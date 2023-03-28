The 7 Best Home Weather Stations of 2023 for a Personalized Local Forecast

Whether you're looking for day-to-day updates or more detailed weather tracking, we picked the top seven best home weather stations for personalized forecasting.

Jase Bernhardt, Ph.D., an associate professor and director of Sustainability Studies at Hofstra University, says, “Some folks might simply be interested in more closely tracking the weather conditions that impact their daily lives. Others could have a very specific need for weather data from their own backyard, such as those with gardening interests. A more recent need for hyperlocal weather data also derives from increased interest in rooftop solar panels, as solar radiation is one piece of data more advanced weather stations can measure.”

A home weather station is an easy way to get hyperlocal, instant weather reads that will help you make informed decisions about driving conditions, upcoming snowfall, the needs of your garden, and whether or not to take that 5 mile hike. It can even measure factors inside your home, like humidity levels, which can improve quality of life when you’re indoors as well. They can include incredibly simple, easy-to-digest data or more in depth information, depending on how you see it functioning in your household.

A home weather station can be a great purchase for many people—including gardeners and avid trail runners or families with kids who never want to wear their boots–or even those whose question of the day is always, “What outfit should I wear?” And it’s a great tool for people who live in tumultuous climates, as it can help you receive instant and constantly updated information around rain levels, humidity, and even lighting warnings.

It displays the date and the time (and updates during Daylight Saving Time), and the colorful screen is organized into engaging sections and feature images, too. Another perk: It self-calibrates after the first 14 days to determine the altitude of the area it's measuring in order to deliver more accurate results. Unfortunately, it cannot be mounted due to the curved shape of the monitor’s back.

The screen displays the data the sensor collects: outdoor humidity, outdoor temperature, and barometric pressure. In addition to that, the auto-dimming backlit display screen showcases some unique and interesting data points: indoor temperature, indoor humidity levels, a daily high and low of both the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the forecast for the next 12 and 24 hours, and the current phase of the moon.

This AcuRite model is the best weather station for those who are most interested in clear, understandable, and basic data–because its strongest asset is its colorful and engaging LCD screen. That could mean it’s a great pick for families, or for people who want a quick and curated overview of the weather before they leave the house.

Why You Should Get It: This weather station calibrates to your exact altitude for more accurate results.

The auto-dimming LCD display screen can be mounted or set on a tabletop and shows the date, time, temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, a personalized weather forecast, rainfall, and lightning data. The rain gauge is wireless and self-emptying, and records precipitation amounts as well as stores historical data for the last year, month, week, or 48 hours. As for lightning, it records the number of strikes and begins to record data when it’s up to 25 miles away.

The more affordable models don’t often measure rainfall and lightning strikes, which would be essential pieces of information if you live in an area that gets a lot of tumultuous weather like thunderstorms or hurricanes. This mid-priced option is significantly cheaper than our best home weather station pick–and while it doesn’t record as much data or measure indoor temps , if you are most concerned about storms or other types of inclement weather, this one will do just fine.

Why You Should Get It: While many options under $100 don’t have the option to measure rainfall and lightning strikes, this mid-priced pick has that capability.

Additionally, it lets your child know if the weather is colder or warmer than the day before and has fun and engaging extras, like an indicator if the weather is considered freezing. The AcuRite What-To-Wear Weather Station also includes an alarm clock (with a 10-minute snooze button, too) that updates for Daylight Savings Time, and the screen can be backlit by pressing a button. Since this device is made for kids, don’t expect it to have the most in-depth data.

Place the sensor outside and it will create a personalized 12-hour future forecast (complete with a picture of the sun or a rain cloud, for instance). This fun image also coincides with 40 images of The Weather Kid to help your kid decide whether they need a heavy coat or could get away with a light jacket and a hat. If your child picks an appropriate outfit, you can reward them with a virtual star.

Although this AcuRite model only records outdoor temperature, it’s the best home weather station for young children who want to learn more about the weather, what certain temperatures mean, if there’s precipitation expected, how the weather compares to yesterday, and how to dress for the day when considering all of those factors.

Keep in Mind: This model is best used for teaching kids about the weather, so it isn’t very sophisticated.

Why You Should Get It: This device will help your kids get dressed in the morning thanks to helpful visual aids.

Another positive feature of the Tempest is the “set it and forget it” application. Unlike other home weather stations, there’s little to no set-up or maintenance: Simply drive the solar-powered stake into the ground and you won’t need to calibrate or clean it (no need to empty the rain gauge , either!). If you’re interested in lots of comprehensive data but simply want to open up your phone to see it, the Tempest is a great option for you.

