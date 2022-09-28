The 18 Best Halloween Decorations for Your Home and Yard in 2022

To make your house and yard suitably spooky , here are the best Halloween decorations on the market.

In particular, we love the Halloween Corn Husk Wreath from Williams Sonoma. It’s stylish design doesn’t scream Halloween, so you can use it from early fall through Thanksgiving.

“There’s a level of creativity involved with decorating for Halloween, and I think that’s the appeal,” says Kelly Lambert , senior merchant at Grandin Road.

Ready to transform your house into the spookiest spot in the neighborhood? Now is exactly the time to scare up the best Halloween decorations to add a bit of haunt to your house. While there is plenty of eerie decor out there, we searched for finds that help you celebrate the holiday while still remaining tasteful and design-focused—plus, many of them can work for the entire fall season.

Best Wreath: Williams Sonoma Halloween Corn Husk Wreath Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: It’s a rare wreath that screams both “Halloween” and “harvest time,” but this one does. It can stretch from Labor Day all the way through Thanksgiving and still look seasonally appropriate. Keep In Mind: It should stay in a sheltered area to maintain its good looks and shape. Avoid moisture, direct sunlight, and excessive heat. This wreath features dried corn husks that have been artfully painted with the hues of the season—artisanal orange and rich black—and then mounted to a dried-twig base in a stunning spiral. The result is an eye-catching decoration that speaks to the season—and beyond. It’s ideal for a front door so passersby can admire it, as well as several interior spots: on a bookcase, mirror, or gallery wall. Price at time of publish: $100

Product Details: Size: 22 inches in diameter

22 inches in diameter Material: Dried corn husks on a twig base

Dried corn husks on a twig base For use: Indoors and in protected outdoor areas

Indoors and in protected outdoor areas Power type: N/A



Best Halloween Lights: Hyde & Eek! Boutique Incandescent Spider Web Halloween Novelty Silhouette Light Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: Not just another ho-hum strand of orange or purple lights, this one is creepy and crawly, and it’s versatile enough to go almost anywhere. Keep In Mind: The bulbs are incandescent, so they may get hot or burn out quickly. The strand might also require an extension cord, depending on where you hang it. Eerie on its own or layered with a garland, these novelty lights are a little startling—but that’s the whole point. Three glowing green spiders are perched on orange-lighted webs for a spooky display that works indoors or out—the strand is safe for both applications. Leave the lights unplugged for a subtle display, or light up the spiders and their webs for an extra dose of fright. You can hang these lights along the top of a doorway, fireplace mantle, bookcase, or front porch. Price at time of publish: $15

Product Details: Size: 70 inches long x 11 inches tall

70 inches long x 11 inches tall Material: PVC cord and glass bulbs

PVC cord and glass bulbs For use: Indoors and outdoors

Indoors and outdoors Power type: Electric



Best for Front Doors: Grandin Road Pumpkin Luminary Grandin Road View On Grandinroad.com Why You Should Get It: Two sizes and three colors let you create a pretty “patch” of these glowing pumpkins on your front stoop—or even a hearth or tabletop. Keep In Mind: Put them in a covered area, such as a porch, so they don’t rust or weather. The flameless candle is sold separately. We all love the look of pumpkins piled on a porch or patio, but after a while, real pumpkins start to go south. Not so with these gorgeous gourds: They closely resemble real pumpkins in shape and color, but they’re crafted of powder-coated metal for durability and longevity. These luminaries will last season after season. There’s an opening in the bottom for a candle (with a real flame or flameless), and its light will shine through the gaps all around the luminary—imagine the glow on a dark October evening. “What’s best about these is the ambiance they give off,” Lambert says. “They can be used with real or faux candles and would make a beautiful lit pathway up to your home or on the front porch.” Keep in mind that you’ll want to keep them in a protected area if you place them outdoors, so they don’t get damaged by the elements. You’ll also need to provide your own flameless candle. Price at time of publish: $64

Product Details: Size: 14-inch diameter x 15 inches tall for the short pumpkin; 12-inch diameter x 18 inches tall for the tall pumpkin

14-inch diameter x 15 inches tall for the short pumpkin; 12-inch diameter x 18 inches tall for the tall pumpkin Material: Metal with a protective powder-coat finish

Metal with a protective powder-coat finish For use: Indoors and protected outdoor areas

Indoors and protected outdoor areas Power type: A 3-inch-diameter flameless candle is recommended

Best Welcome Mat: Pottery Barn Bats Light Up Doormat Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: This doormat, which displays a bevy of bats silhouetted against the moon, hides a surprise: When the mat is stepped on, embedded LED bulbs light up like stars. Keep In Mind: Shedding is natural and will diminish over time. Yet another way to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, this doormat nods to the season with its flock of bats sailing through the sky. And as soon as anyone steps on the mat, the sky’s “stars” light up for a fun surprise. The coir mat is excellent for absorbing moisture and trapping dirt before it enters the house, and it’s an easy swap-out to celebrate the new season. Keep in mind that this rug may naturally shed at first, but this should improve as time goes on. Brush, shake, or vacuum to maintain its handsome appearance. Price at time of publish: From $37

