises as the portrait go up in size, and shipping takes a few weeks. This Custom Pet Portrait from Etsy could have been the top pick in the category of the best-personalized hostess gifts because there’s nothing that hits closer to the heart than a gift that shows the cute little face of one’s favorite furbaby. It’s available in all standard sizes (5 x 7, 10 x 8, 14 x 11, 16 x 12, 20 x 16, 18 x 24 inches). Once you’ve chosen a size, you select from a wrapped canvas print that comes in a wooden frame, a digital download printable file, a high-quality paper print, or a black acrylic frame that comes with hanging hardware. We love that it can be delivered as a gift certificate so the hostess can submit the photo of their choosing later. Plus, you can order this gift in advance during a sale, and the seller will still honor the discounted price even if it’s ordered after. Price at the time of publish: From $34

Best Cloth Napkins: Eight Owls Linen Napkins Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These linen napkins are timeless, easy to care for, and available in 15 muted yet rich tones. Keep in Mind: They are made of 100% French flax but manufactured in China. The Eight Owl Linen Napkins made our list of best hostess gifts because they look like the expensive French linens we picture on the table of a café in Paris or at a picnic in Provence, but they are wallet-friendly and easy to toss in the wash. Each soft, stonewashed linen package comes with a pack of four 18 x 18-inch napkins with mitered corners, quality stitching, and beautiful packaging. The hardest thing will be deciding which color to choose since we love every tone, from the rustic orange and soft mulberry for fall to the bold red and purple grape for summer. They can be tossed in a washing machine with like colors on a gentle cycle and tumble dried, can be ironed on a dry, low setting, and should not be drycleaned or washed with bleach. Price at the time of publish: $33

Best Spices: Thoughtfully Smokehouse Ultimate Grilling Spice Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has 20 different blends, no artificial flavor, and is a great vegetarian and gluten-free gift option. Keep in Mind: The bottles are smaller than they appear and hold less than one ounce of spice. If you ever loved the plastic candy canes with tiny jars of jelly, you’ll love this adult version of a choose-your-own culinary adventure. The Ultimate Grilling Spice Set is not just for meat lovers–its 20 unique and expertly flavored combinations are great for veggies, making it a vegetarian, gluten-free, and keto-friendly gift option. We love the classics like the Memphis rub (sugar, brown sugar, chili flakes, garlic flakes, onion flakes, and cayenne) and were excited to flashback to family vacations with international combinations like the Jamaican jerk rub (salt, brown sugar, onion flakes, cinnamon flakes, garlic flakes) and the Caribbean (coriander seeds, salt, onion flakes, sugar). The staples like rosemary and herb salt are great for beginner grillers as they learn to define and cook with their favorite flavors, and adventurous flavors like lime chipotle or chili rosemary will keep any master griller’s interest piqued. Keep in mind: that the bottles are much smaller than they appear, and each bottle is more or less single-use, with less than one ounce each. Price at the time of publish: $40

Best Gift Basket: Hickory Farms Thank You Treats Gift Box 4 Hickory Farms View On Hickoryfarms.com Why You Should Get It: It’s a solid choice for picky eaters, those with a less adventurous palette, or people whose preferences you don’t know well. Keep in Mind: It’s nothing fancy, and due to some supply issues, some substitutions could be made. More often, mailed food gift boxes can get pretty expensive once you navigate options for add-ons and shipping, but the Hickory Farms Thank You Treats Gift Box is the exception. Weighing in at 1.39 pounds, the box displays classic treats like the Hickory Farms’ signature summer beef sausage, farmhouse cheddar, smoked Gouda, sweet hot mustard, toasted crackers, and chewy dark chocolate sea salt caramels. Its solid lineup makes this one of the best hostess gifts in 2022. You can purchase for someone who is a picky eater or doesn’t care to get too adventurous with their food. We love that it would also be a great idea for a host you don’t know well yet, since it is likely to satisfy diverse palates. Due to supply chain woes, your box may arrive with substitutions, though according to the site, meats and salamis will not be substituted. Price at the time of publish: $40

