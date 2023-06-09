Home Improvement Ideas Porches & Outdoor Rooms The 7 Best Hammocks of 2023, According to Testing We tested the best hammocks that deliver an ultra-comfortable lounging experience whether you’re camping or lounging at home. By Kathleen Felton Kathleen Felton Kathleen Felton is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience at women’s lifestyle publications. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on June 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line Our Testing Process What to Know About Them Other Hammocks We Tested Your Questions, Answered Who We Are What Is BHG Recommends? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / Marcus Millan Lying down and relaxing is already one of the very best things in life. But reclining on a hammock that’s gently swaying in the breeze? There’s truly nothing like it. Whether you’re looking for a backyard hammock, a camping hammock for hiking trips, or a stylish indoor hammock chair, these products can beautifully update a space and provide a comfortable sleeping or lounging experience. There are a few considerations to keep in mind when shopping for a hammock, and the best hammock for you will depend on how you intend to use it, says Jennifer Stephan, an interior designer based in New York. “If you want a hammock indoors for a reading nook, you’ll want something easy to lounge in for an extended period of time,” she says. “For outdoor use, you’ll want something that is breathable and durable.” Camping hammocks need to be lightweight, made of weatherproof materials, and easy to pack up, she adds; permanent backyard or patio hammocks, on the other hand, can be more about aesthetics, although they should also be waterproof and made of high-quality materials. To find the best hammocks that are easy to set up, well-made, and deliver a superior lounging or camping experience, we installed and used 11 models at home over a period of two weeks. During testing, we used a pre-determined methodology to evaluate each hammock’s ease of setup, quality, portability, and overall value. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Stand: Vivere Double Sunbrella Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Easiest to Use: Yellow Leaf Handwoven Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Chair: Y- STOP Hammock Chair Hanging at Amazon Jump to Review Best Portable: Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best With Tent: Lawson Hammock Blue Ridge Camping Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Camping: Kammok Mantis All-in-One Hammock Tent at Kammok.com Jump to Review Best Overall Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock with Tree Straps 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Comfort 5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It This is a well-made and high-performing camping hammock. Keep in Mind Even the larger size is designed to only fit one person. The only product to earn a perfect score in our testing, this Wise Owl Camping Hammock goes above and beyond when it comes to comfort, quality, and portability. While it’s technically considered a camping hammock, we felt that you could easily use it at home in a backyard as well. In addition to being highly versatile, this durable nylon hammock was very easy to set up. There are just three pieces (two straps and the hammock itself, and the carabiner clips are pre-attached — a nice perk, as you often have to purchase those separately). The straps wrap around two trees with the carabiners at each end, and the entire setup process takes about five to 10 minutes. Once installed, the hammock feels solid and secure. Some hammocks can be tricky to get in and out of, but this one stays balanced even as you shift your position. We were impressed with how supportive it felt, especially given how lightweight it is. It’s also easy to take back down if you want to pack it up. You can take the hammock off the trees in one piece so there’s no risk of losing the straps or carabiner clips during storage. The nylon material easily packs into a small bag that’s already attached to the hammock, making it a breeze to transport, too. It also doesn’t hurt that this is one of the more affordable hammocks on our list. Finally, while the manufacturer lists the seating capacity as one, we felt that this hammock was roomy enough and had a high enough maximum weight (500 pounds) to accommodate two people. Price at time of publish: from $40 Product Details: Material: Nylon | Maximum Weight Capacity: 500 pounds | Seating Capacity: One Best with Stand Vivere Double Sunbrella Hammock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Comfort 3/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It It was comfortable to lay in and has different heights, so you can set it however you see fit. Keep in Mind It’s more of an investment