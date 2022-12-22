The 8 Best Heated Mattress Pads of 2023, According to Our Testing

We chose the Bedsure Heated Mattress Pad as our top pick because of its waterproof fabric, safety features, and quick heating ability. Read on for more of our tester-approved heated mattress pads and tips for purchasing your own heated mattress pad.

Especially during the winter months, being too cold in bed can lead to poor sleep quality. A heated mattress pad is an easy solution to keep you warm and comfortable all night. We put 22 heated mattress pads to the test in our lab and evaluated them on their comfort, durability, and heat performance.

Sleeping at the wrong temperature can keep you tossing and turning all night, preventing a good night’s rest. “Temperature regulation is an important part of maintaining healthy and restful sleep throughout the night,” says Dr. Michael Grandner, director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.

The mattress pad material is thin and lightweight, and testers said the wires are not noticeable when lying down. Testers noted that the fit of the heating pad was just right on the mattress, and it didn’t slip off or move around during testing. This heated mattress pad also ticks all the boxes for safety with an ETL certification and a 10-hour auto-shutoff timer.

The downside to this mattress pad is that it isn’t waterproof or machine washable, so spot cleaning is a must. After we spilled apple juice on the mattress pad in our lab, the liquid left a prominent stain behind. However, it didn’t show any other signs of damage like loose threads or pilling, so you only need to worry about treating stains promptly.

This heated mattress pad doesn’t have the bells and whistles of some of the other picks on our list, but the controllers are functional and easy to use. The controllers have large illuminated buttons and a digital display. Overall, the mattress pad is simple to use and great for someone who doesn’t want to deal with a lot of complicated features.

With 10 heat settings and dual heating zones, the Biddeford Blankets Quilted Electric Mattress Pad has everything you need without going overboard on unnecessary features and settings.

Keep in Mind: It’s not machine washable, so cleaning can be a hassle.

Why You Should Get It: The controls are user-friendly and practical.

Although the mattress pad is not listed as water resistant, testers found that it repelled liquid long enough to clean up a spill without staining. It performed well in our spill and stain tests in the lab, showing little evidence of staining or changes to the fabric texture. The mattress pad is low-EMF, UL-listed, and features a 10-hour auto-shutoff.

It has dual heating zones and requires two outlets for its controllers. Each controller features five identical heat settings, which is fewer heat settings than many of the mattress pads we tested. The controllers illuminate and display the temperature setting so the controls are easily accessible in the dark.

The cozy fabric will help you seamlessly transition your bedding for cooler months. The mattress pad even has extra fabric to fit around thick mattresses. During testing, the material stayed put on the mattress without bunching. “Even a very restless sleeper is unlikely to disturb the fit of the pad,” one tester said.

The Woolrich Heated Mattress Pad is crafted with a fluffy fleece material that makes it the most comfortable on our list. The texture is ideal to disguise its heating components, so testers could not feel any of the wires. “Comfort is where this mattress pad really shines,” our tester said.

Keep in Mind: It only has five heat settings.

Why You Should Get It: The fluffy material adds extra warmth and disguises wires.

The mattress pad has an auto-shutoff timer that can be set between one and 12 hours. It is ETL-certified and has low EMF emissions.

Its dual heating zones are useful for people who share a bed and want to keep their sides at different temperatures. Testers said the dual controls were simple and easy to use. However, the dual controllers require two outlets, one for each controller. The lighted screens on the controllers were visible in the dark, and they even turn off automatically so they won’t disturb sleep.

Testers said the heating wires were not detectable, making the mattress pad very comfortable. Although the heat on the lowest setting is difficult to feel, testers said they could easily feel the warmth on the highest setting. Deep elastic pockets ensure that this mattress pad will stay secure on your mattress, even when you remove the sheets. During testing, the pad stayed in place on the mattress without moving around or bunching up.

