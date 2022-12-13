The 8 Best Home Saunas of 2022

Having researched an array of the best home saunas on the market, and considering factors such as each sauna’s size, style, capacity, and price, we’ve selected the BOTARO Maxxus Saunas MX-J206-01 Seattle Carbon FAR Infrared Sauna as our top pick for the best home sauna. This sauna can be put together in around an hour, heats up fast, and retains heat. Plus, it even has speakers so you can listen to music while you steam.

“There are so many options out there for home saunas,” says Dr. Ingegno. “The most significant considerations are budget, the amount of space you have for a sauna, and the type of sauna you are interested in. The whole point is to sweat, so as long as the system you choose can get hot enough to get you doing that, you are already going in the right direction.”

To learn about what users need in a home sauna, and some of the factors to consider when choosing one for home use, we spoke to Dr. Tom Ingegno, DACM LAC, doctor of acupuncture and Chinese medicine at Charm City Integrative Health in Baltimore, Maryland, a clinic that offers sauna services as part of its holistic treatments.

Buying a home sauna can be quite the splurge, but according to experts, it’s one that’s well worth it. After all, the best home saunas will make you feel like you're at a spa without leaving the house.

Best Overall Maxxus Saunas MX-J206-01 Seattle Far Infrared Sauna for 2 Persons Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot View On Appliancesconnection.com Why You Should Get It: It fits two people at a time, has FAR infrared technology, and is reasonably priced. Keep in Mind: It’s not suitable for outside use, even if it’s in a covered area. Made from reforested Canadian hemlock wood, our top pick for the best home sauna—the Botaro Maxxus Saunas MX-J206-01 Seattle Carbon FAR Infrared Sauna—is a top-quality sauna with thick double-paneled interior and exterior wood planks. This allows for the sauna to effectively retain more heat, heat up faster, and waste less energy. Two people can fit in this sauna (which can also help save further energy), and, as an added bonus, there’s also a foot heater. The sauna distributes soft heat smoothly and evenly, and, while ceramic heaters may need their panels replaced every so often, the energy-efficient carbon heating panels in this sauna are made for life. Setup is simple, with the unit only taking around an hour to fully construct. The heat is just the right temperature, allowing users to sit in the sauna for the maximum allowed period of around 40–60 minutes. There’s a soft-touch control panel with a clear LED display that shows the temperature, time, and settings. What’s more, you can even play music while you sweat away as there are built-in MP3 aux-connecting speakers. Price at time of publish: $2,165 Product Details: Dimensions: 41.3 x 47.2 x 74.8 inches | Suggested Number of People: Two | Sauna Style: Infrared

Best Budget SereneLife Portable Infrared Home Spa Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It’s compact and portable, so it’s easy to store or take on the go. Keep in Mind: Your head won’t be in the sauna. If you are on a budget or simply don’t have the space for a larger sauna, the SereneLife Portable Infrared Home Spa is compact, economical, easy to use, and effective. This mini sauna comes with its own foldable chair that you sit on inside the portable unit, and there are two holes for your hands if you’d like to read a book, or get your inbox in order on your phone while you steam—something you are not able to do with a conventional sauna. You can even watch TV since your whole head is outside of the actual sauna. There’s also a foot heating pad to make sure you’re nice and toasty enough to get a good sweat. You can adjust the temperature on this single-person sauna to your liking up to 140°F, and use it for up to 60 minutes at a time. The unit is available to buy in either black, gray, or white, however, once you’ve finished using it, you can compactly fold it up and store it away out of sight. It’s the best home sauna for anyone on a budget as it offers many benefits without breaking the bank. Price at time of publish: $212 Product Details: Dimensions: 27.6 x 31.5 x 37.8 inches | Suggested Number of People: One | Sauna Style: Infrared

Best Splurge Almost Heaven Saunas Bridgeport Indoor Traditional Steam Sauna Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Almostheaven.com View On Mysaunaworld.com Why You Should Get It: It's a top-tier sauna for multiple people. Keep in Mind: It's large and doesn't have speakers. Similar to the saunas you'd find down at the gym, the professional-grade Almost Heaven Saunas Bridgeport Indoor Traditional Steam Sauna is one of the best home saunas you can buy. It's a large and efficient model that's perfect for anyone set on making their own spa room at home. It comes without a floor, meaning it uses the floor you already have in your bathroom, basement, or spa room. However, it's compatible with almost any flooring type except for carpet, so it shouldn't be an issue. There are three roomy benches in the sauna, enough for six people to sit comfortably. There's a tempered glass door with a large handle and soft lighting that creates a relaxing ambiance. Since it's rather on the large side, it does need around 45–60 minutes of prep to reach optimal temperature. With its rust- and corrosion-resistant electric heater, the sauna can reach a maximum temperature of 190°F. Made of rot-resistant cedar wood that comes in pre-fabricated tongue-and-groove sections, this antimicrobial sauna is fairly easy to put together, although it will take several hours due to its size. If you're not feeling too confident about building it yourself, you might want to bring in some professional help. The only complaint is that speakers aren't included, so you can't play relaxing music while you sweat. Price at time of publish: $11,805 Product Details: Dimensions: 63 x 86 x 78 inches | Suggested Number of People: Six | Sauna Style: Traditional steam