Product Details: Size: 18 x 30 inches and 22 x 36 inches

18 x 30 inches and 22 x 36 inches Material: Coir with black PVC backing

Coir with black PVC backing For use: Outdoors in a protected area

Outdoors in a protected area Power type: Not listed

Best Serving Bowl: Bonjour Fete Halloween Toile Round Platter Bonjour Fete View On Bonjourfete.com Why You Should Get It: Whether you use it for drinks and snacks or it serves as the base layer for a centerpiece or tablescape, this platter is both charming and a little cheeky. Keep In Mind: Melamine can break if you drop it on a hard surface. This platter is printed in a toile pattern, which is normally associated with long-ago scenes of country life. But this little number depicts haunted houses and spooky cemeteries, all rendered in Halloweeny orange and black. (We love an unexpected twist on tradition!) Plus, it’s made of easy-care melamine that’s food safe, so it can hold snacks, candy, or desserts while it’s honoring Halloween. Just make sure not to drop it on a hard floor or it could break. Price at time of publish: $30

Product Details: Size: 16 inches

16 inches Material: Melamine

Melamine For use: Indoors, food-safe

Indoors, food-safe Power type: N/A



Best Garland: Glitterville Studios Bountiful Bat Garland Bonjour Fete View On Bonjourfete.com View On Glitterville.com Why You Should Get It: We are absolutely smitten with this garland’s pairing of bats and tassels, not to mention the choice between black bats and hot pink ones. Keep In Mind: Paper mache can be delicate, so handle this garland with care. If your tastes lean more glamorous than ghoulish, this exquisite garland is for you. Natural rope tassels are crowned with gold beads and strung along a cotton cord, where paper mache bats also hang out. Choose black bats for a traditional Halloween garland or go with pink for a pretty punch. These garlands manage to make bats beautiful and super stylish with hand-painted and gold-leafed touches. Just make sure to take extra care when handling and storing this garland since paper mache can be delicate. Price at time of publish: $95 Product Details: Size: 72 inches long

72 inches long Material: Paper mache, natural rope, and cotton

Paper mache, natural rope, and cotton For use: Indoors

Indoors Power type: N/A

Best Inflatable: Spirit Halloween 9-Foot Light-Up Jack-O’-Lantern Archway Inflatable Decoration Spirit Halloween View On Spirithalloween.com Why You Should Get It: Equal parts scary, colorful, and in-your-face, this light-up archway is the perfect gateway for visiting trick-or-treaters to pass through to get to your door. Keep In Mind: To inflate this archway and illuminate the lights, you’ll need an outdoor outlet and/or an extension cord. Nine feet tall and featuring seven huge jack-o-lanterns, each with its own menacing expression, this inflatable archway looms large when erected on your front porch or patio. An air fan inflates the arch (and keeps it inflated as long as it’s on) and also illuminates the interior lights, so the petrifying pumpkins and thick, twisted green vine emit a haunting glow. Make sure you have an outdoor power source and a long enough extension cord for where you want to place your arch. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Size: 108 inches tall

108 inches tall Material: Polyester

Polyester For use: Covered outdoor areas

Covered outdoor areas Power type: Electric

Best Faux Pumpkins: West Elm Faux Pumpkins West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: Available in three sizes and two colors (sage green and ivory), these faux pumpkins could definitely pass for the real thing—but they’re lightweight and will last for years. Keep In Mind: Their handsome hues are painted on, so take care not to scuff them. With the same irregular shapes, curled stems, and variegated colors as real pumpkins and gourds, these faux versions just might fool you. Assemble several together for big impact as a centerpiece, in a vase, or on a sideboard, or spread them across the room for just a sprinkling of fall festivity. Because they look so real and their colors are so soft, they’ll mingle merrily with other fall-themed décor, lasting you the entire autumn season. When packing them away as you transition to winter decor, make sure to wrap them carefully in cloth or newspaper so you don’t scratch their painted surfaces. Price at time of publish: From $17

Product Details: Size: Small pumpkin is 2.25 inches in diameter x 2 inches tall; medium is 3 inches in diameter x 3.5 inches tall; large is 3.5 inches in diameter x 3.5 inches tall

Small pumpkin is 2.25 inches in diameter x 2 inches tall; medium is 3 inches in diameter x 3.5 inches tall; large is 3.5 inches in diameter x 3.5 inches tall Material: Painted Styrofoam and plastic

