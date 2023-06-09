To find the best hammocks that are easy to set up, well-made, and deliver a superior lounging or camping experience, we installed and used 11 models at home over a period of two weeks . During testing, we used a pre-determined methodology to evaluate each hammock’s ease of setup, quality, portability, and overall value.

Camping hammocks need to be lightweight, made of weatherproof materials, and easy to pack up, she adds; permanent backyard or patio hammocks, on the other hand, can be more about aesthetics, although they should also be waterproof and made of high-quality materials.

“If you want a hammock indoors for a reading nook, you’ll want something easy to lounge in for an extended period of time,” she says. “For outdoor use, you’ll want something that is breathable and durable.”

There are a few considerations to keep in mind when shopping for a hammock, and the best hammock for you will depend on how you intend to use it, says Jennifer Stephan, an interior designer based in New York.

Lying down and relaxing is already one of the very best things in life. But reclining on a hammock that’s gently swaying in the breeze? There’s truly nothing like it. Whether you’re looking for a backyard hammock, a camping hammock for hiking trips, or a stylish indoor hammock chair, these products can beautifully update a space and provide a comfortable sleeping or lounging experience.

Best Overall Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock with Tree Straps 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why You Should Get It This is a well-made and high-performing camping hammock. Keep in Mind Even the larger size is designed to only fit one person. The only product to earn a perfect score in our testing, this Wise Owl Camping Hammock goes above and beyond when it comes to comfort, quality, and portability. While it’s technically considered a camping hammock, we felt that you could easily use it at home in a backyard as well. In addition to being highly versatile, this durable nylon hammock was very easy to set up. There are just three pieces (two straps and the hammock itself, and the carabiner clips are pre-attached — a nice perk, as you often have to purchase those separately). The straps wrap around two trees with the carabiners at each end, and the entire setup process takes about five to 10 minutes. Once installed, the hammock feels solid and secure. Some hammocks can be tricky to get in and out of, but this one stays balanced even as you shift your position. We were impressed with how supportive it felt, especially given how lightweight it is. It’s also easy to take back down if you want to pack it up. You can take the hammock off the trees in one piece so there’s no risk of losing the straps or carabiner clips during storage. The nylon material easily packs into a small bag that’s already attached to the hammock, making it a breeze to transport, too. It also doesn’t hurt that this is one of the more affordable hammocks on our list. Finally, while the manufacturer lists the seating capacity as one, we felt that this hammock was roomy enough and had a high enough maximum weight (500 pounds) to accommodate two people. Price at time of publish: from $40 Product Details: Material: Nylon | Maximum Weight Capacity: 500 pounds | Seating Capacity: One

Best with Stand Vivere Double Sunbrella Hammock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Comfort 3 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why You Should Get It It was comfortable to lay in and has different heights, so you can set it however you see fit. Keep in Mind It’s more of an investment than other hammocks. If you’re in the market for a high-quality outdoor hammock that you envision keeping in your yard full-time — in other words, you’d prefer not to bring it inside whenever it rains — the Vivere Double Sunbrella Hammock is worth every penny. Unlike some other outdoor hammocks, it’s made with weather-proof Sunbrella fabric, which is highly durable and resists mildew and rot. Though the stand style may seem intimidating, this hammock is very easy to set up. The components were nicely packaged, the instructions simple to follow, and the installation steps a breeze. We were able to assemble it ourselves in under 10 minutes, even while being eight months pregnant. Once assembled, this hammock is incredibly comfortable to lie in, and we thought it would be a perfect backyard hammock for lounging. During testing, we felt secure and as if we could fall asleep in it. Although the Sunbrella fabric is known for its durability, it’s also soft and feels nice to snuggle up in. It’s a double hammock but doesn’t have a spreader bar, so it’s worth noting that it will cocoon you a bit in fabric, especially if just one person is lying in it. The stand is solid and well-made and we noticed that there’s no creaking or shifting when you get in and out of the hammock. Another nice feature is the multiple heights option on the stand, so you can set it higher or lower depending on your preferences. The Vivere hammock is nice-looking and available in 39 different color options, including sleek neutrals and bold brights. We used this hammock in a part of our backyard that gets a lot of sun, and didn’t experience any color fading at the end of the two-week test period. Price at time of publish: $240 Product Details: Material: Acrylic | Maximum Weight Capacity: 450 pounds | Seating Capacity: Two

Easiest to Use Yellow Leaf Handwoven Hammock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Yellowleafhammocks.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why You Should Get It It’s a lightweight outdoor hammock that feels well-made and durable. Keep in Mind It doesn’t come with hammock straps to connect to the tree so if you don’t have strapping materials at home, you’ll need to purchase them separately. During testing, we found that this handwoven hammock from Yellow Leaf was very easy to assemble even though you’ll need two people to do it. We appreciated that the instructions were very detailed, but we didn’t even end up using them. Simple installation aside, this hammock is also high-quality, well-designed, and very attractive. Made of supersoft yarn, it’s available in several beautiful shades, including multicolor brights and more minimalist solids. While using it, it felt comfortable and secure. It’s also lightweight and breathable. During testing, we loved that the breeze rolled through the fabric. As a result, it’s also portable: We found the hammock equally easy to disassemble and pack up into the compact case to store or bring elsewhere. As a nice bonus, the case is small enough to fit inside a backpack. This hammock is designed to be used either indoors or outdoors, though we thought it would be perfect for outdoor home use. It felt sturdy and durable like it should hold up well to the elements over time. Note that this hammock doesn’t include straps, which you’ll have to buy separately. If you don’t have perfectly spaced trees, the brand also has an attractive hammock stand available for purchase. Like some other hammocks on this list, the Yellow Leaf Woven Hammock has a seating capacity of up to two people, though we thought its design and size were better suited to one person. Price at time of publish: $248 Product Details: Material: Nylon | Maximum Weight Capacity: 500 pounds | Seating Capacity: Up to two

