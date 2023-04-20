Whether you’re looking for a cleaner suitable for treating rust or are hoping to find one designed specifically to tackle grill grates, we’ve rounded up the best grill cleaners for all kinds of at-home cooks.

There are dozens of options on the market that are designed to tackle cleaning the grill with ease—but we’ve found the best grill cleaners for a variety of needs, whether you’re looking for a heavy-duty wire brush or a lightweight, plant-based oil.

Grilling season is a cause for celebration—nothing beats a long and lazy backyard dinner party ripe with flame-grilled steak and ribs in the summertime. However, with regular grilling comes regular cleaning—and finding the right grill cleaner can sometimes be a challenge if you’re looking for something that’ll get the job done without harming your grill.

Best Overall Grill Rescue BBQ Replaceable Scraper Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This reusable option cuts down on plastic waste and cost by allowing you to replace just the head when it wears out. Keep in Mind: The initial cost is quite a bit higher than most grill cleaners on the list. The Grill Rescue BBQ Replaceable Scraper earns our top spot for the best grill cleaner for myriad reasons—but we particularly like that it's a more sustainable alternative to the traditional grill cleaning brush. It’s made with an aramid fiber material (the same material used in firefighter gear) that is heat resistant, food safe, and long-lasting, but even when the head does start to wear down, you can pop it off the handle and replace it. This cuts down on plastic waste and cost while also ensuring a safe and complete clean. The replaceable head is also super easy to work with; it’s dishwasher safe, which means you can easily wash away the debris and grease after each clean without having to put in any additional legwork. It also has a built-in metal scraper on the top of the head for heavy-duty jobs that functions the same way a wire brush would, but without the risk of metal bristles contaminating your food. Not only is it a less wasteful alternative to the classic grill brush, but the Grill Rescue Scraper is also designed with a more ergonomic and easy-to-use handle. The thick handle is slightly curved to better fit in your hand and the thick heat-resistant polypropylene material is food safe and strong enough that it won’t bend or break even under extreme conditions—like if it gets run over by a car, for example. While it is quite a bit more expensive than other options, we think the benefits are worth it for avid grillers. Price at time of publish: $60

Best Brush Kona 360 Clean Grill Brush 5 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This traditional grill brush features three brush heads and an extra-long handle to help you achieve a thorough clean. Keep in Mind: The handle makes this option feel a bit awkward in hand at first. If you’re set on a traditional wire bristle brush but want to decrease the risk of the dangers associated with the tool (mainly, loose bristles that could end up in your food), the best grill cleaner for you might be the Kona 360 Clean Grill Brush. The brush is safe for all grill types and features a distinctive three-brush design that cleans your grill’s surface incredibly quickly. The bristles are touted as being extra secure to cut down on the possibility of them shedding into the grill while you clean. The stainless steel bristles are also totally rustproof, so you won’t have to worry about your brush wearing down or becoming damaged with regular use. We also really like that the Kona 360 Clean Grill Brush features a generous 18-inch handle that doesn’t flex or bend with heavy use. The longer-than-average handle allows you to use both hands while cleaning for minimal effort, while the rigid material is sturdy enough to really get into the nooks and crannies of your grill without running the risk of snapping. Because of this feature, it can be a little awkward to hold. Price at time of publish: $20

Best Heavy-Duty Zep Heavy-Duty Oven and Grill Cleaner Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This grill cleaner doubles as an oven cleaner, so you can use it for year-round culinary cleanliness. Keep in Mind: The spray nozzle can sometimes clog up before the bottle is finished. We’re increasingly in search of products that can play double duty; not only is it more economical than having several gadgets to perform similar tasks, but it helps keep your space more organized and clutter-free. That’s why the Zep Heavy-Duty Oven and Grill Cleaner is one of our best grill cleaner picks. This heavy-duty cleaner doesn’t just take care of your outdoor barbecue grill—it’s also designed to work just as well on your indoor grill, or even your oven. The foaming cleanser features a grease-cutting formula that is designed to cling to surfaces for an all-over and complete clean without the need for too much manual labor on your part. It’s suitable for stainless steel, porcelain, and ceramic, and powerful enough to dissolve baked-on grease and carbon. The only downside is that the foaming formula can sometimes clog the spray nozzle, which means you might have to take extra care to ensure you wipe down the bottle after you’re finished cleaning. Price at time of publish: $5 The 7 Best Propane Grills for Every Type of Summer Cookout