than other hammocks. If you’re in the market for a high-quality outdoor hammock that you envision keeping in your yard full-time — in other words, you’d prefer not to bring it inside whenever it rains — the Vivere Double Sunbrella Hammock is worth every penny. Unlike some other outdoor hammocks, it’s made with weather-proof Sunbrella fabric, which is highly durable and resists mildew and rot. Though the stand style may seem intimidating, this hammock is very easy to set up. The components were nicely packaged, the instructions simple to follow, and the installation steps a breeze. We were able to assemble it ourselves in under 10 minutes, even while being eight months pregnant. Once assembled, this hammock is incredibly comfortable to lie in, and we thought it would be a perfect backyard hammock for lounging. During testing, we felt secure and as if we could fall asleep in it. Although the Sunbrella fabric is known for its durability, it’s also soft and feels nice to snuggle up in. It’s a double hammock but doesn’t have a spreader bar, so it’s worth noting that it will cocoon you a bit in fabric, especially if just one person is lying in it. The stand is solid and well-made and we noticed that there’s no creaking or shifting when you get in and out of the hammock. Another nice feature is the multiple heights option on the stand, so you can set it higher or lower depending on your preferences. The Vivere hammock is nice-looking and available in 39 different color options, including sleek neutrals and bold brights. We used this hammock in a part of our backyard that gets a lot of sun, and didn’t experience any color fading at the end of the two-week test period. Price at time of publish: $240 Product Details: Material: Acrylic | Maximum Weight Capacity: 450 pounds | Seating Capacity: Two Easiest to Use Yellow Leaf Handwoven Hammock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Yellowleafhammocks.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Comfort 4/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It It’s a lightweight outdoor hammock that feels well-made and durable. Keep in Mind It doesn’t come with hammock straps to connect to the tree so if you don’t have strapping materials at home, you’ll need to purchase them separately. During testing, we found that this handwoven hammock from Yellow Leaf was very easy to assemble even though you’ll need two people to do it. We appreciated that the instructions were very detailed, but we didn’t even end up using them. Simple installation aside, this hammock is also high-quality, well-designed, and very attractive. Made of supersoft yarn, it’s available in several beautiful shades, including multicolor brights and more minimalist solids. While using it, it felt comfortable and secure. It’s also lightweight and breathable. During testing, we loved that the breeze rolled through the fabric. As a result, it’s also portable: We found the hammock equally easy to disassemble and pack up into the compact case to store or bring elsewhere. As a nice bonus, the case is small enough to fit inside a backpack. This hammock is designed to be used either indoors or outdoors, though we thought it would be perfect for outdoor home use. It felt sturdy and durable like it should hold up well to the elements over time. Note that this hammock doesn’t include straps, which you’ll have to buy separately. If you don’t have perfectly spaced trees, the brand also has an attractive hammock stand available for purchase. Like some other hammocks on this list, the Yellow Leaf Woven Hammock has a seating capacity of up to two people, though we thought its design and size were better suited to one person. Price at time of publish: $248 Product Details: Material: Nylon | Maximum Weight Capacity: 500 pounds | Seating Capacity: Up to two Best Chair Y- STOP Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5/5 Comfort 4.5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It It can be used either indoors or outdoors and is surprisingly comfortable for a chair hammock. Keep in Mind You need a sturdy place (such as a thick tree branch) to hang it from. In a regular hammock, you can recline fully to lounge or even sleep; in a chair hammock, you’re positioned a little more upright. That can mean a less relaxing experience, but this Y-Stop Chair Hammock still delivers major comfort points. While testing this hammock, we were able to swing, rock, and relax comfortably. The fabric is a cotton/polyester blend that’s soft and slightly spongy, and we thought the material felt well-made and durable. This hammock chair does require a sturdy place to hang it from. Unlike some of the hammocks on this list, there isn’t an option to purchase a separate hammock stand. A stainless steel S-hook is looped onto the included stainless steel chain, which then hangs from a thick branch or hammock hangers. We were able to successfully hang this hammock from a tree branch in a local park. One standout feature? An internal pocket is conveniently located on the hammock fabric. We felt that it’s a nice bonus as it’s the perfect size to stash a phone or water bottle while you swing. Although the S-hook looked like it would slip off the chain, it stayed on securely and remained intact both during the initial test and the subsequent two-week testing period. We hung the hammock outside, and while it didn’t get exposed to rain during testing, we thought the material seemed strong and durable enough to hold up to the elements. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Material: Polyester and cotton | Maximum Weight Capacity: 330 pounds | Seating Capacity: One Best Portable Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip Hammock 4.8 REI View On Amazon View On REI Our Ratings Ease of Use 4/5 Comfort 5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 5/5 Why You Should Get It This is a well-equipped camping hammock that has extra features. Keep in Mind It has a lower weight capacity than some other hammocks on this list and just sleeps one. The Hennessy Hammock Expedition Series has everything serious backpackers need to set up camp. This is a one-person camping hammock with an asymmetric design and waterproof rainfly for coverage, no-see-um mesh to keep insects out while you sleep, and a strong suspension system with 10-foot core ropes. We appreciate the mosquito netting and felt that the rain tarp would certainly come in handy if you don’t have a tent. Also cool: When it’s not in use as a hammock, you can pair it with hiking poles and set it up as an open-air lounger. After sleeping in the hammock, we reported that it was very comfortable and the material felt high-quality and strong. We felt supported, and there was plenty of room to stretch out, so we didn’t feel stiff or sore. Although we used it in a local park and didn’t have an opportunity to test the hammock’s durability in wind or rain, we did feel that it was sturdy and could stand up to inclement weather. We found the setup to be a little difficult, but we had never installed this type of hammock before. The different parts and overall design were intuitive, however. With its multiple attachments—the hammock loops around trees with multiple stake points, and the rain tarp attaches firmly to the trees and hammock—we ultimately felt that the extra setup was worth it for extra-secure hanging. Backpacking hammocks need to be lightweight, durable, and easy to schlep around, and this one delivers. We found the carrying case to be compact and easily portable, and we appreciated that it takes up little space and fits well in a camping backpack. Price at time of publish: $170 Product Details: Material: Polyester and nylon | Maximum Weight Capacity: 250 pounds | Seating capacity: One Best With Tent Lawson Hammock Blue Ridge Camping Hammock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Cabelas.com View On Campingworld.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Comfort 4/5 Quality 5/5 Value 4/5 Why You Should Get It It offers multiple uses as both a suspended hammock and a tent. Keep in Mind We tended to slide a bit when using it as a suspended hammock. This highly versatile hammock by Lawson gives backpackers or casual loungers multiple use options. You can hang the Lawson Hammock Blue Ridge from two trees for suspended camping or sleep in it equally comfortably on the ground. With a built-in net canopy, it eliminates the need for a tent, if you’d prefer not to use one. A big selling point of this hammock is how quick and easy it is to set up. It took us just under three minutes to complete the setup, and we were impressed with how intuitive it is. You enter and exit the hammock/tent through a secure zippered entry, and the netting above you keeps out bugs while you sleep. Equally impressive is how well-made this hammock is. We felt that the netting, the fabric, and the sturdy aluminum poles, all seemed high-quality. While it’s designed as a camping/backpacking tent, we did note that it’s a little bit bulky. Still, it’s ideal for outdoor use, whether for serious solo camping or to use casually in the backyard. We found that we tended to slide down a little bit when using it as a suspended hammock. After adjusting the straps, this continued to happen, though we noted that it would only be a problem if you were trying to camp and put a day pack at your feet. This hammock is more expensive than other options, and we didn’t like that the suspension straps are sold separately, making for an additional cost. However, we were still impressed by the ease of setup, high-quality materials, and sturdy design. Price at time of publish: $345 Product Details: Material: Polyester | Maximum Weight Capacity: 275 pounds | Seating Capacity: One Best for Camping Kammok Mantis All-in-One Hammock Tent 4.6 Kammok View On Kammok.