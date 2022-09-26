The 8 Best Grout Cleaners of 2022 for Cleaning Any Surface

Overall, the best grout cleaner is the Black Diamond Ultimate Grout Cleaner , which is easy to spray and use in bathrooms, kitchens, and on floors. Plus, it has an acid-free formula, meaning it won’t damage your grout as it cleans.

Sardone recommends looking around your home before getting started with your cleaning project to ensure you don’t miss anything. “Even a living room might have a tiled surface and that grout will need to be cleaned…to retain its structure, cleanliness, and beauty,” Sardone says.

We researched a variety of cleaning products and their ingredients to come up with this list of the best grout cleaners for floors, showers, mold problems, and more. We considered the type of cleaner, its recommended use, whether it’s a spray, paste, or liquid concentrate, and consulted Debbie Sardone , Founder of Cleaning for a Reason and owner of Speed Cleaning , for her expertise on shopping for the best grout cleaners.

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as deep-cleaning the grime out of every corner of your home. Whether clearing dust from often-forgotten places like ceiling fans and light fixtures or scrubbing gunk from tile floors, a little elbow grease can go a long way to get your home squeaky clean. To clean the grout in your kitchen backsplash, tile floors, or shower, the best grout cleaners will help break down debris and get deep into the pores to make your tile look brand new.

Best Overall: Black Diamond Ultimate Grout Cleaner 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has an acid-free formula that’s safe to use on white and colored grout. Keep in Mind: The manufacturer recommends using a brush to help remove dirt. Cleaning grout isn’t always a fun task, which means the best grout cleaner needs to be one that’s easy to use. The Black Diamond Ultimate Grout Cleaner is a ready-to-use spray, so there’s no mixing involved when you’re ready to tackle the grime in between your tiles. It’s also specifically formulated for cleaning both white and colored grout due to its acid-free formula. It’s acid-free, meaning it won’t damage your grout as you scrub like other cleaners on the market will. This spray will lift away dirt, soap scum, grease, and even stains from food, making it a versatile way to deep-clean the bathroom as well as the kitchen. You can even use it on your floors to help lift pet stains from tile or pair it with a steam cleaner for extra cleaning power. According to the manufacturer instructions, you’ll just need to spray the Black Diamond cleaner directly onto the grout and let it soak in for up to three minutes. Scrub thoroughly along the grout to dislodge gunk, then use a brush to sweep away any remaining dirt. While this is a powerful cleaner, there’s still a bit of elbow grease involved, so be prepared to put in a little effort. After that though, you can simply rinse the grout for tile that looks like new. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Form: Spray

Spray Volume: 32 ounces

32 ounces Recommended Surfaces: Tile and grout

Best Paste: Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This paste can be used to clean all sorts of surfaces in your home, not just grout. Keep in Mind: It’s mildly abrasive, so you’ll want to test a small area to be sure it doesn’t impact the color of your grout. This viral cleaning product is popular for more than just its vibrant hue—if you’re looking for the best grout cleaner in a paste form, The Pink Stuff is powerful enough to remove tough stains from a ton of different surfaces. It’s made with non-toxic ingredients, meaning it’s safe to use in your kitchen and bathroom to remove soap scum, dirt, grease, and more. It even has a rhubarb scent so cleaning your grout will smell more pleasant. The formula contains mildly abrasive ingredients which will be helpful if your grout is more than a little dirty. The kit on Amazon includes a brush to really help you loosen up any grime, dirt, or soap scum that’s lurking on your grout. We love the versatility of the Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste, which can be used to clean a variety of indoor and outdoor surfaces including glass, ceramic, and stone. This means you won’t have to keep multiple products in your home to deep-clean the whole house. It’s not formulated specifically for cleaning grout, so you may want to test out a small, inconspicuous area before using it to clean an entire surface with it. It is a product you can use in a variety of places, making it highly versatile. It’s recommended for glass, ceramic, and stone surfaces in particular. Price at time of purchase: $14 Product Details: Form: Paste

Paste Volume: 17.6 ounces

17.6 ounces Recommended Surfaces: Glass, ceramic, stone

Best with Brightener: ZEP Grout Cleaner and Brightener Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: If the grout on your tile flooring seems lackluster, this is the best grout cleaner. Keep in Mind: This should only be used on tile floors, and you’ll want to avoid using it on the specific materials listed on the label. Tile floors are popular flooring choices in rooms with lots of foot traffic because of their durability and timeless appearance, but all that activity means the tile can get dirty and dull. In that case, the Zep grout cleaner is a smart choice due to its cleaning and brightening power. This ready-to-use spray offers a deep-cleaning solution for cleaning grout since it has a bleach-free acidic formula. That means you won’t have to scrub as hard to get your grout looking new, even if it’s covered in stains that have been around a while. You’ll want to apply the cleaner and leave it for about two or three minutes to give it time to soak in. Use a brush to loosen up dirt or stains, and rinse it all clean when you’re done. You’ll need to be sure you rinse the floor well, or the grout may look dull otherwise. Depending on how dirty the grout is, you may also need to repeat these steps to get a really clean, bright finish. The Zep grout cleaner is meant specifically for tile floors, so it’s not meant to be an all purpose cleaner. It’s also important to note that it should not be used to clean marble, terrazzo, travertine, natural stone, stainless steel, brass, chrome, or Corian because it could damage these types of materials. However, it gets the job done well for homes with tile floors. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Form: Liquid