The waterproof feature performed well against an apple juice spill during testing. When testers poured juice on the mattress pad, the liquid quickly pooled up and was easily blotted with a towel. The mattress pad was machine washed, and it looked good as new with no staining or loose threads.

This heated mattress pad from Serta will protect your mattress from stains and spills while it keeps you warm and cozy. The cotton blend waterproof material guards against unwanted accidents, and it is even machine washable for easy cleanup.

Keep in Mind: The lowest heat setting is not very warm.

Why You Should Get It: The waterproof material is durable and protects your mattress from staining.

The mattress pad shuts off automatically after 10 hours for enhanced safety. It is also low-voltage, UL-listed, and has no EMF emissions.

With plenty of heat settings and dual controllers, testers said the mattress pad offers a lot of options for your money. The heat is noticeable even at the lowest heat setting, and testers said it was very cozy on the highest setting. They did not notice any gap between the heating zones on either side of the mattress pad.

The mattress pad is also very comfortable because its wires are undetectable. “I did not feel any of the wires even when I was putting it on the bed, let alone laying on the mattress,” one tester said. The mattress pad also remained secure on the mattress when we tested it in the lab. “It stayed put when I rolled around on the bed and when I removed the fitted sheet,” our tester said.

During testing, the mattress pad stood out for the comfortable texture of its cover. The mattress pad is made with a fine terry cloth material. While the pad is not machine washable or water resistant due to the material, testers were able to fully remove an apple juice stain from the pad using a wet cloth and a stain remover.

The Perfect Fit SoftHeat heated mattress pad features 10 unique settings and dual heating zones so each side of the bed can be controlled separately.

Why You Should Get It: It offers 10 heat settings and dual heating zones.

The auto-shutoff function ensures that the mattress pad won’t overheat, and it can be adjusted to shut off any time between one and 12 hours. The mattress pad is ETL certified, so you can rest assured that its safety features will protect against any potential hazards.

The mattress pad stayed secure on the mattress during testing, and it fit nicely even after washing. Our tester said the mattress pad repelled the apple juice we spilled on it in the lab. The quilted details and the fabric cover remained intact after washing.

With 12 heat settings, this mattress pad reaches a range of temperatures to keep you comfortable all night. “The side that I set on the high setting warmed very well. It really felt great...warming my back and making a cozy feeling,” one tester said. However, testers said the heat was barely noticeable on the lowest setting.

The waterproof material on the mattress pad will protect your mattress from spills, stains, and pet accidents. It can also be machine washed and dried, making cleanup fast and simple for any mess.

The Sunbeam Restful Quilted Water Resistant Heated Mattress Pad features a lighted screen that displays its temperature setting and the auto shutoff timer. Our testers found the controls easy to use due to the streamlined design. The controllers are backlit, so the buttons are visible even in the dark.

Keep in Mind: The heat is not very noticeable on the lowest setting.

Why You Should Get It: The controls are user-friendly, even in the dark.

The mattress pad is made with a lightweight material that makes it easy to slip onto the mattress. It is machine washable and stain resistant, although not waterproof. The stains washed out completely during our lab test, and the pad showed no signs of wear and tear after the machine wash. It is ETL-certified and includes a 12-hour selectable auto-shutoff function.

The mattress pad has 12 heat settings that are selected using the digital controller. It includes two controllers, and each side of the bed can be adjusted independently. It only requires one outlet. Testers said the mattress pad was easy to set up and use. However, testers said the controller cords were thick and bulky, making it difficult to maneuver.

The Sunbeam Restful Quilted mattress pad stood out in our lab tests for its comfortable and effective heating elements. During testing, the mattress pad heated evenly across the entire surface, even after laundering. The wires were also undetectable when lying on the bed, according to our tester.

Why You Should Get It: It heats up evenly across the surface.

However, the mattress pad remains warm across the surface and still provides heat throughout the entire pad. “Even though there were some cords that had warmer and cooler areas, I didn't feel any cold spots,” our tester said.