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5/5 Comfort 5/5 Quality 5/5 Value 4/5 Why You Should Get It There’s an integrated insect net and rainfly that’ll protect you while you sleep. Keep in Mind It’s one of the higher-priced hammocks on our list. Camping equipment made from recycled materials can sometimes result in a poorer quality product. But the Kammok Mantis All-in-One Hammock Tent does not have that issue, according to our testing. We used this hammock during a two-night backpacking trip through the Cheaha Wilderness near Alabama’s Talladega National Forest and were very happy with how comfortable it was, as well as its overall performance. After using it, we’d recommend it to anyone who’s a backpacker, especially those who go on solo trips. We were particularly pleased with the integrated insect net and rainfly, which help you stay sheltered and comfortable while you sleep. If you’re like us and you’ve hung a camping-style hammock before, the setup will likely be very familiar to you. As long as you have two trees, you’ll be able to hang the hammock up in about a minute, and you’ll just need another minute or so to hang the tarp. There is a slight learning curve if you’ve never used a hammock with features like a rainfly or mosquito net, however. And we noted that the installation requires some experience to know how tight and far away to stake the lines to keep the tarp tight. Although it’s an investment, we appreciated that there were tension locks for the tarp lines and mesh pockets that let you store excess lines, so it’s not hanging from the hammock. While these are relatively tiny details, they deliver an overall superior experience and help justify the higher price. We slept in this hammock during two hot summer nights and found that the breeze flowing underneath the hammock kept us comfortable and cool. But if you were planning on using this hammock in the fall or winter, you would need an under quilt to keep you warm. And while we’d likely not want to sleep in this hammock during a heavy storm, we would feel perfectly safe using it in a moderate to heavy drizzle. Price at time of publish: $250 Product Details: Material: GravitasX | Maximum Weight Capacity: 500 pounds | Seating Capacity: Up to two The Bottom Line Overall, the best hammock is the Wise Owl Camping Hammock. Affordable, ultra comfy, and made of high-quality nylon, we found this to be more than just a camping hammock. Our Testing Process To find the best hammocks, we reviewed 11 popular models at home over a period of two weeks. During that time, we assessed each of the hammocks for the following: Ease of setup and use: First, we set up the hammocks according to the manufacturer's instructions. We noted how intuitively the design and parts worked together and if the hammock has special features. We also considered what kinds of settings it might work best in.Comfort: Next, we climbed in using some force and rested in the assembled hammock. For the two-week testing period, we bounced and swung in the hammock, being sure to move side to side to put its sturdiness to the test. We also lounged in the hammock for one hour. If we had camping hammocks that double as a bed we slept a full night in it.Quality: While lounging in each hammock, we assessed its quality. We considered whether the hammock seemed like it could withstand a reasonable amount of wear and tear and exposure to the elements, as well as if the material and rope have any special properties that make it built to last, and if it felt like it had quality construction.Portability: Finally, if we had portable hammocks (such as for camping) we disassembled the hammock, folded it back up, and put it back in its case. We then walked around with it for two minutes and noted its weight and portability. At the end of the two-week testing period, we assigned a score to each section. The products with the higher scores earned a spot on our best hammocks list. What to Know About Hammocks Before Shopping Material Hammocks are available in a variety of different materials, and the best product for you will depend on your needs — for example, whether you’ll be using it indoors or outdoors, for camping or home lounging, and what kind of style you prefer. A few hammock materials you might spot include: Nylon: Waterproof and lightweight, nylon is often the material of choice for camping hammocks. It can be easily rolled up into a backpack, making it highly portable, too. Cotton: Cotton hammocks are soft and breathable, making them comfortable to snuggle up in. This is a popular outdoor option. Canvas: Durable and comfortable, canvas hammocks can work well in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Leather: An indoor hammock made of leather is a real statement piece, Stephan says. Leather gets softer over time and is incredibly comfortable to lie on. Macrame: You might spot this on a hammock designed for indoor use. This material “can be beautiful in your space, but likely not comfortable over time,” says Stephan. Maximum Weight Capacity