Best Chair Y- STOP Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why You Should Get It It can be used either indoors or outdoors and is surprisingly comfortable for a chair hammock. Keep in Mind You need a sturdy place (such as a thick tree branch) to hang it from. In a regular hammock, you can recline fully to lounge or even sleep; in a chair hammock, you’re positioned a little more upright. That can mean a less relaxing experience, but this Y-Stop Chair Hammock still delivers major comfort points. While testing this hammock, we were able to swing, rock, and relax comfortably. The fabric is a cotton/polyester blend that’s soft and slightly spongy, and we thought the material felt well-made and durable. This hammock chair does require a sturdy place to hang it from. Unlike some of the hammocks on this list, there isn’t an option to purchase a separate hammock stand. A stainless steel S-hook is looped onto the included stainless steel chain, which then hangs from a thick branch or hammock hangers. We were able to successfully hang this hammock from a tree branch in a local park. One standout feature? An internal pocket is conveniently located on the hammock fabric. We felt that it’s a nice bonus as it’s the perfect size to stash a phone or water bottle while you swing. Although the S-hook looked like it would slip off the chain, it stayed on securely and remained intact both during the initial test and the subsequent two-week testing period. We hung the hammock outside, and while it didn’t get exposed to rain during testing, we thought the material seemed strong and durable enough to hold up to the elements. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Material: Polyester and cotton | Maximum Weight Capacity: 330 pounds | Seating Capacity: One

Best Portable Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip Hammock 4.8 REI View On Amazon View On REI Our Ratings Ease of Use 4 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why You Should Get It This is a well-equipped camping hammock that has extra features. Keep in Mind It has a lower weight capacity than some other hammocks on this list and just sleeps one. The Hennessy Hammock Expedition Series has everything serious backpackers need to set up camp. This is a one-person camping hammock with an asymmetric design and waterproof rainfly for coverage, no-see-um mesh to keep insects out while you sleep, and a strong suspension system with 10-foot core ropes. We appreciate the mosquito netting and felt that the rain tarp would certainly come in handy if you don’t have a tent. Also cool: When it’s not in use as a hammock, you can pair it with hiking poles and set it up as an open-air lounger. After sleeping in the hammock, we reported that it was very comfortable and the material felt high-quality and strong. We felt supported, and there was plenty of room to stretch out, so we didn’t feel stiff or sore. Although we used it in a local park and didn’t have an opportunity to test the hammock’s durability in wind or rain, we did feel that it was sturdy and could stand up to inclement weather. We found the setup to be a little difficult, but we had never installed this type of hammock before. The different parts and overall design were intuitive, however. With its multiple attachments—the hammock loops around trees with multiple stake points, and the rain tarp attaches firmly to the trees and hammock—we ultimately felt that the extra setup was worth it for extra-secure hanging. Backpacking hammocks need to be lightweight, durable, and easy to schlep around, and this one delivers. We found the carrying case to be compact and easily portable, and we appreciated that it takes up little space and fits well in a camping backpack. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Material: Polyester and nylon | Maximum Weight Capacity: 250 pounds | Seating capacity: One

Best With Tent Lawson Hammock Blue Ridge Camping Hammock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Cabelas.com View On Campingworld.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Why You Should Get It It offers multiple uses as both a suspended hammock and a tent. Keep in Mind We tended to slide a bit when using it as a suspended hammock. This highly versatile hammock by Lawson gives backpackers or casual loungers multiple use options. You can hang the Lawson Hammock Blue Ridge from two trees for suspended camping or sleep in it equally comfortably on the ground. With a built-in net canopy, it eliminates the need for a tent, if you’d prefer not to use one. A big selling point of this hammock is how quick and easy it is to set up. It took us just under three minutes to complete the setup, and we were impressed with how intuitive it is. You enter and exit the hammock/tent through a secure zippered entry, and the netting above you keeps out bugs while you sleep. Equally impressive is how well-made this hammock is. We felt that the netting, the fabric, and the sturdy aluminum poles, all seemed high-quality. While it’s designed as a camping/backpacking tent, we did note that it’s a little bit bulky. Still, it’s ideal for outdoor use, whether for serious solo camping or to use casually in the backyard. We found that we tended to slide down a little bit when using it as a suspended hammock. After adjusting the straps, this continued to happen, though we noted that it would only be a problem if you were trying to camp and put a day pack at your feet. This hammock is more expensive than other options, and we didn’t like that the suspension straps are sold separately, making for an additional cost. However, we were still impressed by the ease of setup, high-quality materials, and sturdy design. Price at time of publish: $345 Product Details: Material: Polyester | Maximum Weight Capacity: 275 pounds | Seating Capacity: One