The 12 Best Grow Lights to Help Your Plants Thrive in 2023

There are a lot of them out there, which is why we took the time to consult the experts and dive deep into research, looking at size and special features among other considerations.

How are they different from regular light bulbs? “Grow lights tend to focus on the light spectrum that is best for growing plants,” says Master Horticulturist at smart garden brand Rise Gardens Angelo Kelvakis. “When purchasing grow lights, you should ensure the ones you are purchasing are full spectrum,” explains Lindsay Pangborn, online plant retailer Bloomscape’s resident plant expert. This way you can be sure your plants are getting the right lighting for their needs.

We all learned the basics in elementary school: Plants use water, carbon dioxide, and sunlight to perform photosynthesis, which creates the chemical energy they need to live. Often, when it’s winter or our windows aren’t placed in the ideal spot, they lack the light to properly thrive. This is where grow lights come in, making up for and recreating the natural sunlight that helps them grow.

Best Overall Sansi Grow Light Bulb Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This bulb is even more efficient, and more affordable, than other LED options. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to buy a lamp to go with it. This full spectrum bulb topped our list of best grow lights because it works smarter, not harder. An energy efficient LED chip makes these bulbs significantly more powerful than equivalent fluorescent or incandescent bulbs would be, and the color is about as close to natural light as you can get. An optical lens within the bulb improves light distribution, which means plants are getting even more light without increasing the size or wattage of the bulb. Another perk? The lens ups the bulb’s lifespan to an impressive 25,000 hours. The traditional aluminum coating you’ll find on most bulbs is upgraded to a non-conductive ceramic heat sink, which helps the heat transfer more quickly and makes the light that much more efficient. The light body is also made from ceramic, making it flame retardant with no risk of electric shock or plant burns. Considering how many grow lights are used, these features should make you feel extra safe. Price-wise it’s a steal, but remember: This is only the grow light bulb, so you’ll have to find an actual lamp separately (the good news is, you can use a regular one for an aesthetic DIY option). Price at time of publish: from $10 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.07 x 3.07 x 3.86 for 10 watts | Color: 4000K | LED: Yes | Wattage: 10, 15, 24, or 36 watts | Special Features: Optical lens

Best Splurge Gardener’s Supply Company Oslo 2-Tier Metal Grow Light Plant Stand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Both the frame and shelves are foldable, so it can be stored away when you don’t need it. Keep in Mind: It’s not good for large plants. It’s a cart, it’s shelves—no, it’s a grow light! (But also a cart and shelves.) Space is finite for the majority of us, and having such a versatile piece can be a huge help. The foldable frame and shelves make this one of the best grow lights since you can take one of the shelves off to make room for plants that need a little extra height (or put the piece away entirely). Alternatively, you can roll it away with the wheels and turn it into a bar cart, bookshelf, etc. The shelf may be a little more expensive than other options on our list, but considering how many ways you can use it, the cost-per-use is likely to be much lower. The LED lights have a color temperature of 6400K, which is on the cool side and reminiscent of daylight. Their fixtures are magnetically attached and can be doubled up for one shelf of plants or removed entirely when not in use. Although all grow lights have their limitations on how many plants they can feed, the nature of this cart is that you have a very defined amount of space. While not a problem for seedlings or herbs, larger plants may size out and need a new solution. Price at time of publish: $289 Product Details: Dimensions: 26 x 13 x 33.5 inches | Color: 6400K | LED: Yes | Wattage: Not listed | Special Features: Fold-up shelves, magnetic light fixtures, foldable frame, and wheels

Best Clip-On GooingTop LED Grow Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: A strong gooseneck and clamp, as well as USB capabilities, make this an ideal clip-on grow light. Keep in Mind: If your light loses power, you’ll also lose your timer settings. Clip-on grow lights are a great option if you like to move your plants around a lot or are short on floor or surface space. Installation is pretty intuitive: Simply use the clamp to attach it to the shelf or tabletop that houses your plants, and you’re done. With the strong, flexible gooseneck that can be moved around every which way you can always find the perfect spot for the light to hit—and rely on it not to wilt, which often happens with options this affordable. To customize it further, you can choose from five brightness levels (20%, 40%, 60%, 80%, or 100%) and three automatic timers (four, eight, or 12 hours a day). One note about the timer: If it loses power, your settings will be erased, so make sure you remember to reprogram them when you move the light somewhere else or the power goes out. The bulbs are LED with a color temperature of 6000K, which is comparable to the sun at 12 in the afternoon. Depending on how much power you need, you can either choose the 10-watt or 36-watt light, which are respectively equivalent to 50 and 100 watts for non-LEDs. Bonus: You can turn it on via a regular plug or USB, which is helpful if you and your plant babies are on the go. (Moving across the country? Not a problem.) Price at time of publish: from $35 Product Details: Dimensions: 5 x 5 x 5 inches | Color: 6000K | LED: Yes | Wattage: 10 or 36 Watts | Special Features: Gooseneck, dimmer, and automatic timer