The app is compatible with Siri, Alexa, Google Home and more–and another convenient feature is its ability to pair with an Apple watch. The app also includes some nice features like a 10-day personalized weather forecast and weather alerts. Rainfall is recorded along with the intensity and duration of the rain, and lightning is detected up to 25 miles away.

This is one of the best home weather stations for its impressive stats: It records data every three seconds up to 1,000 feet away, has a solar-powered outdoor sensor, and is capable of measuring rainfall as well as lightning strikes. In addition, it records temperature, humidity, solar radiation, UV index, barometric pressure, wind speed, wind direction, heat index, sea-level pressure, and dew point.

Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a display station, so you have to use the app to learn what’s happening.

Why You Should Get It: This handy device is incredibly simple to set up and requires basically no maintenance.

The rain gauge measures rainfall in its extra-large cup. As for its smart home and WiFi capabilities, you can connect the device to your phone, Google Home, or Alexa to set up weather alerts and access the data from anywhere, while the WiFi enables you to upload your data (optionally) to Ambient Weather’s network.

In addition to the basic data measurements, there are a number of unique recordings that aren’t seen on other models. This includes sunrise, sunset, moon phase, and wind gust (the maximum wind speed in a recorded time of 16 seconds). You do need to purchase the lightning detector separately, and you can also purchase some additional intriguing add-ons, like the soil moisture sensor that’s perfect for gardeners or the leak detector that can notify you if your house is flooding.

Two other appealing features are the solar panel on the sensor and the unique anemometer that detects subtle shifts in wind chill and direction. While most weather stations use a wind vane to detect speed and direction changes, this one is ultrasonic and therefore more sensitive to small changes (and won’t wear out over time because there are no moving or spinning parts).

This customizable smart home and WiFi-enabled device by Ambient Weather is a dream for anyone who loves to record, analyze, and understand incredibly comprehensive weather data. You’ll also see historical data on the display screen and can pull it from the device with an SD card to upload to your home computer for further analysis. Plus, there are a number of additions you can add-on to truly make it work for your needs.

Why You Should Get It: This easy-to-customize pick tracks historical data, which you can upload to a computer for deeper analysis.

The corded electric LCD display takes batteries as back-up, has auto-dimming capabilities, and can be wall-mounted or kept on a countertop. It displays the date and time (and automatically updates for Daylight Savings Time, too) and keeps track of high and low temperature and humidity records.

It also reads barometric pressure, which is essential to understanding what type of weather might lie ahead. With all the data gathered, the AcuRite system also can forecast future weather conditions up to 12 hours in the future, making this your own personal weather guide. Keep in mind that it doesn’t record rainfall or wind speeds.

Place the sensor of this AcuRite weather station in your backyard and you’ll get a hyperlocal weather report that’s simple to understand and covers all of the necessary basics: temperature, humidity, wind chill, dew point, and heat index. You’ll get an updated temperature and humidity reading every 16 seconds from the sensor, and every minute it will update those numbers for the indoors as well.

Why You Should Get It: This is one of the best weather stations for everyday use, allowing you to see the conditions up to 12 hours in the future.

Another reason this is one of the best weather stations is that you can add up to two additional sensors (purchase a compatible one here ) if you have a large property or want to make sure you’re getting the most accurate reading possible.

As for lightning detection, the AcuRite Iris can detect a strike up to 25 miles away, updating every eight seconds if lightning is active. The outdoor element of the device (which comes with a base and screws for easy mounting) can be placed up to 330 feet away from the display station, and the wind vane has 16 different indicators to record the slightest change. Sensors inside the device track current wind direction as well.

The system records indoor temperatures every minute, outdoor temperatures every 36 seconds, and wind speed every 18 seconds for the most accurate reads possible—plus, the display updates in seconds. It also shows historical data such as rainfall records or lightning strikes for the year. Additionally, a ticker streams weather alerts in case there’s a report of an incoming storm.

This home weather station by AcuRite is our top pick for a number of reasons. We love that it includes a rain gauge and lightning detection, two features that are less common with simpler models. In addition, this system monitors a number of important weather factors including outdoor and indoor temperature and humidity, heat index, barometric pressure, dew point, wind speed, wind chill, wind direction, future forecast, and high/low records. While it may be too complex for the average user, it’s a must if you want more advanced capabilities

Keep in Mind: This home weather station may not be for you if you’re just looking for the basics.