Best for Exterior GRILLART Grill Brush for Outdoor Grill Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This wire option is bristle-free while offering the same benefits of a traditional wire bristle cleaning brush. Keep in Mind: The shape doesn’t work very well for cleaning grill grates. The Grillart Grill Brush for Outdoor Grill isn’t like a regular wire brush—it’s a very cool wire brush. The double-helix design provides flexible edges designed to clean your grill with minimal effort, but the looping circular design also means you won’t end up with rogue bristles left over on your grill. The wide scraper helps to remove stubborn residue faster, but we’re particularly fond of the fact that this bush head is completely hollowed-out, which means your vision won’t be blocked while cleaning. This allows you to target all the stuck-on grease and carbon without having to lift your brush to get a full picture of the dirt and grime still stuck on the grill. We also really like that this brush comes with an ultra-strong handle that is surprisingly thin and comfortable to use. It’s lightweight and ergonomic, but it can still handle heavy cleaning without flexing or snapping. So, what’s the downside? The curling shape is a bit limiting when it comes to cleaning grill grates. Price at time of publish: $15

Best for Grill Grates Weber Grill Grate Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This biodegradable option is hard-working without the need for potentially harmful chemicals. Keep in Mind: It can sometimes require a lot of formula to clean stuck-on grease or carbon. The Weber Grill Grate Cleaner is going to be your best bet for cleaning hard-to-reach grill grates—but it’s also equally useful for cleaning things like your microwave, oven, and even your smoker. The grill cleaner is safe to use on various surfaces thanks to the non-flammable, non-corrosive, and phosphate-free formula. We also really like that this formula is biodegradable without sacrificing its heavy-duty cleaning ability. The powerful cleaner is designed to give a little extra love to your grill—even if it has been a little while since you last serviced your appliance. It can remove burnt-on residue and thick grease with relative ease, but it’s worth noting that particularly dirty grills might require a fair bit of formula at first in order to loosen up and remove the mess. This shouldn’t be an issue if you clean your grill on a regular basis, but keep it in mind if you have a particularly tough case on your hands. Price at time of publish: $11

Best for Rust Heritage Products Cast Iron Soap Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This gentle cleaner is tough on rust while being plant-based and free of detergent and parabens. Keep in Mind: The cap doesn’t include a nozzle and can be annoying to apply to the grill. If you’re dealing with a particularly rusty grill surface, you’ll want to look for the best grill cleaner specifically designed to tackle rust and corrosion in order to ensure the best chance of rescuing your grill. Heritage Products Cast Iron Soap might be your best bet in this situation; it’s made from a plant-based formula that won’t cause further harm or corrosion on your grill but that doesn’t mean that it’s not a heavy hitter when it comes to cleaning. The formula was made and bottled in the USA using avocado and vegetable oils, and glycerin that both tackles rust while deterring it from coming back. The gentle, but efficient formula removes food particles and stuck on grease without stripping away the polymerization on your grill or cast iron kitchen appliances. We also really like that this option is plant-based and formulated using only food-safe ingredients so even if you accidentally leave some on the grill, you won’t end up with a potentially harmful chemical taste in your food. Our least favorite aspect is the packaging, which doesn’t include a spray nozzle, making it more challenging to apply. Price at time of publish: $12 The Best Indoor Grills to Buy When It's Just Too Hot to Grill Outdoors

Best Spray CARON & DOUCET BBQ Grill Cleaner Oil Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This plant-based cleaning oil doesn’t clog up the nozzle with regular use. Keep in Mind: The oil can get pretty messy while cleaning. The Caron & Doucet BBQ Grill Cleaner Oil is by far our favorite option when it comes to a food-safe and sustainable spray that is both easy and safe to use on a regular basis. The plant-based cleaning oil is lightly scented with natural essential oils but is otherwise free from strong odors and won’t cause corrosion or leave potentially harmful chemicals on your cooking surface. The naturally degreasing and deodorizing agent is the consistency of an oil rather than a traditional cleaning spray which, in tandem with cleaning and degreasing your grill, will also build a natural seasoning that will, in turn, help to prevent rust and seal off pores to prevent food from sticking to the grill. We also really like that the consistency of this cleaner—a light oil—doesn’t clog or build up around the spray nozzle, which means you won’t run into any technical issues while trying to spray down your grill, even if you don’t always wipe down the nozzle after each use. That said, it can get a bit messy while cleaning and might leave behind a bit of a film. Price at time of publish: $16