Best Hanging Mars Hydro TS-1000 LED Grow Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The panels can be connected together to maximize light and growth. Keep in Mind: It’s pricier than other hanging grow lights. This LED panel uses 150 watts with 354 lights, which is roughly equivalent to 1000 watts with any other type of light. It’s further intensified by a refraction angle of 120 degrees, which ups intensity and absorption. Plus, the diodes are intentionally arranged with more in the middle and fewer on the edges in order to uniformly dispense light. Despite a fanless design to cut out the noise, the powder coated aluminum dissipates all of this heat well internally, giving your plants more energy and less sunburn. The latest version of this hanging light comes with a dimmer, timer, and digital thermometer. All of these tools come in handy when caring for your plants, allowing you to customize their light exposure according to their exact needs. Offering up to three square feet of coverage may be enough for the novice grower. Those with more space, and more plants, to light up will appreciate that you can connect up to 60 of these together to create the ultimate grow light. That said, creating something of that size will cost you. Each panel is already more expensive than others on the market, making it somewhat of an investment. Price at time of publish: from $140 Product Details: Dimensions: 13.25 x 1.41 x 15 or 14.17 x 13.23 x 2.36 inches | Color: TS-1000 | LED: Yes | Wattage: 150 watts | Special Features: Dimmer, timer, digital thermometer, and daisy chain

Best Countertop Ezorkas Dimmable Levels Grow Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This light with four different arms is a steal that’s packed with features. Keep in Mind: Instructions for setting up the timer are not the most clear. This hardworking grow light with four different arms is made up of 80 watts distributed across 120 LED lights. The adjustable goosenecks can be easily positioned wherever you want, whether you’re focusing all of them on one area or spreading them out between a bunch of plants. You also have control over the lights themselves, with nine brightness levels and three spectral modes (red, blue, and mixed). There’s also a timer, so you can automate the lighting to stay on for three, nine, or 12 hours. This kind of customization is very helpful during the many stages plants go through, allowing you to optimize their light intake for the best possible growth. In addition to all these features, you can choose between a stand or clamp for the grow light, which creates some flexibility. To power the light, you have both a USB connector and a plug adaptor to help ensure it’ll work anywhere. Finally, as an extra perk, the brand throws in a few plant labels—because who among us hasn’t misplaced these before? To get all this at such a low price is incredible, and it’s why we’ve added this product to our list of best grow lights. The only downside is that the timer can be a bit tricky to figure out, and the included instructions are not the most helpful. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Dimensions: 8.4 x 3 x 12 inches | Color: Full spectrum | LED: Yes | Wattage: 80 watts | Special Features: Dimmer, timer, gooseneck, clamp, plant labels, and spectral modes

Best for Herbs TorchStar LED Indoor Herb Garden Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It’s well designed with an automatic timer that closely simulates daytime and nighttime. Keep in Mind: Some herbs may need to be trimmed to fit under the light. Who doesn’t love to have fresh herbs at the ready while cooking a meal? With this grow light, you’ll have them all the time. (By the way, indoor succulents and seedlings love it too.) Even better, the neutral and minimalist design is far from an eyesore, so you can put it anywhere and let it moonlight as decor. The full spectrum light closely mirrors what plants naturally get from the sun, and the 14-watt LED bulbs are far more energy efficient than other types. Not only will you save money at the grocery store, you’ll also save on your electric bill! With an automatic timer, your herbs will spend 16 hours basking in the light, which even stimulates sunrise and sunset, and then take eight hours off just like they would at night. This light earned a spot among our list of best grow lights because it’s simple to install, can be easily moved, and looks good in your space. But there’s a downside: The light can’t be adjusted. This means that if your herbs grow too high, you’ll need to trim them or risk singing their leaves due to the finite amount of space. (The good news is, it’s great motivation to get to the kitchen and play chef.) Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Dimensions: 19.89 x 2.2 x 14 inches | Color: Full spectrum | LED: Yes | Wattage: 14 watts | Special Features: Timer

Best Floor Light LBW Grow Light with Stand 5 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This grow light is able to extend from 15 to 63 inches and has six dimmable levels, among other useful features. Keep in Mind: The top-heavy design may make it a little shaky when fully extended. Customization is the name of the game with this grow light. You can extend it anywhere from 15 to 63 inches, meaning it’s equally suitable for the floor and the countertop if you need to move it. In addition to the ability to choose between one, two, and three heads, you get a dimmer with six levels and a timer in order to better control your plant’s growth. (The exception to these features is the single head without a timer, which doesn’t have a dimmer and comes in at 48 inches high max, but considering there’s only a $4 difference between the regular single head, you might as well spring for the extras.) Made with full spectrum LED lights, you’re able to get much more power per watt using much less energy, which saves you a ton of money over time. Each light can be controlled individually, allowing you to turn on select ones at any given time. The gooseneck helps to direct the light as well. This is a lot of features for such an affordable price, and the light’s versatility earned it a spot among our list of the best grow lights. However, it’s not perfect. The stand itself is light while the lights weigh more. This results in a top-heavy design that may feel a little unstable at times. Price at time of publish: from $33 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.11x 5.31 x 16.7, 5.31 x 5.11 x 16.7, 16.26 x 8.39 x 3.82, or 16.61 x 8.39 x 3.98 inches | Color: Full spectrum | LED: Yes | Wattage: Not listed | Special Features: Adjustable tripod stand, gooseneck, choice of dimmer and timer, and individual switches