The Reaks Zoned mattress pad is the runner-up for our best heated mattress pads due to its higher price point. Another drawback of the mattress pad is that some sections seem to heat up more than others.

Testers said the wires were nearly undetectable under the mattress pad’s soft cover. The heated pad also protected the surface of the mattress when we spilled apple juice on it in the lab. The apple juice stain came out of the fabric by spot cleaning with just water, no detergent or stain remover needed. However, the highest temperature the mattress pad was able to reach decreased by several degrees after it was spot cleaned.

The mattress pad is ETL-certified and listed as EMF-free, so you don’t have to worry about exposure to electromagnetic fields. However, the mattress pad is not waterproof and must be spot cleaned.

Testers found the controls to be user-friendly and functional. The mattress pad features a 12-hour auto-shutoff to prevent overheating, and the controllers toggle between the timer function and heat settings. The auto-shutoff feature is customizable between one and 12 hours, so you can keep warm for as long as you like.

The Reaks Zoned mattress pad has dual heating zones with two separate controllers to change the temperature on either side of the bed. It also has 10 heat settings that make sure you can customize it to your perfect temperature.

Keep in Mind: Some coils heat up better than others.

Why You Should Get It: The dual-control remote is practical and user friendly.

This heated mattress pad doesn’t cut corners on safety, either. You can rest easy knowing that it is ETL-certified and features a 10-hour auto shutoff.

Its waterproof material also protects your bed from spills and can be cleaned easily. During testing, the mattress pad stayed securely on the mattress and protected it from a splash of apple juice. There was no trace of the apple juice stains on the mattress pad after it was spot cleaned in our lab.

The mattress pad has a plush fabric that makes it even more comfortable. Testers said they could slightly feel the wiring in the pad, but it did not detract from its comfort. Deep elastic pockets ensure that the mattress pad slips onto the mattress easily and stays secure throughout the night.

The temperature difference between the lowest and highest settings was more than 5ºF. It also features dual-heating so you can adjust each side of the bed individually. However, it requires two outlets–one for each of the controllers.

The mattress pad only has four settings, which is fewer than most of the other mattress pads we tested. However, this mattress pad had the best heating ability of the pads we tested, heating up well at both the lowest and highest settings.

The Bedsure Heated Mattress Pad is a reliable option that will keep you toasty all night long. During testing, it heated efficiently and reached a range of temperatures. “I was impressed with how quickly it heated up, and the heat at the lowest setting felt warm,” one tester said.

Keep in Mind: It only has four heat settings.

Why You Should Get It: It heats up quickly and has comfortable plush fabric.

The Bottom Line

After testing 22 heated mattress pads in our lab, we chose the Bedsure Heated Mattress Pad as the best heated mattress pad overall for its waterproof fabric, safety features, and quick heating ability.

Our Testing Process

Our team of experts spent two full days testing 22 different heated mattress pads in our lab in Des Moines, Iowa. We analyzed the results from our lab tests to select the best heated mattress pads. Our testers closely examined each pad to determine its durability, heat performance, and comfort.

Testers made a bed with the heated mattress pad and a fitted sheet, assessing the texture of the pad to see if the heating components or wires were detectable when laying on it. They evaluated the heating function of the mattress pad by taking a temperature reading with a thermometer after the pad heated for 10 minutes.

Testers took a temperature reading in three different areas on each mattress pad, then recorded the average temperature. The testers also laid on the bed and used the controller to change the temperature of the heated mattress pad.

Finally, testers spilled apple juice on the mattress pads to evaluate their water and stain resistance. The heated mattress pads were washed or cleaned according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and testers noted if any stains remained after cleaning. We collected insights from our testers about the effectiveness, comfort, and durability of each heated mattress pad before selecting the best heated mattress pads for your money.

What to Know About Heated Mattress Pads Before Shopping

Material



The material of a mattress pad is important because it is the top layer that you feel below your sheets. Many of the best heated mattress pads are made with cotton because it is breathable, but polyester is also common.