Painted Styrofoam and plastic For use: Indoors

Indoors Power type: N/A



Best for Mantels: Pottery Barn Lit Black Wire Pumpkins Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: Constructed of fine wire but robust in appearance, these hollow lit pumpkins are sizable enough to make a statement wherever you put them. Keep In Mind: You’ll need to supply your own batteries. Beefy enough at 20 and 30 inches tall to serve as the only decoration on a mantel or hearth, these wire pumpkins can also mix well with other accessories thanks to their streamlined shape and black color. Strung with tiny LED lights, they cast enough light to resemble lanterns when lit—you’ll just need to provide your own batteries. The pumpkins’ iron and plastic construction means they could work just as well outside, too. Price at time of publish: $89 Product Details: Size: 16 inches in diameter x 20 inches tall; 30 inches in diameter x 30 inches tall

16 inches in diameter x 20 inches tall; 30 inches in diameter x 30 inches tall Material: Iron and plastic

Iron and plastic For use: Indoors and outdoors

Indoors and outdoors Power type: Four D batteries (not included)

Best Vintage-Inspired: Grandin Road Vintage Halloween Scale Grandin Road View On Grandinroad.com Why You Should Get It: With the old-timey appearance of an instrument an apothecary would use to measure out powders and potions, this vintage-style scale is fantastic for displaying smaller décor items in a compact, cohesive spot. Keep In Mind: Though it looks like a real scale, the arm is fixed to be stationary. With its sturdy metal construction and deep, oil-rubbed bronze finish, this vintage-looking scale would be ideal in a kitchen or on a credenza or tabletop. Fill its trays with edible Halloween goodies (wrapped candies and cupcakes), candles, or gourds and pumpkins (real or fake). You could also use Spanish or reindeer moss with battery-operated tea lights. A small bat finial crowns the whole contraption as a nod to Halloween. Just please note that this scale is fixed and will not move like a traditional scale. Price at time of publish: $72

Product Details: Size: 17.75 inches wide x 8 inches deep x 16.25 inches tall

17.75 inches wide x 8 inches deep x 16.25 inches tall Material: Iron and aluminum with an oil-rubbed bronze finish

Iron and aluminum with an oil-rubbed bronze finish For use: Indoors

Indoors Power type: N/A



Best Centerpieces: H For Happy 13-Piece Halloween Village Set with LED Lights Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: Inserting tea lights (included) in the houses illuminates their windows with colored light. Keep In Mind: When the tea lights are off, the houses are black and white. Four ceramic houses and five bottle brush trees congregate into a spooky—but also quite charming—haunted village. The houses are decorated with cats, bats, and ghosts, and the trees come in black, orange, and purple. The set is freestanding, so you can arrange the houses and trees any way you want. The set comes with four LED tea lights (and the necessary batteries) to slip inside each house so the windows light up yellow, orange, and purple. The lights even have a timer function so you can turn them on and off on a set schedule. When the lights are off, the houses are black and white. Price at time of publish: $30



Product Details: Size: Ceramic houses range from 4.3 to 5.4 inches long, 3.3 to 3.5 inches wide, and 4.45 to 7.9 inches tall; bottle brush trees range from 2 to 3 inches in diameter and 4 to 6 inches tall.

Ceramic houses range from 4.3 to 5.4 inches long, 3.3 to 3.5 inches wide, and 4.45 to 7.9 inches tall; bottle brush trees range from 2 to 3 inches in diameter and 4 to 6 inches tall. Material: Porcelain, plastic, metal, and glass

Porcelain, plastic, metal, and glass For use: Indoors

Indoors Power type: Eight LR44 button cell batteries (included)



Best Candy Bowl: H For Happy Halloween Ghost Candy Dish Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: Ghosts should be scary, but this one’s big grin makes us smile. Trick-or-treaters will be delighted to reach into its big mouth for candy. Keep In Mind: This dish must be hand washed. Win over every kid in the neighborhood by stashing this year’s Halloween candy in this ghost-shaped dish. As little ones reach into his mouth for their loot, they’ll probably hoot at his big smile. Made of ceramic for heft and durability, this dish should last for years, but make sure you hand wash it to keep it looking nice. Price at time of publish: $20

Product Details: Size: 7.8 inches in diameter x 10.9 inches tall

7.8 inches in diameter x 10.9 inches tall Material: Ceramic

Ceramic For use: Indoors

Indoors Power type: N/A

Best Lawn Décor: Grandin Road Yard Pumpkin Grandin Road View On Grandinroad.com Why You Should Get It: The sheer size of these giant pumpkins, plus their plaid, striped, and polka dot patterns, bring visual interest. Keep In Mind: These are bulky and heavy—25 to 28 pounds per pumpkin, depending on the size. You may need help to move or lift them. One way to catch attention with the best Halloween décor? Buy big. These resin pumpkins are meant for large spaces, such as the front yard or porch, and they have even more impact when grouped in multiples. Buy one of each to display them in a cluster of three, or pick two matching pumpkins to flank your front door. Their different patterns—all in orange, black, and white—impart a whimsical, circus-like vibe, which is just the ticket for a holiday driven by costumes and candy. Price at time of publish: From $448