Why You Should Get It: This AcuRite model is reasonably priced for the scope of data it produces, including lightning detection.

The Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a comprehensive and hyperlocal analysis of the weather, the AcuRite Iris delivers for a relatively affordable price. If you’re interested in more of the bells and whistles like smart home features or an app, consider more expensive models like the Tempest Weather System.

What to Know About Home Weather Stations Before Shopping

Display Type

Most display types are LCD screens, but the sophistication of the screen depends on the model. Some are in color, have pictures and images, or dim automatically, while others are simpler and to-the-point. All of the ones on the list, however, have two important features: They’re battery-powered or use batteries as a back-up in case of power outages, and they’re backlit so you can view them clearly whenever you need to. If they’re not LCD screens, they might be app-enabled, like the Tempest Weather System, which forgoes a screen for an app you can connect to your phone or smart device.

Power Source

There are two power sources for both display screens and sensors. Display screens, as we noted above, are either battery-powered or corded electric. Sensors, however, are either battery-powered or solar-powered. The solar-powered options tend to be more expensive because the newer technology often comes along with models that are WiFi or app-enabled, like our splurge option, the Ambient Weather WS-5000 Ultrasonic Smart Weather Station. There’s no better or worse option here when it comes to the power source, although you should be aware of battery life and the maintenance required when making a decision.

Range

The range of weather stations can go all the way from just under 200 feet to 1,000 feet–and some of the best weather stations boast numbers on the higher side. However, according to Dr. Bernhardt, “It is important to site your weather station properly to acquire more accurate measurements, while also realizing that depending on your location, extremely accurate measurements of certain variables just might not be possible. For example, measuring precipitation accurately is often a challenge, as trees, houses, and other obstacles can get in the way of the rain gauge.”

What this means is that the range of the weather station is less important than where you place it. For the best results, you want to put it close enough to your house to keep within the suggested range, but should try to avoid elements that might skew results.

Sensors

The sensors that typically come with a weather station include a thermometer, a barometric pressure measure, an anemometer to measure wind speeds and pressure, and a hygrometer to measure relative humidity. These are the basic sensors that should be included in most weather stations, but there are some add-ons that have become standard in many models.

The most common are rain gauges to measure rain accumulation, and detectors to alert users when lightning is within close range, or to record how many times it strikes during a given storm. Some models allow you to connect multiple sensors (that need to be purchased separately) if you have a large property or want to monitor conditions around a garden, for instance. Our splurge model, the Ambient Weather option, has additional add-on sensors to measure factors like soil moisture.

Your Questions, Answered

What can a home weather station do?

The best weather stations have a variety of features, and the right one for you depends on your needs, your interests, and your climate. According to Dr. Bernhardt, “For most individuals, a basic, affordable weather station measuring key variables such as temperature, atmospheric moisture, and wind is perfectly sufficient. More advanced users might find it worthwhile to spend more money on a weather station capable of more accurate measurements of far more weather variables, including solar radiation, precipitation, and barometric pressure.”

Most people will do just fine with a simpler model that has the ability to measure rain. Some consumers won’t care about rainfall if they live in an arid climate, so a budget option like the AcuRite 75077A3M Self-Learning Forecast Wireless Weather Station will be a better pick. Tech enthusiasts will appreciate models that come with apps or connect to their smart homes. And, of course, there are the weather fanatics that will benefit the most from a fancy option that allows you to upload your data online, or can be pulled into a spreadsheet and analyzed.

Do weather stations need WiFi?

No, they don’t. It can be a nice addition to have if you’re interested in uploading data or receiving data from outside weather centers to help create more accurate results. However, most don’t need WiFI capability and can work fine or even exceedingly well without them–our top pick included. Without WiFi, the sensors will still collect data and report it to a receiver that is powered by batteries or a cord.

How much are home weather stations?

The best weather stations in this article range in price from around $30 all the way up to about $450. However, after researching a number of models, we’ve found that most fall between $75 and $150. If you’re looking for an affordable option, you can find good ones on the lower end of the price spectrum, because the price climbs when you add in rain gauges, lightning detectors, solar power, additional sensors, WiFi, and app-enabled technology. The more of those features you take away, the cheaper the model is likely to be, so if you’re looking to save money, prioritize one or two of those extras.

Who We Are

Alida Nugent is a commerce writer with over 10 years of media experience. She researched weather stations for this piece, including speaking to Dr. Bernhardt of Hofstra University.