Described by one reviewer as "liquid gold," the Kosterina Greek Olive Oil & Italian Balsamic Vinegar Tasting Set is the fancy–and slightly pricey–culinary gift you wouldn't necessarily buy for yourself, but would love to receive. Both bottles of olive oil are made from high-quality, early-harvest Koroneiki olives grown in southern Greece and then cold-pressed in small batches. The original is a versatile and savory classic; the Greek herb and lemon-infused oil are packed with lemon, oregano, onion, and black pepper. They are anti-inflammatory, fragrant, and ultra-premium in quality. The balsamic vinegar is made with Lambrusco and Trebbiano grapes by artisans in Modena, Italy, and has a fruity flavor with a peppery finish. Each 12.7 fluid-ounce bottle adds depth and acidity to salads, bread, roasted meats, and grilled veggies. The price point is a bit high, but the packaging is attractive and minimal, and each bottle of olive oil has a high-quality wood cork to keep them well preserved. Keep in mind that the oil should be used one year after opening the bottle–though it can be stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight for up to two years. Price at the time of publish: From $70

Best Candle: Yankee Candle MidSummer's Night Signature Pillar Candle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: This top seller is a fresh take on the classic jar, is made of premium soy wax, and burns up to 95 hours. Keep in Mind: It can be a gamble to give a fragrance. Candles are one of the best hostess gifts, but luxury candles are pricey, and it can be hard to know which aroma or design is best for someone else. The Yankee Candle MidSummer's Night Signature Pillar Candle is a safe bet because it’s one of the top five best sellers. It has an aroma that appeals to both men and women with a masculine blend of musk, patchouli, sage, and mahogany–yet it remains light and fresh. The premium soy wax burns clean without tunneling (uneven hollowing out due to poor wax quality or a wick that is too small), and multiple cotton wicks provide a consistent burn. We love that this candle can burn for up to 95 hours. Its brushed tin lid doubles as a coaster and its simple glass exterior with a pretty label will not disrupt the aesthetic of a space. Price at the time of publish: From $28

Best Vase: Pottery Barn Nouvel Handcrafted Recycled Glass Vases View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: It is eco-friendly, comes in various sizes and shapes, and has a design aesthetic that almost everyone will love. Keep in Mind: It chips easily and is hand washed only. Handcrafted by artisans in Mexico, the Pottery Barn Nouvel Handcrafted Recycled Glass Vase comes in five sizes (bowl, bud, medium, tall, and extra large) of various shapes. Because each one is hand-blown from recycled glass that is BPA, phthalate, lead, and latex-free, each one varies slightly, making it one-of-a-kind. We love that you could arrange flowers or plants in the vase to amp up your gift-giving from a simple bunch of store-bought flowers to an arrangement work of art. Plus, not having to forage for a vase in their cupboard takes one task off your hostess’ to-do list. Note that the glass is clear but has a slight green tint at the bottom. Because it is susceptible to chipping, the vases should be washed by hand only. Price at the time of publish: From $30

Best Dish Towels: Hyer Microfiber Striped Kitchen Towels Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It holds up to six times its weight in water, is lint-free, and comes in pretty colors. Keep in Mind: Microfiber has a texture to it that is unpleasant to some. When we heard the Hyer Microfiber Dish Towels claimed to absorb six times their weight in water. Our team put them to the test, and we loved them so much we went back for a second color. What makes it the best hostess gift of 2022 is that the microfiber cloth is available in 10 pretty colors. All are absorbent enough to dry dishes, pots, and pans after a large family meal, plus it dries in no time without any hints of a musty, lingering odor. The fabric does not shed, so you can use them to clean mirrors, stainless steel appliances, and windows without leaving lint or smudges behind. We found they stand up well to constant abuse and remain soft and thick without any signs of warping or shrinking after multiple washes. Plus, the colors stay rich. Each pack of eight is available in 10 surprisingly pretty colors. It would be hard to find something wrong with these towels, though it is worth noting that some people don’t like the way microfiber “grabs” your skin. We found this kind of texture to be minimal with the set and appreciated that the fibers are doing what they were supposed to do. Price at the time of publish: $16