Best Design Soltech Solutions Hanging Grow Light 4.5 Bloomscape View On Bloomscape.com View On Thesill.com Why You Should Get It: The pendant-like silhouette looks like a regular fixture. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than others of its size, and requires more steps for installation. If aesthetics are important to you, you may feel frustrated by the grow lights on the market, especially if you live in a small home or have plants all over the place. They may be functional, but they’re desperately lacking in form. This hanging one is surprisingly chic and minimalist, in your choice of the two most versatile neutrals, white and black. With the look of a standard fixture, it won’t stand out in a bad way, and will fit in wherever you put it. The bulb has a color temperature of 3000K, which is a warm natural light likely to be similar to the others in your space while also being very effective. Because this light is an LED, the 20 watts go a lot farther than they would otherwise. You can set it up to automatically turn on and off with the included outlet timer. This is one of the more expensive options on the list, though we do love its 15-year and 90,000-hour lifespan. It also takes longer to install, requiring a ladder and a drill in order to hang it from the ceiling. (You do get a 15 foot cord, three ceiling hooks, two wall fairleads, and one swag hook to make it easier.) Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.5 x 4 inches, Cord: 15 feet | Color: 3000K | LED: Yes | Wattage: 20 watts | Special Features: Timer

Best for Seedlings iGrowtek 2ft Grow Light for Seed Starting Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The adjustable height supports seeds in the many stages of growth, while the shallow depth makes the light fairly compact. Keep in Mind: There is no timer included. When you’re trying to grow seedlings, it’s important that the light is up close and direct. This one can be adjusted to the entire height of the structure (about 20 inches), which is super helpful as seedlings grow into starter plants and need more space. The 2.3-inch depth is great because it can fit on shallow surfaces while still providing all the light necessary to support development. Plus, it’s easy to put away once your plants outgrow it. (Apartment dwellers, are you sold yet?) All of these traits and more make it one of the best grow lights. On a fun note: You can pick from two iron designs, one of which is simpler than the other, which has an industrial pipe look. These differences are subtle but still worth looking at if you’re aesthetically minded. The one bummer? There’s no timer included, which many growers consider a necessity. If you agree with them, you’ll have to purchase one separately. This grow light is low on features in general, so this isn’t the option for you if you’re looking for bells and whistles. Price at time of publish: from $57 Product Details: Dimensions: 27.2 x 2.3 x 19.7 inches | Color: Full spectrum | LED: Yes | Wattage: 10 watts | Special Features: Adjustable light height

Best Bulb GE LED Grow Light Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It’s affordable and low energy, but highly effective. Keep in Mind: You can’t use it without a lamp. A lamp is only as good as its light, which is why it’s important to have a bulb as dependable and effective as this one from GE. Starting at approximately $16, it’s far less expensive than all the actual lamps on the market. Its low energy use (and amount of heat produced) is a plus—depending on which bulb you select, you’ll get either nine or 32 watts. Add that to the energy efficiency you’re getting from using LED lights, and it’s a no-brainer if you’re balling on a budget and want to keep your bills down. You can expect them to last around three years with 12 hours of daily use. The warm white glow it emits is also a pro, especially if your plants are on display and you’d rather not have them colored purple by their grow light. Don’t worry though, that doesn’t mean they’re any less powerful than others. In fact, it’s more common for users to underestimate the power and end up with singed plants. Consider yourself warned! Price at time of publish: from $16 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.2 x 5.2 x 5.94 inches | Color: White | LED: Yes | Wattage: 9 or 32 watts | Special Features: Can include clamp lamp light

Best Oversized Spider Farmer SF4000 LED Grow Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The four panels cover up to five square feet and the light includes a unified dimmer, making this a great pick for larger plants. Keep in Mind: It’s expensive for a model that doesn’t include a timer. With five square feet of vegetative coverage and four square feet of flowering coverage, this grow light is able to cover a lot of ground with four connected panels that take up less than two square feet total. The light is designed with more diodes around the edges and fewer in the middle, rather than having them placed uniformly on the panels. This helps create optimal light absorption, and as a result, higher yields. Created to cover the full spectrum of colors (white, blue, red, and IR), it consumes 450 watts. While that may sound like a lot, it’s 50% less than other grow lights of a comparable size thanks to the LED bulbs. You’ll basically be saving 50% on your energy bill, which is significant when you’re running something of this size so often. This grow light also comes with several safety benefits. In addition to having protective covers for the cables, it’s also waterproof and made with thick aluminum that doesn’t put out a ton of heat. A couple other perks: There’s no fan noise (a huge pro if this will be living in your home), plus a unified dimmer that allows you to adjust the light from 10 to 100%. It doesn’t have a timer though, which should be a given at this price tag. Price at time of publish: $475 Product Details: Dimensions: 21.1 x 25.3 x 1.95 inches | Color: Full spectrum | LED: Yes | Wattage: 450 watts | Special Features: Dimmable