Product Details: Size: Small pumpkin is 27 inches in diameter x 21.25 inches tall; medium is 22.5 inches in diameter x 27 inches tall; large is 30.5 inches in diameter x 29.75 inches tall

Small pumpkin is 27 inches in diameter x 21.25 inches tall; medium is 22.5 inches in diameter x 27 inches tall; large is 30.5 inches in diameter x 29.75 inches tall Material: Resin

Resin For use: Indoors and outdoors

Indoors and outdoors Power type: N/A



Best Kitchen Towels: Primitives by Kathy Happy Halloween Kitchen Towel Bonjour Fete View On Bonjourfete.com Why You Should Get It: There’s not a ghost, pumpkin, or witch to be seen on this jaunty striped towel, just happy holiday wishes and kicky black tassels—we adore the elegance. Keep In Mind: Tassels can get a bit tangled in the washing machine. It can be hard to Halloween-ify certain rooms—say, the kitchen or bathroom—but this cotton towel manages to bridge that gap. It’s unmistakably Halloween themed because of its orange, black, and white stripes, but it’s also subtle, sophisticated, and downright cute. It’s perfectly sized to fold by the sink as well as machine washable. Remove the towel from the wash when slightly damp and “comb” the strands with your fingers to straighten to prevent tangling. Product Details: Size: 20 x 28 inches

20 x 28 inches Material: Cotton

Cotton For use: Indoors

Indoors Power type: N/A

Best Outdoor Tree Decorations: Pottery Barn Hanging Spider LED String Lights (Set of Four) Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: The combination of LED candles and creepy, crawly spiders will give everybody the willies when these lights are strung from tree branches—they look like they’re hanging in mid-air. Keep In Mind: These come in a set of four. If you want a bigger impact (or your tree has wide-spreading branches), you’ll need multiple sets. Designed to hang from tree branches invisibly, these ivory LED candles come in a set of four and are crawling with black spiders—they’re sure to give you the heebie-jeebies when you walk by. They can also add some spooky illumination to windows, porches, and shrubs. The LED lights are battery-powered and feature a six-hour timer so you can set them to turn on and turn off automatically. They’re made in a Fair Trade Certified factory where workers receive extra funds for every product sold, and those funds are used for community projects the workers themselves choose. Price at time of publish: $99

Product Details: Size: 3.75 inches long x 2.5 inches wide x 8 inches tall

3.75 inches long x 2.5 inches wide x 8 inches tall Material: Metal, plastic, and ivory LED lights

Metal, plastic, and ivory LED lights For use: Indoors and outdoors

Indoors and outdoors Power type: Two AA batteries (not included)



Best Throw Pillow: Pottery Barn Faux Fur Spider Shaped Pillow Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: Seeing this faux fur spider pillow out of the corner of your eye will make you do a double take—but it’s not so real that you’ll jump. It’s just the right combination of astounding and adorable. Keep In Mind: If this spider gets into any spills or stains, spot-clean it with a soft, damp cloth, and air dry. This Halloween pillow manages to do the impossible: It combines the words “soft and cuddly” with a spider. Its body and eight legs are covered in black faux fur, and its eyes are hand-stitched jewels for an otherworldly sparkle. Whether it’s sprawled on the sofa, perched on a chair, or snuggled on a bed, this pillow is a constant reminder of the Halloween holiday. Keep in mind that this pillow isn’t machine washable; you’ll need to spot clean it with a damp cloth. Price at time of publish: $100

Product Details: Size: Body is 8 inches wide x 13 inches tall; the legs are 16 inches long x 2.5 inches tall

Body is 8 inches wide x 13 inches tall; the legs are 16 inches long x 2.5 inches tall Material: Acrylic and polyester with polyester fill

Acrylic and polyester with polyester fill For use: Indoors

Indoors Power type: N/A

Best Window Cling: The Looking Glass Spider Web Stained Glass Window Cling Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: Most Halloween window clings can tend toward the cartoonish, but this one has the elegant appearance of leaded glass. Keep In Mind: The design is meant for the corner of a window or glass door. In the world of window clings, this one has a leg up on the rest. Eight legs up, in fact. That’s because it depicts a spider and its web in a classic leaded-glass style—a clever take on Halloween clings, which can often look cheap. This one is hand-painted, and your purchase supports a small business owner on Etsy. Please note that it’s designed for the upper-right corner of a window or glass door, so make sure that layout will work for your space before ordering. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Size: 6 inches long x 5.5 inches tall

6 inches long x 5.5 inches tall Material: Stained glass

Stained glass For use: Indoors

Indoors Power type: N/A