Best Coaster Set: LIFVER Absorbent Coasters Set of 6 with Holder Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The stylish ceramic top is absorbent, and the slip-resistant cork base protects furniture from scratches, scuffs, and water rings. Keep in Mind: The metal holder is unattractive, and the ceramic can stain. Coasters are the best practical–yet often overlooked–hostess gift. The funny thing about these Lifver Terrazzo Drink Coasters is how much they impact space with their small, four-inch size. The set of six with three cool-toned and three warm-toned color palettes in a terrazzo pattern and a holder (though not incredibly attractive) keeps them stacked and organized. The ceramic top has a texture that grabs onto your glass and is absorbent to capture condensation from iced drinks. The non-slip cork base protects the surfaces in your home from scratches, scuffs, and water rings, plus it presents slipping, which inevitably reduces the number of spills. One thing to note is that we noticed stains from coffee drips are hard–if not impossible–to get out. Wrap up these coasters with a bag of roasted coffee and a mug or a pair of wine glasses to make a great hostess gift. Price at the time of publish: $15

Best Cookbook: Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat: A Cookbook Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It is great for food lovers who want to build upon technique in the kitchen using QR codes that link to how-to videos. Keep in Mind: The recipes do not include suggestions for side dishes, and the cutesy lingo can be distracting. Right when you thought you’ve seen every type of cookbook, Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat by Molly Baz swoops in with a DIY approach to teaching fundamentals that is easy and approachable. Throughout the 304-page book, quick snippets explain culinary fundamentals like the how-tos of balancing flavor. The QR codes link to instructional videos showing how to master whatever technique is needed to create the recipe on the page. The recipes are straightforward, modern, and quickly prepared, like the pastrami roast chicken with “schmaltzy onions and dill” or the “Nicoise Sando” with egg and black olive mayonnaise. The book is ideal for ‘level One’ home cooks who want to expand their palates, entertain friends and family rather than plunk some food on a plate, and wish to learn advanced techniques without spending money and time in a cooking class. Price at the time of publish: From $20

Best Housewarming: Grafomap Custom Maps Grafomap View On Grafomap.com Why You Should Get It: The custom map posters serve as a beautiful keepsake, take as little as 10 minutes to design, and the customizable options are endless. Keep in Mind: This gift is most likely best geared toward people you know really well, not new friends. Grafomap lets you custom-design map posters of any place in the world. If the host is your friend from college you backpacked with during that one unforgettable summer or she’s your best friend from your first job in the city, it is hands down the best hostess gift for a walk down memory lane. Just enter the location by address or coordinates and adjust or zoom from there. You can add text and select a finish, orientation, and size. You can also choose from 11 unique color themes (like bourbon or minimal) that create a work of art with just one click. Posters start at $49 for an 18 x 24 inch without a frame, but they come as a hanger ($69), framed ($104; five available colors), printed canvas ($99), and metal ($119). You can also get a t-shirt for just $35. Price at the time of publish: From $18

Best Cheese Board: Bambusi Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dotandbo.com Why You Should Get It: The set includes all the essentials and features a large serving area and a pull-out drawer. Keep in Mind: It has a lot of nooks and crannies that can trap crumbs. Your food-loving friend is guaranteed to love the Bambusi Cheese Board and Knife Set because it represents the entire contents of a cheese shop on one 14 x 14-inch serving platter. It is one of the best hostess gifts you can buy on Amazon because it’s unique yet useful. The set is well-stocked with four cheese knives, three labeling slates with two chalk markers, one wine opener, and a carrying bag. Made of 100 percent bamboo, the board is durable and made for the long haul. We love the grooves around the serving area because crackers fit just right without sliding all over the place. One drawback lies in all the nooks and crannies in the drawer because it's tedious to clean out crumbs and bits of cheese after the party. Price at the time of publish: $40