Liquid Volume: 32 ounces

Best Multipurpose: Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The thick formula allows it to sit on vertical surfaces without dripping down the wall for more targeted deep cleaning. Keep in Mind: This cleaner shouldn’t be used on colored grout. The Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser is a popular household cleaning solution for good reason—it’s versatile, non-abrasive, and powerful against stains and grime found all over your hose. Though you should avoid using it for colored grout, it can be used to restore white grout to its former glory. Use it to remove multiple types of stains, such as those from hard water, soap scum, dirt, and even stains from rust. It also removes lime and mineral scale, plus tarnish and oxidation. We like the cleaner’s thick liquid consistency that allows it to cling to vertical surfaces and soak into the grout rather than dripping down the wall. This makes it easier to deep-clean grout in your shower or kitchen backsplash. It’s designed to work well for cleaning tile walls and even shower doors. Plus, its versatile formula means you can use it for cleaning your shower tile grout as well as grout in the kitchen, like a backsplash. There’s no bleach in the cleaner, so it’s a gentler option than other all-purpose cleaners on the market, and it’s safe to use on porcelain, copper, brass, ceramic, aluminum, and more. To clean your grout with The Bar Keeper’s Friend Soft Cleanser, simply shake the bottle first, then squeeze the cream cleanser directly onto the tile and grout. Let it sit on the surface for up to one minute, then rinse it well and dry it thoroughly. Because this cleaner is not meant for colored grout, we recommend trying it out on a smaller area first to make sure it won’t discolor your grout. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Form: Cream

Cream Volume: 13 ounces

13 ounces Recommended Surfaces: Steel, bronze, copper alloys, aluminum, and ceramic

Best for Mold: Clorox Tilex Mold and Mildew Remover Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The spray cleaner is specifically designed to target mold and mildew in your home. Keep in Mind: It contains bleach, which is a bit of a harsher chemical. High-activity areas in your home like bathrooms and kitchens can easily become a breeding ground for mold and mildew. If you notice moldy grout in your home, reach for the Clorox Plus Tilex Mold and Mildew remover, which is a strong cleaner designed to kill stains and bacteria. You’ll be able to use the cleaner for many types of surfaces, including glazed and unglazed ceramic tile. It’s also meant to clean vinyl, fiberglass, and plastic. The formula is specifically created so it doesn’t leave any residue that contributes to a dull, lackluster look, so your tile floor, backsplash, and shower will truly sparkle by the time you’re done scrubbing. The Clorox Plus Tilex Mold and Mildew remover contains bleach, which helps lift away stains and kill as much as 99.9% of bacteria commonly found in most homes. However, you’ll want to be extra careful when using this cleaner, since it will irritate your skin if you come in contact with the solution. It’s a great choice when you’re looking for a powerful clean that takes care of not only surface stains, but also the mold and mildew lurking beneath. To remove mold from your grout, spray it on the surface and let it sit for about five minutes, then scrub thoroughly and rinse it off. Be sure to read the label’s instructions for other types of surfaces to prevent possible damage. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Form: Spray

Spray Volume: 32 ounces

Best for Showers: Goo Gone Grout & Tile Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Googone.com Why You Should Get It: The spray cleans mold, mildew, and hard water buildup, making it great for high-humidity spaces. Keep in Mind: You won’t be able to use the spray on unsealed stone surfaces or limestone. We chose this powerful Goo Gone spray as the best grout cleaner for showers because of its ability to target moisture-related stains like mold, mildew, and hard water buildup. Plus, it powers away dirt, soap scum, and grease, making it versatile enough to use on your tile floors or kitchen tile. We like that it’s made with non-corrosive ingredients and is free of harsh odors, so it won’t deteriorate the surface of your tile or leave an unpleasant smell as you scrub. You can use it on ceramic, porcelain, and even granite surfaces. However, you won’t want to use this spray on limestone or unsealed stone materials as it could cause them to become damaged. To use the Goo Gone Grout and Tile Cleaner, you can either spray the grout directly or spritz it onto a sponge or cloth first for light cleaning. Let the spray sit on the grout or shower for about two minutes, then wipe the grime away and rinse off the surface. If your grout is particularly stained, we recommend using a cleaning brush to help scrub away the gunk, and you can even repeat the process a few times until it’s squeaky clean. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Form: Spray

Spray Volume: 28 ounces

28 ounces Recommended Surfaces: Granite, ceramic, porcelain, and tile

Best for Floors: Tech Grout Cleaner 24 oz Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The spray is made without acids, bleach, or harsh solvents, making it safer for use in homes with pets and children. Keep in Mind: It’s not designed to remove black mold from your grout. If the grout on your floors needs some TLC but you want to avoid harsh chemicals when cleaning, it’s worth considering this spray. It’s made without harsh acids, bleaches, solvents, or oils and is specifically created to be a safer option for homes that have pets or children. This makes it one of the best grout cleaners for floors. Use the Tech Grout Cleaner to clean grease, dirt, and stains from grout in bathrooms. Be sure to vacuum your floors first to lift off any loose dirt, then spray this cleaner onto the floor and let it sit for several minutes. You’ll want a brush to help you scrub the grout lines, then go back over the floor with a mop to clean away the spray and loosened dirt. You can even use this on colored grout, making it an excellent choice for nearly all types of grout in your home. However, it’s not as versatile as other sprays on our list of the best grout cleaners, since this one’s primary purpose is tile cleaner and shouldn’t be used as an all-purpose spray. Also, the manufacturer warns not to use this cleaner to remove black mold from your home. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Form: Spray

Spray Volume: 24 ounces