The best heated mattress pads will also add cushioning to your mattress to make it even more cozy and relaxing. Some mattress pads, like the Woolrich Heated Mattress Pad, have a fluffy top layer that can add extra warmth even when the mattress pad is turned off.

Heat Settings



Heated mattress pads usually have multiple heat settings to accommodate different temperature preferences. Each heat setting should reach a different temperature, but some mattress pads have a more noticeable difference between settings than others. The maximum temperature for heated mattress pads is about 90ºF.

The best heated mattress pads also have dual heating zones, which are ideal for people who share a bed and want to keep each side at a different temperature. Dual heating mattress pads have identical heat settings that are controlled separately on each side.

Care Instructions



The safest way to care for a heated mattress pad is to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer. Waterproof mattress pads can often be machine washed, but many heated mattress pads are spot-clean only due to the electrical components they contain. The best heated mattress pads are water resistant and easy to clean. Read the manual and pay attention to the laundering instructions in order to properly care for a heated mattress pad.

Safety Features



Heated mattress pads contain electrical components, so safety is one of the most important factors to look for when choosing your mattress pad. The best heated mattress pads will have automatic shutoff to prevent hazards such as overheating or fire. This feature turns off the mattress pad after a set amount of time, usually between 8 and 12 hours.

EMF ratings indicate the level of exposure to electromagnetic fields caused by an electric device like a heated mattress pad. Some studies suggest that frequent exposure to high EMF levels can be hazardous to your health. However, most household appliances, including heated mattress pads, do not generate enough EMFs to be hazardous. To avoid potential exposure to EMF, look for a heated mattress pad that is labeled as low-EMF or no-EMF.

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and Electrical Testing Laboratories (ETL) are the two main organizations that test and certify heated mattress pads. These organizations uphold rigorous standards to ensure the safety of electrical products. Look for a certification from UL or ETL before purchasing a heated mattress pad.

Other Heated Mattress Pads We Tested

Westinghouse Heated Mattress Pad



Testers thought the Westinghouse Heated Mattress Pad heated very well, but they couldn’t get over the discomfort of the wires. The heating wires were very noticeable when lying on the bed, and the pad didn’t have enough filling to disguise the feel of the wires. We don’t recommend this as one of the best heated mattress pads because there are more comfortable models available for a similar price.

Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover



The Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover reached the highest temperature of all the mattress pads we tested, climbing to a toasty 89ºF on its highest setting. The mattress pad also offers a cooling feature. However, setup was involved and took 3 hours to complete, during which testers had to fill the pad with water.

Overall, testers thought the mattress pad was very effective and comfortable, but they couldn’t justify it for the price. “For the cost of this mattress pad, a whole mattress could be purchased with a wide range of comfort and sleep-aid features,” one tester said.

Your Questions, Answered

How much should I expect to spend on a heated mattress pad?



Heated mattress pads can range from about $50 to more than $1,000, but most cost around $100. The median price of the heated mattress pads we tested was $110. The cost of all heated mattress pads we tested ranged from $50 to $2,245.

How long does a heated mattress pad last?



Most heated mattress pads will last at least five years with proper use. Follow the care instructions provided by the manufacturer to extend the life of the product.

What is the difference between a heated mattress pad and a heated blanket?

Mattress pads are used to protect the surface of your mattress, while blankets only offer warmth. The maximum temperature allowance for heated mattress pads is also about 20ºF higher than for heated blankets because the mattress pad should have a sheet over it.

Heated mattress pads may be more comfortable because they have more cushioning to hide the electric wires, while heated blankets tend to be thinner. However, heated blankets come in a variety of fabrics and textures.

Who We Are

Molly Blanco is an editorial apprentice for Dotdash Meredith. For this article, she evaluated testing insights gathered from our lab tests in Des Moines, Iowa.