Manufacturers will list a maximum weight that can safely use a hammock without putting too much strain on the product’s materials. The hammocks on this list have a maximum weight capacity of somewhere between 250 and 500 pounds. It’s smart to check the maximum weight capacity before you purchase a hammock, and also note how many people it can comfortably seat (more on that below) to ensure you don’t put too much weight on it. Keep in mind, too, that with camping hammocks, you might also need to account for bags and other gear. Seating Capacity As with the maximum weight, manufacturers will list how many people can comfortably sit on a hammock at a time. Most hammocks on the market have a seating capacity of one, though some claim to fit up to two people. Unfortunately, we found that many hammocks marketed as “doubles” are realistically only comfortable for one person to lie on (though they may make more sense for two people sitting side by side). Our pick for the best double hammock on this list can comfortably accommodate two people, however, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a roomier model. Other Hammocks We Tested Arlmont & Co. Dorinda Double Classic Hammock With Stand The Arlmont & Co. Dorinda Double Classic Hammock With Stand was the lowest-scoring hammock we tested. Although we found installation very easy and thought it was reasonably comfortable, the hammock scored poorly for quality and value. One downside is that the manufacturer’s care label says not to leave it outside, which we thought indicated the product wasn’t weather-friendly, despite being marketed as an outdoor hammock. It’s also heavy and not very portable, meaning it wouldn’t be easy to take it in and out of the house if it was going to rain. Tentsile T-Mini 2-Person Double Camping Hammock A lightweight camping hammock, the Tentsile T-Mini 2-Person Double is well-made and feels high-quality. But we struggled with the setup, which required three perfectly-spaced trees and resulted in a lot of readjustment. So although the directions themselves were easy to follow, setup was frustrating, even though we had set up hammocks many times in the past. Plus, while this hammock is intended to be big enough for two people, we found that it was only comfortable with one person lying in it. For this reason, it didn’t earn enough points to secure a spot on our list of the best hammocks. Highwild Hammock Chair With its relaxed, stylish appearance, the Highwild Hammock Chair would look great in any indoor or outdoor space. We found it easy to set up and very durable — after getting wet, the material was usable again once dried. It wasn’t nearly as comfortable as a traditional hammock, however. It also requires purchasing an extra installation kit, which is a little inconvenient. Your Questions, Answered How do you install a hammock? It’s fairly simple to install a hammock but the method depends on the type of hammock and how it’s designed to be supported. Some hammocks come with a stand, others (such as hammock chairs) should be hung from a ceiling or sturdy branch, and most outdoor hammocks are looped around two trees. A sturdy eye hook is one of the more popular hanging methods, Stephan notes. However, you should always follow the manufacturer’s installation instructions. Can you use a hammock indoors? Not all hammocks are designed for indoor use, so you’ll have to confirm the style you purchased. Some of the hammocks in this list, for example, are designed to be supported by two or even three trees. “Hammocks are a great indoor option,” says Stephan. “They add an unexpected lounge area in any room. All you need is a cozy corner!” To make the space more inviting and functional, she recommends accessorizing an indoor hammock with pillows, cozy blankets, and a side table. How much should you expect to spend on a hammock? Hammocks can range significantly in price. The products we tested for this story are between $49 and $350 with an average price of $165, though you can also find hammocks on the market that are more expensive. You’ll likely pay more for certain features, such as a hammock made with particularly high-quality fabrics or one that comes with a stand. “It really depends on the functionality, comfort, and durability you’re looking for,” says Stephan. “If you’re looking for an indoor macrame hammock you can expect to spend around $100, whereas a durable and weatherproof hammock meant to last will run closer to the $300 to $500 range.” Who We Are Kathleen Felton is a freelance writer originally from Connecticut, now living in Sydney, Australia, covering home and lifestyle for Better Homes & Gardens. To compile this list of the best hammocks, Kathleen analyzed lab insights from our testing site in Des Moines, Iowa. She also spoke to Jennifer Stephan, an interior designer based in New York with 10 years of experience in the fashion and interiors industry who often works on outdoor design. What Is BHG Recommends? 