Best for Margarita Lovers: Uncommon Goods Personalized Margarita Board Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Why You Should Get It: It is special, personalizable, and makes rimming margarita glasses easy. Keep in Mind: It is hand wash only. Margarita lovers, unite! The Uncommon Goods Personalized Margarita Board is one of the best gifts for the hostess in 2022 who love their Taco Tuesdays. This bamboo plywood board is made in Florida and can be customized with your name, an important date, or a phrase in your choice of 10 fonts. At just over 9 x 6 inches, this compact glass won't be a burden to store. Your host will love being able to rim their glasses with their choice of sugar or salt and cut limes on the same board. When the party's over, they can rinse it off in the sink and let it air dry. Keep in mind that it is hand washed only. This glass will need to be treated with mineral or olive oil from time to time so the bamboo won’t dry out and crack. Price at the time of publish: $35

Best All-Purpose Wine Glasses: Schott Zwiesel Cabernet Wine Glasses (Set of 6) Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: They are elegant, sturdy enough for the dishwasher, and affordable. Keep in Mind: The Cabernet glass is the all-purpose glass you want. If you need a glass that is suitable for sparkling, red, and white wines without needing to fuss over which glass to use for what, the Schott Zwiesel Pure Collection Cabernet Wine Glasses will do the trick. Most wine aficionados are familiar with the brand and would agree that they are not only a popular choice, but the Schott Zwiesel name is a dependable brand. Made in Germany from lead-free Tritan crystal glass with a capacity of 18.2 ounces (an entire bottle of wine is only 750 ml or 25.4 ounces), they are sturdy enough to hold up in the dishwasher. While their geometric lines make them look elegant, they don’t feel as delicate as high-end glasses with super thin glass, but they also don’t cost a fortune to replace when one breaks. Price at the time of publish: $90

Best Soap: La Chatelaine Sulfate-Free Orange Blossom Hand Wash La Chatelaine View On Lachatelainebeauty.com Why You Should Get It: It is made in France, infused with organic argan oil and vitamin E, and hydrates the skin while cleansing it. Keep in Mind: With only 8.1 fluid ounces in each bottle, it’s a bit of a splurge. Francophones and Francophiles will agree when we say that La Chatelaine Sulfate-Free Orange Blossom Hand Wash is the best hostess gift if you’re looking for something both practical and luxurious. Not only does the plant-based soap leave your skin smelling scented, but the blend of organic shea butter, argan oil, calendula, and Vitamin E creates a gentle soap that hydrates the skin while cleansing it. We love the beautiful frosted glass and the pretty motif, so we’re willing to overlook that the bottle only has a little over eight ounces of soap. Plus, we give it bonus points for avoiding sulfates, parabens, phthalates, colorants, gluten, soy, or GMOs. Price at the time of publish: $20

Best Ice Bucket: OXO Insulated Plastic Ice Bucket Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It is insulated, has an internal reservoir to keep meltwater away from the ice, and has a removable garnish tray. Keep in Mind: It’s more functional than attractive, and you can only clean it by hand. If you throw a party, the most important thing, above all else, is to keep the ice coming. The best gift to ensure your hostess’ party isn’t a disaster is to ensure that the ice will remain accessible and cold all night long with the OXO Insulated Plastic Ice Bucket Set. It’s insulated, durable, and has a lifetime warranty. But the magic lies in its internal reservoir that catches water as it drips, keeping it separate from the ice cubes. It also has a removable garnish tray, tongs that hide from either side so they never go missing, and a handle to make it easy to move. We love the clear plastic top, so you can see if it’s running low. The only downside we can find is that it is hand washed only. Price at the time of publish: $31