Best Outdoor Almost Heaven Saunas Audra Traditional Steam Sauna Wayfair View On Lowe's View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It’s a quaint and charming outdoor sauna that’s resistant to corrosion, mildew, rot, and rust. Keep in Mind: It needs to be placed on a sturdy and even surface. Not all saunas are suitable for outdoor use—in fact, most of them are not—so it can be quite a task to find a good one for your outside space. The Almost Heaven Saunas Audra Traditional Steam Sauna is ideal for outdoor use and provides a mini rustic spa in the comfort of your own backyard. This barrel-shaped sauna that’s made from solid cedar wood, can accommodate up to four people, and has a maximum heat of 195°F. The construction material is weather resistant, but it’s also mildew, rot, corrosion, water, and rust resistant. This antimicrobial sauna is also suitable for indoor use, so it’s worth noting if you have the space for it. There’s a large full-length tempered glass door, and you can opt to have a vista window added at the back for a better view of your outdoor area. There are two benches on the inside, as well as two smaller ones on the outside if you need to take a break. It also features soft LED lighting, a fresh air vent, and a timer. It comes with full setup instructions, but it’s a two-person job to assemble. If you’re after the best home sauna for outdoor use, then you’ll want to add this model to your cart. Price at time of publish: $6,939 Product Details: Dimensions: 77 x 72 x 72 inches | Suggested Number of People: Four | Sauna Style: Traditional steam

Best for One Person Dynamic Barcelona 1 to 2 Person Hemlock Wood Low EMF FAR Infrared Sauna with LED Control Panel and Tempered Glass Door Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It features advanced FAR infrared technology, is Bluetooth compatible, and has a remote control. Keep in Mind: It won’t reach maximum heat capacity if placed in a cold room with an ambient temperature lower than 68°F. If you’re looking for a sauna just for yourself, this is the best home sauna for you. The Dynamic Infrared Barcelona Single-Person Infrared Sauna is an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient unit made from reforested Canadian hemlock wood planks. The sauna’s construction is designed to retain more heat and heat up faster than competitor models. It features low EMF heating technology with FAR infrared that evenly distributes a soft, comfortable heat throughout the sauna. This aesthetically pleasing sauna unit includes an easy-to-navigate control panel, a fresh-air vent, and a handheld control to operate it remotely. This unit comes with a floor so you don’t have to rely on your basement, garage, or spa room flooring. There are six heaters and an adjustable temperature that goes up to a maximum of 140°F. Soft LED lighting makes the whole experience even more atmospheric, and there’s also a Bluetooth-compatible MP3 player auxiliary output so you can further set a relaxing mood. To assemble the sauna, you’ll need a screwdriver and ladder, and maybe an extra set (or two) of hands. The model comes with a reasonable five-year limited warranty for any defects and is recommended for indoor use only. Keep in mind that if the sauna is placed in a cool room, like a garage or basement with an ambient temperature lower than 68°F, it will have difficulty reaching the maximum heat. Price at time of publish: $1,999 Product Details: Dimensions: 36 x 39 x 75 inches | Suggested Number of People: One |Sauna Style: FAR infrared

Best Multi-Person Radiant Sauna Cedar Elite Premium Sauna Home Depot View On Home Depot View On Samsclub.com Why You Should Get It: It has full-spectrum color therapy and a portable ergonomic backrest. Keep in Mind: You'll need a minimum of five inches of clearance between the sauna and any wall for the wood to properly acclimate. If you love having friends over or have a large family with older children, the Cedar Elite Premium Sauna from Radiant Sauna is a great way to spend quality time together while reaping all the benefits a sauna has to offer. This model is made from a premium and heat-insulating softwood Canadian red cedar that won't warp over time, and it comes with enough seating for up to five people. With the purchase, you'll also get an ergonomic solid cedar wood portable backrest for better comfort. There are nine low-EMF carbon heaters that provide even warmth of up to 140°F, as well as full-spectrum color therapy technology. The sauna comes with a USB port so you can plug in your phone or any MP3 player to listen to music, audiobooks, or podcasts while you relax. This is a large unit so you'll need two or more people to help set it up. You'll also need to keep it five inches away from a wall to allow the wood to acclimate, meaning you need to properly measure your space before purchasing. The manufacturer provides a good seven-year limited warranty on the construction, with five years for the heating and electronics, and a one-year warranty on the radio. Price at time of publish: $4,823 Product Details: Dimensions: 58.25 x 58.25 x 76 inches | Suggested Number of People: Five | Sauna Style: Carbon FAR infrared

Best Infrared Radiant Saunas 2-Person Hemlock Infrared Sauna Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: It features chromotherapy lighting and an oxygen ionizer for even more sauna benefits. Keep in Mind: The packages are delivered curbside so you have to make your own arrangements to bring them indoors. The Heat Wave Radiant Saunas Hemlock Infrared Sauna has plenty of features, including full-spectrum chromotherapy lighting, an oxygen ionizer to keep the air fresh at all times, and high-quality speakers and a CD player for listening to music. Two people can fit in this sauna at a time, and its six carbon heaters provide an even stream of warmth up to 141°F. This home sauna has its own floor, both indoor and outdoor recessed lighting for a more relaxing ambiance, and adjustable roof vents. There are also two LED control panels—one on the inside, and one on the outside—for you to easily adjust the heat, timer, and lighting settings wherever you are. The tempered glass door on this solid hemlock wood sauna is bronze-tinted, adding yet another soothing element to this sauna for two. A few extra perks the sauna offers are its built-in magazine rack, towel hooks, and cup holders, and it even comes with two ergonomic backrests for user comfort. It’s easy to assemble as all parts come labeled for easy identification, although the delivery person will only leave the package on your curb, meaning you might need some help bringing it in. Price at time of publish: $2,801 Product Details: Dimensions: 49 x 39 x 75 inches | Suggested Number of People: Two | Sauna Style: Infrared